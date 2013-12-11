Nutmeg Cake

This nutmeg cake is not that common of a cake, but it sure is good.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 9-inch layers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Nutmeg Cake:
Caramel Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 (9-inch) round cake pans.

  • Make nutmeg cake: Beat butter and white sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add eggs, one at a time, until well-blended. Stir in vanilla.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt.

  • Pour 1/3 of the flour mixture into the bowl; mix just until incorporated. Stir in 1/2 of the buttermilk, mixing gently. Continue adding flour mixture alternately with buttermilk, mixing until combined. Spread batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let cakes cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then invert them on a wire rack to cool completely before icing.

  • Make caramel icing: Combine brown sugar, cream, and butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil for 2 minutes, then remove from heat and let cool.

  • Stir in confectioner's sugar and beat until smooth. Add more cream or confectioner's sugar to achieve desired spreading consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 82.9mg; sodium 319.3mg. Full Nutrition
