Praline Cheesecake

Creamy, rich, nutty, butterscotch flavor. To serve, put a dollop of sweetened whipped cream on each slice. Add at least 1 pecan, or better yet, add a few.

By Carol

Servings:
12
Yield:
9 inch cheese cake
12
Directions

  • To Make Crust: Melt butter or margarine in a small saucepan. Stir in graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1/3 cup chopped nuts. Pack into ungreased 9 or 9 1/2 inch springform pan.

  • To Make Filling: Beat cream cheese and 1 1/4 cups brown sugar together until smooth and fluffy. Slowly beat in eggs one at a time, just until blended. Stir in 1 teaspoon rum flavoring, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/4 cup sour cream, and 1/3 cup chopped nuts. Pour filling into pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 55 to 60 minutes, until set. Remove pan to cake rack while you prepare topping.

  • To Make Topping: Stir together 1 1/2 cups sour cream, 1/4 cup brown sugar, maple flavoring, and 1/2 teaspoon rum flavoring. Spread over cheesecake. Return to oven, and bake for 10 minutes. Loosen sides of cake. Cool until almost room temperature, then chill for a few hours before serving.

450 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 112.5mg; sodium 224.1mg. Full Nutrition
