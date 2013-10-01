Minnehaha Cake
The cake is named after an Indian Princess. Minnehaha means Laughing Water. The cake is beautiful and is a great Christmas cake.
this came out great , but did cut down on the sugar. 3/4 sugar and 1 c brown sugar , the sweetness was just right and instead of 1 c milk I added 1 c. greek style yogurt , really moist.
The picture was not of a sheet cake. What was with the mini bundt cakes? And if this recipe can be made that way, how long are they baked?
This cake was very well received by adults and kids when I made it for my Mother's 65th birthday. I did make a change that was necessary due to items on hand. I was out of vanilla extract so I used pure almond extract in the cake. This change made the cake taste like a Madeline. I also took the previous reviewers recommendation and reduced the brown sugar to 1 cup packed in the frosting, as I do not like over sweet frosting. I did use vanilla extract in the frosting. I decorated with toasted almond only as raisins do not go over well with most of my family. I also shared a bit of the history of the cake.
I was looking for a yellow cake that wasn't as dense as a pound cake and used whole eggs. This fit the bill. I made the cake exactly as written and baked in mini fluted tube pan. The cake didn't brown much on top, but the texture was good. I missed salt and would add that next time. I followed others advice and reduced sugar to 1 cup for frosting. Came out great. It was my first time making boiled frosting and I liked the marshmallow fluff-esque texture that also held it's shape when piped. Thanks for this recipe! It's a keeper
