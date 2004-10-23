Cassata Cake
Cassata cake is like a cannoli but more gooey. You need 2 - 9 inch sponge cake layers for this recipe. The instructions are given for to make them, or you can use your own recipe.
Cassata cake is like a cannoli but more gooey. You need 2 - 9 inch sponge cake layers for this recipe. The instructions are given for to make them, or you can use your own recipe.
This recipe is GREAT as I said in my first review. Perfect cassata cake that is even better than any NYC Italian bakery I have ever tasted because it is not sickly sweet and made with fresh filling rather than bagged pre-made filling. ***BUT*** DO NOT use the chocolate glaze for the top...I always use the whipped cream frosting (made with a teaspoon of gelatin) from this website. I have never seen nor have I had Cassata cake with chocolate glaze. The combination of this cake with that frosting is PERFECT!!! =)Read More
YUCK! This was awful and didnt taste like any canolli I've ever tasted in my 27 years(and I'm from Philly and now live in NYC where there are awesome italian bakeries and restaurants). Using semi-sweet chocolate on the top was not a good idea because the filling wasnt sweet enough to offset the bitterness of the chocolate. Also, I found that the filling didnt thicken enough, it was way too runny. I wouldnt recommend this to anyone.Read More
This recipe is GREAT as I said in my first review. Perfect cassata cake that is even better than any NYC Italian bakery I have ever tasted because it is not sickly sweet and made with fresh filling rather than bagged pre-made filling. ***BUT*** DO NOT use the chocolate glaze for the top...I always use the whipped cream frosting (made with a teaspoon of gelatin) from this website. I have never seen nor have I had Cassata cake with chocolate glaze. The combination of this cake with that frosting is PERFECT!!! =)
This was a fantastic cake. Every year I purchase a cassata cake from a local italian bakery for my dad for father's day. This year I decided to give it a try on my own. He absolutely loved it. I did make a few substitutions based on the cassata cakes that we have enjoyed in the past. I substituted mini chocolate chips instead of the grated chocolate & I omitted the candied lemon peel. I also left off the chocolate glaze (I have never seen this on a cassata cake) and instead substituted a whipped cream frosting, also from this website. I also used a vanilla flavored light rum for the filling. My entire family loved this one, I'll definitely make it again.
If you put a circle of icing around the edge of the cake before you add the filling it will not ooze out. I usually fill a freezer zip bag and clip one of the ends. Run a big enough edge to prevent the filling from coming out.
this is an excellent recipe. i've used it at least five times since i found it. the cassata cake turns out better than the ones i had from the italian bakery when i was little, and those were pretty good!
I make this all the time for my 100% Italian In-laws. Its a great recipe! I make the filling and cake a day ahead and drain the filling so its not so "gooey". I also use a whipped cream frosting all over the cake and top it with dark chocolate shavings. Its really incredible.
This cake was a huge hit! though i gave it 4 out of 5 stars because i was upset before i had a peice. it took me about 5 hours to make this cake. I only had one cake pan, and one mixer going, and made three instead of 2 layers, regurdless its very time consuming, but very worth it. now the reason i was upset was because the filling is so gewy it does not stay between the layers very well, especially since this is a pretty heavy cake. and i was prepared to do some very nice cake decorating, but the filling kept oozing out and mixing in with the frosting, witch by the way i used cheesecake frosting instead of what this recipe required...and it was a big hit, im sure especially because the filling and the cheescake frosting mixed a bit on the outside as well...yumm...also due to the three layers, witch i decided to do because two didnt look enough...the cake was tipping a little bit, i think if the filling wasnt so slippery and alittle more solid it would have worked better, but hey it taste good...sooo...i am definetly going to make this cake again...however, i am going to use two layers and make each layer with an extra 1/2 the amount to make them alittle bigger...before i put the filling in im gonna hallow the cake alittle bit so the filling will stay in better...and im still gonna use the cheesecake frosting because is was such a big hit...also im gonna buy another cake pan hahaha...
anyone making this recipe should be aware when you buy ricotta cheese, there are two types, one specifically for baking and one not! the baking variety has less water content therefore will not be as runny. The brands sold in most grocery stores have a high water content, especially Tre Sella brand. you could let it sit over a colander overnight to help release water or just buy different brand. I like Salerno from the grocery stores if i cannot get to the specialty store. Good cake everyone enjoyed it.
YUCK! This was awful and didnt taste like any canolli I've ever tasted in my 27 years(and I'm from Philly and now live in NYC where there are awesome italian bakeries and restaurants). Using semi-sweet chocolate on the top was not a good idea because the filling wasnt sweet enough to offset the bitterness of the chocolate. Also, I found that the filling didnt thicken enough, it was way too runny. I wouldnt recommend this to anyone.
The cake was excellent. I made it for a family birthday and everyone wanted seconds even those who aren't fans of ricotta cheese. I followed all instructions as directed for the spongy cake. But made a few variations in the filling and final assembly. Instead of chocolate squares, I used mini chips to save time. I also omitted the candied lemon peel and the rum (personal preference). And instead of a chocolate glaze, I used a plain whipped cream for the frosting and pressed sliced almonds on the outside. Delicious!
I stole the cake only part of this recipe and used it for a strawberry shortcake/layer cake. I had trouble finding a sponge cake recipe I liked; this worked GREAT and was delicious! It's a great base cake for fruits - very light and lovely. Note: I found lining the pans with parchment paper difficult. Spraying with non-stick cooking spray (or buttering) and then flouring works just fine. Thanks for the recipe - i'll try the whole thing next time.
The cake is extreemly delicious...I sometimes make 3 layers stuffed with choc and vanilla rum cream,. and it is outstanding. Highly reccommended.
This cake is great and my family loved it! I give it 4 stars because for me the filling wasn't exactly right. 1st: too much filling for this cake. If you half the recipe, you will have a perfect amount. 2nd: too much cinnamon. Next time I make this I will make 1/2 the filling and cut the cinnamon down to about 1/8tsp and adjust it from there to taste. I did not add lemon peel (don't like it) and I grate my semi-sweet chocolate because I don't like chunky fillings (I do this when I make cannoli as well). I also did not use the chocolate topping. I instead used my own whipped cream frosting recipe and it was a perfect compliment to the cake. I would like to add that the sponge cake part of this recipe is 5 stars all the way. Made a perfect sponge! I used 3 cake pans vs. 2 and didn't cut the layers after they were cooled. Thank you for a great recipe!
This cake was MAGNIFICENT i would use just a 30oz container of cheese next time,, it was alot of filling ! ,my very very itialian family LOVED this cake! ,,cant wait to make it again.. thanks
being raised in NY and having Italian in-laws this was the closest thing to an Italian Bakery desert and I enjoyed making it and eating it.
MUCHO good.... worth the time and effort!!!! Excelencio
This recipe was very difficult to follow. It would have been much easier if the ingredients for each component (cake, filling, glaze) would have been listed right before the part I was making. When I printed it out it was hard to follow. The cake itself was delish, but If I make it again I will make two separate TWO layer cakes instead of one FOUR layer. The cream filling couldn't support the weight of all the layers. I also followed the advice of another review and made my own frosting to pipe an edge on each layer to contain the cream filling, but the weight even pushed THAT out the sides. I made the traditional green marzipan layer around the outside and that helped some. Chilling for 4 hours was a must. I used rum extract instead of light rum.
I thought this recipe was alright. I am lactose-intolerant and even though i took a good amount of lactose pills, this recipe made me sick!!! I later found out, it was the ricotta cheese, it is really hard on lactose-intolerant people (FYI - for those bringing this cakes to a group, warn people please). I am from Cleveland, Ohio were they have little Italy and are known for the Cassata Cakes. I thought the ones in the bakery were better than this one. Plus, I have a different recipe of cassata cake that I prefer (without ricotta). And another reason why I gave this recipe 2 stars is because of the chocolate glaze. I would find an icing that is a whipped, light icing instead.
I made my cassata cake using this recipe for the cake and syrup parts only. The cake was very light and moist. For the filling, I used 2 lbs. ricotta cheese, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 tsp. rum extract, 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips & 1/4 cup chopped maraschino cherries. For the frosting, I used the "Cassata alla Siciliana" recipe on this site. This cake takes a considerable amount of time and work to make, but it's worth it.
This is very tasty. I have made this cake twice, first as written and the second time as a 13x9 sheet cake. The sheet cake version was easier to tote to a birthday luncheon, the cake as written is more suitable as a "company"/fancy supper dessert. For the sheet cake version, I pricked the cake many times with a fork then poured the syrup over it, spread the filling, then poured the glaze over the filling.
Yummy, though a LOT of work. I used slightly less than 1/3 of the filling between layers - was worried that the thin layers would be overwhelmed by a thicker layer of the filling. Also followed others' advice and used a whipped cream frosting (the one from this site that also uses cream cheese). Some hints on handling the sponge cake: I stored it overnight before assembling the cake, and made the mistake of covering it with aluminum foil. As some of the cake stuck to the foil, I'll use a layer of parchment paper instead the next time. Also when I turned it out of the pan onto a cutting board to make the horizontal slice, the cake stuck to the board also - which I found when I tried to put that second half-layer on top of the first one. Parchment paper would help with that. I used less than the full amount of rum syrup - I was afraid that it would make the cake layers too soggy.
This cake is absolutely delicious. I gave it only a 4 because I, too, found the filling to be too loose. I used whole milk ricotta and drained it as others have suggested, but it was still too loose. I will definitely be making this again, but I will have to make some modifications to the filling.
Just like my mother's. Wonderful. Very Italian. Thanks so much. Cindy Gioia
This is the best I've had. I did make a few changes. I didn't use the recipe for the cake, I made my own. I also did not put the chocolate icing on top. (I never had chocolate on it) I used the filling on top also, and used toasted almond slivers on the sides. My family absolutely loved it. I will make this again.
I wasn't crazy about this one sorry. I love to bake but I thought this was far to much work. The cake I did not care for. The filling was good though.
I am not a fan of ricotta, but my family hosted a cooking competition modeled after the reality TV show "Chopped" and ricotta was one of the desert round ingredients. I followed this recipe, subbing mini chocolate chips for the shaved chocolate and replacing the chocolate glaze with an apricot glaze (another required ingredient, and a recipe that is also on this site). I also used whipped cream to frost the sides of the cake and topped the whole thing with candied blueberries (there's a recipe for candied cranberries on this site). I won the competition in large part because of this cake. And even though I'm not a ricotta fan I enjoyed the cake.
A picture of this cake would be appreciated.
This cake does NOT remind of the Cassata cake I have had with Italian families who make them at home. It's not authentic at all!
I just finished making this cake. I followed the directions exactly for the filling. I am a very experienced baker. The filling was very runny and did not thicken at all. I placed it in the fridge for hours and it did not help. I used whipped buttercream icing on my cake. I am sorry but the filling was terrbly runny. Not great to fill any cake. I even used a well of icing on the outside to keep the filling in. I could not fill it high or it would have oozed out.
A little time consuming but turned out very well - I substituted mini-chocolate chips for shaved chocolate (got that idea from a local italian bakery) and melted semi-sweet chocolate chips and used milk instead of whipping cream for the glaze and it worked well; spreads better after it cools in the frig. I would make it again.
good cake and filling! Good job Kevin!
The cake was a little dry - next time I'll use my own cake recipe. The filling was just okay, nothing special. I iced the sides of the cake with real whipped cream but it still seemed very dry. Probably won't make this again. I'll keep searching
Overall it was a good recipe and tasted wonderful. I had a problem with the filling as the ricotta by itself wasn't enough to keep together for the filling - it ran all over the plate. I then creamed an 8 oz package of cream cheese and mixed it into the ricotta and it held up much better. Did not alter the taste of the filling at all and everyone LOVED this cake!
Cooking time for the sponge cake should've been longer than 25 minutes. Was unbaked in spots, despite looking done (pulled away from sides of pan, toothpick came out clean), and got stickier as it cooled. I added 1 cup of whipped cream to the filling recipe, but used half the filling recommended and eliminated the chocolate glaze. I used the same filling on the top and sprinkled chopped nuts on top. It turned out to be surprisingly delicious, but I would look for a different sponge cake recipe next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections