Cassata Cake

This cake was a huge hit! though i gave it 4 out of 5 stars because i was upset before i had a peice. it took me about 5 hours to make this cake. I only had one cake pan, and one mixer going, and made three instead of 2 layers, regurdless its very time consuming, but very worth it. now the reason i was upset was because the filling is so gewy it does not stay between the layers very well, especially since this is a pretty heavy cake. and i was prepared to do some very nice cake decorating, but the filling kept oozing out and mixing in with the frosting, witch by the way i used cheesecake frosting instead of what this recipe required...and it was a big hit, im sure especially because the filling and the cheescake frosting mixed a bit on the outside as well...yumm...also due to the three layers, witch i decided to do because two didnt look enough...the cake was tipping a little bit, i think if the filling wasnt so slippery and alittle more solid it would have worked better, but hey it taste good...sooo...i am definetly going to make this cake again...however, i am going to use two layers and make each layer with an extra 1/2 the amount to make them alittle bigger...before i put the filling in im gonna hallow the cake alittle bit so the filling will stay in better...and im still gonna use the cheesecake frosting because is was such a big hit...also im gonna buy another cake pan hahaha...