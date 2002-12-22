Apricot Nectar Cake I
This is an easy recipe for moist lemon cake using apricot nectar and lemon cake mix for surprisingly delicious results.
I made this cake yesterday for a holiday party and everyone loved it!!! I altered the recipe slightly by adding fresh lemon zest and finely chopped mixed nuts to the batter. I baked the cake in a decorative "snowflake" pan. Making the glaze I put the juice of a whole lemon (instead of 2 Tbs) and mixed in the powdered sugar until I had the consistency I wanted -- on the thinner side. I brushed the top and sides of the cake with this mixture. When the cake cooled I dusted the top with "snow" (powdered sugar). It was VERY EASY and a refreshing change from the spice and chocolate recipes we all love at this time of the year! Happy Holidays!Read More
I made this..then added some caviar and creme fraiche...then invited the governor over to have some..his wife didn't like it so I smacked her in the face. Actually, I made this just like the recipe said, and it was yummy. I can't stand when people get on here and alter the recipes and dog the original..it's very annoying. I'm usually looking for something to make, not something to alter! Yeesh. Anywho, I love this site..lots of great recipes.Read More
I made 2 of these this weekend and received rave reviews! Both came together very easily and was great to use up the apricot nectar! I did one in a bundt pan (baking time was right on) with diced dried apricot bits (rehydrated: poured very hot water over them, let them sit for 5 minutes, drained) folded into the batter. The other was following the recipe but in a 9x13" (baking time ~40 minutes). Both were great, but the general consensus was the cake with apricot bits was better... Oh, and they were plenty sweet and moist without the glaze, so I just sprinkled a bit of powdered sugar over top.
Excellent! As far as I know, we don't have a tube cake pan, so I just used a regular cake pan and it worked fine. My wife is the cake fan in the family and she loved it, but I also enjoyed it too. The glaze is exceptional and really makes this cake. As one other reviewer suggested, I made extra glaze, in total 1/2 more than the recipe calls for and I'm glad I did. The cake was moist and delicious, though it was a little too dark brown on the top. It was actually done in 45 minutes, which may relate to the kind of pan I used. Cooking it this way or maybe because of my oven efficiency, the bake time minimum of 50 minutes was a little too long. This recipe takes the cake!
I've made a cake like this for years. I always add 1 box of Jello instant lemon pudding and pie filling with the cake mix. It turns out great! A good tip for the pan is to use granulated sugar instead of flour after greasing. Then you don't have the ugly flour residue on the finished cake. I use the juice of one whole lemon for the glaze. Delicious. When I have weekend visitors I make this and it just disappears!
I made this cake following the recipe and it did not taste too good. Perhaps it was the brand of nectar I used - canned Goya nectar. It was very dense and had an odd flavor.
I did not have a tube pan or bundt pan so I used a 9X13 pan and baked the cake for 40 minutes. It was quite moist and a big hit at a ladies club.
This was a wonderful surprise! This was delicious and moist! Talk about easy, this definitely is. I used a bundt pan and I agree with the others that you might want to double the glaze; it's a personal preference. I never would have thought to add apricot nectar, thanks for the new experience and the post.
I was looking for a recipe to use some dried apricots that I had. I boiled them and then pureed them with the boiling liquid and that is what I used in place of the "nectar". I also added 1/4 cup of water to the mix. Easy recipe. Took to work. Everyone like the cake.
I loved this cake. It was easy to make and so moist that I almost wish I had left the glaze off... almost. I could see adding some other fruit flavors or using a white cake and say pear nectar. Why not? A keeper!
This cake is fool-proof. I did not have any lemon juice so I used some of the left over nectar & some lemonade powder and it still tasted great.
for a quick and easy desert, found this to be very satisfying! i didn't change a thing!
Great!! Real moist, sweet and tangy icing made this wonderful.
My favorite recipe! My mom made this all of the time when I was growing up. A real hit to take to dinners and gatherings! Everyone I know is just crazy about this recipe!
This is a very good and moist cake. Everyone just loved it. I would use more glaze.
I grew up with my grandmother making this cake, I have made it on more than several occasions and everyone LOVES this cake; very moist and a crowd pleaser.
My Mom has been gone for almost 20 years and some of her recipes are not complete. This was one of those recipes. She had the ingredients listed and the bake temp. So I was happy I found this recipe. I left out the regular sugar in the cake because Mom's recipe didn't call for it. Otherwise, I followed this recipe; although my oven seems to cook everything fast so it only cooked for maybe 30 minutes. (I did the toothpick test.) Pretty cake! And yummy! Just like Mom's!!
I've been making this cake for years, and I never get tired of it. Just the other day, I had to use an orange cake mix because the store was out of lemon. It was just as good as the lemon version. Also, you can use any flavor of nectar. The nectar doesn't add a particular flavor to the cake, just moistness.
I made this as one of our desserts this Christmas. It's a great non-dairy recipe!It came out so incredibly moist & delicious! Next time I will make the glaze with more of the apricot nectar instead of the lemon juice. I loved the apricot flavor! Keeper!
This cake was easy and wonderful. My husband loved and it was gone after only 2 days!! I did not have apricot nectar so I used apricot preserves instead and added a tad more vegatable oil. I also had to bake it about 75 mins instead of 60. It came out great!!
I love this cake, it is one of my families favorites for all occasions.
It was a wonderful, delicious and really easy to bake cake that everyone loved!
Everybody loved it but I almost didn't serve it. It was much "flatter" in the tube pan than I expected and it was tilted more to one side. I thought my daughter, who was watching it, messed it up, so maybe that was it. Predominately lemon flavor.
Easy and delicious!
This was so simple and full of flavor. I used 2 cups of confectioner's sugar and about 4 Tablespoons of nectar for the icing.
This was awful. I made it exactly as it said, even timing all the mixing as it suggests. I even made it in my beehive pan, but it made way too much, bubbled out of the pan and didn't cook right. When I finally pulled it from the oven I tasted it and the cake is rubbery instead of fluffy. There were too many wet ingredients in this cake and it just made it dense. I would have been better off just baking a lemon cake and adding apricot glaze on top
The cake is easy to make but is very bland, I was anticipating a cake with more apricot flavor. Instead, it was just a lemon cake with a mysterious flavor. Still searching for the ultimate and illusive apricot cake.
I followed the recipe exactly as written...I ate almost 1/2 the cake, by myself, once done. Delicious...thanks for the recipe!
The cake was very good . I used Jumex Apricot nectar .
