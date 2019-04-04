Bucket of Margaritas
These slushy margaritas are made in the freezer. No blending required! But they must be made ahead to allow time to freeze.
I made these and froze them in sandwich size ziplock bags and added a lime wedge to each, threw them in the camper freezer. Individual drink in a bag - just squeeze into a glass and enjoy! Perfect for summer evenings camping, you don't need to drag the blender along and this way doesn't take up all the room in your camper fridge. A great recipe!Read More
I love margaritas but these were just okay. Too sweet, overpowering lime. A good margarita is a perfect blend of salty, sour, sweet and bitter. This is good for a big group but not great.Read More
These are pretty darn good. My husband really liked them, I think they were just a little bit too tart for my taste, but it could have been the tequila I used (Silver), perhaps a little sugar next time. I may just have to keep a bucket of these in the freezer for summertime. I used an ice cream scoop to fill the glasses.
We used this recipe scaled for about 48 servings for a house warming party with chicken fajitas. We made it in empty milk jugs and just kept it in the fridge. We served them on the rocks instead of frozen. We made about half of them with vodka instead of tequila (some of us don't like tequila) and loved both versions. Thanks for helping our party rock!
This received lots of complements by serious drinkers at our party. We used Reposado tequila because that brand tends to agree with more people. Pre-making this drink allows the host to have more time to socialize rather than bar-tending plus you don't have bottles all over the place. I made plenty and enjoyed leftovers later in the week. Despite all of the alcohol, this froze solid in our deep freeze. We defrosted it a little in the microwave then used a sturdy spoon to scrape ice into cups. The frozen aspect slows the drinking down which is nice for a social gathering. The drink has very good flavor but doesn't taste strong. Yet still, it's very effective. The plastic pitcher I used cracked from the freezer.
I also used the ziploc bag method - great for the beach!
This recipe is awesome. Next time, I'll only add 4 cups of water, as I felt it was slightly too diluted. Otherwise, it was fantastic. I also made a pitcher of regular limeade and filled each cup with half slush & half limeade. It made the recipe go further and broke up the ice crystals, so it was drinkable with a straw.
this recipe rocks! I made 3 pitchers of this and put it in my freezer 24 hours before my party - it is deeelish! I also added the juice from 4 limes to each batch for a little extra limeishness...this solves the problem of having to have a blender and all the fuss and muss of making margaritas - one batch makes 6 drinks so that is the perfect size for a small party. thanks sushi for a fabulous recipe!
So good! Slushes up in the freezer great!
amazing and strong! perfect for big party or small! so much easier and cleaner than blender margaritas! just scooped them out with ice cream scoop on fourth of july. One party guest call it a "slushy for adults."
I made this exactly as written and it was way too watery. I had intended on using it on the rocks. I added another whole can of limeade. Rather disappointing recipe
These margaritas are very tasty and very strong. I like it exactly as written, but it would be fine to use 3/4 to 1/2 the tequila that the recipe calls for. Also be advised that if you don't use the whole pitcher, after a few days this will freeze solid. I suggest moving it to the refrigerator and serving leftovers on the rocks.
Made lots of this for a party, and everyone loved it!
Good but alittle less water. I used 4 cups and still thought it too watered down. Next time I'll use 3 and add more if needed slowly. It was really yummy when I added Italian Blood Orange Soda. Not as orangey as Triple Sec, but with the Triple Sec and Tequilla it added something needed and was yummy. Good taste. The bucket did slush nicely. I'll use this again with a few additions. The italian blood orange soda and a better tequilla. I enjoyed Texas Republic. It was smooth and nice. Azul -- not so nice.
Love this recipe! I use vodka instead of tequila. I scoop the frozen mixture into a mini blender and blend with strawberries or peaches (my favorite). They are a huge hit! Perfect for the lake or pool.
These are great, we used crushed ice in place of some of the water. Make lots because they are very popular
So easy; a great crowd pleaser!!Just scoop out into cups - you don't even need the lime slices...& I love lime!! Give your guests a spoon with it - it's like a big-kid slushie!!I just stir it up in a plastic pitcher & place in freezer!!
Perfect. I served them on the rocks and also made a vodka version.
Greaat for a crowd. I use the blender to break up the ice crystals and it becomes the consistency of an ICEE
Great summer cooler!
I found that by adding the lime wedge to the to-be-frozen mix that it took on the bitterness of the rind too much, wish i had left this out till the very end. I also used about 2/3 cup less water and found it quite strong so added more before it was completely frozen. Otherwise i like the technique as i was having an outdoors bbq with no blender available
SOOOO good!!! Both my hubs and I really enjoyed these margaritas! While I prefer my go-to beer margarita recipe a tad better, this was a nice change of pace from the usual fare at our house. I did find this a bit difficult to drink tho... A quick zap in the microwave (~ 20 seconds on full power) was the ticket and what gave this the drinkable, slush-like consistency I was looking for. As is, this is a perfect, grown-up treat to enjoy on hot summer days (think of Italian ice, but with a Mexican twist!), but not really not the right consistency for drinking (unless you tinker with it a bit). However you choose to enjoy, rest assured you'll not want to stop with one glassful! Thanks for sharing your unique recipe, CRAZY4SUSHI!!! :-)
A favorite make ahead cocktail for summer socializing!!
AWESOME! I reduced the waster to 2 cups and that was perfect for us. Great flavor, and so easy, I may be keeping a batch of these in the freezer at all times~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
After several store searches and phone calls, looking for the bucket mix I gave up. So happy so have found this DELICIOUS! and so SIMPLE! recipe. I will never buy the "bucket" again! Thank you!!!!
well I blended frozen margaritas mix with lemon limeade some a splash of lime juice and vodka and tequila for momz bday cocktail..would make again for sure
