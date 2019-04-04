Pork and Cabbage Soup

4.2
33 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Pork sausage, cabbage, potatoes, and onion make for a quick, delicious soup.

Recipe by SANDJEAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sausage in a large pot, break apart, and cook until evenly brown.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the broth and water into the pot with the sausage. Dissolve the beef bouillon granules in the liquid. Mix in the cabbage, potatoes, onion, and garlic. Season with marjoram, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 892.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/13/2022