Wonderful Banana Cake
Quick and easy flavorful banana cake. Frost with whipped cream, if desired.
Update: I made this cake again today and used the baking method in the recipe; placing the cake in a cold oven. I do not recommend this. The cake was overdone on the top and the exterior was rather chewy. I had to take it out at 50 minutes as it was starting to burn. I am going back to the pre-heated oven. 9/17:Wow, this is fabulous! I used a Duncan Hines butter yellow cake mix plus used 3 bananas, added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1 cup of sour cream. This was so very moist and so tasty!!! Delicious! I baked for 40 min in a preheated oven and it was perfect! Thanks so much for an easy and tasty cake!Read More
Love this recipe but watch the baking time. I didn't read all the reviews and just set my oven timer for 1 hr as directed in recipe. The cake was black. Had to throw out and start over. Baked second cake for just 35 minutes as directed on cake box. Made with 3 bananas, very moist but not mushy at all. Made a frosting of 1 tub of coolwhip, 1 small pkg of bananacream instant pudding and 1 cup of milk. Sprinkled chopped walnuts on frosting. Took to a dessert pot luck and everyone loved it. Will make again.
this is an awesome cake. I made a few small changes. I had 2 bananas and wanted it moist so I added 1/2 C applesauce and 2 tsp cinnamon. I made a cream cheese frost: 1 pckg Cream cheese, 1 C butter, 2C confectioner's sugar and 1-2 Tsp vanilla extract. I put this in the fridge while the cake was baking. I let the cake cool, then I cut it in half and put 1/3 of the frost on one half of the cake, then I had frozen blueberries, rasberries and strawberries that I put over the frost. then I put the other 1/3 of frost over the fruit. I put the other half over this and covered it with the rest of the frost and grated toblerone dark chocolate over it. tastes like a million dollars after chilling 1 hour in the fridge. thanks its yummmmmy
Definitely worth the 5 stars! I always have leftover bananas (my kids won't eat them if they have even one spot!) and don't have time for a long complicated recipe. This really fits the bill, and I was pleasantly surprised how good it came out. It smells wonderful while cooking. I pre-heated the oven and baked for 40 minutes which was perfect. I did add 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 cup choc chips. I agree with another reviewer, I don't think it needs the chocolate chips, so I won't be doing that again. It is sweet enough to not need a frosting but is really good with also. I am so glad I found this recipe and highly recommend it. We couldn't wait for it to cool in the fridge, we ate it warm from the oven :) Update: I made this with a Butter Pecan cake mix and it was just as good, if not better. Tip: if you're short on bananas, you can throw in one of those little applesauce cups (I've done this when I've only had 2 bananas, makes the batter thinner but the cake still turns out great in the end, very moist).
this is the best moist cake ive ever had. my husband begs me to make this twice a month or more. i use for frosting is banana cream instant pudding with using only one cup milk and make it, then ad i 16 ounce container of cool whip and fold the pudding and cool whip together and use that for the frosting.and just keep your cake in the frig. and its like having a cake from some high $$$$$$$ restraunt! gotta try it.
I don't normally review a recipe, but with this one I just had to! I followed it exactley, with just a few additions. Fisrt I added one extra banana than what was called for, and also added a small package of chopped walnuts (poured them into the dry ingredients so they would not fall to the bottom while baking). I was a little nervous about using fresh bananas (I didn't have any ripe ones on hand) But to my surprise it came out AWESOME!!! It tasted like I spent a ton of time and ingredients on it, which is not the truth at all!! I would recommend this recipe to anyone that enjoys banana cake or bread because you just cant beat how good and easy this one is! I will be making this cake from here on out!
I made this and added three bananas and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. I baked it in 2 9 inch pans at the time recommended on the box. I frosted with with a cream cheese and pecan frosting. It was the best banana cake I have ever made or eaten!! It tastes very homemade. I made a very complicated one several weeks ago and it can't compare to the flavor and moistness of this cake. I threw the long recipe away and have replaced it with this one. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
This cake was moist and delicious. It was a big hit with the co-workers.I used others suggestions as follows: I used a preheated 350 degree oven and baked for about 40-45 minutes. I frosted it with a mixture of 1 pkg. banana pudding; 1 cup milk; 1 tub cool whip. Topped it with chopped walnuts.
Oh, my goodness! This cake is so easy to make, and it is so moist and delicious. I followed one reviewer's recommendation and used three bananas instead of two, and it made it even more moist. I would not try using four bananas, though. It definitely did not need a frosting because it is so good as is. Next time I may try a chocolate cake mix and may stir in some chocolate chips or chopped toasted walnuts to make it even yummier. :) One word of caution: I checked my cake after 54 minutes, and the top looked very brown, although this did not affect the taste. I would recommend checking after 50 minutes of baking and test for doneness with a toothpick. This is a perfect dessert to take to any pot-luck function because it is easy to transport also!
MADE THIS WITH THE EXTRA BANANAS, AND FROSTED IT WITH PINEAPPLE FROSTING -- BUTTERCREAM FROSTING BUT WITH PINEAPPLE JUICE AS THE LIQUID. IT GOT RAVE REVIEWS AND NUMEROUS RECIPE REQUESTS. SO EASY AND YUMMY!
Everyone is complaining about this cake browning too quickly. If your oven is like mine, when you turn it on it heats from the broiler unit and the oven unit until pre-selected temperature is reached. So either pre-heat or cover the cake for the first minutes of the oven coming up to temp. Any ingredients(nuts, choc chips, etc) being added should be tossed in the dry ingredients before being stirred into mixture and that should prevent sinking problems.
I brought this to both a family dinner and then to work and got rave reviews. I also added 3 medium size bananas and made the "frosting" with one small box of instant banana pudding, one cup of milk, and 1 tub of cool whip. After making this several times now, it seems to cook the best and make a better presentation in a bundt pan.
I added 3/4 cup chopped chocolate chips. made a cream cheese banana frosting using 1/2 stick butter 1/2 stick cream cheese and 1/2 smashed banana. whip w/ 1-1/2 cup 10x sugar. Delish!
Excellent cake! Both my husband and I enjoyed it. I did bake it about 40 minutes instead of 60 and it came out perfect. Also I just sprinkled powdered sugar on top instead of frosting. Thanks so much Carolyn!
Needs more stars!! "Wonderful" is modest. As justacitygirl suggested I added another banana, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/2 c. sour cream. I didn't have Duncan Hines Butter yellow cake mix, but made it twice in one week with two different yellow mixes (one was Sugar Free) and just added 1 Tbs. softened butter into the cake batter before adding the bananas and other ingredients. Made it in a dark non-stick bundt pan, so I reduced the oven temp per the cake box instructions (The different types were different temps.) After the first one was so incredibly moist I decided not to even flour my pan on the second one. I came right out and was smoother on the surface. I ate mine plain with nothing added. My husband LOVES frozen whipped topping. He nuked his for a few seconds then generously dolloped the topping on. This cake is DEVINE; naked or not. :-D Thx for posting this winner!
This was good & easy. Just like banaba bread. Gave it 4 stars since my kids didn't love it. I did though.
Instead of starting with a cold oven I set my temp at 325 and test with a toothpick when I start to smell the cake. I also bake 2 8" layers and use fresh whipped cream mixed with powdered sugar, vanilla and a stabalizer to fill and ice the cake. I assemble as follows: Split both layers and put 1/2 layer on plate. Top with 1/4" whipped cream and another 1/2 layer. Spread with small amount of cream and sliced fresh bananas. Cover bananas with more cream and 1/2 layer of cake. Top with more cream and last layer of cake. Ice entire cake in whipped cream, cover sides with cake crumbs or finely chopped walnuts. Add a border and a rosette topped with a cherry if desired. This cake is best when it sits overnight.
Excellent cake! The recipe "as is" worked great for me. My 3 yr old was helped in the mashing of the bananas. It was fun making it, fun decorating it, and it tastes GREAT!! :-) Thank you for sharing!
Very good! This was an easy cake to make. The ingredients calls for only three things but to prepare the batter you will also need eggs, butter and water as listed on the box (Duncan Hines). I'm not familiar with making cake so I thought the cake only called for the three things listed but luckily I had those other items that the batter needed on hand. I used three bananas and for the frosting I followed the recommendations of other reviewers and used 8 oz of whipped cream, pkg of instant banana pudding 3.5 oz, and 1 cup of milk. This called for way too much frosting, however. So I'm saving the frosting for another day. I cooked the cake for about 40 minutes and it came out very moist and cooked to perfection. Thanks for sharing!
So Wonderful!!!! Used a white cake mix, 2 bananas, baking soda, and 1 tesp of vanilla extract. Preheated oven and baked for about 50 minutes. I checked it towards the end for doneness. I did ice the cake, but agree that with icing it is very sweet, would be delicious on its own. A winner!
Made this recipe using three bananas instead of two. Spread some cream cheese frosting and tossed some mini chocolate chips for decoration. My mom brought the cake to a party and it was a hit.
This recipe is easy for those short on time and is very much a no-brainer. I'm not a fan of banana breads but didn't know what to do with 3 over-ripe bananas. I followed the recipe but then added about 1/3 cup of PB2 (it's granulated Peanut Butter) to the cake batter. I baked it in a 9x13 pan per the instructions on the box. I didn't have any whip topping on hand but the cake was so moist it didn't need it. It's a great recipe and definitely a keeper!!
When I first read this recipe I was doubtful that anything soooo easy could actually taste good. But when I had some very ripe bananas and needed a quick dessert I decided to try it. WOW! Is all I can say. This cake is scrumptious and no one has to know how easy it is. I used a french vanilla cake mix and baked it in a tube pan instead of the 9x13-inch pan. Try sprinkling herseys skor bits on top near the end of the baking time for a nifty variation, they really compliment the banana flavor. No need to worry about left overs, every crumb disappears in a flash!
Great recipe! I made some changes based on other reviews. I used 1/2 cup of applesauce instead of oil, added 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 cup sliced almonds and used 3 bananas. It was done perfectly after about 45 min. Very moist! Possibly moist to the point where it could be considered a little mushy, but probably my fault because I added that extra banana. I will be making this again- with one less banana.
I made this today with 3 bananas and I baked it at 350 in a preheated oven for 45 min. It turned out very good with a cream cheese frosting. I will use this again. I took it to a community club dinner and it was a hit.
This was great! I topped it with a homemade brown sugar/cream cheese frosting and it was incredible!
To make a healthier version I replaced the oil in the cake mix directions with 1/2 cup of apple sauce. Also used 1 whole egg and 2 egg whites (directions asked for 3 eggs). I might use 3 egg whites next time. Added 1 tablespoon of whole wheat flour to dry ingredients. Also used whole wheat flour to flour my loaf pan. Baked at 350 degree pre-heated oven for 60 minutes...long cooking time because I used a loaf pan (wanted to resemble banana bread). Let cool for 15 minutes and took out a pan to cool rest of the way. I made a brown sugar glaze instead of frosting. (Followed vanilla glaze recipe but added 1 tablespoon of brown sugar instead of vanilla). Drizzled that on top. Less calories and fat than icing. Will make again!!
Wow! This is outstanding. I almost felt guilty making this cake and passing it off as homemade because of how easy it is. But I used three bananas (small ones) and baked for 40 min. at 350. It came out perfect, moist, and most importantly, lost the "boxed cake" taste. My kids said, "Mom, make this for my birthday cake!". For icing, I used sugar free banana cream pie pudding mix, 1 cup skim milk and 8 oz. lite cool whip. It was so good and was gone in less than 24 hours!!!!!
Best Cake Ever! I made a coolwhip banna cream pudding mixture as the icing. As someone before had mentioned. I will most definetly be making this again!
I love this recipe. I have made it 5 times in the last 3 weeks, giving much of it to my family and friends to sample. It is soooo easy and absolutely delicious. I vary the amount of bananas according to the size of banana. I've used 2 or 3. I make a standard butter cream icing & it just adds to the flavor. Refrigerating it is a must to get the best texture & flavor. This is a KEEPER!!!!!
This was superb. I made some changes as recommended by others. I used 3 bananas instead of 2 and added 1/2 cup sour cream and 1 tsp cinnamon. Also, I wanted a layer cake, so I baked two 9" layers at 350 (I preheated) for about 28 minutes. I had made up a batch of Cool Whip/banana pudding mix for the frosting, but when I tasted the crumbs after leveling the layers, I didn't think the Cool Whip would be the best accompaniment. So, I made up a batch of cream cheese frosting (8oz cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter, 3 cups powdered sugar) and used that. My husband, who was all ready for the Cool Whip version, agreed after he ate it that the cream cheese version was absolutely perfect and the cake simply couldn't be any better. I made it the night before and it was perfectly moist - but not at all mushy or wet - when served the next evening. Thanks so much. I will use this again!
This was very good and easy to make. I must admit I was a bit surprised. I made as directed. I followed the cooking instructions except that my cake was done in 20 minutes. This cake was so moist warm and cold. We all loved it.
I did preheat the oven to 350. I used three bananas instead of two, and added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. It was done after about 35 minutes and SO good! I used a cream cheese frosting, which was very good but a little bit heavy. Next time I make this cake (and there WILL be a next time) I'll use a mixture of Cool Whip w/ banana cream pudding like one of the other reviewers suggested. With these little changes/additions, this recipe is SO easy and very moist and yummy.
Wonderful is an understatement! It's so easy to make,moist and delicious. Many of the reviews said to use 3 bananas. Since I didn't have 3 I added about 1/4 cup of cinnamon applesauce for the extra moisture. Very yummy. I used a package of banana pudding using 1 cup of milk and then added whipped topping for the frosting.Great way to top off this fabulous cake. I too preheated my oven and baked until a toothpick came out clean, about 35 minutes.Will definatly make this again.
Great cake. When preparing cake mix, I replaced the oil with 1/2 cup applesauce. Used 2 whole eggs and one egg white. Used 2 1/2 bananas. Turned out great. Daughter loved it.
Used 3 bananas and baked as stated on the box. Really delicious and soooo easy.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! My husband is diabetic and loves cake, I have been buying the Pillsbury reduced sugar cake mixes for him and he really likes the devils food one. His favorite cake is banana and I tried my own recipe substituting splenda and it was not the greatest, but he ate it anyway. It is very hard to adapt a homemade cake recipe to a splenda version, after all it is the sugar that helps give cake the volume. He told me he had four ripe bananas and was in the mood for a banana cake. I found this recipe with such wonderful reviews and decided to try it. I made it exactly except for I added 4 bananas and baked it in a preheated 350 oven for 40 mins. He likes Cool Whip on it, but the next time Im gonna try the sugar free banana pudding, milk, and Cool Whip frosting for it. It turned out wonderful. I'm so grateful that I now have a banana cake I can make out of a mix that is sweetened with splenda. Pillsbury only has white, yellow, and devils food reduced sugar cake mixes. I look every week at the cake mixes, hoping to find a different flavor. Now I have a banana cake mix that is WONDERFUL!! Im sure I will be making this one often, he already has more bananas set aside to ripen for his next cake!
My daughters love this cake. I made it as written and didn't frost it. It was good without frosting, but I may try it again with a cream cheese type frosting.
very moist. A good way to use ripe bananas if you're going to be making a cake anyway.
I used chocolate cake mix and a cup of chocolate chips. and I put cream cheese frosting on top. It was a great hit. I bet strawberry cake mix would be good with it too.
Very good cake and I'm not even a big banana fan. Made with two large bananas but will try three next time. Baked in preheated oven, since it was hot from cooking dinner, and followed the time on the cake mix box using a cake tester until it came out clean. Never got a chance to frost it either. Might try it with nuts too.
LOVE THIS!! Every time I catch butter recipe yellow on sale I buy it. I also throw over-ripe bananas in the freezer, peel and all. That way I always have the ingredients on hand to make this cake. It's fine without frosting but I really prefer it with the coolwhip/banana pudding/cup of milk frosting. You just have to really whip the pudding in the milk for at least 2 minutes to work out all the lumps. I sprinkle walnuts over the top so that picky kids can take them off. I've made this in a bundt pan for company and a 9x13 just for us. Love it either way.
Yummy!!! I've made it twice and it came out great each time. I made it as written, preheating the oven and baking for 40 minutes. The second time, I used devil's food cake mix, 3 bananas and replaced oil/butter with applesauce...Lower fat and delicious!! Of course I then frosted it with a peanut butter frosting from this site...WOW!
It is indeed wonderful. Quick and easy!
SO SO SO good!!! I followed other's advice & used 3 banana's, used Betty Croker Butter yellow cake mix & also used 1 cup of sour cream as done by another. I used the Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting recipe from this site & was perfect on this cake! Made this & brought work, rave reviews! One coworker is making this weekend it was liked so well! Thanks for posting this!
Super delicious cake! I put sliced strawberries between layers and on the top to make it even better.
My family LOVED this cake. My 13 year old son said I should make this on the Food Network (!)...I baked it in a preheated oven for approx 40 minutes (do not overbake), frosted with cream cheese icing and garnished with toasted pecans. A quick dessert fit for company. Thanks!
these are wonderful. they're fluffy and moist. i made two batches. one with marble cake and the other with yellow. the one with marble cake, i separated the two flavors and made the chocolate cake into an inner layer (i was using a bake and fill set). i also put chocolate morsels and nuts into the inner layer. it was fantastic. the marble cake was much more enhanced in the banana flavor, even when eaten without the chocolate layer. in addition, i took the advice of others and frosted the cake with a mixture of pudding and whip cream. the frosting is delicious alone, and the cake is too, but they do not compliment each other. the frosting is too light for this cake. maybe a cream cheese frosting would be better.
A great way to jazz up yellow cake mix. I used 3 ripe bananas. I also substituted apple sauce instead of oil in the cake mix. After the cake cooled completely, I topped with a mixture of: 1 cup milk, instant banana cream pudding and 1/2 tub of cool whip. Topped with walnuts. My boyfriend said this is his new favorite.
I can't believe how good this cake is! It's just out of the oven, I let it cool just enough so I could taste it, and I am WOWed! I usually by-pass recipes that call for a cake mix. But, I'm crunched for time this week and was asked to bring something baked for our school's fundraiser. So I decided to try this quick and easy recipe this morning to save time - I couldn't be more pleased with the results. I pretty much followed the recipe ingrediants, though I think I used 3 bananas (hard to say for sure, they were already mashed and frozen - measured 1 1/3 cups), plus I added 1 cup mini chocolate chips. Then I baked it in a PREHEATED oven (despite what the recipe says) and started checking the cake with a toothpick at 30 minutes - the cake was nicely done at 40 minutes. It was perfect! The chocolate chips did sink to the bottom, but I'm thinking about serving it "upside down" because it actually looks better that way! I will not be frosting this cake - it's tastey as is and I think the frosting may make it too sweet.
This recipe is super easy and super yummy. I make it as-is and it turns out wonderful everytime.
This cake is delicious! Beware, the cake is a lot softer than standard cakes. However, we all loved it and will make again :)
This is great! I ignored the baking instructions in the recipe and just followed others reviewers' suggestions. I topped mine with a mixture of banana cream pudding and cool whip then some crushed pecans and walnuts. We loved it!
Very tasty and very easy!! I used 3 bananas and preheated the oven. My baking time was only about 35 minutes and it was very brown on top.
I rarely give reviews but I had to on this. I cannot believe how great it tasted from a mix & I've made several cakes from scratch & this one actually hada stronger banana flavor! Used Duncan Hines mix (used milk instead of water, 1/2C Oil & 3 eggs). Used 3 frozen thawed bananas mashed with 1 tsp cinnamon. I used the juice from the bananas as part of my water (milk). Baked in 9X13 pan for about 38 mins. Topped with a buttercream frosting from this site & used banana extract for a banana buttercream. So incredibly moist it is the best banana cake ever! Could eat without frosting actually. Try it, I couldn't believe it!
I made some changes based on feedback and this cake was a huge success. Very moist and flavorful. I added an extra banana and 1/2 cup of sour cream and a teaspoon of cinnamon. I then made it in 2 round cake pans and iced with a cream cheese frosting.
Truly wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly but pulled the cake out about 5 min early. Cake looks dark early on but doesn't taste burned. I used a butter recipe cake mix this time, and I'm thinking french vanilla might be even better. The butter recipe is perfect, though, for those who like their cake a little less sweet and more like banana bread. This will definitely be a staple cake for me. It's so easy, and everyone loved it.
I used white cake mix and made it according to the package directions after adding the banana/baking soda combo. Shared it at work and got tons of compliments on the flavor and moistness of this cake. Topped it with cream cheese frosting. I think it would have been great sprinkled with crushed walnuts as well, but didn't have any on hand. So easy, I'll definitely be making this again.
Great, easy recipe. Made in 2 9-inch rounds for a layer cake. Added an extra banana and 1/3 cup of reduced fat sour cream which made for a really moist cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting I by JJ. Also layered in an extra sliced banana on top of the frosting for extra banana flavor.
Excellent, very light and moist. I used the butter yellow cake mix, and three bananas. I will definitely make it again. I brought it to work and it is disappearing fast! I frosted it with banana instant pudding made with 1 cup of milk, and then folded in an 8 oz. container of coolwhip.
I purposely let bananas get over ripe now just to make this cake..I ahve added 5 whole bananas to the recipe now.My family loves it. I have made this cake 3 times now and will continue to make it..Thanks for sharing..
Wonderful simple recipe! I substituted applesauce for the oil to make it healthier and used 3 bananas. Since my bananas weren't ripe, I put them in the oven cold and heated it up to 300 degrees until the bananas turned brown. The cake was wonderfully moist and enjoyed by all my friends!
A hit with my 7 year old! I made into muffins and mini loafs. I added a handful of mini chocolate chips. My chips sunk to the bottom but I think I would add them again. I didn't frost so they provided just a small bit of extra sweetness. ETA: my loaves are crumbly and falling apart when I try to cut them.
My DH said its his new favorite cake! Couldn't be any easier to make! Thanks
Oh my, this cake is wonderful! The only change I made was to substitute applesauce for the oil called for on the box. Makes it very moist & cuts down on the calories. I frosted it with "satiny chocolate glaze" from this website & topped that off with chopped walnuts. Excellent!
Super easy. Super good. I live at high altitude and followed those directions for the cake mix. No problems. We used a tub of purchased cholocate frosting on top, but be careful!! this cake is very moist.
just one determined woman who decided to use what i had on hand to bake a cake. i had the duncan hines yellow cake mix and the ripe bananas so I got busy making the cake according to instructions. Decided to get creative and added OJ for the liquid in recipe and apple sauce for the oil. Then sprinkled in some nutmeg and some lemon juice plus bananas. tasted batter and something was missing so I added a box of sugar free banana pudding and baked in tube pan. Left cool and iced with brown sugar drizzle. Got huge raves and it was lovely to look at and better to eat! Think outside the box...that is how great recipes are created. Thanks for sharing a great basic recipe.
I'm shocked at how fantastic this recipe is. I don't even like bananas or banana cake/bread much, but a friend of mine requested it for his birthday so I gave it a try. These are so tasty!!! Moist and yummy, not too sweet but sooo good!! I did adjust my baking temp a little lower, because my oven cooks hot. Just watch them carefully, they go from done to over done quicly.
This is very easy to make. I didn't cook it for 1 hour, that would have burnt it. I cooked for about 45 minutes.
Very good and easy cake! I used 3 medium bananas and milk instead of the water. I also preheated the oven and baked for 35 minutes. It came out perfect! I used a cream cheese frosting, but it's so good it wouldn't need a frosting.
Used 3 bananas, applesauce instead of oil and chocolate cake mix (the only cake mix I had on hand) instead of the one called for in the recipe. Excellent, low-fat cake. Very moist and delicious. Next time, I will use a white or yellow cake mix.
OH MY GOSH, this is honestly the most OUTSTANDING banana recipe I've ever tried!!!! VERY YUMMY!!! Will use this instead of the standard banana bread recipe from now on! YUMMMM!!!! And it doesn't get any easier! I followed the suggestion of another reviewer & preheated my oven & baked for only 40 minutes...turned out perfectly & hubby & kids loved it just as much as I did!
I took this cake to a birthday party and everyone loved it! I iced it with the cool whip and banana pudding mix that someone suggested, and it was perfect..the cake was very moist as well...I will definitely make this again!
Yummy use for blackening bananas - I think these were the key for such a moist cake. I added a third banana and some cinnamon into the batter and frosted with store-bought cream cheese icing. My co-workers couldn't get enough of it!
I used 3 large fresh (not "very ripe") bananas, added a handful of chopped walnuts & baked it 40-45 minutes in a preheated oven. I iced it with cream cheese frosting and it was great!
Great recipe! Super easy banana cake recipe and a huge hit. I made the cake batter just as the directions say, but baked it in a preheated oven like any other cake. I adjusted my baking time dependent on what size pan I was using.
I baked this in a tube pan (not the angelfood pan) and it turned out wonderful! Like most others I added my favorite spices: ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin pie spice. I also used the 50% less sugar yellow cake mix. Excellent!
ATTN: SUNSHINESAM to prevent the chocolate chips from going to the bottom, toss them in flour then add to the batter. works with nuts too.
Very easy to put together, I preheated the oven and baked for approx. 40min, tested with a toothpick that came out clean. It was very moist and we did not want to frost it with rich icing. So I used whipped cream from a spray can on each piece. I put it in the refrigerator. The banana pudding with cool whip sounds yummy for creamy icing that I know I have got to try:):)
I am so happy I had those super ripe (or as my kids would say "rotten")bananas I couldn't part with. Not wanting the same old same old, I searched for a cake...WOW so glad I did. My kids begged for a second piece. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of cooking time. My oven was already at 175 from baking something earlier so I cut the cooking time to about 48 minutes. This is a keeper!
all im gonna say is... YUCK!!!!!!
So easy. I love banana cake and i make this all the time. I dont know who came up with those heating instructions but follow the directions on the box NO FAIL!!! I also add crushed walnuts and 3 bananas LOVE IT!
All I had was Lemon cake mix and it was wonderful. My husband wants to keep this on top of the counter so I will make it for him.
Very yummy! I used 1 whole egg and 2 whites, plus applesauce to make the cake. I added cinnamon, a handful of chocolate chips and 1tbsp of Nesquik to the mashed bananas (used 2 1/2 - what I had). It came out great and moist. Baked on preheated 350F for 35-40 min.
After reading the reviews, I made this cake, baking it only 40 minutes, That was the right amount of time....although, once out of the oven it fell like a brick. Still tastes great and is light, but not lofty. I am not used to making a cake using a mix, so this may have been the issue. But the taste is wonderful.
AMAZING! Followed the instructions, used 3 very ripe bananas, added 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of pineapple extract, tiny splash of coconut extract, and about 1/4 cup of chopped pecans and 1/2 cup of finely chopped almonds. Kept an eye on them while they were baking and the mini bundt cakes were ready in about 20 min and round cake after 35 min. No frosting needed!
Goodness this is a good cake! Make it; I don't believe you'll be disappointed. It's moist and banana-ey. The only change I made was to add some vanilla.
This cake was easy & delicious!! We didn't even frost it! I am going to make this again!
Excellent cake! Very easy and very moist. I used three bananas instead of two and it still turned out great!
Very moist and delicious! I topped it with the peanut butter frosting for Jacobs birthday cake. Everyone LOVED it!
This is a fantastic recipe that's simple to make and delicious! Like many of the other reviewers, I used 3 ripe bananas for the cake. I also preheated my oven and baked the cake for about 45 minutes. I also used another reviewer's frosting idea of instant banana pudding mix, small container of Cool Whip, and milk. The frosting recipe called for 1 cup of milk, but I only used 1/2 cup of milk. The cake with this frosting was an absolutely scrumptious and delicious treat! I will definitely be making this again and again!
I followed Butterfly Flutterby's advice when making this cake. I also used Duncan Hines Butter Cake Mix, and I added 1/2 cup sour cream, and 5 bananas instead of 3. I baked it in a dark bundt pan at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. This was so moist I thought it wasn't cooked, but it did have the crumb texture of a baked cake. This was soooo good. I plan to drizzle with a cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of walnuts the next time I make this. I forot to add the baking soda and this still came out great. The batter almost filled my bundt pan, however, the cake didn't rise too much, so I was lucky. Thank you Carolyn, for a great recipe!
I preheated my oven, added a scoop of sour cream and cinnanon. Frosted with caramel icing. Delish!
I followed the reviews that said to bake the cake according to box instructions and the middle was not done. I then re-read the recipe and it says to put the cake in an UN-preheated oven for an hour. So I am going to try doing it that way next time. But we just cut out the gooey middle and ate the edges, which were VERY good.
Made this cake for someone's birthday at work. I had to make 2 cakes due to the amount of people! Both cakes were gone! People complimented me the whole day! They were coming up for seconds and thirds! I wouldn't change one thing about this recipe!
Followed the suggestions of others and did not leave the cake in for too long. This cake is so delicious and easy to make. = )
Gorgeous!!! I've made this several times now, and have had spectacular results every time. I add mini chocolate chips to the cake mix and use the previous reviewers suggestion of icing it with a mixture of cool whip and banana cream pudding, sprinkled with chocolate chips on top. Dee-lish!! Thanks so much for sharing this one, it's a keeper!
Easy and delicious and a great way to use up browning bananas. I follow the directions for the batter (sometimes I add an extra banana), but I just cook the cake according to the directions on the box. The cake comes out perfectly moist and delicious. I have made this maybe a half dozen times, and every time I've served it, someone has asked for the recipe. Yum. It's good glazed or frosted or just plain. Yum. Yum. Yum.
I just made this recipe today. It is all gone already. I did do some changes. I used 3 bananas because we love them. I also used sour cream in place of the oil and that made the cake EXTREMELY moist. I also topped it with a vanilla frosting recipe I found off here. PERFECT!!! Will become a favorite here!
