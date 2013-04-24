Chocolate Mocha Cake I
This is a one bowl cake. You can substitute sour milk for buttermilk - mix 1 cup milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice and let stand for 10 minutes. Frost with Coffee Icing.
I cut a slice of this cake with the intention of photographing it, tasting it so I could review it, then giving the rest of it to Hubs for dessert, but it didn't work out that way. Hubs had roast chicken for supper and I had...cake. After one taste I just couldn't put the fork down and ended up cleaning the plate to the last "stick to your fork" crumb. After that I just had no desire for my chicken dinner! This cake is everything you'd want a good old-fashioned chocolate cake to be - fluffy, moist and chocolatey. It's just right in every way, just what you'd expect Grandma to put before you with a tall glass of milk. Easy to mix up and satisfyingly delicious, it just doesn't get any better than this. Very much like the "Black Magic Cake" from this site. Instead of the hot water and instant coffee powder I used a cup of strong brewed coffee. (A cup for me and a cup for the cake!). Other than that, I strictly followed the recipe. My 9" layers were done in 28 minutes so watch the time closely! My only criticism of this recipe is that I didn't find simply greasing the pans adequate - I had a little trouble getting the cakes to release from the pans so I'd suggest flouring them as well. I frosted the cake with "Coffee Butter Frosting" which proved to be a perfect choice.Read More
The texture of this cake is wonderful, but I can't taste the coffee flavour at all--even though I doubled the amount of coffee. I made the Coffee Icing, as recommended, and the coffee flavour in that surpassed that of the cake. I think this recipe makes a good chocolate cake, but not a mocha one.Read More
I have tried dozens of scratch cake recipes and this is simply the best I've tried. The cake is easy to prepare, the texture is moist and dense, it rises beautifully and has the perfect balance of sweetness. A truly supreme cake.
I added an extra 2 Tbsp of instant coffee (for a total of 3 Tbsp) since others had commented on the lack of coffee flavor and the flavor of the cake turned out great! The cake was a little chewy and dense for me, but others who ate it said that they loved it. I used stabilized whipped cream icing (the kind made with gelatin) and added a Tbsp of instant coffee granlues to the water/gelatin mixture.
Really a great recipe. Very moist. I had no buttermilk or lemon juice or vinegar to sour the milk so I used 1/2 cup of plain yogurt and 1/2 whole milk. Worked great. I also did not have instant coffee (YUK!) So I made an extra strong cup in the press and used that. Came out just fine. Like others said, a very runny batter but do not let that scare you. Bakes up very nice.
I have been making this cake for almost 4 years now! It always come out nicely and tastes delicious. I love the ease of the one bowl method. I'm a huge fan of anything mocha and haven't found a better recipe!
Doesn't taste much like Mocha, but it was a nice fudgy cake. VERY runny batter. Be sure to scrape the bottom of your mixer, the method of adding all dry and then all liquid tends to make the dry stuff stick onto the bottom. I was worried at runny batter but it was fine after baking. Iced with the coffee as recommended and served for Father's Day. Everyone loved it.
This cake is so delicious and moist, but I added WAY more instant coffee than called for and it added a barely-there mocha flavor. Iced with coffee frosting from this site, and it was amazing! 4 stars because I had to change the amounts of ingredients.
Very easy cake to make,moist and YUMMY! I added a bit more coffee to get the mocha flavor and a touch of cinnamon at the request of my 9 year old and this very quickly became her favorite cake.Thanks for a great recipe :)
Wow, I was not expecting such rave reviews from everyone!! I have made sooooo many similar chocolate cakes before, I just thought this one would get a regular average raction. Most said,"this is the ultimate chocoalte cake!!" My brother said it would be perfect for a wedding cake! The texture was so perfect. A slight crisp on the outside, chewy and chocolatey on the inside, yummy! It was very easy to take out of the pans.(I did flour the pans as well). Also very easy to cut each cake in two to make four layers total. I filled two layers with chocolate ganache, and one layer with marshmallow cream cheese icing, and topped with coffee frosting from this site. I did double the coffee but used decaf to make it more child friendly, or suitable for non-coffee drinkers and added a splash of vanilla. The flavour came through perfectly. For a hard to please family, let me tell you, this cake was truly awesome! Thanks for sharing the recipe :) !!
This is a delicious cake recipe. Moist and chocolatey and cooks up well for cupcakes and for cake. I used a Fudge Frosting and infused it with a slight cherry cream flavor. Nice combination.
So good! I doubled the amount of coffee. For those who said you couldn't taste the coffee, the main reason you add coffee to a chocolate cake is to intensify the chocolate flavor. This one definitely did taste chocolatey! The edges had a nice crispness to them which we loved. This will now be my go-to chocolate cake recipe.
you CAN make cupcakes out of these. Turn the oven down just a tad, 325-330 degrees. fill cupcake liners 3/4 of the way. bake for 13-15 minutes. I used 1 cup cold brew coffee (slow brewed coffee using cold water. ends up being about 4 times as strong as regular coffee.) I think i will use valhrona chocolate next time, it had a good taste. it was not as chocolatey as i thought it would be. the coffee taste was definitely very strong when i tasted the batter, less strong when it was a finished product. i will add more coffee next time. overall, pretty great!
I made this cake last night, for today's dinner and it was very, very good. The only thing was that it didn't really taste like coffee, and I even doubled the amount. But, still, it was a very good chocolate cake. Not too sweet. I put butter coffee frosting which I also found on this website. It was very good, and thick enough to put on with a piping bag. I will definitely make this again. Everyone loved it!
My husband loved this!! Easy to make and delicious, thanks!
Great chocolate cake, but I mainly tasted the coffee in the buttercream I topped my cupcakes with. I used only 1 3/4 cups of flour, which produced very moist cupcakes. Next time I will double the coffee powder so I can taste it in the cake!
so impressive! i also used regular coffee instead of instant, and it worked fine. next time, i will use instant coffee with a small amount of boiling water to make a coffee concentrate, and add this as well, or add instant coffee to hot brewed coffee. But, EXCELLENT texture and flavor, came out of pans clean and decorated well. Only one problem, didn't even last one whole day...
This cake is SO yummy. It's soft, fluffy with the rich test. Highly recommend!
So easy to make! Moist, delicious and to yummy with a coffee frosting or glaze. Buttermilk is the secret weapon!
Wonderful recipe! With the inevitable modifications... *** -No cocoa powder, so used 1 C of a rich chocolate sauce -Reduced sugar to 1 C to compensate -Used brewed coffee, cut to 3/4 C to compensate for added liquid from the chocolate sauce -Shook in some flax meal to fool myself it's a health food -Used 13x9 pan; cake took around 45 minutes to bake -No icing, just a dusting of powdered sugar. *** Not much mocha flavor, but I did use less coffee than called for. The cake came out perfectly - wonderfully moist, and excellent straight from the pan, no icing needed.
It's sort of lacking in flavour.. I can taste only a bit of mocha. This is quite disappointing, because I added 6 tablespoons of mocha cappuccino powder. I'll try to add more next time. Good thing I added some orange juice, or else the cake would have been completely flavourless. :)
This was great! I frosted with a baileys icing and it was delicious, people took thirds :-) Thanks!!
This Mocha cake does not taste like mocha at all!I was craving for Mocha Cake. I have a chocolate recipe just like this; the only difference is that it doesn’t have any coffee in it. I put 4 tablespoons and a half of coffee and it still did not taste like Mocha Cake. It still came out yummy . . . for a Chocolate Cake of course. I’ll keep looking for a real Mocha Cake recipe. Thanx anyway for trying though.
I didn't really taste the coffee flavor in this, or the chocolate much either. There wasn't a whole lot of flavor in general unfortunately. I did like the crumb on this - nice and fluffy. I was surprised at the amount of baking soda/powder & that there wasn't any vanilla. Also, I baked these as cupcakes - the ones that baked on the top rack turned crunchy on the top. I bake cupcakes all the time and this doesn't happen with mine normally.
This would get five stars for moist and ease, but I'm giving it four because I could barely taste the coffee - and that was after doubling the coffee powder. I used soy milk instead of regular and replaced half of the oil with applesauce; both changes worked well. I frosted it with coffee butter frosting from this site, that helped up the coffee flavor a bit.
very rich and delicious! i used maybe 2 or 3 tbsp of instant coffee powder. also used olive oil.
I made this cake for my mom's friends b-day. Some of the people thought it was the best cake they ever had. It is a very good cake for any occasion.
Very good - good body to this cake - moist - I used 4 Tbsp. coffee...still no mocha flavor - I used less sugar - instead of buttermilk used 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup l.f. sour cream - I would add 1 cup semisweet choc. chips to the batter next time - this is a keeper !!
I absolutely LOVE this cake batter recipe. It is so moist and delicious. It is one of my favorites and I use it as a base all of the time. I often tweak the flavor, adding other flavorful liquids and spices instead of the water and coffee powder, or just using water and adding a bit more chocolate to make a plain chocolate cake. It's all about the quality of cocoa. This cake also makes delicious layered cake. I once filled it with raspberry filling and frosted it with: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Stabilized-Whipped-Cream-Icing/Detail.aspx. DELICIOUS. I also used this chocolate cake recipe with the same frosting above, but with crushed candy canes added to the frosting. AMAZING. The point is this is a fantastic recipe and it is super easy to get creative with the flavors you combine.
I made this cake with a few changes and it was absolutely amazing! I used half 100% natural cane sugar and half honey instead of the sugar that the cake called for. I also used 3 tbsp of coffee instead of one. The cake was moist and delicious, and people who ate it literally gaped. I filled it with alternating layers of mocha cream and homemade strawberry jam, and frosted it with caramel frosting. I'll definitely make it again, it was easy and incredible :)
This is a great cake when making a layer cake. The layers come out perfect with no bulging tops and very easy to frost.
a very light cake. I followed the recipe except substitute butter milk with sour milk and added a bit more coffee powder, but there was a metallic after taste, and not much flavor in the cake. So this is not my favorite cake!
I tripled the espresso powder. Reduced sugar by 1/2 cup and used light sour cream instead of buttermilk. This turned out totally moist. Yum! Please be sure not to overfill your pan. Mine overflowed cos I filled it slightly more than 3/4.
So dense and moist and so so perfect. I made the mocha frosting, with a tablespoon of Kahlua added and it was so good I nearly licked the plate! Add in the fact that it's easy to make...definitely a keeper!
Good cake but not as good as the reviews led me to believe. It's the texture, its kind of heavy and dense. I used triple strength french roast coffee with good results and frosted the cake with coffee butter frosting from this site. I had to bake it 15 minutes longer than time stated and it was a moist cake but not the best I've ever had.
Maybe 3 stars is harsh considering I tried to use this recipe for cupcakes. DON'T! The batter wouldn't rise enough, so the cupcakes were flat and then spilled over. They weren't dense enough to hold the cupcake shape either. The only reason I went ahead and gave it 3 stars is because I wasn't impressed with the flavor either.
This was very good and I made coffee icing for it! Yummy Cake! I think it would make good cupcakes too! Thanks for sharing!
This is a delicious recipe. I added a raspberry filling & topped it with a mocha icing...YUMMY!!
This cake is unbelievable! I used melted baking chocolate and omitted cocoa and oil 'cause that's all I had. It turned out devine. It was so moist and decadent that I think I'm going to use this recipe as my secret weapon.
This cake went over well with guests, I made an espresso frosting for it which worked well. This would be such a pretty cake on an autumn table spread.
It was a wonderfully moist cake, and all one of my friends said they would buy it! The only thing I changed, really, was the amount of oil. I put less than a 1/4 cup in mine, and it turned out great.
This is very easy to make and makes a delicious, moist cake. Definately a keeper!
Overall, I enjoyed the cake very much. I only gave it four stars however, because despite triping the amount of coffee and adding coffee liqueur, there was virtually no coffee flavor at all. I was disappointed by this, but otherwise, loved the cake. I used a Bailey's Irish Cream Icing.
Very delicious! I used strong brewed espresso instead of the instant coffee and hot water.
This case tastes phenomenal. A great, rich chocolately flavor, but with the depth of coffee.. hence, mocha! :) I decreased the sugar to 1.5 cups, because I knew the icing would be very sweet. I also added 3 TB of instant coffee, rather than just 1 TB (according to the reviews). I loved the fact that you only need one bowl.. yay! The only problem I had (and I'm not sure if it was me, or the cake), is that it cracked in four places after I had frosted it! :-( The cakes were not very even on top, so I had to assemble it in a way where I was not too thrilled, but thought the icing would cover anything up. It did, but then it cracked open like a faultline from an earthquake! Needless to say, it's not a pretty sight, but the taste is WONDERFUL and moist. I'll definitely try again. Pair it with the Coffee Icing from this site (except make sure to add about 1/2 TB to 1 TB of cocoa powder, otherwise, the consistency is kind of foamy) - and you have a superb mocha cake. :)
Wonderful!
I really enjoyed this recipe, but I made an altered version. I added 1 tsp of vanilla to the batter, and I spread nutella and layered sliced strawberries between the cake levels. I then dusted the top with icing sugar and decorated it with more sliced strawberries. It turned out really well, and because I got the nutella on quickly, it melted nicely, making it extra moist and delicious.
It was alright, not as exciting as i had hoped. It could have been because i used applesauce instead of the oil. But still, i found it a little lacking. There are better recipes.
this is an excellent and very yummy cake.we made this for our parents anniversery and my family members kept asking for doubles!! however, i needed to triple the amount of coffee required and there still was only a subtle hint to its flavor in the cake. otherwise, it is definetly a keeper! thanks :)
This cake is moist and delicious with a light mocha flavor. I frosted my cake with Coffee Butter Frosting from this site. Excellent!
This recipe has instantly become a favorite. I followed this recipe to bake my first cake in my outdoor wood burning oven! After baking bread, I let the oven cool just a bit. The cake baked beautifully! Great, easy recipe to make a rich chocolate/mocha cake. Thanks!
This is very close to the Chocolate Buttermilk Brownies that I made a week or so go. This recipe is close to a Crazy Cake or Texas Sheet Cake. I made the cake exactly to recipe, only using butter instead of oil. I didn't have enough coffee powder to make a Mocha or Coffee Icing, so I used the Chocolate Buttermilk icing that I'd used on the other cake. Moist, for sure but it's awfully rich. I'd make this again for a gathering, when it's not just my family. NOTE: I baked this in a 9x13 pan instead of two 9 inch round pans. EDITED: Now that this cake has sat overnight, I don't care for the flavor. The amount of cocoa and the coffee combined is too sharp and strong for me. If I were to make this again, I'd cut back on the cocoa a bit. It's just too much. I think this would be better with a cinnamon icing or eaten plain, with a touch of cinnamon added to the batter.
I lessen the sugar to 300g instead of 400g because I used a regular cocoa powder and I think it will be too sweet on my taste. Maybe I overbeat it, a little heavy on my liking but great taste. Will bake this again. I used light and creamy brown sugar frosting from this site.
Previous reviewers have described this cake as moist but I'd say its too moist - almost gluey and chewy and you'll definitely have to add more coffee for a stronger mocha flavour
This cake was amazing! It turned our very well. It tasted exactly like the cakes in a fancy restaurant.I topped it with the coffee frosting. A great blend. Very very moist. Highly recommend.
not bad but I ink that if I added coffee to my normal chocolate cake recipe it might be better.
Taste is great, but make SURE you flour the pans. Mine stuck like crazy even after generously greasing.
I used extra bold coffee instead of the instant, and also used the mocha icing. This is a huge hit with anyone who walks in.
Overall a very moist cake with good flavor, but it is not perceptibly a "mocha" cake as the recipe claims when prepared as written. I followed the recipe to a T, but put about five HEAPING tablespoons instant coffee into the hot water (due to claims by other reviewers that there was no coffee flavor) and you STILL could not tell this cake was supposed to have a mocha flavor. I even tasted the coffee / hot water mix before adding and it was turn-your-mouth-inside-out bitter, so I hoped that would be sufficient to amp up the coffee flavoring, but no such luck. This basically tastes like a moist chocolate cake, and a good one, but not a mocha cake as promised.
What a great cake very moist. Reviews were saying not enough mocha flavor so I brushed the layers with Kahlua about 1/4 C for both and made a Tiramisu filling and frosting. Best cake I ever ate.
So this started off as a bizarre experiment. I had a 100 mL of coconut milk and about half that amount of coffee decoction, which I mixed together. Wasn't even slightly impressed with the result. Then I chanced upon this recipe, halved it and swapped out the instant coffee mix and buttermilk for my *mistake*. SOOO GOOOOOD.
Very moist! I only used a half cup of coffee by mistake and I couldn't tell it was there, but I think it did richen the chocolate up a bit.
Great recipe. Made some substitutions due to lack of ingredients. So used 3/4 cup Greek yogurt mixed with 1/4 cup 2% milk as substitute for buttermilk. Also didn't have regular oil so melted 1 stick of butter. Also from another reviewers suggestion used 3 tbs instant coffee to get more coffee flavor. Turned out moist and fluffy. Delicious.
5 stars for being super simple & not too sweet, but after adding 3 tbsp. of espresso powder, I still didn’t catch the coffee taste. I went ahead and added some espresso extract to simple syrup and lightly brushed the cake before adding a buttercream filling. My clients loved it! I’m thinking next time to decrease the cocoa powder by half- I think it’s overpowering the coffee taste.
This is one of the easiest cake I ever baked. It turned out really moist. I halved the recipe because I wanted a smaller cake and made some tweaks to the recipe based on what's available in the pantry. I used self raising flour instead of all purpose flour and hence, I did not add baking powder to the mix. I used skim milk with apple cider vinegar in place of buttermilk and used only 3/4 cup sugar so that it wouldn't be too sweet. I increased the coffee to 2 tbsps but the coffee taste still didn't come through. Despite that, the cake is still intense with flavour and was a hit with my family.
Delicious cake! Nice crumb. I didn't use instant coffee grounds. Instead I used a fresh cup of strong brewed coffee. Can I just say how much I love this is a ONE bowl recipe!?! For this cake I used Coffee Butter Frosting from this site. Was a great combo!
I have made this cake several times. It is moist and tastes great. The mocha flavor is very light so if you want more mocha taste add more coffee. I frosted my cake with Rich Chocolate Frosting from AllRecipes but frosting calls for 2 1/2 cups cocoa I cut it in half and added extra powdered sugar and it still has a very nice chocolate flavor. Topped cake off with strawberries in a flavor shape.
As a chocolate cake, I would give it 4 stars - chocolaty and moist, but three stars if there's supposed to be a taste of mocha in there because it is aaalllll chocolate, even after 2 shots of espresso. Maybe instant coffee gives more coffee flavour??? Might have to use it for a black forest cake instead....
So moist... it was great cake. Made it for my hubby's birthday, and every member of my family (4 kids) said they wanted it for theirs too! Made coffee frosting to top it.
Wonderful recipe! The cake was rich and dark and perfect! I added more coffee to taste and put walnuts and coffee beans on top for decoration. An absolute must for any coffee lover! My whole family went crazy for it.
The flavor of this cake was terrific, but my batter boiled over while baking! I was a bit concerned when pouring the batter into the pans, because it filled my two 9" cake pans almost all the way to the top. I wondered how it would rise without boiling over, but I read most of the reviews, and no one mentioned having dealt with that problem. But wow, was my oven a mess! I left the rest to bake in the pans for about 37 minutes. The edges turned out a bit crispy on the outside, which was yummy, but the middles fell in. The flavor, however, was terrific - and yes, I did add 1 extra tablespoon of instant coffee as other reviewers had suggested. I will try it again, but next time I think I'll do cupcakes!
I've made this cake several times and it is always received with rave reviews. I make it just as the recipe says and it turns out dense and very moist and chocolatey. I used a chocolate butter cream frosting the last time because that is what my grandson requested but I will try other frostings in the future. It is a GREAT one bowl recipe that you can count on!
I enjoyed this cake very much, although the coffee flavour did not come through as much as I'd hoped. I did use a frosting recipe that made up for that though, the "Coffee Butter Frosting" from AR. I used instant espresso instead of strong, brewed coffee but it did not make a difference. The cake was light and airy, as well as not overly sweet.
Followed this recipe exactly, and it was wonderful! Thank you for posting!
This cake is very good. Very moist and dense. It really doesn't have very much of a mocha flavor even though I doubled the amount of instant coffee. But, it does have a very rich dark flavor. I have other cake recipes that have more of a mocha flavor that I would prefer for a coffee flavored cake. But, I would use this one as a regular chocolate cake, leaving the coffee in it because I do think that it adds depth to it.
Awesome results! I altered it by using milk+lemon to make buttermilk. Plus i baked the whole batter in one go (too lazy to do layering :P) and it still come soft and moist. Could not taste the mocha very well, will try to add more coffee as suggested by other members :)
Perfect with coffee icing
Moist and delicious. next time I will double to coffee
I made this cake exactly according to the recipe, and OMG was it fabulous! Perfect density, moist, delicious! I frosted it with Cinnamon Coffee Frosting (also on this website) and it was to die for!
Excellent!! I made this for my boyfriend who loves chocolate and coffee more than anything. He flipped over this cake! Was sooo moist, topped with chocolate mocha frosting from a different recipe. used one third cup strong coffee instead of the instant and it had a great flavor! The frosting recipe I used is also from allrecipes. And again, I substituted strong coffee I stead of the instant! My boyfriend and our guests ate it all up in one night, asking for seconds. Soo good. Will be making this again soon!
Delicious! I've made this cake three times in the last month for birthday occasions. It has been loved and requested again & again. I used the Chocolate Ganache in between the layers and as the icing on top. Chocolate heaven. :)
I have been making this cake for the last 10 years and its always a great hit! I always pair this cake with the Coffee Butter Frosting Recipe and make like 4x the amount of frosting. I made this into cupcakes as well and they come out just as good. The only adjustment I make is that I put less sugar for people that don't like it too sweet, but for me I think it is perfect!
The cake is super moist, dense good in taste. Only one problem is it lacks coffee flavour. Next time I will add more coffee powder to it! But the cake taste yummmmm!
It is a pity there are not more stars to rate this FABULOUS cake! I omitted the frosting, it really does not need it and added 100 grams of cut up candied orange peel and 100 grams chopped walnuts. Exquisite!
I would like to think of myself as a very competent baker but there are a few little tweaks I had to make. I used a cup of atomic coffee which was the only way to get the flavour of Coffee in there. The cake required at least 20 more minutes cooking time then suggested and that was obvious just by looking at the batter and the temperature will range from oven to oven but i definitely will turn mine down next time as it cooked the outside too fast. Overall it is a good chocolate cake recipe. Maybe a bit too moist for my liking.
I will use this recipe again. Very good chocolate cake.
So delicious!
I made this for Thanksgiving and decorated it with fake autumn leaves. Everyone loved the cake, I am a coffee and chocolate lover so I felt this was the one. I think next time I will add more coffee to it, I really couldn't taste it.
Our family has a new favorite. The cake was better than I could have imagined. Flavorful, moist and oh so good! The only change I made was to follow another reviewers advice and use one cup strong hot coffee for the hot water and instant coffee the recipe called for. We will be enjoying this cake again.
I've already been asked to make it again...to be sold! It's amazing, especially with hot coffee frosting!
This cake had a nice texture and was moist, however, it really didn't have any chocolate or coffee flavor. I even made the coffee triple the strength as called for in the recipe based on other reviews. If you want to make if I were you I would add more cocoa and use at least quadruple the strength coffee that is called for in the recipe.
This is a GREAT chocolate cake! I substituted the buttermilk for 3/4 cup yogurt and 1/4 cup milk because that's what I had on hand. I made it with 3 Tablespoons of instant coffee and there was still no coffee taste! So this is a great chocolate cake, but if you're looking for a mocha cake, this isn't it. I baked it in a 9x13 pan for 40 minutes.
I just ate a crumb and I love it already. Used slightly less than a cup of sugar as we don't like our cakes too sweet. Baked in 2 loaf pans as I don't have cakes pans. Baked up beautifully.
I've reduced the cacao by about 1 teaspoon, replacing it with more coffee. The icing (frosting) I made for it was simple and easy: mix about 350 g butter with a standard tin of chilled condensed milk, add equal amounts of coffee granules and cacao powder diluted in hot water, to taste. Mix with electric beater until fluffy and decorate. Delicious!
Love the taste of the cake, but it didn't rise even though followed the recipe exactly. Little disappointed because it was so dense!
Made these as cupcakes. Very dark chocolatey and moist. Didn't think mine came out dense like many of the comments indicated. I did some minor tweaks like adding more coffee granules on top of adding more intense prepared coffee. Also used my own version of mocha/chocolate glaze versus frosting. I tend to prefer glazes over frosting. Overall, really yummy chocolate cupcakes. My first ever stab at making choc c/ cakes!
