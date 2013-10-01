Sourdough Chocolate Cake

This was amazing!!! I used oil instead of shortening and added a small box of pudding. It was sooo moist and chocolatey! It didn't even need frosting! I left it covered on the counter since I had no room in the fridge and it stayed fresh & moist for a day & a half, until it my husband & 5 kids devoured it. I like to buy seasonal pudding flavors when they go on clearance. I used Mounds pudding and it was great! I am thinking of what flavors would go with chocolate for next time, or maybe just omit the cocoa and use a flavor like pumpkin spice pudding. I'll update when I try it! *Update* Okay, it's official. This is an awesome versatile recipe! I just made it using the pumpkin spice pudding, adding 1tsp. cinnamon and 1/2tsp. allspice, with a hint (1/8tsp. each) of ginger & nutmeg. It tastes just like a moist decadent pumpkin cake! I didn't have anything to frost it with, but it surely didn't need it. My kids want me to make this for the family 4th of July get-together, using whipped cream to top. I can't wait to try other pudding flavors! If I could give this recipe more than 5 stars, I would! *Update* Pudding flavors tried...butterscotch-yum!...