Garlic Delicata

Very simple, and very good: semicircles of delicata squash dressed with olive oil and fresh parsley and garlic. You can serve this hot from the oven or at room temperature.

Recipe by Syd

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Oil a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Peel delicata squash, slice in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Cut into 1/2 inch thick slices. Place in baking dish, and toss with olive oil, garlic, and parsley.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 6.8g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
