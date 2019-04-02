Mexican Mole Sauce

1 of 123

Rating: 5 stars This truly is a wonderful dish -- rich, earthy, flavorful and low in fat and cholesterol. I've made it many times, but changed it quite significantly. I find the recipe workes best when I do the following -- REPLACE the vegetable oil with olive (healthier), the canned soup with 28 oz crushed tomatoes, the canned chillies with a jalapeno (seeds and ribs removed), the coco with 1 oz unsweetened dark chocolate, the dry garlic and cilantro with fresh. ADD cayenne peppers and coriander (to taste) plus one handful of finely ground almonds. Simmer it with about one pound of cooked chicken and add the cilantro close to the end of the cook time. Serve it over brown rice or in tortillas, toped with reduced-fat cheese, a dollop of light sour, or diced fresh cilantro. My favorite part: with the addition of olive oil, dark chocolate and almonds this dish offers a nice supply of anti-oxidants, which have been found in studies to lower blood pressure and protect the heart. Eat up! Helpful (344)

Rating: 3 stars I am rating this because I used it for a base recipe but added a lot of my own touch. I used 2 oz. of actual dark chocolate because that is what authentic mole sauce uses. I used a lot less tomato sauce (instead of soup) because it tasted too much like doctored tomato soup. I added 2 tbsp cinnamon and more cumin also some cayenne pepper for some spice. I left out the cilantro and peppers according to my own preference. Mine turned out PERFECT! Thanks! Helpful (314)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! I thought this looked too easy (it is) and therefore could not possibly be that good. This recipe is fantastic it works so well! I added a little cayenne pepper to spice it up and tossed the prepared sauce in to a crock pot with some shredded chicken. Amazing with tortillas! Helpful (113)

Rating: 5 stars We loved it! Used fresh cilantro and garlic and closer to 1/2 cup of onion. Made the sauce a day ahead and mixed in the roasted chicken before serving over rice and the flavors really melded well. Couldn't get easier - thanks for the post! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first time I've ever tried anything like this. I followed a few suggestions made in the reviews i.e. instead of tomato soup I used two cans of Mexican stewed tomatoes and added salt. My kids thought "chocolate sauce" on chicken was crazy until they tasted it. This was awesome and will come into our regular rotation. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. We like it a little more spicey so I added a little bit of finely chopped jalapeno. I shredded cooked chicken and simmered it in the sauce for a bout 10 minutes. Also to make it a little thinnner you could add some chicken or beef stock. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe! It's quick easy and uses common ingredients. I didn't have any green chiles so subbed some jalapeno peppers... not too many. It added a little zip without being excessively hot. Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars The easiest mole sauce and quite yummy! I made it according to the recipe for the first time - next time I'll double the chocolate for a little bit richer flavor. It was terrific over beef & cheese enchiladas! Helpful (26)