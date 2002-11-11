Praline Cheesecake

Phenomenal. I can't say enough about how good this cheesecake is. It's one of the best ones I have made, and I have tried making quite a few, it's my favorite food. That and pecan pralines, so to have a recipe combining my two favorite things...heavenly. I made a few changes just for personal preference - made an extra half batch of the crust, as I like a thicker graham crust with my cheesecakes. Cut down the rum in the batter to 1/2 tsp. Used all the maple flavoring called for in the recipe but cut down the rum in the topping to 1/4 tsp. Husband doesn't usually partake in my sweets but he did today and said it was fabulous. I think it's one of the best cheesecakes I have ever made, hands down. It is essential to bake in a water bath. Try this recipe, you will love it!