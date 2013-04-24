Chocolate Mocha Cake I

I cut a slice of this cake with the intention of photographing it, tasting it so I could review it, then giving the rest of it to Hubs for dessert, but it didn't work out that way. Hubs had roast chicken for supper and I had...cake. After one taste I just couldn't put the fork down and ended up cleaning the plate to the last "stick to your fork" crumb. After that I just had no desire for my chicken dinner! This cake is everything you'd want a good old-fashioned chocolate cake to be - fluffy, moist and chocolatey. It's just right in every way, just what you'd expect Grandma to put before you with a tall glass of milk. Easy to mix up and satisfyingly delicious, it just doesn't get any better than this. Very much like the "Black Magic Cake" from this site. Instead of the hot water and instant coffee powder I used a cup of strong brewed coffee. (A cup for me and a cup for the cake!). Other than that, I strictly followed the recipe. My 9" layers were done in 28 minutes so watch the time closely! My only criticism of this recipe is that I didn't find simply greasing the pans adequate - I had a little trouble getting the cakes to release from the pans so I'd suggest flouring them as well. I frosted the cake with "Coffee Butter Frosting" which proved to be a perfect choice.

