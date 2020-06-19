Hamburger Buns

I had excellent results the very first time trying this recipe, thanks to the comments below it. They helped me troubleshoot the recipe. The directions are a little vague, and if they are followed as written, you will not end up with tasty buns, haha. What I did was mix the first five ingredients together in a pyrex measuring cup, then microwave them until the liquid temperature hit about 115-120 degrees (yeast needs warmth in order to become active). Then I added the yeast, and stirred well. It took about 8 minutes for the yeast to get bubbly, and then I mixed in the salt. After that I poured it all into a big mixing bowl and added the flour. Then I beat it well with a wooden spoon for about two minutes until the dough started to become stretchy and less sticky. Flouring my counter well, I turned the whole mass out of the bowl and just very lightly kneaded it three or four times, then rolled the dough into a big rope. I cut it into equal pieces, rolled those into balls, and set them on a greased baking sheet to rise in my warm kitchen. They DO INDEED RISE IN 20MINS! It was amazing, really. Next time I will actually make them a bit smaller because holy cow do they poof up! We had big huge bakery-style buns and they were awesome.

