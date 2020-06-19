Carmel Apple Martini

This indulgent caramel-flavored apple martini is made with vodka, apple schnapps, and butterscotch schnapps. I just got taken back to the beach boardwalk after trying this little concoction.

By PSOCONNOR

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine vodka, apple schnapps, butterscotch schnapps, and crushed ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously to chill. Pour into a martini glass, garnish with dried apple, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13.9mg. Full Nutrition
