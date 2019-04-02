Creamy Cucumber Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.19 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Brussels sprouts in a creamy cucumber sauce. Delicious!

By Shauna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place Brussels sprouts in a pot with enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook 5 minutes, or until tender.

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Place cucumbers in the skillet, and cook 5 minutes, until tender. Set aside cucumbers, and mix the flour into the butter to form a roux. Mix in the milk, bouillon, and pepper, and cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until thickened.

  • In a baking dish, mix the Brussels sprouts and cucumbers. Drizzle with the butter sauce, and gently toss to coat.

  • Cover, and bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 126.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

clover
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2008
This was awesome! I made changes like many of us are prone to do. I used a 28oz bag of frozen brussel sprouts. I sliced my cucumber thinner and added garlic and oregano to the saute. I thickened the roux with cornstarch as I was out of flour. Then I added a decent amount of hot sauce (Texas Pete). I covered everything with foil when I baked it so the sprouts were nice and soggy. Only 4 of 7 guests would try it (the others being fearful of brussel sprouts) and they loved it. I was going to send the leftovers home but there was nothing to send. I will never make brussel sprouts any other way again. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

JONDA01
Rating: 3 stars
11/24/2008
I was looking for a new and different way to do sprouts... This was ok but probably not one we will be doing again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Princess Whitney Rachel Crider
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2011
mmmmmmmmmmmmmm.. very delicious. the only things i did differently was cut the cucumber in smaller pieces than as directed but thats a personal preference and i didnt have any chicken bouillon so i used two packets of the chicken flavoring from ramen noodles packets. lol. oh and i also put some chicken in there cuz i had extra from another recipe i was making and someone wrote on here it lacked a little flavor so i tried it cuz chicken never hurt anything.. i think it wouldve been perfectly good without the chicken. very flavorful and good. i dont have the problem of some other reviewers of brussels sprouts. i Read More
Helpful
(7)
Andrea
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2010
Yummy dish. I like very spicy food so to liven up the sauce I added cayenne pepper and cumin powder it adds a nice flavor. I didn't have enough Brussels Sprouts so I added zucchini and it was just fine. This was my first time making a roux if I make this again I'll let the roux brown a little bit longer. I feel there was still a bit of a "flour" after taste. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BobLoblaw
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2006
Excellent! I'll admit I was hesitant to try it because I thought it would taste like salad dressing but it was so worth it. Creamy and mildly flavoured sauce and the cucumbers are delicious. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
chervilla
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2007
I searched this recipe thinking I had brussel sprouts in the fridge and was dissapointed when I got home and discovered that I was mistaken. So I made it with broccoli instead. Very tasty but I'm going to buy some sprouts for the next go.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Cyn
Rating: 3 stars
08/11/2008
The sauce in this recipe was REALLY good and my mom and husband loved the brussels sprouts. Not me I tried them but I don't think anything can make me like them and I'm NOT that picky an eater. We all thought the cooked cucumber was a little strange though. But we did like the sauce a lot! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kristine Stylski
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2006
this dish is delicious! i added green onions and replaced chix boullion with vegitable boullion for vegitarian dish. i served this with cous cous and pinenuts. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JONDA01
Rating: 3 stars
11/23/2008
I was looking for a new and different way to do sprouts... This was ok but probably not one we will be doing again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cindy
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2012
Surprisingly this was excellent! Since there are only two of us I cut the recipe in half and the only change was to add some cayenne and garlic. Somehow I ended up with too much gravy but made sure just enough was used to coat the vegetables instead of drown them. Very very tasty and we'll have this again. Thanks for the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
