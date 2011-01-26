Wacky Cake II
Children will love the cake you make from this recipe for a simple chocolate cake with a simple chocolate frosting.
Great cake! Easy to make and all ingredients are common so always on hand. I thought the salt was just a wee too much so I reduced it to 1/2 teaspoon. Watch the cooking time as mine was done a little sooner than called for. I also used leftover coffee from the morning in place of the water for a deeper flavor and used chocolate extract in place of vanilla. This cake is even better the next day. **Update** made this again with the icing which reminds me of a texas sheet cake icing. Most of them are made with powder sugar for a smoother frosting but made with regular sugar wasn't bad. The sugar did melt but becomes ever so slightly crystalized (hardly notice) in spots when cooled. Halfed the icing and spread out thin over top of cake in pan and it was just enough to add a sweet chocolate layer which was enjoyable.Read More
This is the first time I've made and tasted a Wacky Cake. Someone recommended it to me, and this was the recipe she sent. This is an easy cake to make, and it fills the kitchen with a dreamy chocolate cake smell. It's good and moist, and will fulfill any sudden chocolate cravings you may have. My only problem was with the icing. I followed the recipe to a T, but my icing came out gritty, like sand. But don't let this deter you. The cake is good without the icing.Read More
This is so easy and turns out moist but not too heavy. Ingredients are on hand and so I make this at the last minute when we have an urge for something chocolate. It is small so it does not last long. (I do not ice this cake so I cannot rate the icing) Stands on its own.
This cake was only so-so. It had great texture- moist, fluffy, but it wasn't really chocolatey enough for me.
Absolutely loved it!! Great chocolate fix cake. Only thing i'll do different next time is add a little less sugar, (husband thought it was too sweet) other than that its awesome. If you want a moist cake.. this is it.
great cake, I made this for a family dinner with some friends that have a ason with egg allergies.
Tried this recipe because my grandson is allergic to eggs....and everyone in the family loves it! It is rich and chocolatey and one would never know there are no eggs in it! Also has a great consistency.
I used icing sugar in the icing instead of granulated. It was smooth and lovely. Margarine and goat’s milk made it easier on the tummy as well!
I've made this recipe for years.Lost the recipe and found this one. I love it! I needed to make some cupcakes and only needed a dozen and this was perfect. Made 12 cupcakes with no leftover batter and they were so moist and perfect flavor. I will be making them again for our Halloween party this weekend. Thanks for posting ; I'm glad to have the recipe again.
Easy to make. There are only 2 in our household and I decided to put the batter in 2 ramekin dishes for individual servings. Melting a milk chocolate on top while the cake is still hot makes for a quick topping if a person is in a hurry.
This cake is as good as any other chocolate cake. I used a Paleo icing and not the one with this recipe because I wanted to try a Paleo icing. The two went well together and we enjoyed a healthier chocolate cake.
I have made this a few times with a bit of honing but not much and I love it. I made it this am and made a concoction of items such as peanut butter,cream a bit of this and a bit of that as I am always experimenting with things. The end result is simply stupendous! Thank you for sharing!
This cake was delicious, moist, flavorful, and the icing was so easy to make. I didn't have any vanilla extract so I added in a teaspoon of cinnamon and a tablespoon of watered down maple syrup and it tasted delicious. The only complaint I have is that its so addicting, I've eaten 1/4 of the cake myself!
Make this one day ahead and pour 1/2 cup of coco ribe rum over the cake once it has cooled. Allow the cake to "cure" in a covered cake dish overnight. I serve with whipped cream with a few drops of the coco ribe added.
I made this using all ingredients except substituting the oil for applesauce. To me, it came out a bit 'rubbery', and I didn't like it. My husband likes it though!
