Bellini Meanie Martini
Peach schnapps and vodka are shaken, then topped off with a splash of champagne, and a few fresh raspberries. Yuuuuuummmmm!
Peach schnapps and vodka are shaken, then topped off with a splash of champagne, and a few fresh raspberries. Yuuuuuummmmm!
I have tried this one before, but a bartender kicked up a notch for me and I make them from time to time. 1oz Champagne, 1oz Peach Schnapps, 1oz Vodka. After shaken and poured add OJ and drizzle with Grenadine.Read More
Wow... this drink was so strong! I am going to try it again only the next time I am going to try mixing it with crushed ice... more like a slushy.Read More
I have tried this one before, but a bartender kicked up a notch for me and I make them from time to time. 1oz Champagne, 1oz Peach Schnapps, 1oz Vodka. After shaken and poured add OJ and drizzle with Grenadine.
MMMM MMMM goood!! This recipe is excellent! I like in in champagne flutes though, it's a little more festive! Also, drop a few raspberries in the bottom of the glass--what a great taste!
What can I say. It was a perfect New Year's Eve drink. I made it with Vanilla Vodka. I also served it in Champagne flutes. It looked very elegant and tasted great. The last sip is a kicker. Pure alcohol all the way through.
after playing with this recipe, I tailored it to a good brunch drink. I did equal parts orange juice, champagne, and peach schnapps. The original is also very good, but way to strong to serve for brunch (which was my intention)
My 1st review on allrecipes :) I love this site. My bestfriend and I discovered this recently. Ok back to the drink...It was a hit at my Mother's Day gathering. I tried it with the champagne and did not like it. Maybe I would have w/ a sweeter champagne or sparkiling wine. I sub'd the champagne with the same amount of ocean spray white cran peach juice and it was delicious. Another reviewer suggested freezing the raspberries and I really enjoyed them frozen. Great recipe, refreshing and pretty too. Try it and you will be hooked.
Wow... this drink was so strong! I am going to try it again only the next time I am going to try mixing it with crushed ice... more like a slushy.
Very good....great flavor. I made the recipe exactly as is and loved it. I made some for my friend and she liked it with less vodka and more champagne(I just reversed the amounts)
Surprisingly delicious, refreshing, and not too sweet. I used pear flavored absolute and garnished with blackberries. Fab!
i made this for my mom and her friends and they said it was a bit strong but really good. i tried some and it IS strong. i reccomend that you drink this ifyour not driving, if you are, than have ONE and eat SOMETHING. not for the designated driver of the night. but very, very,very good.
We enjoyed these "Belletinis" last night for New Years Eve. I served them using martini glasses. Both the ladies and gentlemen enjoyed, but it's definitely more of a "girly" drink. Will try the raspberries next time...cute idea.
I made this martini for New Year's and eveyone loved it! I'm addicted to them and now it's the only drink I bring to parties. I did mix it equal parts of vodka and schnapps b/c I thought it tasted alittle better and added more champagne.
Dh didn't even drink all of his.
Wow- get a DD if you plan on drinking this! But definitely an amazing drink!
This was so strong I could barely drink it. I ended up adding it to OJ so I could get it down.
Huge hit at my party.
I tweaked the recipe just a bit; I made a base of 12 oz. Peach Schnapps, 12 oz. Orange Juice and 6 oz. (Ciroc) Peach Vodka. I filled champagne flutes 3/4 the way up with the base and added Prosecco just barely to the top with just enough room for a splash of Grenadine! Compliments all around; in fact my Brunch lasted well into the night!!!!
I only give this two stars because I tweaked it to my liking..I omitted the vodka and did pretty much half peach schnapps and half champagne with 3 rasberries in a champagne flute. This tastes great!!
Fast and easy, very refreshing!!
Tasty, Warming, and Wonderful! However, one might be enough for most people.
Very yummy! Everyone loved!! I switched the quantities of the champane and vodka...used 1/4 cup champane and 2 ounces of vodka. Froze the raspberries before putting them in...less mushy. Served in Martini glasses.
simple, fruity, good!
Perfect sweet cocktail!
I reduced the vodka to 1 oz. Too strong otherwise. It's funny reading reviews that say they switched the amount of vodka and sparkling wine. 1/4 cup is the same as 2 oz! Anyway, great drink and everyone loved it!
Did not alter the recipe. They were smooth and tasty. A skewer of raspberry and lemon garnish made them impressively pretty!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections