Whippee Ripple Strawberry Cake

Rating: 1.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

Nice, easy, summertime cake that's great for potlucks.

By v monte

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Blend together cake mix, egg whites, 2 cups whipped topping and 1 cup of water. Pour 1/2 the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups of the dry frosting mix over batter. Spread remaining batter over frosting mix.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes or until cake tests done. Let cake cool then frost with Strawberry Frosting.

  • To Make Frosting: Blend remaining frosting mix with remaining whipped topping and 1 tablespoon water until easy to spread. Frost cooled cake in pan. If desired you can add 1/2 cup strawberry slices, fresh or frozen (drained) to the prepared frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 4.7g; sodium 145.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Anne
Rating: 2 stars
10/25/2008
I thought this was one of the worst cakes I had ever tasted!! The cake itself was crumbly dry and bland. The icing was too sweet not to mention dry and sticky in the mouth. Together the result was not very tasty. Read More
Jessica Brancato-Montanaro
Rating: 1 stars
08/04/2010
I dont get it.. why not just buy the strawberry Box cake mix and make according to package.. and the just frost with canned strawberry frosting.. and be done with it this is a strange recipe.. Read More
Teena Melia
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2009
It is dry and crumbly (and tastless) because it has no oil or butter in it. Read More
James
Rating: 1 stars
06/09/2011
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
