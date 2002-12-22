Apricot Nectar Cake I

Excellent! As far as I know, we don't have a tube cake pan, so I just used a regular cake pan and it worked fine. My wife is the cake fan in the family and she loved it, but I also enjoyed it too. The glaze is exceptional and really makes this cake. As one other reviewer suggested, I made extra glaze, in total 1/2 more than the recipe calls for and I'm glad I did. The cake was moist and delicious, though it was a little too dark brown on the top. It was actually done in 45 minutes, which may relate to the kind of pan I used. Cooking it this way or maybe because of my oven efficiency, the bake time minimum of 50 minutes was a little too long. This recipe takes the cake!