Sourdough Chocolate Cake

62 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 18
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This unique chocolate cake recipe uses sourdough starter in the batter for a tender and delicious cake with a strong milk chocolate flavor.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

  • Cream shortening, sugar, and eggs together in a large bowl. Blend in sourdough starter. Add flour mixture slowly to creamed mixture, beating until smooth. Stir in water and vanilla; mix well. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 211.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022