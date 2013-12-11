Nutmeg Cake
This nutmeg cake is not that common of a cake, but it sure is good.
My review is for the cake only, as I chose to use a different frosting. I made this recipe as cupcakes and what a pleasant surprise it was. This cake far exceeded the expectations I had for it. It is moist, delicately spiced with nutmeg (I used freshly grated), with a substantial yet light crumb. Frosting these with Cinnamon Coffee Frosting, also from this site, was like a match made in heaven. The proof was this: I beckoned Hubs to try a cupcake so that I might get his opinion for my review. I somehow missed that he had already eaten two of them, apparently when I blinked.Read More
Gave it 3 stars because the cake was amazing but the icing was not my favorite.... just a little too sweet for me, thought there was way too much confectioners sugar. Had to add an extra tbsp of cream to get a less pasty consistency, so I made a second batch because the first wasn't enough to cover the whole layer cake. This batch I used just 1 cup of confectioners sugar and it helped a lot. Next time I'll probably go with a cream cheese icing.Read More
I'm just reviewing the cake, not the icing...and the cake is wonderful. It's tender and delicate, with a lovely nutmeg flavor. Because the cake itself is quite sweet, I think a cream cheese icing would work really well with this recipe, too. I made a maple-brown sugar buttercream because I wanted something that tasted like fall (if you know what I mean). I baked cupcakes instead of a layer cake; it made 15 regular-sized cupcakes. I baked them for 20 minutes (I had two pans of cupcakes; the first pan was done in 20 min. and the other pan took another minute and a half.) I would definitely make these again.
What a delicious change from the usual spice cake. I love nutmeg and I really loved this cake! Served with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream, it was the perfect dessert!!!
I made this cake with fresh nutmeg and it was fabulous. I did not use the frosting recipe with it instead used homemade vanilla buttercream frosting. I will make this one again!!
A truly lovely, old-fashioned flavored cake. The nutmeg flavor really shines through (I used freshly grated nutmeg). Cake baked beautifully. Frosting was very good, though I think I let it cool too much before adding the confectioners' sugar and beating it. Frosting only makes enough to frost the tops of the two layers, which is adequate. I will certainly make this again!
YUM! If you like nutmeg this is the cake for you! I love gingerbread, but this is a close second. I did not use the frosting recipe here I did not have cream in the house. But used a home made buttercream frosting with just a tablespoon of cocoa. I also made it into a 9x13 pan so I can take to work for a co-worker treat. I also substituted Kir milk for the buttermilk. It worked fine. My daughter is lactose intollerant and kir is a help with rationing lactose in her diet. I am she will like this. I tried a sample before she came home from school.
This cake was moist and delicious, with the flavor of the freshly grated nutmeg that I used shining through. The caramel icing was the perfect complement to this pleasant change to a traditional spice cake.
This cake is really, really wonderful! I ground my own nutmeg (There is SO much more complexity to the flavor than what you get in the pre-ground bottled variety. I purchased whole nutmeg seeds at Penzeys.), and this cake showcased the flavors exquisitely. The cake was very tender and moist. As far as the frosting, I can't say I'm a fan, though. Made per instructions, I did not have enough frosting for the sides of the cake, and the flavor didn't really compliment the cake. Next time (and I WILL make the cake again), I will take the other reviewers' advice and choose perhaps a butter cream.
Moist and delicious! Didn't have buttermilk on hand so used 1tsp. lemon juice and enough milk to fill the required amount. Simply wonderful! I made these as cupcakes and it yielded about 2 dozen.
This cake is simple and delicious! The taste is reminiscent of eggnog, which I love.
This delicious cake has a very dense crumb which made it easy to decorate. I made a double layer cake with a crumb coating, and it was beautiful and scrumptious. I enjoyed it a lot - Thank you! Followed the recipe exactly.
Very tender and tasty; the icing was fabulous! I'm not much of a cake fan, but my husband thought this was the best birthday cake he'd ever had.
awesome, what fantastic flavor a keeper
I thought this recipe was very good. Not too sweet, and a very pleasant nutmeg flavor. Next time I'm going to try pumpkin pie spice in place of the nutmeg. The caramel frosting is excellent and a perfect compliment to the nutmeg. However, the instructions could have been more detailed, which is why I only gave four stars. I heated the sugar, cream, and butter over medium heat and stirred constantly. I also only used 1 cup of powdered sugar and found that to be plenty sweet.
Ohhh, this was delicious! Made it in honour of Grenada's Independence to take to work for a celebratory brunch. They loved it. Moist with a lovely nutmeg flavour. I didn't make the icing though. Made a simple glace icing to dribble over the top after having baked it in a bundt pan.
This cake has a great traditional texture..nice and fluffy/heavy, if you know what I mean! The nutmeg flavor is awesome; make sure you like that spice if you're going to make this cake- it's really prominent! I was not impressed with the frosting included with the recipe. I usually don't have any problem making frosting, but this one turned out greasy yet difficult to spread at the same time. I'll definitely make the cake again, perhaps with a cinnamon or cream cheese frosting!
I made this cake this morning following instructions exactly, except I didn't use the icing recipe - made butter cream frosting instead. The only problem was getting the cakes out of the pans - it was a bit of a mess. Next time I'll have to use parchment paper as well as the greasing and flouring. As others have mentioned, the nutmeg flavor is subtle so next time I may increase the amount by 50%. As did others, I used fresh grated nutmeg. Delicious cake, nice crumb, rose beautifully. I'm taking it to a meeting this morning.
Light and airy spice cake. Also very simple to make. Wonderful served warm with milk poured over the top.
This was a pretty good cake. Definatley different! I made cream cheese frosting with a little bit of cocoa powder. I'll be making again next week for Thanksgiving desert to go along with the pies.
Spectacular! Made as written for the cake part, except cooked in a 13 X 9 for 26 mins. Topped with Cinnamon Coffee frosting from this site. Served for Christmas, everybody raved. Used fresh ground nutmeg.
2.25.14 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7679/nutmeg-cake/ ... Tentative four stars for now; but if this cake is as good as the batter, I'm in trouble. :D I'm not even a nutmeg fan - & I used the both teaspoons. I always halve the amount. This could be a lifechanging recipe. :o I can't remember the last time I followed a recipe as stated... Ten minutes later: Son of a seacook! I didn't follow it. >:l I was thinking of making nutmeg cookies to use up my nutmeg. It called for 1c butter. Guess what I made that has 1c butter instead of half cup. Anyone? :/ Okay, okay, it still baked in 25 mins. It isn't particularly light or intense in nutmeg flavor; but, at the same time, you know it's nutmeg cake. I didn't make the caramel icing. 'Seems it'd "fight" with the nutmeg, if you know what I mean. :) Even with double the butter, it wasn't too moist, but a little too buttery feeling. Yeah, feeling. 'Think this would be a good holiday - like Thanksgiving or Christmas - cake. I may make it then, but probably not until.
I was craving nutmeg and this cake sure hit the spot! WONDERFUL flavor and the icing is to die for!!! I use this icing on other cakes now as well! Truly wonderful!
It was a nice cake to taste, I didnot have buttermilk , I thought just to subs it with 2 tbs of plain yugurt+1/2 cup milk+1 tbs of sour cream , but then have to add bit more sugar also.next time I will make caramel topping also.thanks for the recipe.
This cake is so amazing.....it rates at least a 10! Fresh nutmeg is an absolute must. Contrary to what others think, The icing really does compliment this great cake. Thank you Carol.
This recipe is outrageous!! I love the nutmeg flavor of the cake and the caramel frosting....great combo!
This cake was better on the second day. I didn't make the frosting but I sprinkled it with powdered sugar and served it with cinnamon ice cream. I did sprinkle in about a half teaspoon of cinnamon into the cake batter.
This is my first time making and trying nutmeg cake, only because I found a large pack nutmeg in the pantry. I found the cake to be very moist, tender, and delicious. I followed one of the reviews and also made it into cupcakes. I had some difficulty making the icing though, and it turned out quite lumpy with clumps of sugar.
My husband loves nutmeg, so he loved this cake. I liked the frosting recipe. The cake was ok, but I'm not a nutmeg fan. Wonder how it would be with cinnamon instead?
Interesting flavour -- nice break from the usual chocolate, lemon, etc. I made exactly as directed and had no problems with it sticking to the pan. I didn't use the icing -- as per the suggestions of other reviewers, I used the cinnamon/coffee icing from this site and it was the perfect match.
I had a good feeling about this recipe... so doubled it, and made into 22 cupcakes. I didn't bother with the icing, the cupcakes taste awesome as they are!
The whole company enjoy!
I made this 2 times, both were great. The 2nd time I added an extra 1/2 tsp of nutmeg which made the flavor even better. I didn’t make the icing, I made a cream cheese icing which was great on this cake.
YUM! Delicious with a pop of bright nutmeg flavor. I made this in a 9x13 pan because I’m not fond of layer cake...baked it ( in a convection oven) 40 minutes. I make the caramel frosting for a banana cake so was familiar with how uniquely delicious that frosting is...but this recipe barely covers a cake...my frosting is: 1/2 C brown sugar, 1/2 C butter and 1/4 C cream or evaporated milk (I used whole milk this time and will from now on...tiny bit less rich) same directions to boil and add 2 1/4 C powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. One other tip...frost cake while it’s still a bit warm and make frosting while Carmel base is quite warm...beats up better and spreads more easily....my banana cake taught me this. This cake is a delicious addition to my recipe box.....thank you Carol for sharing!
I made this as a9x13. Since I didn’t use freshly grated nutmeg I added an extra teaspoon which I think was perfect. The cake was moist but still help up to the frosting. I used the all purpose flour it called for and sifted it, but next time I might use cake flour instead. I chose to make my own frosting and made a cinnamon cream cheese butter frosting. It was perfect with the cake. I liked it so well I had another piece with breakfast!
amazingly yummy and easy!! I didn't like the frosting very well (i'm not generally a fan of frosting though) and I though honey was much better on it. Great cake though. I'd definitely choose it over death. :-P
love it :)
This one is a "no" for me. I gave it 2 stars because I had substituted for the buttermilk, so it's possible that my cupcakes were lacking some of the intended flavor. But two teaspoons of nutmeg is a LOT! I quickly discovered that I missed the other flavors that we tend to mix nutmeg with (such as cinnamon or ginger), and that too much nutmeg by itself can be oddly bitter.
The first time I made this, I followed the diretions exactly. One of the cakes wouldn't come out of the pan, but the cake was delicious (and worth scraping up the crumbs). The second time I made it, I added an additional teaspoon of nutmeg. Once again, one of the cakes stuck. Next time I'll use parchment in addition to greasing the pans. The frosting is very sweet (even though I only used one cup of powdered sugar), but the addition of another tablespoon or so of cream made it spreadable. I used it between the layers and frosted the cake with a cinnamon buttercream. YUM!
I love nutmeg, so this cake was a dream! Based off the comments, I doubled the frosting amount and used less confectioner’s sugar, but that was a mistake. The frosting is fine for a sweet caramel icing, but the recipe has a half amount for a reason. Doubling it meant that the amount of sweet icing I had on the cake absolutely dwarfed the lovely nutmeg flavor of the cake with a sugar bomb. At the first piece, I thought I couldn’t taste the nutmeg and the whole thing was way too sweet. I went back, scraped away the extra frosting so it was a thin 1/8” thick coating, and the cake was far more delicious, with the spice shining through. I’ll definitely make this cake again, but I’d favor a lighter frosting next time.
The flavor of the cake was pretty good, but I made both cupcakes (in liners) and a round cake with it and they stuck so badly to the pans that I destroyed every cupcake trying to get them out. They tasted good!
Not a bad cake but it was just ok in my opinion. I added layers of toasted pecans/brown sugar in between with the cream cheese icing and I think that is really what made the cake good. The recipe by itself is just ok.
As a child, I loved nutmeg cake with lemon frosting and I had a recipe I made often. I hadn't made it for years, but I wanted to try it again. I remembered thinking the cake always turned out a little dry even though I loved the flavors, so I went to Allrecipes to find a different recipe and settled on this one. Well, I thought this was a little dry, too, despite carefully following the directions. So I looked up my old recipe to compare, and it's the same one! I'll probably look for a different recipe next time. Still, it's an old favorite of mine, so it deserves a solid four stars. I'm not reviewing the frosting because I made lemon frosting for my cake.
I used freshly grated nutmeg and sprinkled a bit on the frosting. I also used the whisk attachment of my mixer for the frosting and had to add small amounts of heavy cream with about a half teaspoon vanilla extract, beating well to get the right consistency. Perfect amount for the 12 cupcakes that I made!
This was a great cake. I made it in October for my husband's birthday. (Somehow it's a tradition that I bake a new cake recipe for our respective birthdays.) The flavor was quite good, and perfect for autumn. The caramel frosting accompanied it perfectly. Yes, the frosting is sweet, but the cake isn't, so they paired well together. Four stars, because I found it a tad bit dry, even though I started checking it periodically 10 minutes before the suggested bake time.
Contrary to what others said the cake had a good flavor but it was very dry however I really liked the icing. I had to add even more sugar to thicken it but I still didn't find it to be too sweet.
This cake is delicious! I love the subtle nutmeg flavor. The caramel frosting is so tasty!
Made it into a bundt cake very tastey. Icing didn't turn out well but still good
People don't eat this. It is good, yes. However, over two teaspoons of nutmeg can kill you. It contains a material called Myristicin which can lead to hallucinations and vomiting. Once it reaches the entire body it kills your cells which can lead to death.
