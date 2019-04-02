Mediterranean Salmon

I was very impressed with this recipe. Just the fact that it takes less than half an hour to make is wonderful, but the results are very tasty, which is extra wonderful! I did not have any cilantro on hand, so I made this without that, but I followed the rest of the recipe as is. I would add LESS olive oil next time... it was a little too much! 15 minutes would have been way too long for my salmon (it was more like 11-12 min), but maybe my fillets were smaller than the recipe called for. My husband was very happy with this and so was my daughter. Thanks for the fast and yummy recipe, Ariel!