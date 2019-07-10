Nicoise-Style Tuna Salad With White Beans & Olives

1 of 61

Rating: 5 stars Fresh and lemon-y, the zest makes this salad sing. I tweaked the recipe a bit, (real kalamata olives, citrus-infused olive oil, more seasonings.) As I was taking it to a buffet for a large crowd, I bulked up the bowl by adding some green peas, roma tomatoes and a can of artichoke hearts. A scant cup of leftovers made a nice lunch the following day. A great addition to my salad repertoire. Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good recipe since I love salade nicoise. I would suggest one improvement: marinate the cooked green beans in some of the salad dressing for a few hours before making the salad. Then they will taste like part of the salad rather than cold beans added to it. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. Tastes just like the nicoise salad from a restaurant that I love. I used kalamata olives instead and left out the eggs and green beans. Served over mixed greens instead -- was super easy. Also after an initial tasting added a little more oregano and lemon zest. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Solid salad. I didn't use green beans but served it over salad greens and cut up red and yellow peppers halved grape tomatoes and threw in some capers and anchovies. Pretty and VERY filling. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars It was ok. I did not like green beans in this salad. To my taste they were overhelming. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of tuna I used leftover grilled salmon leftover steamed green beans and I added a couple leftover baby red potatoes quartered. Also perked up the dressing a bit with more lemon garlic and a little dijon mustard. YUM!!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent salad! Easy to put together, healthy and perfect for lunch or a light supper. What more do you want? Great served with fresh green beans from the garden. Another winner from Pam Anderson! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was great. Next time I will double the vinegrette part of the recipe as I found it was a bit on the blah side even though the vinegrette itself was very tasty and went well with the salad. Makes a great summer lunch! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Satisfying. Flavorful. Nutritious. Delicious. Beautiful. And perfect as is (except I prepared this as a composed rather than tossed salad over romaine lettuce). That about covers it. Helpful (6)