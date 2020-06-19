Pangalactic Gargleblaster

A potent drink based on the description in the very popular Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy book.

By SILVERMOONDRAGON

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Combine the gin, rum, vodka, tequila, creme de menthe, Galliano and ice in the container of a blender. Cover, and blend until slushy. Pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of lemon.n

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
