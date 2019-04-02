Mediterranean Salmon
This is a great recipe for salmon incorporating Mediterranean ingredients and spices. Everyone I've made this for loved it!!
Looking for a new way to make salmon, and this one turned out well. I omitted cilantro because I do not like it, but added a bit of rosemary and thyme in its place. Friend suggested adding a bit of diced tomato and chopped ripe olives to mixture - which I will do the next time I make this. Served with rice pilaf and steamed spinach for a quick and easy "healthy" dinner. Thanks, Ariel101.Read More
OK...I love salmon and love balsamic vinegar so I thought this would be fabulous. It wasn't. For some reason, the flavors just didn't seem to work together. Not sure why. I can say, it was MUCH better the next day for lunch. I don't think I'll be making this one again.Read More
Looking for a new way to make salmon, and this one turned out well. I omitted cilantro because I do not like it, but added a bit of rosemary and thyme in its place. Friend suggested adding a bit of diced tomato and chopped ripe olives to mixture - which I will do the next time I make this. Served with rice pilaf and steamed spinach for a quick and easy "healthy" dinner. Thanks, Ariel101.
We spread about 2 T minced garlic over the salmon, brushed with olive oil and balsamic (not the whole amount) and covered with chopped fresh basil. We baked without turning instead of broiling. It couldn't have been better.
This is a good, simple recipe for salmon. The salmon flavor really comes through, and is not hidden by the other ingredients. I cut both the olive oil and vinegar in half, and it was more than enough to cover my 1 pound-plus salmon filet. You don't need that much oil/vinegar. I also only used 3 garlic cloves, because I was serving something else garlicky. I didn't have any cilantro, so I tripled the basil. And finally, I only sprinkled on a little garlic salt, it would have been way too salty with all of it. Went well with Calabrese Style Spaghetti (from this site) and fresh corn on the cob.
This one is a five star after making a few adjustments. This recipe was just crying out for fresh rosemary rather than cilantro, and I'm so glad I made that call. I left out the garlic salt, just going with the fresh garlic rub, as I didn't see the need for it. The marinade went over salmon steaks which we placed on the bbq, herb side up, turning after 10 minutes and cooking for a total of 15. Absolutely divine. Amazing flavor.
This recipe is superb!!! My kids and I loved it, and I know my husband will love it too!! I did cut back on the olive oil. (used about 1/4 - 1/3 cup instead) Didn't have cliantro so I used Italian Parsley in it's place. EXCELLENT!!!
Really enjoyed it! I made it with something else and so cooked at 400F, turning once, and then broiled for 5 min. I didn't have cilantro, but I'm going to get it for next time. I found it worked well. I agree that it didn't require as much olive oil - I'm going to try 1/4 cup next time. Cheers!
Both my boyfriend and myself really loved this marinade. It works just as well on swordfish and is so quick and easy that I will definitely make this again.
I would give it 4, but my picky eaters loved it, so it deserves a 5. I baked it at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes. I don't like cilantro, so I used fresh rosemary and omitted basil and garlic salt. I also reduced oil to 1/4 c. It was tasty.
I was very impressed with this recipe. Just the fact that it takes less than half an hour to make is wonderful, but the results are very tasty, which is extra wonderful! I did not have any cilantro on hand, so I made this without that, but I followed the rest of the recipe as is. I would add LESS olive oil next time... it was a little too much! 15 minutes would have been way too long for my salmon (it was more like 11-12 min), but maybe my fillets were smaller than the recipe called for. My husband was very happy with this and so was my daughter. Thanks for the fast and yummy recipe, Ariel!
We usually fix salmon the same way all of the time, so I was looking for something different, and this fit the bill! We really enjoyed this with our Panzanella salad tonight. The flavors in both dishes complimented each other so well. I did cut back a bit on the olive oil to make it more WW friendly.
I don't often take the time to give a review, but this recipe is very good! I used it on Chilean steelhead with fresh cilantro but only had dried basil on hand. Was generous with both herbs, and drizzled a bit more basalmic before serving. WOW! I probably was a bit generous with the garlic as well because I like a lot of flavor and this delivered. We couldn't get enough and I will definitely serve this for guests. I coupled it with a mediterranean brown rice salad with lots of veggies and it is a keeper. Great flavor and served over a leaf of lettuce for guests would be very eye pleasing.
Excellent recipe!! My family loved it. Didnt change a thing. Even my picky eater cleaned his plate. Loved it and will def try it again.!!
Aside from substituting parsley for cilantro, adding a sprinkling of garlic powder, and leaving out the salt, I followed the rest of the recipe. It is really really good. Definitely a keeper. But I would marinate it longer so it gets more of the balsamic flavor, and definitely add the salt next time. I took inspiration from the picture and sprinkled on shredded mozzerella. i like it, but I think parmesan or maybe cheddar would be better.
My husband and I loved this recipe. It's simple, delicious and it's a keeper! I'm sure I will make this again.
ntastic, I was looking for a recipe that was new and I found it. I did add a spoonful of capers and 2 plum tomatoes to the fish. After I let it cool and served it over romaine lettuce, baby spinach and kalamata olive then grated fresh romano cheese on top....it was so good!! I'll definately make this again, thank you
Nice flavor, and very easy to do!
I loved this recipe!!! I did change it a bit. I added a coat of tomato paste to the fish and use basmic vinergette dressing on top-instead of seperating the two ingredents. I will definately make this one again.
Simple and delicious! I boiled 2 potatoes while the salmon marinated, sliced it up and broiled with the fish.
Super yum! This is great was to dress up a salmon flay.
Would've rated it 3 1/2 if I could. It wasn't bad - not amazing but not bad. I should've read the reviews ahead of time (which I usually do) because it was a bit oily as written. Tasted good but I've had better on this site so I'll probably stick to those.
Fantastic Buttery flavor w/out adding the bad fat 5 stars
I'm giving this 4 stars because I really liked it. I too decreased the oil and omitted the garlic salt. I only had fresh basil, so I used more of that. Blended the oil, vinegar, garlic and basil together, salted and peppered the fish and spread the oil mixture over. Let it stand in the refrigerator while I completed my evening chores. Instead of broiling, I baked the salmon in a foiled lined dish at 400 for 20 minutes. When I asked husband how he liked it, he said that he liked his fish with lemon, or something citrusy. He scraped off the basil. If he had liked it, I would have given it 5 stars. Thanks!
My family, to include my children, LOVE this recipe. It is simple, quick & tastes great. In the absence of garlic, fresh cilantro and basil, I once used garlic powder & bottled cilantro and basil. It still tasted great. When I don't have fresh fish, I have used frozen, preparing it the same way. Still turned out fabulously. I don't think one could ruin this recipe. I definitely recommend it.
Kind of bland for my taste but the flavor was nice. Watch the cooking time. I didn't cook as long as the recipe says, maybe only 12 minutes and it was cooked perfectly.
This recipe is great for a fast dinner. It tastes great and is very simple. My boyfriend really enjoyed this recipe, he thought it took hours of marinating to achieve the rich flavor. For even quicker preparation, I use the Foreman grill so both sides cook at once.
We made this for a neighborhood gathering and it was a huge hit. We are going to try this marinade on chicken and white fish, too.
This was simple, quick, and delicious. I used a large, single salmon filet (halved the recipe) which I split in two and served over spaghetti squash and roasted vegetables.
Excellent. I had some fresh rockfish and used this recipe. I didn't have to cook it quite as long, but it was fabulous! I served it over spinach slightly sauteed in galic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. A healthy and tasty meal. I will definitely make this again. Thanks.
This tasted good, but not very strong. I even marinated this overnite to be safe. I'll play with this to see if I can get more zip out of it.
I used balsamic vinegar, garlic, basil, omitted the cilantro, and much less olive oil (I just eye-balled it). 15 minutes was a tad too much for the salmon I used, so I will take a closer look next time. I added some sliced onions to the side of the salmon when it was cooking to give them a balsamic flavor as well. Delicious! Thanks for the simple recipe!
Excellent Salmon! The hubby loved it. You do need less oil. But everything else I did exactly, except I used more fresh herbs. I love fresh herbs! Enjoy!
this was just ok for me..the fish was bland.
Great reciped for moist, delicious salmon. Needed 5 more minutes in the oven for the center to cook through.
GREAT recipe !!! Delicious, so quick and easy, indeed, it is like eating out but probably much healthier and cost effective. I recommend this for anyone who needs a fast, tasty and healthy dinner.
I loved the idea of adding diced tomatoes & chopped black olives, but I also added chopped capers & some caper juice, which went very well. I also used thyme & rosemary in place of the cilantro as suggested by another member. Great broiled, my three pieces were ready in 13 minutes. I recommend cover with foil during the last few minutes to prevent oven fires.
Pretty good. I used maybe 2-3 T of basil, a clove of fresh garlic, and 2 cloves of roasted. Also added salt and lots of fresh cracked pepper. Very flavorful. Might make again with additional tweaking.
Okay but not great.
Good, I liked, liked the use of vinegar and cilantro--a nice change--I don't use either ingredient much, hubby didn't like this one at all, but he doesn't really like fish. So I probably won't make it again. thanks
Very tasty and easy to make.
I love this recipe! I pretty much always make this when I make salmon. Line the pan you are using with foil though for an easy clean up!
Great recipe for salmon. I used white balsamic because I like it better. Next time I would use less vinegar, I tend to over-do the vinegar in recipes and it becomes very potent. I love fresh cilantro and basil and this was a great combo of the two! Thanks for the recipe.
Probably the best way I've ever eaten salmon. Especially good when grilled on a BBQ. YUM!
Great way to incorporate fresh herbs from my garden. I served it with tomato, feta and basil salad.
I made this recipe for my family dinner today and it was a success. I was in the mood for raw salmon so after letting it sit in the fridge I set half aside as a marinated raw salmon dish. It was amazing!! I did omit the cilantro though and I let the dish marinate in the fridge for a few hours rather than 10 min.
if you like salmon...this is Great! If you're leary of salmon... it's even better. You'll fall in love with this recipe. Thanks!!!
Everyone LOVED this dish! I doubled the marinade so I could cover the salmon (I used a half of a salmon and marinated in a 9 X 13 glass baking dish). Served with sauteed veggies (yellow squash, asparagus, red pepper, and carrots) and couscous. It was quick and easy!
I usually only get to eat salmon when eating out as I'm the only one in the family who likes it. I couldn't resist when the supermarket had scottish salmon on sale though. This was quick and easy and just as good as any I've had in a restaurant. I cooked just as stated and enjoyed every bite. Many Thanks.
Nice recipe, I used it with Tilapia fillets. The marinade is slightly sweet tasting. Nice for a change of pace.
15 min was too long but my family loved the flavor of the fish. I made it just as the recipe said.
I cooked this as the recipe says, I made no changes & served the salmon over a ceasar salad. The salmon was good, but it wasn't amazing by any means. Just ok. I probably won't be making it again.
Yummy.
this was just Ok for my taste but I gave it a 4 because my kids loved it so much, they are 10. husband also said it was very good. I will still search for a better salmon recipe that we ALL love but every bit of this one was eaten so it was worth making and didn't go to waste. this recipe could use less olive oil if you plan to make it.
My new favorite salmon recipe! Even my dad who doesn't like fish ate this!
Yum! I followed the recipe except with the garlic salt -- didn't have any, plus the amount called for seemed like garlic/sodium overkill. I simply sprinkled regular kosher salt instead. My total broiling time was far less than the 15 mins stated, probably more like 11mins. The salmon was moist as can be! I'll definately make this one again!
This was one of those recipes that was done in a hurry. I needed something quickly (hubby was off out and I only had a limited amount of food in stock). I looked up the ingredients Salmon and Balsamic Vinegar and this was one of the first ones that came up. What a fabulous creation. It was really, really tasty. Unfortunately here in England the supermarkets have taken over to such a degree that a lot of our basic ingredients no longer have any flavour. But this worked, and the Salmon tasted great. A keeper.
This recipe was good, it just did not appeal to my tastes at all. It was too sweet for me, but could easily be changed to your liking.
Was a three star as written. With a bit less oil and the addition of fresh diced tomatoes it was a 5 for sure.
Salmon is one of my favorites, but... this seemed to lack flavor. I read the other reviews and cut back on the olive oil, and substituted thyme and rosemary, per another reviewers suggestion... It was just okay.
This is one of my favorite dishes to make, I sometimes leave out the cilantro when I run out, but it doesn't make a huge difference. The only thing I can say about this recipe that isn't positive is that my neighbors in our small complex complain about how strong the red wine vinegar smells. I make it at least once a month.
So-so. Not terrible, but nothing special. Probably won't make it again.
Mmmm, loved this! The flavors went really well together, and it was so easy to make. I reduced the oil and vinegar by half, it just seemed like too much. Great flavor! Thanks for sharing.
OMG this receipe was delicious! My bf has been craving salmon and I found this recipe online and decided to make it becasuse it was a little different. He couldnt stop saying how good it was!:) I did cut the oil in half and will maybe even use less next time. Ths recipe is a MUST TRY:)
Excellent tasting and so easy to make!!!
we were not impressed with this salmon recipe...the garlic chili recipe is sooo much better
My husband thought this fish recipe was very good, but I thought it was the best fish I've ever had!!! I took the advice of other reviewers and used about half the amount of oil.
Wow! This was really delicious! I used talapia because that's what I had on hand. I followed the recipe exactly and made spinach and brown rice with it. Delicious!!
Not bad, but not remarkable. However, my husband was pleased with this and thought it was good, so will use the recipe again. Maybe I will play with the seasonings or add some fresh ginger --
I must first honestly state that I haven't tasted the recipe b/c I don't eat fish. But I make fish for my husband and guests on a regular basis and my husband has heartfully declared that this is his FAVORITE fish I have ever made. I don't have garlic salt so I just use garlic powder, and I mince the garlic rather than press it, but these are really not alterations...Thanks for a popular and EASY recipe!
Easy and delicious! I reduced the oil and balsamic in half. I used salmon filets about quarter inch thick, and i brolied on one side only for about 3-4 minutes. I paired with naan bread and roasted squash with yogurt sauce (see recipes on my profile)
I, too, used 1/4c oil. Still good if you don't have cilantro but outstanding with it. My man raved about it and kids (1 yr and 3 yr) gobbled it up. It is IMPORTANT to use the method described for best results. I've tried just making a marindade of it all and also cooking it in the marinade but neither one approach the flavor you get from following the instructions to the "T".
great recipe i like it so much
VERY good over a bed of brown rice and a side of steamed asparagus!
This is really good salmon. Really moist and flavorful.
Great flavor combination for salmon! I'm always looking for more ways to enjoy fish and will definitely add this to my regularly-used collection. Since I used the 1 clove of pressed garlic per fillet, as called for, I used regular Kosher salt instead of garlic salt and thought the garlic flavor was just right. I did cut the oil and vinegar in half so as to cut back on waste, but if you really want the sides of the fish to be down in the marinade, use the full amount. I also broiled it on my broiling pan instead of in the glass dish (covered the pan with a sheet of aluminum foil for care-free cleanup!).
This is a great easy recipe that I will make again and again. It masks the strong salmon taste...which I prefer. It's different than any other salmon dish I have had. I made it without the garlic salt or cilantro because I didn't have it on hand. I added salt & pepper. Really loved it!! Aimee
Amazing and super easy to make. Serve it with hummus and tomatoes on top for a super healthy, delicious meal!
My daughter loved this salmon. I did not use cilantro because I did not have it but I added lemon and blood orange zest. I doubled the marinate and boiled it with 3 tablespoons of butter to serve on the side. I will make again!
This recipe was very good. My husband loved it! My kids, who normally don’t eat fish, loved it as well.
This was great!! I had my 12 year old make it. It was easy and Delicious.
jim loved it
Will be making this again soon =D
We LOVED this recipe. I didn't use the cilantro. Served it on top of a mixed green salad with cous cous on the side. Delicious!
Great, simple, delicious! I added himalayan salt
I made it without basil, we did not have any but it turned out pretty good, ours had the skin on the one side, it took about 25 minutes to cook, it might be different for your oven though. Overall it was a good change-up to our regular cooked salmon.
Great guide. Changed broil to bake 375° seven minutes. Ingredients are so different and delicious.
This is a great recipe. The oil and spices create a great blend. Very good. Easy and quick to prepare.
Didn't have the basil or fresh garlic so I used more garlic salt. My boyfriend doesn't like salmon but he ADORED this recipe and it was extremely delicious! Will make again and again
Good, but not amazing. Like others, I cut the oil in half (no more is needed), and added a little parsley. I marinated the salmon for over an hour, and then baked at 350 for around 20 minutes. The family enjoyed it, although nothing compares to the Maple Salmon on this site.
Had great flavor
Was looking for a new way to prepare salmon--this one will definitely become a regular for us!! Didn't have cilantro or fresh basil, used dried basil, skipped the garlic salt since used plenty of fresh garlic. Made a topping of chopped grape tomatoes, chopped black olives and feta cheese--added it during the last two minutes of broiling. But even without the topping, I still rate this 5 stars--great flavor. Also doesn't need 15 minutes to cook--8-10 is plenty. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I love this recipe. Sooo easy. My husband doesn't like cilantro, so I made it with fresh basil from my garden and he still loved it. I live in the Southwest, where you don't won't the oven on long in the summer, so this was great!! I make it at least every other night!
I made this per instructions and found it to be VERY bland. My husband and son thought it was just ok. I’d rate it 2 stars but I added another star for my families opinion. I won’t make this again.
Quick, easy, and flavorful way to grill salmon. The marinade did do a number on my baking dish....I'll line it with aluminum foil next time.
Very delicious!! Used minced garlic in the oil and vinegar in lieu of rubbing the pressed garlic on the salmon. Definitely worth making again!!
Added tomatoes
I really like the balsamic vinegar but yet it did not overpower the flavor of the salmon. I used dried basil since I didn't have fresh. Also, squeezed a little lemon on it after it was done cooking. Good recipe, will make it again.
I used thyme and rosemary for this recipe as someone suggested in their review. It turned out sooo good we absolutely loved it. Will definitely be doing this again !
Everything tasted great however it was a little too salty for me. I would do a lot less garlic salt .
