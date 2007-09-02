Boiled Raisin Cake II
Cake with a difference. You do not have to cream butter and sugar or beat the eggs. This involves boiling raisins, margarine and sugar together and adding flour to it. Simple and tasty. Just the way I love it.
We used apple sauce as a butter substitute and it was a wonderful taste addition--just took a few extra minutes to cook through. This cake is quite tasty for those of us used to turbinado & whole wheat! We decorated our circumfrence with berries & it made for a wonderful congratulations cake for my 3 1/2 year old who just started to READ! :-D Will make this regularly--thank you! No eggs! What a treat.Read More
