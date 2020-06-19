Carmel Apple Martini
This indulgent caramel-flavored apple martini is made with vodka, apple schnapps, and butterscotch schnapps. I just got taken back to the beach boardwalk after trying this little concoction.
This indulgent caramel-flavored apple martini is made with vodka, apple schnapps, and butterscotch schnapps. I just got taken back to the beach boardwalk after trying this little concoction.
This martini is delicious!! Added some caramel syrup to the rim of the glass--a bit sticky but tasty! Or you can even swirl some caramel syrup in the bottom of the glass before pouring the martini in--mmmmmm! Also try throwing in a Maraschino cherry.Read More
This was pretty good. We tweaked it a little, subsituting chilled apple juice and omitting the ice for a refreshing summer drink. I felt the caramel flavour could have been stronger but overall twas nice.Read More
This martini is delicious!! Added some caramel syrup to the rim of the glass--a bit sticky but tasty! Or you can even swirl some caramel syrup in the bottom of the glass before pouring the martini in--mmmmmm! Also try throwing in a Maraschino cherry.
This is my favorite drink in the world!!! the trick is to add a splash of sour mix. I just eyeball it but I use2 parts vodka, I part sour apple schnapps, 1 part buttershots, and half part sour mix. I also use a mixture of cinnamon and sugar to rim the glass. its my ultimate indulgence
I've never had one of these before, but I love regular sour appletinis. I am having a cocktail party soon and so I've been looking into new fun drinks and this was great! Tasted very good! Be careful because after 2 or 3 of these you will be feeling great!
I swirl carmel sauce inside the martini glass. The kind you use on ice cream! Yum!!!
This was pretty good. We tweaked it a little, subsituting chilled apple juice and omitting the ice for a refreshing summer drink. I felt the caramel flavour could have been stronger but overall twas nice.
VERY strong. I made it as written and it was too strong to drink, so I altered it and made 2 parts sour apple pucker, 2 parts butterscotch schnapps, 1 part vanilla vodka, and 2 parts apple juice. Much better.
I love sour apple martinis and this recipe is awesome!! I added an ounce of apple juice to this too and it was good.
I added some apple juice and delish!!
made these for our Halloween Party, the only changes I made was to use a whole ounce of butterscotch schnapps and add an ounce of apple juice to dilute it a bit, LOL...it was AWESOME!!!
A little sweet, but it does taste carmelly.
these are my favorite martini ... only thing i do different is i slice a granny smith apple into circles and drizzle a bit of carmel topping on the apple ...
Very good as written, EXCELLENT with the caramel on the rim and on the bottom. For those who think it is "too strong:" Please see the definition of a martini. If you add juice, and it's just a mixed drink in a martini glass. And for those who thought it "tasted" too strong, get a better quality of vodka! This drink is sweet(which I like)and strong(appropriate)and goes down like candy with the caramel syrup. Be Careful!!
We set up a Martini bar for our large family gathering on Easter - these were a definite hit! I would say they ranked #2 or #3 of the whole bar, with chocolatinis being #1 (lots of women at the party - LOL!). Very refreshing, and one won't get you really bombed, but two....... :) Anyway, very yummy - thanks for the recipe!
The recipe was too strong as written with 3 alcoholic ingredients and no mixer. I made the following changes and thought it was great. 1 pour vodka or vanilla vodka, splash of butterscotch Schnapps followed by enough spiced apple cider to fill martini glass and I added swirled caramel in the glass as one reviewer suggested.
Tried these - beware: they will knock you on your kiester! Had to cut back on the amount of vodka - way too strong for our taste.
I thought this was just okay. I would have used less vodka, it was pretty strong tasting. Someone had put apple juice in it, that may tone it down. I don't think I'll be trying this again.
This is VERY strong in my opinion. I gave it three stars because even though I couldn't drink it, some guests at my Halloween party liked it
We tweaked a bit, as too strong tasting. Equal parts Sour Apple, buttershots and vodka is perfect! Delicious!
Not Good to strong for my wife. Had to chug it to get it down so we didn't waste the vodka.
I give this a 4.5 stars. I did ask another viewer suggested and put caramel syrup in the glass. It was sticky and not worth it. By itself it's good
The friends I made this for didn't like it at all. They said it just had an off flavor.
Tasted sweet but nothing like a caramel apple. It was strong, though, so it did the trick for girls' night!
i SO wanted to liked this recipe!! But it just doesn't taste like a caramel apple :( ... I played around with it but it just didn't work.)
Too strong and really didn't taste any carmel flavor at all.
very good. loved trying this drink. quite strong so the faint of heart should beware. that said, next time, i think i will use more butterscotch then vodka. great drink to accompany either a party or winding down from a rough day. can't wait to try it out on my friends.
Too sweet!
I have never had one of these before; I've heard so much about them. Very tasty, but I will have to tweak the recipe some; it was kinda strong for me! I will definatly cut down on the vodka! :o)
Way too strong of a drink. This really needs something to cut the drink that is non-alcholohic.
I used 1 oz of Reg. Vodka and 1oz of Caramel Apple Vodka and used 1 full oz of the butterscotch schnapps as well as the apple schnapps. We Loved it!!
I like this recipe because the way I remember how to make it is to say that to make it is, "As easy as 1-2-3" 1/2 shot of butterscotch schnapps, 1 shot of Pucker and 1 1/2 shots of Vodka (or preferrably clear rum)! Excellent! :)
perfect!
A bit strong.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections