Nicoise-Style Tuna Salad With White Beans & Olives

Rating: 4.39 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

For my nicoise-style tuna salad, just open three cans: one each of tuna, white beans and sliced olives. Toss these ingredients with slivered red onion, olive oil and lemon juice. Take time, if you like, to boil eggs, or pick them up at the grocery salad bar. Serve the salad with steamed green beans. For an even simpler version, add a little chopped parsley to the salad for color and serve it with salted tomato slices.

By Ben S.

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place green beans, 1/3 cup water and a large pinch of salt in a medium skillet. Cover, turn heat on high, and bring water to boil. Once beans start to steam, set timer and cook until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. (Because the beans cook in such a small amount of water, make sure not to let the skillet run dry.) Immediately dump them onto a lipped cookie sheet lined with paper towels to cool.

  • Mix tuna, white beans, olives and onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together oregano, oil, lemon juice and zest in a medium bowl, then pour over the salad and gently stir to combine.

  • Adjust seasonings to taste. Arrange a portion of green beans, tuna-bean salad and eggs on each of 4 plates.

Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 247.3mg; sodium 526.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

BGCITYKAT
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2005
Fresh and lemon-y, the zest makes this salad sing. I tweaked the recipe a bit, (real kalamata olives, citrus-infused olive oil, more seasonings.) As I was taking it to a buffet for a large crowd, I bulked up the bowl by adding some green peas, roma tomatoes and a can of artichoke hearts. A scant cup of leftovers made a nice lunch the following day. A great addition to my salad repertoire. Read More
Helpful
(43)

Most helpful critical review

meganwi
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2012
Too many canned items that go un-cooked that left a weird taste. It had a nice combination of flavors from the other ingredients but it's just not a winner in our book. Read More
Helpful
(1)
tracey
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2010
This is a good recipe since I love salade nicoise. I would suggest one improvement: marinate the cooked green beans in some of the salad dressing for a few hours before making the salad. Then they will taste like part of the salad rather than cold beans added to it. Read More
Helpful
(25)
skipper11
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2006
Great recipe. Tastes just like the nicoise salad from a restaurant that I love. I used kalamata olives instead and left out the eggs and green beans. Served over mixed greens instead -- was super easy. Also after an initial tasting added a little more oregano and lemon zest. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2011
Solid salad. I didn't use green beans but served it over salad greens and cut up red and yellow peppers halved grape tomatoes and threw in some capers and anchovies. Pretty and VERY filling. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Zuzana Halbgewachs
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2006
It was ok. I did not like green beans in this salad. To my taste they were overhelming. Read More
Helpful
(16)
ChristineM
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2007
Instead of tuna I used leftover grilled salmon leftover steamed green beans and I added a couple leftover baby red potatoes quartered. Also perked up the dressing a bit with more lemon garlic and a little dijon mustard. YUM!!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
ANN MARIE01
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2009
Excellent salad! Easy to put together, healthy and perfect for lunch or a light supper. What more do you want? Great served with fresh green beans from the garden. Another winner from Pam Anderson! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Stephanie Morissette
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2006
This was great. Next time I will double the vinegrette part of the recipe as I found it was a bit on the blah side even though the vinegrette itself was very tasty and went well with the salad. Makes a great summer lunch! Read More
Helpful
(8)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2013
Satisfying. Flavorful. Nutritious. Delicious. Beautiful. And perfect as is (except I prepared this as a composed rather than tossed salad over romaine lettuce). That about covers it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022