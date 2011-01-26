Wacky Cake II

Children will love the cake you make from this recipe for a simple chocolate cake with a simple chocolate frosting.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 inch square pan.

  • Sift together the flour, 1 cup of the sugar, 1/4 cup of the cocoa, the soda, and the salt. Stir in the vinegar, oil, water, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cake cool. Then spread chocolate icing over top.

  • To Make Chocolate Icing: Combine 1 cup of the sugar, 1/4 cup of the cocoa, the milk, and the butter or margarine. Boil for 1 minute. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and continue stirring until partially cool. Spread over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 329.7mg. Full Nutrition
