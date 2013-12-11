2.25.14 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7679/nutmeg-cake/ ... Tentative four stars for now; but if this cake is as good as the batter, I'm in trouble. :D I'm not even a nutmeg fan - & I used the both teaspoons. I always halve the amount. This could be a lifechanging recipe. :o I can't remember the last time I followed a recipe as stated... Ten minutes later: Son of a seacook! I didn't follow it. >:l I was thinking of making nutmeg cookies to use up my nutmeg. It called for 1c butter. Guess what I made that has 1c butter instead of half cup. Anyone? :/ Okay, okay, it still baked in 25 mins. It isn't particularly light or intense in nutmeg flavor; but, at the same time, you know it's nutmeg cake. I didn't make the caramel icing. 'Seems it'd "fight" with the nutmeg, if you know what I mean. :) Even with double the butter, it wasn't too moist, but a little too buttery feeling. Yeah, feeling. 'Think this would be a good holiday - like Thanksgiving or Christmas - cake. I may make it then, but probably not until.