Chocolate Mocha Cake I

This is a one bowl cake. You can substitute sour milk for buttermilk - mix 1 cup milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice and let stand for 10 minutes. Frost with Coffee Icing.

Recipe by Carol

12
9 inch layer cake
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9 inch round cake pans.

  • Measure flour, sugar, cocoa, oil, eggs, buttermilk, baking powder, soda, and salt into a mixing bowl. Dissolve instant coffee in hot water, and add to mixing bowl. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes until smooth; batter will be thin. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes, and then turn out onto racks to cool completely.

  • Frost cooled cake with Coffee Icing. After frosting, melt some semisweet chocolate baking squares or chips in a double boiler. Drizzle chocolate around top outside edges letting it run down sides, or over top of cake.

318 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 381.9mg. Full Nutrition
