Hamburger Buns
Delicious hamburger buns! Homemade and fresh! Easy to make and economical, these buns will make your dinner guests feel extra special.
I had excellent results the very first time trying this recipe, thanks to the comments below it. They helped me troubleshoot the recipe. The directions are a little vague, and if they are followed as written, you will not end up with tasty buns, haha. What I did was mix the first five ingredients together in a pyrex measuring cup, then microwave them until the liquid temperature hit about 115-120 degrees (yeast needs warmth in order to become active). Then I added the yeast, and stirred well. It took about 8 minutes for the yeast to get bubbly, and then I mixed in the salt. After that I poured it all into a big mixing bowl and added the flour. Then I beat it well with a wooden spoon for about two minutes until the dough started to become stretchy and less sticky. Flouring my counter well, I turned the whole mass out of the bowl and just very lightly kneaded it three or four times, then rolled the dough into a big rope. I cut it into equal pieces, rolled those into balls, and set them on a greased baking sheet to rise in my warm kitchen. They DO INDEED RISE IN 20MINS! It was amazing, really. Next time I will actually make them a bit smaller because holy cow do they poof up! We had big huge bakery-style buns and they were awesome.Read More
Yes, PSHELLY, the temperature of the water could mess up the recipe. Yeast activates at a fairly specific range of temperatures. Have a look at the yeast packet for details. Actually this recipe's directions aren't very good as far as preparing the yeast for the most success. I'd advise heating the milk, margarine, water and sugar to the recommended temperature on the yeast packet (somewhere between 115F and 130F depending on if it is regular or rapid rise)and then mix in the yeast and let it stand for 5 minutes. If it doesn't foam and bubble after 5 minutes, your yeast isn't good.Read More
Many are saying you need to heat the water for the recipe to activate the yeast, well that is true if you are using active yeast, but not for instant yeast, which is what is called for in the recipe. Instant yeast does not require warm water or proofing.
Great recipe in my opinion. Contrary to the other reviews, my bun raised just fine. Yes, it did take about an hour and a half, but all my bread takes that long. Fast, easy, few ingredients, no kneading, what more do you want in a recipe? I put mine in the oven (turned off) with a big bowl of HOT water under the rack. Makes all of my bread raise nicely. I make big burgers with LOTS of conciments, so these buns were perfect, nice and dense. I halved the recipe and made 8 large buns. Warming the milk helps, and to get 25 buns out of the full recipe I would think they would have to be pretty small. I liked this recipe a lot. As I said, my buns raised nicely.
These rolls were so bad they prompted me to join AllRecipes so I could write a review. I followed instructions exactly and doubted the rolls would rise in just 20 minutes. I did use instant yeast. They didn't rise any, but I went ahead and baked them. They were heavy and tasted strongly of yeast. We couldn't eat them. I also only got 9 hamburger-sized rolls out of the recipe.
These were great! I don't like to buy bread, but love to make my own--it just tastes better. I took suggestions from several others and used 2 cups whole wheat flour and the rest bread flour. I did not have a problem with them rising, but it may have been because I let the dough rise first until doubled, and then formed the rolls and let them rise until they looked good (didn't time either rise). I also used reconstituted dry milk instead of the stuff from the jug. I brushed the rolls with egg and sprinkled on sesame seeds before baking--delicious!!
The taste and texture of these buns are perfect! I didnt alter any of the ingredients, though I did let the buns rise for about 2 hours (in the oven with a bowl of hot water underneath...this is the perfect rising method!) and I divided the dough into 8 balls instead of 25. Really a very good bun.
Definitely delicious. The recipe should have said to warm the milk so the yeast would become active. I know that but an inexperienced cook would have been befuddled when their dough did not rise. I also let mine rise longer. My picky husband even liked these. I had fun making them.
These are so delicious and easy to make I cannot justifying buying hamburger buns again! My hamburgers tasted extra special. For an added kick, I've mixed in some light golden onions to the batter and dried onions and garlic to the top. I think I am in heaven! Thank you!
This recipe is a pretty basic white bread mix, one I've made before. Very easy to make and the buns were great; since it's a basic recipe, you can add any herbs or seeds you'd like. Also, let the dough rise for 2 hours, not 20 minutes; 20 min just isn't enough.
I would like to apologize for those who can't help but be rude. I see nothing wrong with this recipe. If others are not getting good results from this recipe it might be because of altitude (yeast rising) also room temp. I would also like to add that if I'm in a good mood my food shows it. If I'm in a bad mood my food is not too good. My self I love to cook anything home made and thank you for sharing your recipe. Lee Hay
*** UPDATED 04/22/09 - I see this recipe has now been edited to say warm milk and more working the dough. Perhaps AR adapted the recipe as it was submitted. *** This only gets three stars since the original recipe, IMO, just would not work. No wonder many are saying their buns are like biscuits. You can't have a great yeast bread product with no yeast formation (if you use cold milk), no kneading and no long-term raising (twice). It's a yeast bread recipe trying to be a quick bread recipe. All my comments are based on a halved recipe. I made this in my bread machine, but used warm milk and room temp butter. I also added 2 teaspoons of vital wheat gluten for texture and wheat germ and flax meal for nutrition. The recipe called for 3 cups of flour (half size), but I had to add at least another cup to get the desired dough. The machine mixed, kneaded (30 minutes), and rose the bread once. Then I removed it from the machine, punched it down, let it rest a bit, and then formed the buns and brushed them with milk and then seasoned with granulated garlic and dehydrated, minced onion. I let them raise another 30 minutes until it was apparent they wouldn't raise any higher. I should have had 13 buns, but I had 18. Next time I do this, I will make them larger. I served them with "Jeff's Sloppy Joes" from All Recipes. My husband LOVED it! We ate the leftover buns/rolls with manicotti the following evening.
I read the reviews first to see how other people coped with any problems. I halved the recipe and used my bread machine. I warmed the milk and made sure my butter was at room temp. I Placed the ingredients in minus the water and set my machine on the dough setting. I needed to add about an ounce of water while it mixed. After mixing I let the dough rest for about 10 min. and then proceded to make 8 buns. I didn't make round balls, I make them more like the shape of a bun trying not to stretch the dough too much. I let them rise for about 30 min. and popped them in my oven at 375. for about 20 min. They were light and fluffy. My husband put butter and jam on once of them and now he can't wait to BBQ tonight!! This one is a keeper!! Thanks
These buns were pretty good, but not brilliant. They rose alright (I used fresh yeast and heated the milk to the right temperature), but I think I might have added too much flour as they came out very dry. I thought the dough needed more flour as it was (in my opinion) too sticky to knead or roll into balls. But maybe I was wrong.. I got 24 buns out of this recipe, but they were very small (despite rising), some too small to use for a normal-sized burger. After the rising, I brushed them with egg and sprinkled sesame seeds and brown flax seeds on top, which was a nice detail. I will make them again, and see if they turn out better.
I used this recipe to make mini hamburgers for a friend's baby shower, and was very pleased with the results. (I made a half-batch of the recipe.) I heated the first four ingredients in a saucepan until warm, but not so warm that it was uncomfortable to submerge a (clean!) finger. I also substituted butter for margarine, because that's what I had on hand. I moved the mixture to a medium mixing bowl, stirred in the salt, and sprinkled a couple of teaspoons of instant yeast over the top. As previous posters have noted, instant yeast does not require proofing, but I did wait a little while (while prepping some other toppings for the burgers) to see it start to act. Once it did, I proceeded as written until it came time to shape the dough. I made a dough tube, then sliced it into pieces that had about an inch to an inch and a half diameter and were an inch wide. This made over three dozen buns, possibly closer to four dozen. I let those rise, then they baked for 10-15 minutes, until they were lightly brown on top. They rose out more than they rose up, which ended up being perfect for my purposes, but may pose a challenge for larger buns. The resulting buns were light, had plenty of air, but also held up remarkably well to condiments and toppings. I am about to make them again for the second time in two days. Thanks!
This is a great recipe but it does better if you warm your milk - and if you aren't using rapid rise yeast, you better let it rise for a couple of hours with a wet, warm towel over it away from a breeze. :)
I can't buy hamburger buns in our town and have been looking for a recipe that produces light buns -- this is it! Nothing heavy about these. I even used 2 cups whole wheat flour intead of white and they still came out light. I heated the milk and let them raise for an hour.
Super easy and quick. They're not light and fluffy if you like light and fluffy. I don't so I looooved these. They're sturdy with a great flavor!
This recipe is great. I made it first with all-purpose flour as in the original recipe. Next I used half white bread flour & half whole wheat flour. Here's my method for making it in my Cook's Essentials Bread Machine (I suppose it would be the same for most others): Instead of milk, put about 1 3/4 c cold water in measuring cup & heat in the microwave about 1 min. (Current wisdom says not to use water from the water heater internally.) Add about 1/4-1/2 c dry milk solids & cold water. (Adjust these to taste to make a total of 2 c liquid.) Pour this into bread machine pan. Put 1/4 c water & 1/4 c margarine into the same measuring cup. Heat this in the microwave until the oleo melts & add it to the liquid in the pan. Add the 1/4 c white sugar, a scant 2 t salt & 3 cups bread (or all-purpose) flour & 3 cups whole wheat flour. Put the bread machine pan into the bread machine, make a little well in the middle of the flour & add 3 teaspoons of dry machine yeast, being careful not to let the yeast touch the water before starting the machine. Set the machine for dough and walk away. When the dough has finished rising, take it out & pull pieces out*, shape into balls, & place onto jelly-roll pans or cookie sheets. Let rest a few minutes & flatten to about 1/2" thickness. Let rise 20 min., bake 15 min. near the top of oven (the bottoms burn in my oven if I put them lower) and voila! Delicious & beautiful hamburger buns!! *5oz pieces yielded 12 large buns.
These were great and my family really did think they were gourmet! I did, however, warm the milk in the microwave to about 110 degrees before adding the yeast and the rest of the ingredients. Next time I might brush the tops of the dough with egg whites and sprinkle sesame seeds. Now that I have made these, I don't think I could go back to regular, store bought buns.
I did everything the recipe said, and they came out very "heavy" and biscuit-like. It also didn't taste very good. Probably will not make again.
Super easy and tasty! I used rice milk because of dairy allergies around here and it worked just fine. I found coating my hands with olive oil helped shape the dough without excess stickiness.
Amazing! You don't have to heat your milk/water/butter/sugar up very much to activate the yeast, although if you're worried about the freshness of your yeast be safe and proof according to directions. When it comes to kneading, you don't really have to work hard. Just knead it lightly until it is homogeneous, then press into a square, fold as you would a letter, then fold again the same way and flip it over, seam down. You can let it rise and do this again, but not necessary. I cut this in half and made 4 hoagie rolls with it. Brilliant!
Turned out great!!
Sorry, but I tried these TWICE and both times they came out totally flat and hard as a rock! (The first time I didn't warm the milk though.) The second time I warmed the milk, but it might have been too hot (could that mess it up?) I let them rise for twice as long and still no luck. I might try it again though...
This is a great recipe...however unless you want the buns to taste and feel like biscuits, you need to let the dough double in size before forming them into buns. I waited about 2 hours. I made mini buns and they were fabulous!! Thanks!
If you're going to tell people how to make something, you should know how to make it first. I have never made bread that was ready in less than an hour, but I thought I'd try it anyway. They were awful... I have seen many great recipes, but this shames them all. It didn't even say they needed to double in size, just rise for 20 min. Don't try this one, Tasty Buns is great. Doesn't make as many, but much better.
These buns were okay, but nothing magical.
delicious! I split the recipe in half and made 8 large buns. I also only had regular active yeast so i let it double then made them into balls then let those rise until they were the size i wanted. i also brushed with egg wash and they came out golden and shiny!! I used these with my crockpot bbq pulled chicken topped with some homemade coleslaw. HEAVEN
just made it. my sister and dad asked me where did i buy the bread because it's really good. super easy n taste great!
Surprisingly light for homemade buns. I usually end up with a denser result but was pleasantly surprised with these. I substituted bread flour and used fewer than 6 cups because of the higher protein content (i.e. it absorbs more water). I rolled out the dough after letting it rise a bit and used a large circular lid to cut out my buns. They came out very tasty!
i made the dough in my bread machine and then cooked them in the oven. they were lovely, so soft and moist
These are the best buns I have ever made and really fast. I made 75 buns for a church supper in one morning. They only raise one time. The secret is the right temperature of the water. If you don't have it right use a thermometer. I will use this recipe again and again.
The texture was just like I bought them at the store and the fact they were "home made" made these buns extra special. I made these into hot dog buns. 15 minutes was a wee bit too long in my particular oven, and maybe it was because I made them hot dog shaped, so I will reduce the time next I make this recipe. Be careful! Yes, I will make these again. Thanks!
My buns got huge but only spread out, not up.
this was really easy since I used the instant yeast, the one thing that I did that wasn't mentioned was, just b/4 I let it rise the first time I put a piece of saran wrap on my scale and weighed my dough, I then converted it all over to ounces and then divided by 25 and came out with .38 ounces just so all my buns were the same size. which is something that you're looking for when preparing food. the one thing that I did try was putting sesame seeds on the tops of my buns but the little devils didn't stay on. So I will try something different next time when I make these, which will be in about 3 weeks when I have the first summer kick off of the bbq season and will be doing a pork shoulder and I will need about 4 dozed of these lovely beauties
I made these EXACTLY as written and they turned out fantastic - but I think they could have used more liquid or less flour because they were a bit hard and didn't rise like the wonderful pictures others posted. Will definitely make again and adjust accordingly. :)
I found this recipe very good but its more of a dinner role then a burger bun. i found it very thick and filling rather then lite and fluffy like store bot buns.
These were very good. I scaled back the recipe to make 8 and brushed the tops with olive oil and sesame seeds before baking. The only thing I did different was used dried active yeast which meant I let the do rise in a warm oven for 30 minutes before shaping into 8 buns. I let them rise for another 15 minutes in a warm oven before baking. I will definitely make these again.
These were yummy. Followed the recipe, but as other have said, heated the milk first to activate the yeast. I made them into mini hamburger buns and they were great!
This recipe was alright. All the same I don't see what the fuss was about. I didn't find the buns extra specail, or anything. But they were decent. However, at least in my case, they didn't rise a great deal, after 2 hours even. I more had ... buns. I was hoping for large buns, or larger anyway. Something larger then a dinner role. Probably won't try this one again. But it has worked for some, just not for me! Thanks anyway.
fantastic! I halved the recipe and made mini sized buns for our sliders. I had no problems with the dough and they were delicious.
Great! I tried something a little different using this as my base recipe. Intead of milk I added 2 cups of warm tomato juice. As well I added 1 Tbsp of dried minced onion and 2 tsp of greek seasoning but italian would work also. They turned out great although I only got 12 buns and it took 20 minutes to bake.
Recipe didn't need any modification at all, it came out to about 18 buns instead (about 0.3oz per dough) - yes, i measured my dough before shaping! also used 3 cups of bread flour and WW flour for the rest.
These are amazing! Great for sandwich rolls, or even just dinner rolls (sometimes I brush with minced garlic and melted butter to serve with Italian dishes). Recipe doesn't make 25 as stated, though. It yields about 15 rolls sized suitable for hamburgers or sandwiches.
These are so easy to make and taste great. I omitted the 1/4 cup water because I don't usually proof yeast and I used Red Star Active Dry because that's what I have on hand. The only thing I might change it to use less salt. I weighed the dough into 4 ounce portions and got ten 4" buns. I'll make them again but I'll add about 1 cup of whole wheat flour for a little more flavor.
I have always wanted to make my own buns, but I always waited until too late to get them going. These seemed easy & were ready very quickly. I made 2 batches with sesame seeds on top. In fact, I went to get my camera, when I returned they were mostly gone. Not enough for a Photo, anyway. They were a huge hit, I got credit for doing something spectacular, I didn't say how simple it really was. I am a master Baker, I always expect a good recipe to be difficult or at least a little time consuming... not. It was perfect.
Fabulous!!!....Very easy...very tasty..I used this recipe for every thing from hamburger buns to deep fried Italian Hot Dogs!...The only downfall of the recipe is that my family no longer enjoys store bought buns when I'm trying to make a simple hamburger dinner!!
These were hard and dry. I even warmed the milk and let the yeast bubble and it still took 2 hours to double in size. I should have used a cup less flour and maybe they wouldn't be so dense. I gave 2 stars because the taste was still good. These rolls would go great with a spaghetti dinner.
Being that there are only two of us, I halved the recipe. Some of you must have super-yeast because my buns took about 45 minutes to rise. I also heated the milk, butter, water, sugar, and salt to about 115 before adding the yeast. If you follow the reviews, you should have no problem.
I just made these yesterday and we LOVED them!! I made them with Mom's Big Burgers (another winner!) and I WILL be making these again!! Thanks for the easy recipe. I did let them rise a bit longer than 20 minutes. We live in Colorado so I definately suggest letting the dough rise until your desired size. Next time I may make them bigger in size too!! But other than that don't change a thing! Love them!!
Split the recipe in half and do the dough in an automatic bread machine. The abm does the initial rise and punchdown, then do the 20 minute final rise. It comes out kinda dense, but okay
It was like biting into a sweet roll. Why would you use so much sugar? Way too yeasty tasting and mine did not raise as indicated and I had no oven spring to help out either. I'm a professional chef and I wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone. Sorry.
Made these for sloppy joes. I added 1/2 cup flour to go from batter to dough and let the mass have a first rise of 45 minutes, followed by the divide/2nd rise. Forming them, I used a 3/4 c. measuring cup to "cut" off a piece of dough, rolled them, then flattened them out a bit onto a greased baking sheet. Bake the bigger rolls for 18 minutes, but they were PERFECT for our sloppy joes and hamburgers. It's filed in my recipe box. (I got 16 pcs)
Not to self and others: Do not flatten the dough balls too much or else the buns expand out rather than up. Also, when scaling down, make 12 servings for 8 buns for larger burger patties.
Didn't rise enough even with lots of extra time. Would make a better dinner roll than a hamburger bun because it has a good taste to it, just too dense for a hamburger.
This is a super-delicious, very reliable recipe. I've made it 2-3 times per week since I first tried it 6 months ago, because my family absolutely loves these buns. I form the dough into kaiser-sized buns and we use them for all of our sandwiches and burger buns. I also make smaller dinner rolls and long, skinny bread sticks, and also hot-dog style buns. I also use the recipe for pizza dough by subbing water for the milk and olive oil for the butter. But our favorite way to eat these is exactly as the recipe states, and I've never had a bad batch. Seriously! It's one of my favorite recipes from allrecipes.com
I have not tried this recipe yet, but am curious why all the reviews address warming the milk and water. The recipe clearly instructs you to use warm milk (110 degrees) and warm water. It also says to mix the first 5 ingredients and let stand for 5 minutes which is plenty of time to proof the yeast.
Sorry, but as a baker I didn't give these much hope, but tried them anyway - just as written. There is a reason for a knead, and a reason you don't use margarine! These are burger buns, not candy bars... what's up with all that sugar? And two packages of yeast? I figured it was the sugar and salt covering up the taste of the yeast. These were just not good, very heavy and doughy. Wanted to give a better rating, but if you're a bread baker you'll probably already guess that these won't be very good. My quest for the perfect bun continues.
Dough needs more than 20 minutes to rise. Recipe yield makes 'slider' size buns. Not at all a bun for hamburgers. I'll keep looking for a good homemade hamburger bun recipe...this isn't it, at all.
the one time I don't read reviews and I should have warmed milk like one person said but I used one for top and one for bottom was really yummy will make better next time
These are awesome!!! I will never buy hamburger/hotdog buns again!! I think the problem other reviewers are having result from not reading the ingredients properly. I did what another reviewer suggested and mixed the first four ingredients (w/ cold milk and water) and zapped it in the microwave until it reached 115 degrees (two minutes and then one minute) before adding the yeast. I also used active yeast instead of instant and it did take a little longer to rise, but I expected this. I just need to work on sizing because because they came out huge!! But they are soft and tasty and so perfectly golden brown!! My new go-to bun recipe. These could even be eaten as rolls! So good!
My daughter and I tried this one to make mini cheeseburgers...so we made the buns smaller. I'm not sure what went wrong but they turned out pretty dense and hard (maybe too small?). Reading some of the other reviews I'm thinking maybe I should have let them rise more too. I liked them personally and think how they turned out would be good for a bread bowl. My husband and daughter didn't like them though. Oh well...I think I'll try them again and tweak a few things and then I'll let you know. lol
These are excellent buns! Halved the recipe and used fat-free, lactose-free milk (a must for my husband), and 1 C of whole wheat flour. They were delicious - even when I accidentally baked the first panful at 400 (forgot to turn oven down when I put rolls in). I got 6 very large buns and 4 average size buns out of the halved recipe. Great with our burgers. I split, buttered, and toasted one of the very large ones for breakfast this morning. Wonderful! Will make again and again. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I wanted some buns for our sloppy joes! They came out just right! My family like them plain as well. The third time, I added vanilla and cinnamon for a breakfast item!
Huge hit!
Good recipe. I halved it and it worked great. I found that nearly two hours were necessary for raising. These are more substantial and hold up better to juicy burgers than purchased buns. They're worth the time and effort
I am sorry, these were not what I expect a hamburger bun to be. They had way too much yeasty flavor- just too yeasty for me. I expected something sweeter and lighter.
I made these last night for the first time and they were wonferful... soft and very tasty! I followed directions from some of the reviewers and mixed the first 4 ingredients and then heated in microwave to about 120 degrees, then added yeasted... let rest for 8 min, added salt and then flour. they rose beautifully in 20 min. I will never buy hamburger buns again!! thanks for the recipe!
Very good recipe--I never thought of making them like biscuits (with milk). They turned out great!
Very good!
I used regular yeast and warm ingredients, followed the recipe as is with the 20 minute rise and they turned out great! I needed them fast and it took less than an hour start to finish. Update: this time I added a few tablespoons of dried minced onion and painted garlic butter on top then pressed in sesame seeds. Never had a problem,fast and good.
I love this recipe. The rolls came out great. I did let them rise for over an hour though. I would recommend waiting for your yeast mixture to dissolve all the way and start to bubble. Great taste though, a little dense.
I was out of buns, found this recipe and my kids ate their whole meal! Easy and quick to make on a sunny day when dinner is behind schedule. I only made 1/2 the recipe! My buns looked just like the picture! I put my yeast in with the warm water before I mixed it with the milk. Helps with activation!
The measurements are way off and they didnt rise at all. Worst recipe I have tried off of the website.
Absolutely Amazing! I divided the 6 cups of flour between 3 different types of flour; bread flour, all purpose flour, and whole wheat flour, and it turned out so delicious
The buns were OK but I only got 13 buns and they didn't rise at all in 20 mins. When I finally did bake them they were heavy. I think I would try the recipe again but make the rolls a bit bigger and let them rise longer.
My family loved these hamburger buns. I used a bread maker instead of the traditional method. The only changes made to the original recipe were to decrease the amount of flour by 1/2 cup and I brushed melted butter on rolls before baking. I made 16 huge rolls instead of 25. They stayed soft for days. Absolutely wonderful! Thank you.
If you are familiar and comfortable in working with yeast, this definitely is a keeper. Offering itself to variety when desired. The only change I made with this recipe, was to use an 1/8 of a cup of water & 1/8 of a cup of veg. oil, but that was a personal preference of how I like my breads, adding some veg. oil. But adding spices would be a great option too..
Best bun recipe. I used my breadmachine to mix the dough and as soon as the mixing was done, took it out and divided into 24 balls and placed them on 15 X10 baking sheet so that the edges are slightly touching. I needed it like that for some other Indian recipe.Rose perfectly and baked beautifully. I brushed with milk before baking and brushed with melted butter once they came out of the oven. I'll definitely be making it again. Thanks.
These are great and easy too! As a stand alone roll recipe, they aren't the best but as they are intended to be eaten (a hamburger bun) they are great! Nice and doughy, good dense texture, and a perfect accompaniment as they don't overpower the hamburger. I halved the recipe and made 6 good sized buns. They rose perfectly (though I did let them rise longer than 20 mins). I also subbed half whole wheat flour and half bread flour for the AP flour. A winner . . . quick, easy, tasty! Definitely better than store bought for a fraction of the price! We eat veggie burgers periodically for a convenient meal and they are not my favorite but these buns made me actually crave a veggie burger-thanks so much!
this were good and easy to make - though I did have to add quite a bit more flour b/c my dough was way too sticky (i live in a humid climate) -- i'd say the buns turned out more like biscuits like some other reviewers said -- but they were still very good - i like it with strawberry jam - ooh so good - maybe some sesame seeds on top will convince me more that it's a hamburger bun
They came out too soft for me-- they actually started to fall apart when I tried to cut them in half and put a burger in them. Otherwise it was very easy and fool-proof recipe. Tasted darned good too
Simple to make and amazing to eat! Followed recipe, no adjustments were made and ended up with great results! Keeper for sure!
Taste was great, used a little less sugar as another poster mentioned. I sprinkled some finely shredded cheddar on top of a few to see how that worked; worked just fine. The shaping of the dough was as refined as the photo, but I'll definitely make these again.
Help, 4th of July and no hotdog buns! Check-out cookbooks, no good, ahh, the internet! Never before had been to ALLRECIPES, ended up with this recipe and with a few conversions had wonderful hotdog buns without any fuss! But, then I am also an excellent baker, made 6 hotdog buns and 12 sweetrolls for the 5th breakfast!
I've made this 3 times now. I am making miniature hamburgers for my daughter's "Culture Day" at school here in Costa Rica and this is our entry for American food. This recipe makes about 55 50 cent size rolls. The first 2 times I let the dough rise for one hour after kneeding and before forming but it produced a rather dense result. Tonight i followed the recipe exactly and it made the perfect bun.
I used whole wheat flour for a third of the total flour. I let the rolls rise for about an hour, then baked. They turned out okay-- the flavor was fine, and the texture wasn't bad-- but definitely not what I'd call a "hamburger" bun. They are much heavier than that. That said, I can't wait to try them for tuna salad sandwiches or the like.
Recipe is fine but following directions led to buns appropriate for White Castle burgers. I purposely made about half the number and they still came out small. I can't imagine making 25 buns.
I've made this so many times and they've been PERFECT everytime, even when I didn't weigh properly and even once I made them drunk and forgot to warm the milk and melt the butter (I use instant yeast) Was my first time working with yeast too. So I dunno what the people who said this is a bad recipe did for it to fail but I find it fool proof. It's changed the way I eat, now I make all my own bread
I had a very difficult time with this recipe, the buns did not rise and looked/tasted/were the consistency of biscuits. I am giving them 4 stars, because the flavor was good as biscuits. We had these with Grandma's Sloppy Joes (a really great recipe too!) Will try again on this one
As per the other comments, I heated the milk and water together before adding the yeast, and I was surprised and how well and quickly the buns rose in twenty minutes. After they came out of the oven, I threw them on the grill with the burgers and the result was great. Anyone who didn't like this recipe should have heated the wet ingredients or used fresher yeast!
Perhaps it's because I live at 5,280 feet in Denver, CO, but I've tried these TWICE and both times, they failed to rise. They make dinner rolls, not hamburger buns. I've tried to adjust the recipe for my elevation, but they still just sit there.
i liked this Recipe but it was really hard to no what to do when I had to make it to 12 Servings and not 24,
This is my first bread making attempt. I love this recipe! It was quick, and since I only needed 6 hamburger buns, I divided the leftover dough and made 2 mini loafs of bread (perfect for the kids breakfast with jam). I just warmed the milk in the microwave first and let the rolls rise in my oven for about 20 minutes. (I preheated the oven to 150, then turned it off once it was at the temp). I put them in, so there wouldn't be any drafts and it was nice and warm. They turned out great! I'll definitely make this again!
simple and easy. I put grilled onions on top. I did use regular yeast but it didn't take long. Will definitely make again. I like the idea of making these soup bowls.
these were ok, but more dense than I want my hamburger bun to be. I would not make again.
These turned out great! But deffinatly don't think you are going to get 24 buns out of this dough! We made 12 buns and were perfect for our hamburgers! Put some egg wash on the top and some sesseme seeds before baking and it was yum!
These were very delicious. I cut the recipe in half and made four large buns to fit the hamburgers. I found the recipe yielding 25 buns to be a little over exaggeration. I also turned the heat up to 400*F to make the outside a little more crisp.
