Queen Elizabeth Cake I
A scrumptious date nut cake that is truly fit for a queen. It is crowned with a broiled coconut topping.
This is the recipe that I use with one small change. Instead of using 1 cup pitted chopped dates, I use 1 375 gram package of jaffa dates. I hadn't made this cake for some time and inadvertently made the cake first with the 1 cup called for in the recipe. The next time I made it I tried 2 cups of dates. Finally, I realized that I had always used one full 375 g package. This makes all the difference in taste! Try it and enjoy!Read More
This is the recipe that I use with one small change. Instead of using 1 cup pitted chopped dates, I use 1 375 gram package of jaffa dates. I hadn't made this cake for some time and inadvertently made the cake first with the 1 cup called for in the recipe. The next time I made it I tried 2 cups of dates. Finally, I realized that I had always used one full 375 g package. This makes all the difference in taste! Try it and enjoy!
I have made this cake many times and each time it is a hit, young and old. I like to serve it with a dallop of fresh whipping cream. It's easy to make and take and trust me not a crumb will remain. (I also substituted milk for cream in the broiled topping and it turned out just as good)
I used pecans instead of walnuts and depending on my mood, sometimes I "double up" on the topping...doing this makes for a VERY rich cake, but super moist! One of my favorite recipes!
One of the best cakes I've ever made. You can make as is, but to make it a bit more adult, I soak the fruit in 3/4 cup of water and 1/4 cup of dark rum, brandy or cognac. Any dried fruit works great, too. I use apricots and dates, dried cranberries or even dried apples. NEVER is any cake left when I make this.
This is a wonderful cake that my grandmother had been making for over 60 years. It's in demand for Xmas at our house. It's a treat for the adults, not a kiddie cake, althought they love it too. I use the topping on a cookie base for squares as well. I came in to add this recipe and was really suprised to see it here. DEFINATELY A MUST MAKE!
This is a great standard cake recipe. To fancy it up I add sliced almonds with the topping with or without the coconut.Looks more impressive with the almonds and tastes even better.
I have made 4 of these cakes in the last week. It is WONDERFUL!! My boss asked me to make it for his B-Day. He said his Grandmother made it for him every year and he had not had it since he was a boy. I doubled the recipe and made some cupcakes, worked great.
I toasted the coconut and almonds for the topping (which I added per earlier recommendation). Otherwise, I made it as given but I felt it was a bit dry and it cooked in less than 25 min when using 2 9x9 pans. Next time I will use more dates and cook in one pan. Very good recipe.
I truly enjoyed this cake, it is so delicious.I was happy to find the recipe, after trying it at a bake sale they charged 2.85 for small slab. Thanks again Carol, it really made my day when I finished baking the cake,I fell in love with a month early. Katherine
I made this cake for a couple of potlucks and both time it was a hit! I find the overall quantity a bit skimpy for a 9X13 cake pan so I double the recipe and make a smaller one on the side (adjust cooking time accordingly). I also replaced the cream for a soya base product and it worked just fine. Finally, I added the nuts to the icing mixture at the last minute just before spreading/broiling rather than in the cake batter- makes for a nice crunchy topping.
The only thing I change is that I put a tea bag in with the dates and boiling water....removing it once the dates are soft enough.....just an old trick my gran used to do.
Amazing cake! Made it about a year ago, and will make it again for christmas! sooo good!
This is a great cake! My grandmother made this for years and now I hmake it for Thanksgiving. Rather than using the topping listed, I make an easy penuche icing. Awesome!
We made this cake for 50 and the people we made it for loved it!!! Turns out it was the cake they had at their wedding more than 30 years ago!!!!
Thanks for posting this recipe! I made it yesterday,using half brown, half white sugar for the cake and everyone loved it (even better the day after, served with a bit of cream according to some).
I have been searching for this recipe for years....THANK YOU for sharing. This is the cake we always had at our Irish/Catholic gatherings...baptisms, communions, confirmations, graduations and weddings. LOVE LOVE LOVE this cake.
This is a great cake! It's moist and the topping is excellent. Best of all, it's easy to make! I substituted walnuts for pecans and baked it in a 9" round cake pan. A definite keeper!
First helped mom make this when I was about 6. And continued to make it regularily as a family dessert until my late teens. Now in my mid-thirties, remembered how good it was and decided to give it a try again. Was just as great as I remember.
Delicious, moist, flavorful cake.
Have been making this recipe for years as my relatives before me. I find it easier to put the dates, hot water and baking soda in a food processor. Makes the dates finely chopped throughout the cake. Also, original recipe said to boil these ingredients for 1 minute, then slightly cool and add to rest of cake. It's definitely a winner and always a new favourite for anyone who tries it.
Awesome! Made this for my mom's birthday and it was a huge hit. It was just as yummy, heated up a bit, the next day. Definitely eat it while it's still warm. Made it exactly but left out the nuts. Thanks!
I thought i really messed up on this cake. But no matter how many mistakes i made, it made no difference. The cake turned out beautiful. The icing is great. I had no walnuts so i used pecans. I had no coconut but used almonds sprinkled on top of the warm icing. Everyone who has tasted it so far....loves it. I can't get enough of it. I am in big trouble. :)
This recipe is now the family favorite. The recipe worked out really well as is.
Awesome - though I soak the dates in either rum or brandy for a week beforehand and I've even made version with cocoa. I learned about this recipe from a friend who makes it every year for Christmas.Now it is the most requested cake ( we adults like the rum soaked dates version)....the only other change is that I add twice the coconut and more nuts to the icing. A keeper for sure!
Wonderful recipe. I've introduced it at the retirement home where I work as a chef. I substituted pecans for walnuts and brown the cake under the salamander - quick and crispy. Thanks.
put nuts on top with coconut mixture instead of in cake batter. Best cake ever.
Super good, moist and flavourful. Only difference from my Grandma’s recipe are the walnuts which i really liked. Will definitely make again. Thanks for posting.
Made this cake in a Bundt pan. Just had about 4 tablespoons of extra batter remaining as it wouldn't fit in the pan. Cake tastes fabulous, and is beautifully moist. However, I'll have to give it only 4 stars as the top got very burnt.
Does anyone know how this fabulous cake got its name? A friend brought me a box of dates, and I decided to make this on a whi
This is a recipe my grandmother used to make for us 60 years ago. I know I have it written in a paper somewhere, but was very happy to find it here. Love it!
This cake is absolutely marvelous! Also easy to make! I would highly recommend it. Jean from Ontario
it pleased everyone, and I really don't know why: my teenager boy and his friend were waiting for it to come out of the oven to have a slice and didn't even want me to put the coconut on top...waste of time, they said. So, 5 stars it is: cannot imagine what it would have been with the proper finishing touches
Amazing. Made it in a bundt pan and used sweetened condensed milk instead of cream for the toppings, reduced brown sugar a tad and it was phenomenal.
My aunt gave me this recipe and it is such a hit with everyone. Made it for our family Christmas dinner last night, to rave reviews. I cut the sugar amount in half though, because 1 cup sugar to 1/4 cup of butter is way too much, and the dates are full of sugar as is. Turns out perfect!
Delicious. The kids loved it.
I used whole grain flour instead of white flour and it was just as good. The "frosting" reminds me of praline. Great recipe.
Will make it again
texture and moisture is perfect. cynics in my family, gave it a 5.
Such a.. GOOD CAKE!!!! Love this recipe!??
Excellent the best cake. Definetly my favorite and my repertoire forever. Excellent cake to serve visitors. Easy and yummy! Thanks for sharing. Keeper recipe.
It is the best cake I have baked. It is a wonderful cake for a birthday or special occasion. It is also very nutritious.
Excellent! What a nice new cake to add to my list. I have made this 3 times now and we love it!
I combined the suggestions. (375 g of dates instead of a cup) soaked in boiling tea. I added sliced almonds and almond extract to the topping with a bit extra butter and cream. I also used half white and half brown sugar in the cake. And I cooked in a (bundt) chimney cake pan. 40 minutes cooking time Delicious.
