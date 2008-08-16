Crushed Pineapple Fruitcake

4.9
10 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a very good cake for Christmas. Do not double this recipe. You don't need to age this cake.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line an angel food pan with parchment paper and brush with melted butter.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine, and then beat in sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in extract. Mix in flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in raisins, cherries, pineapple, and mixed peel. Cover bowl and let sit at room temperature, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 2 1/2 hours with a pan of hot water placed on the lowest rack of your oven during baking. Brush warm cake with some melted butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 75.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 324mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022