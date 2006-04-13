Queen Elizabeth Cake I

4.8
48 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A scrumptious date nut cake that is truly fit for a queen. It is crowned with a broiled coconut topping.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour boiling water over dates in a small bowl, and let stand until cool.

    Advertisement

  • Measure flour, baking powder, soda, salt, and nuts into a small bowl. Stir to mix.

  • Cream 1/4 cup butter or margarine and white sugar together in a mixing bowl; beat in egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture in three parts alternately with date mixture in two parts, beginning and ending with dry mixture. Spread batter into a greased 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean.

  • To Make Topping: Mix coconut, brown sugar, 6 tablespoons butter and cream in a small saucepan over medium heat. Boil for three minutes. Spread over warm cake, and brown under broiler.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 339.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022