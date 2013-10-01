Sourdough Chocolate Cake
This unique chocolate cake recipe uses sourdough starter in the batter for a tender and delicious cake with a strong milk chocolate flavor.
This unique chocolate cake recipe uses sourdough starter in the batter for a tender and delicious cake with a strong milk chocolate flavor.
I loved the recipe with a few alterations. instead of one cup of water i added a cup of buttermilk, to enhance the sourdough flavor and make it richer. adding half unsweetened chocolate and half chocolate instant jello powder made it stick together better and made it a little sweeter, both good things. all in all, a big hitRead More
This didn't work out for me at all, and I really followed the recipe. I don't know why it turned out so dry. I doubt I'll make this again.Read More
I loved the recipe with a few alterations. instead of one cup of water i added a cup of buttermilk, to enhance the sourdough flavor and make it richer. adding half unsweetened chocolate and half chocolate instant jello powder made it stick together better and made it a little sweeter, both good things. all in all, a big hit
I made some changes to try to avoid a dry cake. I used a whole cup of shortening (trans fat-free) and added a half cup of half and half. There is surprisingly little liquid in the original recipe, which is probably why people found it dry. My changes did make it moist, but this cake has a very fine crumb which makes it fall apart easily. I think next time I will add some instant chocolate pudding to deepend the chocolate flavor and see if it helps the crumbs hold together. The flavor was great and I frosted it with chocolate cream cheese frosting for Valentines Day. I will use this recipe again, but continue to tweek it until I get exactly what I want. A great start though, thanks Sally!
My husband absolutely loves this cake! We took one of the reviewers suggestions on keeping it in the fridge and that makes it even better. Thanks!
People complained of a dry cake and not enough chocolate flavor, so to remedy that I substitued canola oil for the shortening, used approximately a whole cup of baking cocoa, added a package of chocolate pudding, added 1-2 T (or more, not sure how much I put in) of instant coffee granuales to enhance the chocolate flavor. Cake was EXCELLENT. Was very moist and good chocolately flavor.
This is such good cake,the only thing it needed was 1/2 cup sour cream to make it moist and I also keep it in the fridge.
I make this using oil rather than shortening, to help retain moistness, increase the cocoa to 1 cup for a richer chocolate taste, and used milk rather than water, for taste. I add 1 tsp of instant coffee granules to really help the flavor develop further. Due to the variance in sourdough starters, it is best to use the 1 3/4 cups of flour as a guideline; add the full amount if your starter is more liquid than solid, and less otherwise. You should aim for a batter that is like slightly thin pancake batter for this cake. I serve it to my family as is, but it is very tasty sprinkled with powdered sugar. It comes out very pretty if baked in a bundt pan, which takes approximately 50 minutes to bake.
I didn't even know you could make cake with a sourdough starter until this recipe! This turned out good. I did follow others advice and added a small package of chocolate pudding. This was plenty chocolaty for us and did not see dry. I topped it with cream cheese frosting and that made it almost perfect! I will make this again. Thanks for sharing!
I worried about the other reviewers' comments about being dry, so I did the following: *I used 1 FULL cup shortening (I used butter flavored Crisco) *I added about 1/4+cup more water than called for I cooked it in a bundt pan and topped with cream cheese frosting...wow! I would send a photo, but it has already been polished off by my children. Can't even tell that it is made with sourdough! I will make this one again. Especially pretty as a gift or for a luncheon...
Per other reviews, I used canola oil, decreased flour a tad, added more cocoa, used buttermilk in place of water. This makes a nice tall cake... and the batter tastes tangy and amazing!
I *LOVE* this cake! It is delicious with a wonderful texture. I like it refrigerated.
I'm not a huge fan of chocolate cake, but this is delicious!!! It's hard to find sourdough recipes that actually taste not like sourdough, and this one gets two thumbs up from this family. I know people dislike when a recipe is changed and then rated, but we use honey instead of sugar. used 2/3 c honey in place of sugar. and only 4 TBS of cocoa powder. 2/3 c. softened butter instead of shortening. have used both milk or buttermilk in place of water. cooked 350 for 18-25 mins, check often and honey cooks faster than sugar. unlike other reviewers we did NOT find this cake dry (b/c honey I'm assuming ), completely opposite!! I call this a pudding cake as it's not dense at all but very very moist and wonderful!! Thankyou for the recipe.
This didn't work out for me at all, and I really followed the recipe. I don't know why it turned out so dry. I doubt I'll make this again.
I have made this cake a few times and have never had a problem with it being too dry. It's not a very sweet chocolate cake so I feel that's probably where most people find the disappointment. But I find it's best with some cream cheese icing drizzled over it (I use a Bundt pan for a pretty cake). Even my young kids love this cake.
This is a nice, basic chocolate cake. I think it needs something--icing, ice cream, whatever--on top to really make it. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and added 1/2 cup of plain yogurt (in lieu of their recommended sour cream) to the batter.
Mine turned out a bit spongy, not very fluffy. However, it tastes good and has a pleasant aftertaste.
From other comments, I adapted by using canola oil instead of solid shortening and replacing half the cocoa with pudding. Also made it in the bundt pan. It made a moist, solid very tasty cake. Did not get the sourdough tang, but it was still delicious.
This is the best cake ever.... my husband requested it 6 months before his birthday to make sure I got the sourdough starter started in time! :) To keep it from becoming too dry, be sure to not over bake it. I do 17 minutes on the middle rack and 17 minutes on the top rack of the oven, and then check it and only bake in 5 min increments on the top rack, if need be. I top it with cream cheese frosting and store it in the refrigerator.
The cake turned out really good. I made some changes that were recommended to help keep the cake moist. I used a little bit more starter than the recipe calls for. I iced the cake with vanilla icing. It was not too sweet, moist and the sourdough gave a nice aftertaste.
Not happy with cake at all.
Good cake- used 1 c. milk, 1 c. butter flavored crisco, and a package of pudding- to compensate for other reviewers saying it was too dry... the cake was tasty! I used a dusting of powdered sugar on top (I was in a hurry).. but after tasting I wish I would have made an icing. This cake isn't very sweet and does need some extra sweetness on top....
fine texture and flavor. A hit with the kids(6 and 12).
For a couple of years a dear friend has offered her sourdough starter & been after me to try making bread. My bread making experience 30 years ago had traumatized me so, I had not tried since. She finally convinced me and I'm having pretty good results so far. Like a kid with a new toy, I'm researching sourdough and using it a lot of different ways. I had started a cake recipe using 2 cups flour and 1 3/4 cup sugar combined but had misread the directions..add starter and let it rise for 2 to 3 hrs. I didn't have 2 to 3 hrs. so looked up this recipe I had saved. Having combined the 2 c. flour and sugar already, I calculated the servings to 21. I also subbed canola oil for shortening and buttermilk for water (per other reviews). Used just enough warm water to dissolve a singles packet of Taster's Choice instant coffee to strengthen the chocolate taste (I like dark chocolate). Wonderful texture and flavor!!!! Wonderful without frosting or glaze!! I'm sure this is a 5 star but since I made a few changes, will give 4.
I have taken another reviewers advice an added chocolate pudding and using canola oil for shortening. It's baking now has about 5 minutes left on it. It smells wonderful. I also cheated and had a taste of the better, and it is GREAT!!!! I will be icing with cream cheese icing. Will let you know the final results. Okay Have tasted the cake and I must say it is awesome!!!!!! It was baked in a bundt pan. I heated up the cream cheese icing and used maybe half the container icing the cake. The icing gives it just enough more sweetness.... This I will make again and again and again.
was quite dry even though I added a little oil in since i'd read other people's reviews. i'd probably try subbing milk in for the water and maybe halfing the butter and replacing the rest with oil
Great base recipe. I added 1/2 sour cream for moisture and chocolate chunks for extra crunch. It needs a little more sweetness, so I'd recommend icing it or adding some sugar to the recipe (or chocolate sauce and ice cream works too!).
I did not care for this cake. I used canola oil instead of shortening, added chocolate pudding, increased the cocoa powder, used buttermilk instead of water - all which were suggested by other reviews, but it still didn't have much flavor, in my opinion. I probably won't make this recipe again.
I was not fond of this recipe at all. I made this for my son's birthday (4 year old), and he would only eat a few bites before walking away, and he will eat just about anything. My husband didn't like it either, and he loves chocolate cake. The chocolate flavor was very minimal. Not going to make this one again!
I made the suggested changes to this recipe. The cake is very dry. Will not bother to make this again
This reminds me of a cake my Mom used to make. I am lactose intolerant perfect cake for anyone in those shoes. I made it today almost gone at my house. A keeper! Without any doubt.
I cut this recipe in half and baked in a 8 x 8 pan. Very very dry ... unlike the recipe I have used in the pass that also calls for sourdough & chocolate. My husband didn't think this recipe had enough chocolate taste. I will continue to use the recipe I have been relying on for years & years.
This was amazing!!! I used oil instead of shortening and added a small box of pudding. It was sooo moist and chocolatey! It didn't even need frosting! I left it covered on the counter since I had no room in the fridge and it stayed fresh & moist for a day & a half, until it my husband & 5 kids devoured it. I like to buy seasonal pudding flavors when they go on clearance. I used Mounds pudding and it was great! I am thinking of what flavors would go with chocolate for next time, or maybe just omit the cocoa and use a flavor like pumpkin spice pudding. I'll update when I try it! *Update* Okay, it's official. This is an awesome versatile recipe! I just made it using the pumpkin spice pudding, adding 1tsp. cinnamon and 1/2tsp. allspice, with a hint (1/8tsp. each) of ginger & nutmeg. It tastes just like a moist decadent pumpkin cake! I didn't have anything to frost it with, but it surely didn't need it. My kids want me to make this for the family 4th of July get-together, using whipped cream to top. I can't wait to try other pudding flavors! If I could give this recipe more than 5 stars, I would! *Update* Pudding flavors tried...butterscotch-yum!...
One of the best scratch cakes I have made! After reading some of the other reviews I was concerned about this turning out dry. I wonder of the differences are with everyone's different starter. Mine turned out very moist and rich. I used 3/4 c of olive oil and added a generous scoop of sour cream. I didn't have pudding, so didn't use it. I also used closer to 1c of cocoa, substituted buttermilk for the water and added the instant coffee others recommended. Great cake will definitely make again.
A little too dry and texture was like bread not cake. Sorry, I won't make again
How do you make a cake recipe more moist? Add apple puree/sauce! So I pureed 1 green apple and used 1 1/4 c buttermilk, 1 cup shortening, and 3/4 c cocoa. Bake just until knifes comes out moderately clean. FABULOUS. WOA.
This cake is moist, chewy yet has a crumbly texture that's hard to beat. The starter I have is in a 1.5 l jar so I can only make this once/ week at most, which according to hubby, "just isn't enough!" Definitely is a make again and again and again recipe!
So I think I need to play and tweek this recipe a bit more and become a more seasoned expert at the sourdough starter. But....for the first recipe I've made and go at it, I was pleasantly pleased with it. Based on others reviews with it being dry and having to accommodate all recipes for allergies I made the following adjustments. Subbed the eggs with Egg Replacer, subbed some of the sugar with applesauce, added in a half cup of non dairy sour cream and cooked about 10 mins longer. Put a vanilla frosting on it and it was delicious. Might add in non-dairy chocolate chips next time and attempt an espresso frosting. Thanks for the share :)
I made this as a sheet cake. Delish! It rose up beautifully. Very light and airy. It does have the slightly heavy(?) flavor that one would expect, and enjoy, from a sourdough recipe. Topped with a chocolate buttercream frosting it was fantastic.
quite a good, basic cake, which has a lot of possibilities and helps you use the extra sourdough starter you end up with when you are messing around with natural leavening and so on. I made it twice, once as described and yesterday with instant coffee powder instead of cocoa and the result is still good. You can also add apples, pears or any fruit, and chips of any kind.
Very nice! I made a few adjustments that I took from my daughters fav cake. I use buttermilk instead of water and add 1 teaspoon cinnamon. It makes it taste like Mexican hot chocolate. The icing is poured on a hot cake and I make it while it’s baking. 4tbs cocoa, 6 tbs milk, 1 stick butter or margarine, 4c powdered sugar, 1 tea vanilla 1 c chopped pecans (optional). Bring everything but sugar, pecans and vanilla to a boil then add sugar and vanilla. Pour on hot cake.
This is something fun and different to do with sourdough. After reading previous reviews about it being dry I did add a small box of instant chocolate pudding, a half bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips and baked in 2 loaf pans. I didn't use any icing and it was wonderful! It could make good muffins, too. I'll make this again and again. A good way to use up sourdough starter.
I substituted Canola for shortening & Xylo for sugar, a little sanding sugar on top. I made 6 giant cup cakes & 1 mini loaf. I did reduce the cooking time to 30 minutes. Came out super moist and not too sweet, delicious.
Loved it! I've been finding every excuse I can to use my sourdough starterd (I've named him Bob - he's a beloved, contributing member of the family at this point haha) A lot of the reviews I read mentioned it being a little dry, so instead of the shortening I used 1/2 cup of baking margarine and 1/3 cup of olive oil - and it was glorious! Such moist, fudgy, texture and that milk chocolate taste with just a hint of the sourdough to keep if from being too sweet. I will definitely be making this again
Very good flavor, family liked it before I told them it was made with sourdough.
I didn't have enough white sugar, so 1 cup of dark brown sugar was substituted along with 2/3 cup white. I used 2/3 cup salted cream butter for shortening. Cake turned out flavorful, moist and rose nicely in the glass baking dish. Next time I'll try some vegan exchanges on the dairy ingredients.
I used vegetable oil - beaten for 2 minutes (same amount). I cut sugar to 3/4 cup. I wasn't sure what to expect with sourdough. Turned out to be the best chocolate cake. I just dusted it with dry icing sugar. Light. Moist. Delicious. Hit with whole family. Hard to find baking powder right now so this was a lovely surprise. I don't think I'll go back to my old recipe. No photos. Family demolished it in short order.
Excellent, used cream instead of water, made a nice moist cake. Took more than 30 minutes cook.
Very moist. About the best addition one could add to a chocolate cake to make it even better!
I’ve made this cake a couple times, making a few changes each time. Today’s version is my favorite. I used coconut oil, reduced the sugar to one cup, using pure cane sugar. I increased the cocoa to one cup. I liked the suggestion from someone to add a teaspoon of instant coffee granules, and did add it. To moisten the batter, I poured a little 2% milk into the batter—maybe 1/4 cup. To add to the chocolate flavor, I added as a last ingredient about 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. I cooked the cake in a Bundt pan for 50 minutes. It rose nicely, and it has a wonderful consistency and flavor. In place of icing, I did a very light dusting of confectioners sugar. The recipe is a wonderful use of my nutritious sourdough starter, which reduces a chocolate-lover’s guilt.
My family says this is the best chocolate cake they have ever eaten! It is absolutely delicious. We made it in a Bundt pan and topped it with a white chocolate glaze. If we had raspberries it would have been even more amazing.
I would have baked it about 5 or more minutes less than recipe called for ( I actually got it out 5 min early and a tiny bit over baked, by otherwise Very Good! I used about a Tbsp. Coffee as part of the water ( as I like to do with my chocolate cakes). I made my own chocolate buttercream frosting!!! Delicious!! And I sprinkled mini semisweet chocolate chips over the top! I will save this recipes. I love using sourdough..
Excellent! Rich and thick! I made cupcakes (26 cupcakes, 20 minutes @ 350). Only change was substituted coffee for water. Great use of sourdough starter!
Great idea and base recipe that allows changes. I took several review ideas into account. Added a little extra sweet by adding a Tbls of agave; added about a 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt to up the moisture; increased cocoa to 3/4 cup; used strong coffee with a bit of light cream to replace water. I baked in a bundt pan for 50 mins. Came out delicious, no icing necessary.
It was a big hit ! I made a chocolate, caramel liqueur ganache frosting for it.
I used avocado oil instead of shortening and used whipped cream for the topping
tasty and moist!
I just made this with the alterations suggested in other reviews: I used oil instead of shortening, replaced the water with milk, and used 1 cup of cocoa. But the best thing that I did was use a caramel glaze on top. Amazing! The next time I make it, I will make it a "poke cake." I will poke holes in the cake to fill with the caramel glaze.
I read many, many reviews before I made this cake--incorporated some of them and added some of my own. I used a Herman Sour Dough Starter, a baby starter, 1 cup butter Crisco, 2 squares melted Bakers Unsweetened Chocolate, 2 cups sugar, 1 package of vanilla pudding mix (I didn't have chocolate), 1 cup cocoa powder, 1/4 cup sour cream and 3/4 cup of soured milk. I didn't put any frosting or powdered sugar on my cake, so I wanted it extra chocolaty and sweeter. My cake was not really dry and was very light -- I might add an extra egg or increase the amount of sour cream that I used to make it a little MORE moist. But -- I totally enjoyed this cake and will definitely make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections