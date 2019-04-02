Garlic Delicata

Delicata squash is so beautiful with its variegated colors that I thought it a shame to peel and slice it as the recipe directs. So I cut it in half lengthwise, then baked it cut side down in a little water in a shallow roasting pan - 375 degrees, about 25 minutes. I then drained the water and returned the squash to the pan, cut side up. I filled the cavity with melted butter I had infused with fresh, minced garlic, and freshly ground pepper, then gave it a sprinkle of paprika for color. I returned it to the oven for another 5 mintues, then sprinkled it with the fresh parsley. I served each plate with an unpeeled half and it was SO pretty! I love squash, both summer and winter varieties, but had never had delicata. Hubs, on the other hand, doesn't really care for it - until now. We found this to be similar to butternut or acorn squash, but drier, not as sweet and with somewhat nutty undertones. We both loved it and, to my surprise, hubs said he wants to go back to buy three more!

