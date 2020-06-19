Pangalactic Gargleblaster
A potent drink based on the description in the very popular Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy book.
use the vodka with the gold flakes in it or buy edible gold leaf (cake suply store/online) to rim glasses with or float on top. adds just the right touch. be careful if you are getting nerds drunk, we get crazy!!!!!Read More
This is not an enjoyable drink. The creme de menthe is the dominant flavor but is a weird mint flavor due to the additions. Strong and a bit odd.Read More
.... and where's that Ole Janx Spirit?... Sorry... having a Doug A moment. Too fun and reminds me of a college roommate who had the Klingon bartending guide. Thanks for making me smile.
OMG...I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this!! Don't Panic! I used more tequila (Patron Silver, yum!), & it still tasted great! Make sure you have your towel!!
I use 1 oz 151 rum, 1 oz tequila, 1 oz vodka, and 1 oz Roses lime Juice. Shake in ice and strain over ice. I have been making this since 1983. Goes down easy, but has a punch......
I made it as described without any changes; it was minty, but grew on me as I drank it. Next time I might add a very small amount of sugar or something to sweeten it just a tiny bit.
