Creamy Cucumber Brussels Sprouts

This was awesome! I made changes like many of us are prone to do. I used a 28oz bag of frozen brussel sprouts. I sliced my cucumber thinner and added garlic and oregano to the saute. I thickened the roux with cornstarch as I was out of flour. Then I added a decent amount of hot sauce (Texas Pete). I covered everything with foil when I baked it so the sprouts were nice and soggy. Only 4 of 7 guests would try it (the others being fearful of brussel sprouts) and they loved it. I was going to send the leftovers home but there was nothing to send. I will never make brussel sprouts any other way again.
mmmmmmmmmmmmmm.. very delicious. the only things i did differently was cut the cucumber in smaller pieces than as directed but thats a personal preference and i didnt have any chicken bouillon so i used two packets of the chicken flavoring from ramen noodles packets. lol. oh and i also put some chicken in there cuz i had extra from another recipe i was making and someone wrote on here it lacked a little flavor so i tried it cuz chicken never hurt anything.. i think it wouldve been perfectly good without the chicken. very flavorful and good. i dont have the problem of some other reviewers of brussels sprouts. i
Yummy dish. I like very spicy food so to liven up the sauce I added cayenne pepper and cumin powder it adds a nice flavor. I didn't have enough Brussels Sprouts so I added zucchini and it was just fine. This was my first time making a roux if I make this again I'll let the roux brown a little bit longer. I feel there was still a bit of a "flour" after taste.
Excellent! I'll admit I was hesitant to try it because I thought it would taste like salad dressing but it was so worth it. Creamy and mildly flavoured sauce and the cucumbers are delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!
I searched this recipe thinking I had brussel sprouts in the fridge and was dissapointed when I got home and discovered that I was mistaken. So I made it with broccoli instead. Very tasty but I'm going to buy some sprouts for the next go.:)
The sauce in this recipe was REALLY good and my mom and husband loved the brussels sprouts. Not me I tried them but I don't think anything can make me like them and I'm NOT that picky an eater. We all thought the cooked cucumber was a little strange though. But we did like the sauce a lot!
this dish is delicious! i added green onions and replaced chix boullion with vegitable boullion for vegitarian dish. i served this with cous cous and pinenuts.
I was looking for a new and different way to do sprouts... This was ok but probably not one we will be doing again.
Surprisingly this was excellent! Since there are only two of us I cut the recipe in half and the only change was to add some cayenne and garlic. Somehow I ended up with too much gravy but made sure just enough was used to coat the vegetables instead of drown them. Very very tasty and we'll have this again. Thanks for the recipe!!