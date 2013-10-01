Wonderful Banana Cake

Thank you, thank you, thank you! My husband is diabetic and loves cake, I have been buying the Pillsbury reduced sugar cake mixes for him and he really likes the devils food one. His favorite cake is banana and I tried my own recipe substituting splenda and it was not the greatest, but he ate it anyway. It is very hard to adapt a homemade cake recipe to a splenda version, after all it is the sugar that helps give cake the volume. He told me he had four ripe bananas and was in the mood for a banana cake. I found this recipe with such wonderful reviews and decided to try it. I made it exactly except for I added 4 bananas and baked it in a preheated 350 oven for 40 mins. He likes Cool Whip on it, but the next time Im gonna try the sugar free banana pudding, milk, and Cool Whip frosting for it. It turned out wonderful. I'm so grateful that I now have a banana cake I can make out of a mix that is sweetened with splenda. Pillsbury only has white, yellow, and devils food reduced sugar cake mixes. I look every week at the cake mixes, hoping to find a different flavor. Now I have a banana cake mix that is WONDERFUL!! Im sure I will be making this one often, he already has more bananas set aside to ripen for his next cake!