Praline Cheesecake
Creamy, rich, nutty, butterscotch flavor. To serve, put a dollop of sweetened whipped cream on each slice. Add at least 1 pecan, or better yet, add a few.
Next time I'll reduce the rum flavoring by a little because it seemed to slightly overpower the other ingredients. I also left off the sour cream topping. Instead, I drizzled caramel sauce on the cooled cheesecake and decorated it with toasted pecan halves. My family enjoyed it!
Next time I'll reduce the rum flavoring by a little because it seemed to slightly overpower the other ingredients. I also left off the sour cream topping. Instead, I drizzled caramel sauce on the cooled cheesecake and decorated it with toasted pecan halves. My family enjoyed it!
EVERYONE else LOVED this cheesecake! It was definitely a hit, although not my personal favorite. Also, I do prefer a much thicker crust on a cheesecake than the recipe calls for...so if you like thick crusted cheesecake...you may consider tinkering with the recipe a bit.
I can't remember ever tasting a better cheesecake. next time I'll make one for guests and one for me.
This is very good but for my taste, forget the DARK brown sugar that one reviewer mentioned. I made my first one with DBS and did not like it near as well as the one I made with the LBS. This will be my standard cheesecake for intertaining from now on.
Fabulous, creamy, caramel-like cheesecake. The brown sugar gives it a rich, buttery flavor, and the addition of the pecans in the crust is a must. I almost skipped these because my kids don't like nuts, but I am so glad that I didn't. The crust was so good. I upped the cream cheese to 3 packages - 2 reduced fat, 1 regular. I did not make the topping because I didn't have enough sour cream. Instead, we just had a scoop of whipped cream on top. Will for sure keep this one handy.
This got rave reviews at my Thanksgiving dinner. I thought the rum extract was a little strong, but my guests loved it!
A great tasting Cheesecake! The flavor compares to no other butterscoth cheesecake out there, the only thing I did different was to chop the pecans and throw them on the top of the cheesecake! Just as pretty and who cares anyway as it didn't last long!!
I seldom cook, so even a novice can cook this cheesecake and not fail. Since discovering cakerecipe.com, my friends and I have been trying the various cheesecake recipes and hands down the praline cheesecake is the repeat favorite.
I have never made a cheesecake before I made this - so I didn't know what to expect. I even made it for easter dinner. It turned out FABULOUS! I even followed the special instructions Allrecipes.com gave for making cheesecakes and I cooked it in a waterbath. LOVED THE RECIPE - THANK YOU FOR SHARING!! YUM!
Phenomenal. I can't say enough about how good this cheesecake is. It's one of the best ones I have made, and I have tried making quite a few, it's my favorite food. That and pecan pralines, so to have a recipe combining my two favorite things...heavenly. I made a few changes just for personal preference - made an extra half batch of the crust, as I like a thicker graham crust with my cheesecakes. Cut down the rum in the batter to 1/2 tsp. Used all the maple flavoring called for in the recipe but cut down the rum in the topping to 1/4 tsp. Husband doesn't usually partake in my sweets but he did today and said it was fabulous. I think it's one of the best cheesecakes I have ever made, hands down. It is essential to bake in a water bath. Try this recipe, you will love it!
A really easy-to-make cheesecake with a great caramelly flavour (thanks to the brown sugar). This was the first time I made a cheesecake, two girlfriends and I made it together and it was a lovely treat on a rainy afternoon. We loved the nuts in the base and the maple flavour on the top. I'm going to try a thicker middle layer next time (by using maybe 1.5 times the ingredients for the middle layer) for a taller cheesecake. But it was lovely the way it was described in the recipe too.
Made this for a co-workers bachlorette party. The next day people were telling me how good the cake was! The changes I made were using only vanilla extract(could not find any of the rum) and I added some extra detailing with butterscotch icing and pralines on top of the cake
To me this is the best cheesecake we have ever tasted! I have made it 5 times now and it has always turned out perfect. Everyone that has tasted it wants the recipe. I had never had a praline cheesecake untill my husband asked me to make one for a friends Birthday. Glad I came here first and found this one! Thank you for posting it!
Was easy and looked good. We didn't like the rum taste AND I halfed the rum amount in both the filling and topping. I doubled the crust recipe and the crust was delicious and the right amount. I also did the water bath method and used a regular cake pan greased good with wax paper on the bottom. For the final 10 minutes I actually turned the oven off and left the cheesecake in for an hour and half since I needed to run errands and wanted to make sure it was set. We chilled for about 5 hours and cut with a warmed up knife. It presented itself well.
This was a lovely cheesecake. Some reviewers commented that it was too rummy, I strongly disagree. I felt like I could barely taste the rum. That being said, I did not do the sour cream topping. I always feel that sour cream toppings take away from a cheesecake rather than add. But it did have more rum in it, so that may be where the comments came from. Then again, when I was 5, I was also the kid who had rum raisin ice cream as her favorite, so I enjoy rum flavoring. All in all, it was great. I served it to a group of people, all with positive comments. A couple said it was my best cheesecake so far. One commented that he thought it would be good with some vanilla ice cream. Another asked for the recipe.
This cheesecake was a hit at our last get together. Only thing I did differently was decrease the rum extract to 1/2 a tsp. Everyone loved it - not too rich. A nice light cheesecake - thanks so much!
The flavor of this cheesecake was absolutely great. I tried to jazz it up with some butterscotch ice cream topping drizzled over the top but it doesn't need anything. Just a little whipped topping. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Def. reduce the rum and maple flavoring.
This recipe was very good. Instead of chopping the pecans that you put into the cheesecake mix, I would recommend putting them through the food processor. The bigger chunks of pecan really distracted from the smooth, creamy taste of the cheesecake.
Delicious! I made this for Easter, and my family loved it. It has a nice rich flavor and the crust is amazing. I considered buying a ready-made crust just to make baking a little easier, but I'm so glad I didn't. Having pecans in the crust made it so much better than just a regular graham cracker crust. When I make it again, I might drizzle some caramel on top just to make it a little fancier and sweeter, but it is absolutely delicious as is, and I highly recommend the recipe.
Great recipe! Excellent texture and taste. I omitted the maple extract (used more rum extract instead). Very simple recipe for a first time cheesecake baker.
Good, but there was just something weird about the flavor-- maybe it was the maple flavoring. Kind of syrupy??
This was really wonderful. I'd like to re-make this pie by putting dark brown sugar in the main portion of the cheesecake.
This is easy to make and came out well. I used a ready-made graham cracker crust (would suggest large size crust) and this worked great and saved time. However, it had too much butterscotch flavor for my taste, and next time I will cut rum and vanilla flavoring down by half. Also, will not add maple flavoring for topping, as didn't need it and was expensive to buy.
This is a very good cheesecake. It had a very smooth texture and was not too rich. Everyone loved this one.
The flavor of this cheesecake was great. So tender and rich! You can use different nuts (almond, walnuts).
This recipe was awesome! I made it for a potluck and everyone loved it (in fact, there was a Cheesecake Factory cheesecake there, and more of this one got eaten!) I didn't use rum extract though, I used real rum, and it was less overpowering. If you don't have springform pans, it performs just as well being baked into a pie pan if you make extra crust.
Great without the cool whip topping and sprinkling of Pecans!
Wonderful and easy to make. I didn't have rum flavoring so I put pecan liqueur instead in both the cheesecake and the topping. I will definitely do that again.
My family and my sorority group loved this recipe. I have made some changes to it as I made it. I used pretzel crumbs instead of graham crackers and also drizzled the top with chocolate ice cream topping and pecans. We loved it each way. Thank you for sharing a great recipe.
I baked this for a gathering and everyone said that it was excellent! I'm going to put rum instead of rum extract the next time. Thanks for the recipe!
This is very reminiscent of good ol' fashioned maple ice cream! I did not change a thing.
The cheesecake itself is really tasty, however the sour cream/maple topping didn't set up in 10 minutes - more like 25 minutes. It was still a bit runny then but I didn't want to overbake the cheesecake any more than that. Topped with caramel sauce and candied pecans.
This is my new favorite cheesecake, to make and eat! It 's easy to make and it bakes up well. I will definitely be making this again.