Pork and Cabbage Soup
Pork sausage, cabbage, potatoes, and onion make for a quick, delicious soup.
I love this recipe and used my own turkey kielbasa rather than the sausage to lighten up the calories. It is good and my whole family just loves it. I also don't use marjoram but salt, pepper and cajun seasonings. It'll warm your toes!Read More
This was okay, but I really beefed up the seasonings. I used som leftover cooked pork minced up, also lots of garlic, onion, carrot and celery. Cajun seasoning, a little lemon juice and canned diced tomato with peppers also. Not one of our favorite soups.Read More
I've been making a recipe similar to this for years. I boil boneless pork spareribs and chopped onion and garlic in enough water to cover. Season only with Salt and Pepper. Add the Potatoes (I only use 2) then Boil. Add the cabbage till done. Stir well to mix some potato with the water to thicken broth a bit. Allows the cabbage flavor to come through. Serve with a bit of lemon juice over rice. yummy!
The kitchen and bank account where low, ?i had the stuff to make this. It made my week, my wife loved it to, i used red cabbage, looked funny tasted wonderful.
My son and I thought this version was great, but my daughter was hoping for stir fried cabbage and kielbosa. I used chicken broth instead of the beef broth and i thought it was great. iI will definitely make this again.
I love this recipe so much! I've been making it for probably over 15 years now & feel bad I'm just now leaving a review. It's so simple & usually one of my first soups to make when fall hits. Thanks for sharing it.
I used smoked sausage (bulk pork sausage is expensive!) and added carrots, green beans, and corn to get my kids to eat more veggies. I loved the cabbage in it!! i used a seasoning blend and chicken bouillon granules.
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this. My only complaints are that there was very little broth for being a "soup" and it could have used a little more seasoning. Next time I will probably use spicy sausage and maybe a cup more water.
This soup is delicious! Used 2 pounds of spicy sausage instead of 1 pound regular, to make the soup meatier and to add more flavor.
Delicious! Even my picky 4 year old daughter ate this. I used Turkey sausage instead of pork, and fresh marjoram (added just a few minutes before completion) but the results were wonderful. Definitely not bland, and very easy to make.
I've made this a few times and have found the best way was to chop everything up and throw it into the crockpot on low for about 8 hours. Instead of water and beef bouillon I substitute a 24oz can of tomato juice and add water as needed. I've also added carrots and celery for extra veggies and changed from pork sausage to leftover pork loin diced into pieces. Whatever I've added it takes well and makes a rich and flavorful soup that is great on cold, rainy days.
Quick, easy, and delicious! Although recipe didn't specify, I drained off the fat after browning the sausage. Marjoram added nice flavor. I'll be making this again.
Great tasting, easy and quick to make. What more could you want on a cold winter night!
This was fantastic! We had my son's girlfriend over and she begged me for the recipe. I used garlic sausage for extra flavour, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly (for a change) and was very happy with the results. Definitely a keeper!
Allrecipes sent it to my email and it sounds wonderful. My family loves sausage and cabbage, so I'm sure it's going to be a hit! We are cooking and trying it out tonight.
Esay, economical & yummy! I used homemade chicken broth instead of beef broth & bullion. I also added some red pepper flakes, a bay leaf, a sprinkling of caraway seeds & dried basil instead of marjoram, which I did not have on hand. Very good. We buy pork by the 1/2 directly from the farmer, and I always struggle to use up all the sausage. This recipe will help a lot!
I had left over pork from a pig roast and used bag-preshredded cabbage plus a little basil....oh my gosh....it took me back to my Busha's kitchen table!! Couldn't find the beef bouillon and I use ready stock base anyway so I just used it a little more concentrated...A keeper for any one with a polish grandma!
I used Jimmy Dean low fat pork sausage. I think you need to use the regular sausage for the flavour of the fat. I did not have a can of beef broth and used 3 packets of bouillon granules and adjusted the water accordingly. I heated everything to a boil then dumped it all in a crockpot to simmer for 6 hrs. I also added a carrot for colour. I like my soup with a bit more zip and added a dash tabasco sauce to my bowl. Over all, a nice hearty soup.
I also browned up some smoked sausage slices with the sausage (I used deer sausage instead of pork, because it's what I had on hand.) I also added some diced tomatoes with green chiles and some egg noodles. It was a great hearty warm winter soup. My husband loved it!
Great simple recipe. I read another review that said this was bland; I don't see how they can hold the recipe accountable, as they may have chosen bland/poor quality sausage or broth/boullion. Choose the type you prefer?
Good. Used chicken broth because that's what I had. I also found it didn't need any salt. I added a few small turnips in place of one of the potatoes.
I did not taste the cabbage at all. And it was rather bland. My husband did not care for it. Maybe with cajun seasoning as was suggested and less potatoe, I may try again. It did make a lot of soup.
Sorry SANDJEAN, it just didn't make the grade here. Thought it was really bland.The granddaughter put vinegar on it to give it some flavor ( even used Jimmy Dean sausage )
I've made this twice now, and there's never any leftovers. Everyone goes back for more! I'm so proud I tried this recipe!
I used smoked sausage in this and doubled the amount for my brood. It was delicious, but I think the cabbage should be added last, it was almost non existent when it was done.
I didnt have any broth on hand - but did have leftover pork roast (bones / skin). Added some veg / beef (OXO) and it was great. basil, a bit of oregano, garlic powder. lots of onion, as well as a few carrots and mini coloured potatoes. yummy.
Hubby and kids really liked this soup. Added some carrots for color. Was yummy and hit the spot on a cold night. Served with beer bread.
I like an adaptable recipe. Baked a pork chop with a little cider vinegar, sweet onion, salt & black pepper. Chopped it up and rinsed the pan with the chicken broth to capture all the flavor. Never needed marjoram before so used a little basil, parsley and a pinch of sugar. The cabbage was added in stages and a nice change in soup. Will make again. Thanks!
excellent
This was ok- I used country style pork ribs chopped instead of the ground sausage- I probably won't make it again though.
Yummy! Used sweet Italian sausage and carrots. Hubby loved it.
