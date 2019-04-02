Mexican Mole Sauce

Rating: 4.07 stars
123 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 10

This is a good version to make with ingredients you can keep on hand. Serve with a rotisserie chicken or your own cooked chicken to give it an entirely different flavor. Rice and/or tortillas plus salad greens, sliced avocado, and chopped tomatoes round out a simple but special meal.

By ROSEP47

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, and cook the onion until tender. Mix in cocoa powder, cumin, cilantro, and garlic. Stir in the tomato soup and green chile peppers. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 10 minutes. Transfer to a gravy boat or pour directly over food to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 3.8g; sodium 752.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (123)

Most helpful positive review

Chesapeake Baybe
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2007
This truly is a wonderful dish -- rich, earthy, flavorful and low in fat and cholesterol. I've made it many times, but changed it quite significantly. I find the recipe workes best when I do the following -- REPLACE the vegetable oil with olive (healthier), the canned soup with 28 oz crushed tomatoes, the canned chillies with a jalapeno (seeds and ribs removed), the coco with 1 oz unsweetened dark chocolate, the dry garlic and cilantro with fresh. ADD cayenne peppers and coriander (to taste) plus one handful of finely ground almonds. Simmer it with about one pound of cooked chicken and add the cilantro close to the end of the cook time. Serve it over brown rice or in tortillas, toped with reduced-fat cheese, a dollop of light sour, or diced fresh cilantro. My favorite part: with the addition of olive oil, dark chocolate and almonds this dish offers a nice supply of anti-oxidants, which have been found in studies to lower blood pressure and protect the heart. Eat up! Read More
Helpful
(344)

Most helpful critical review

Larissa
Rating: 3 stars
02/21/2011
I am rating this because I used it for a base recipe but added a lot of my own touch. I used 2 oz. of actual dark chocolate because that is what authentic mole sauce uses. I used a lot less tomato sauce (instead of soup) because it tasted too much like doctored tomato soup. I added 2 tbsp cinnamon and more cumin also some cayenne pepper for some spice. I left out the cilantro and peppers according to my own preference. Mine turned out PERFECT! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(314)
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2006
WOW! I thought this looked too easy (it is) and therefore could not possibly be that good. This recipe is fantastic it works so well! I added a little cayenne pepper to spice it up and tossed the prepared sauce in to a crock pot with some shredded chicken. Amazing with tortillas! Read More
Helpful
(113)
seattlecooks
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2006
We loved it! Used fresh cilantro and garlic and closer to 1/2 cup of onion. Made the sauce a day ahead and mixed in the roasted chicken before serving over rice and the flavors really melded well. Couldn't get easier - thanks for the post! Read More
Helpful
(52)
palagimama
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2006
This was the first time I've ever tried anything like this. I followed a few suggestions made in the reviews i.e. instead of tomato soup I used two cans of Mexican stewed tomatoes and added salt. My kids thought "chocolate sauce" on chicken was crazy until they tasted it. This was awesome and will come into our regular rotation. Read More
Helpful
(41)
PEGT2865
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2006
This was really good. We like it a little more spicey so I added a little bit of finely chopped jalapeno. I shredded cooked chicken and simmered it in the sauce for a bout 10 minutes. Also to make it a little thinnner you could add some chicken or beef stock. Read More
Helpful
(32)
PODUNK
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2007
Loved this recipe! It's quick easy and uses common ingredients. I didn't have any green chiles so subbed some jalapeno peppers... not too many. It added a little zip without being excessively hot. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Lynn
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2008
The easiest mole sauce and quite yummy! I made it according to the recipe for the first time - next time I'll double the chocolate for a little bit richer flavor. It was terrific over beef & cheese enchiladas! Read More
Helpful
(26)
DannyN
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2006
I had serious doubts about this one--it seemed too easy. Very good though. I have had better mole I guess but when you consider the work involved this is probably the only one I'll make again--easy and good. Read More
Helpful
(25)
