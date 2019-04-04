Bucket of Margaritas

30 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These slushy margaritas are made in the freezer. No blending required! But they must be made ahead to allow time to freeze.

By CRAZY4SUSHI

Gallery

Recipe Summary

additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the water, tequila, limeade, and orange liqueur in a freezer-proof container with a lid; stir. Cover and store in freezer until it reaches a slush-like consistency, about 24 hours. Serve in glasses garnished with lime wedges.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022