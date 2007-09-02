Boiled Raisin Cake II

Cake with a difference. You do not have to cream butter and sugar or beat the eggs. This involves boiling raisins, margarine and sugar together and adding flour to it. Simple and tasty. Just the way I love it.

By Kaniska

12
1 - 7x7 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 7x7 inch square baking pan.

  • Boil sugar, raisins, butter, and the water until the raisins absorb most of the water and are quite soggy and mushy. Set aside and let cool completely.

  • Sift the flour, cinnamon, and the baking powder together. Stir the flour mixture into the raisin mixture and mix until just combined. Spread the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes or until cake springs back upon the touch. Immediately put on a wire rack to cool. This is a very soft cake, liable to break easily. Take care when you cut the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 51.1mg. Full Nutrition
