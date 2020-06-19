Hamburger Buns

Delicious hamburger buns! Homemade and fresh! Easy to make and economical, these buns will make your dinner guests feel extra special.

Recipe by CHEERON883

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 buns
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the milk, margarine, warm water, sugar and yeast. Let stand for about 5 minutes.

  • Mix in the salt, and gradually stir in the flour until you have a soft dough. Divide into 25 pieces, and form into balls. Place on baking sheets so they are 2 to 3 inches apart. Let rise for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake the rolls for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool slightly, then split them in half horizontally to fill with your favorite burgers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 216mg. Full Nutrition
