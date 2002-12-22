Apricot Nectar Cake I

This is an easy recipe for moist lemon cake using apricot nectar and lemon cake mix for surprisingly delicious results.

By allday

Servings:
14
Yield:
10 inch tube cake
  • Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine cake mix with sugar, cooking oil, and apricot nectar. Beat for two minutes with mixer. Add eggs one at a time, beating for 30 seconds after each addition. Pour batter into pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before turning out onto a plate.

  • In a small bowl, mix lemon juice with confectioners' sugar until you reach desired consistency. Drizzle glaze over sides of warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 62.6mg; sodium 284.9mg. Full Nutrition
