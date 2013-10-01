Wonderful Banana Cake

Quick and easy flavorful banana cake. Frost with whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe by Carolyn Micklas

Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare yellow cake mix according to package directions.

  • Mash the bananas with the baking soda and stir into the cake mix batter. Pour batter into one greased and floured 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Do not preheat oven. Place uncooked cake in oven and turn oven on to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake for 1 hour. Let cake cool thoroughly and then refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 194.1mg. Full Nutrition
