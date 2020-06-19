Bellini Meanie Martini

Peach schnapps and vodka are shaken, then topped off with a splash of champagne, and a few fresh raspberries. Yuuuuuummmmm!

By PSOCONNOR

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour the vodka and peach schnapps into a shaker with the ice. Shake until frothy. Strain into a martini glass, and top off with champagne. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13.9mg. Full Nutrition
