Heavenly Halibut

Rich, cheesy topping goes perfectly with mild flavored halibut.

By chellebelle

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler. Grease a baking dish.

  • In a bowl, mix the Parmesan cheese, butter, mayonnaise, lemon juice, green onions, salt, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Arrange the halibut fillets in the prepared baking dish.

  • Broil halibut fillets 8 minutes in the prepared oven, or until easily flaked with a fork. Spread with the Parmesan cheese mixture, and continue broiling 2 minutes, or until topping is bubbly and lightly browned.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in serving size and yield when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 281.7mg. Full Nutrition
