Garlic Delicata
Very simple, and very good: semicircles of delicata squash dressed with olive oil and fresh parsley and garlic. You can serve this hot from the oven or at room temperature.
Delicata squash is so beautiful with its variegated colors that I thought it a shame to peel and slice it as the recipe directs. So I cut it in half lengthwise, then baked it cut side down in a little water in a shallow roasting pan - 375 degrees, about 25 minutes. I then drained the water and returned the squash to the pan, cut side up. I filled the cavity with melted butter I had infused with fresh, minced garlic, and freshly ground pepper, then gave it a sprinkle of paprika for color. I returned it to the oven for another 5 mintues, then sprinkled it with the fresh parsley. I served each plate with an unpeeled half and it was SO pretty! I love squash, both summer and winter varieties, but had never had delicata. Hubs, on the other hand, doesn't really care for it - until now. We found this to be similar to butternut or acorn squash, but drier, not as sweet and with somewhat nutty undertones. We both loved it and, to my surprise, hubs said he wants to go back to buy three more!Read More
Deilcata squash is about 8" long with a pretty consistent ~3-4" diameter. It is shades of white, yellow, and orange. It has grooves running down it (like a pumpkin), and there is typically green in the grooves. I got mine at a farmers market, but have also seen it at the grocery store. I DID use delicata squash for this recipe, and I found it to be very bland and boring. It tasted like squash, oil, parsley, and garlic -- which makes sense. But it wasn't in a great, "Oh, that's really simple but really good!" sort of a way. Will not make again.Read More
This was very nice, i used butternut squash instead of delicata, and added 1/2 tsp of dried rosemary and the same of paprika. Lovely!
I used 1 butternut squash instead of the delicata. it was DEE-LISH! I almost ate the entire dish by myself!
this is SO GOOD! Used one delicata, 5 cloves of garlic and enough olive oil to coat, and I didn't have parsley but I used fresh rosemary, along with some salt and pepper. VERY tasty, I will be making this again!!
Fiancee loved it, I'm not too big of a fan of squash but it was better than other recipes I've had. I also couldn't find Delicata squash at the store so after reading that Delicata tastes like a butternut and a sweet potatoe combined that's what I did! I used one butternut squash and one sweet potatoe. I also mashed and whipped them at the end to blend them together better.
Delicata Squash...delicious! I sliced it in half lengthwise, scraped out the inside, sprayed with PAM, peeled 8 cloves of garlic (next time 4) put 4 cloves under each delicata half and roasted at 375 for about 45 minutes...when done took out of the skin, mashed with the garlic & added salt, pepper & butter...DELICIOUS!!!!!
Delicata is definitely my new favorite squash after cooking this (and this is from a non-squash lover). For our small family, I made only one squash, used 2 T of the olive oil, 3 cloves of garlic (we love garlic), a good amount of the parsley, and added sea salt and black pepper to taste. I roasted mine in a cast iron pan, stirred twice during cooking, and pulled it out when it was golden brown on the sides, which was at about 25 minutes. Fabulous.
Delicious! I had never heard of delicata squash, so I just used regular yellow squash. My whole family still loved it. Thanks. I will be making this again. And if I ever run across a delicata squash I will try it with that. Thanks again.
A really great side dish. Easy to make. Because of my family's tastes I increased the garlic to 7 cloves and switched the parsley to chives. Garlic came out nice and crispy which added a crunch to the smooth texture of the squash. Saved the seeds for planting of course!
I didn't peel the skins and this came out great.
It was super yummy and I don't really like squash or pumpkins. I went with rosemary instead of parsley and used lots of garlic.
I would only serve this hot - as it cooled to room temp during the meal it was not as good.
I've never had delicata squash before and was looking for a way to eat it. This was AWESOME! I forgot the parsley, but the taste of the garlic and the squash was so good. FAR exceeded my expectations.
This was easy and delicious! My husband and I broiled the squash for about 2 minutes after they were done baking to give a little crisp on top. Just be sure to watch as you're doing this so they don't burn! Fabulous!
We loved it. That is my husband and me, not my teenage daughter. This was my first time having Delicata squash. My new favorite squash. I only used 1 squash and 1 garlic clove. Will be making it with 2 squashes next time.
This is sooo good and relatively easy to make! Since discovering it just a few years ago, Delicata has become a favorite "winter" squash for hubs and me.
We cooked this on the grill in an aluminum foil packet and it was delicious.
This recipe was not too bad. I was hoping for more flavor, despite the fact that I used 3 times as much garlic than the recipe called for (1 delicata squash, 3 cloves garlic) but I would be willing to try this recipe again if I tweaked it a little. Then again, this recipe was the first time I'd ever cooked or eaten delicata squash so maybe I'm just not a fan of it.
Loved it. I don't understand how anyone can rate a recipe when they make huge changes like putting the squash inside poultry, as this would add a whole new flavor from the poultry juices. Same with using different squashe, etc. It is fine to note if there was more or less of an ingredient used - more parsley, etc..but it is obvious when a recipe is so far from the original that it can't possibly be considered the same.,
I had never had delicata, or most squashes for that matter, but this was pretty good and healthy. I only roasted one, but used the 3 smashed garlic cloves and salt & pepper. (We like bold flavors, some might not like it.) I was out of fresh herbs, dried parsley worked well. I will treat this like roasted potatoes and get creative with the herbs & seasonings. Thanks Syd!
Kept the skins on and added extra garlic - delicious! Made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it!
It amazes me that people rate recipes when they haven't bothered to use the ingredients listed. This was perfect and delicata squash is much tastier than most other squashes. So please, don't review unless you use the same ingredients called for in the recipe.
This was good. I left the skin on and skipped the parsley because I don't like it. This squash is new to me in the past year and I'm still exploring different ways to prepare it. Can't go wrong with olive oil and garlic in my opinion!
I followed naples34102's advice and left the peel on. I baked it at 375 deg for 25 mins cut-side down with some water. After 25 mins I drained the water, turned the squash over to cut-side up, proceeded with the recipe ingredients then baked another 5 mins. They were perfect!
I used one unpeeled delicata squash. The skin is tender and edible when it's roasted in the oven.
I really liked it - a very healthy easy to make receipe that I managed to cook well.
It was very good, even hubby liked it, and he doesn't like squash. I will make it again!
This was SIMPLE and delicious. I mixed the oil, garlic and parsley in a bowl and poured it over a Cornish game hen stuffing spears of the squash inside the hen. I also sprinkled the dish with sea salt before putting in the oven at 350 degrees for a little over an hour. My squash was fresh from the farm so this recipe allowed the unique flavor to come through as well as the richness of the hen.
I love most squash,however I have to say this was just awful! I followed the recipe exactly and it just didn't turn out as good as I had thought it sounded.
This recipe turned out just okay for me. I think someone else mentioned that it just tasted like all the ingredients mixed together, and I agree. Nonetheless, it's not really anything to complain about, just nothing to rave about either.
Used yellow squash. Added onions. Baked and stirred occasionally, til squash began to caramelize, just shy of an hour. WONDERFUL!
This recipe was good, but nothing over the top for us. I did not peel the squash as I never do so when making delicata. I thought I'd taste more of the garlic here, but didn't really notice it. I'd make this again, but will try Naples method (most helpful review) and see how we like it. Thanks for the recipe.
Used sweet potatoes.
Garlic Delicata Squash Haiku: "Didn't cut it up. Sliced lengthwise, and left whole. Why remove the peel?" We love the peel on delicata squash, and cutting it only once lengthwise (and removing the seeds, of course) makes it easier to roast, and then you can slice what you want easily for serving. Unfortunately taste-wise, we thought 3 cloves of garlic was too much (and we LOVE garlic in everything). It's such a mild and sweet-tasting squash, that the next time we prepared it, we kept it simple w/ just the olive oil and a little salt and pepper and were much happier.
This is very delicious! My dh, who professed not to like squash, said he took everything back and had 3 helpings.
I've never cooked this squash before. I did not enjoy the skin left on, it was a little too tough for me compared to the meat of the squash. I cooked 2 instead of 3 because it was just for me and my husband. The first one was just okay, but the second one must have been more in season? The first one was a little stringy and tough, but the second one was creamy and had an awesome flavor. It was VERY easy to make which is a bonus. My husband was not a fan, so I probably won't make this again. I think it was me, not the recipe.
