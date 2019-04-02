Mediterranean Salmon

This is a great recipe for salmon incorporating Mediterranean ingredients and spices. Everyone I've made this for loved it!!

By ARIEL1O1

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Arrange the salmon fillets in a shallow baking dish. Rub garlic onto the fillets, then pour the vinegar and oil over them, turning once to coat. Season with cilantro, basil, and garlic salt. Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat your oven's broiler.

  • Place the salmon about 6 inches from the heat source, and broil for 15 minutes, turning once, or until browned on both sides and easily flaked with a fork. Brush occasionally with the sauce from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 725.2mg. Full Nutrition
