Crushed Pineapple Fruitcake
This is a very good cake for Christmas. Do not double this recipe. You don't need to age this cake.
The pineapple is a completely new twist on the classic (heavy and in my opinion bland) fruitcake. This pineapple cake has a lighter flavor and is slightly less filing as well. The only part of the recipe I did not understand was the warning not to double the recipe. If done correctly, the cake does fine doubled, trippled, or even quadrupled! :) If you plan on baking for a crowd, don't turn down this recipe because of the false information. This cake tastes great no matter what!
This is a very tasty fruitcake (yes, it is possible to have one of those!). Feel free to change the fruits to anything your heart desires, just keeping to the amounts listed. I would make this again, but exchange the candied cherries and mixed fruit peel for dried cranberries and currants (for example).
I have been making this cake as a Christmas cake for about 5 years. It is moist and tasty and I ice it as a traditional festive cake. Like other reviewers, I adapt the recipe altering the fruit to a smaller quantity, adding some flaked almonds and pouring a little brandy over the cooked cake. I've had trouble getting some crushed pineapple this year but made my own out of blending pineapple rings lightly.
Moist, easy, delicious!
I have made this recipe for 30 yrs but only use 1 cup raisins, 2 cups candied fruit, 1/2 cup red candied cherries and 1/2 cup green candied cherries. I also put all the fruit in a bowl and cover with crushed pineapple, then cover and let stand overnight. Next morning mix other ingredients and fold into fruit mixture. I like baking in smaller pans so I can share with friends.
I have made this cake for 15 years, I use Malibu coconut rum in it and on it . This cake has never failed to please and is easy peasy to make .
Absolutely delicious! Moist, and a little lighter tasting than traditional fruitcake, and exploding with fruit! Followed recipe except used 2.5C golden raisins, 1C dried cherries, 1C homemade candied lemon peel, grated orange rind of 3 oranges, and did not brush with butter on top after baking. Flavours and results were worth all the fruit used. Will definitely make this again soon because after leaving the cake to cool overnight there was only 1/3 of the cake left by after breakfast before I even got to taste it!
Yumm! I varied the fruit, and it’s delicious. Will make again.
I have made this cake now twice ! my husband I love it
