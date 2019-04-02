Creamy Cucumber Brussels Sprouts

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome! I made changes like many of us are prone to do. I used a 28oz bag of frozen brussel sprouts. I sliced my cucumber thinner and added garlic and oregano to the saute. I thickened the roux with cornstarch as I was out of flour. Then I added a decent amount of hot sauce (Texas Pete). I covered everything with foil when I baked it so the sprouts were nice and soggy. Only 4 of 7 guests would try it (the others being fearful of brussel sprouts) and they loved it. I was going to send the leftovers home but there was nothing to send. I will never make brussel sprouts any other way again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars mmmmmmmmmmmmmm.. very delicious. the only things i did differently was cut the cucumber in smaller pieces than as directed but thats a personal preference and i didnt have any chicken bouillon so i used two packets of the chicken flavoring from ramen noodles packets. lol. oh and i also put some chicken in there cuz i had extra from another recipe i was making and someone wrote on here it lacked a little flavor so i tried it cuz chicken never hurt anything.. i think it wouldve been perfectly good without the chicken. very flavorful and good. i dont have the problem of some other reviewers of brussels sprouts. i Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy dish. I like very spicy food so to liven up the sauce I added cayenne pepper and cumin powder it adds a nice flavor. I didn't have enough Brussels Sprouts so I added zucchini and it was just fine. This was my first time making a roux if I make this again I'll let the roux brown a little bit longer. I feel there was still a bit of a "flour" after taste. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I'll admit I was hesitant to try it because I thought it would taste like salad dressing but it was so worth it. Creamy and mildly flavoured sauce and the cucumbers are delicious. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I searched this recipe thinking I had brussel sprouts in the fridge and was dissapointed when I got home and discovered that I was mistaken. So I made it with broccoli instead. Very tasty but I'm going to buy some sprouts for the next go.:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars The sauce in this recipe was REALLY good and my mom and husband loved the brussels sprouts. Not me I tried them but I don't think anything can make me like them and I'm NOT that picky an eater. We all thought the cooked cucumber was a little strange though. But we did like the sauce a lot! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars this dish is delicious! i added green onions and replaced chix boullion with vegitable boullion for vegitarian dish. i served this with cous cous and pinenuts. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars I was looking for a new and different way to do sprouts... This was ok but probably not one we will be doing again. Helpful (4)