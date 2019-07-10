Heavenly Halibut

This recipe is AMAZING! I did make a few changes beings that I don't keep certain things on hand (or could justify buying them just for one dish). As MAMASPICE posted substituted the green onions for the dill and parsley; I also didn't have celery salt so I used celery seed instead. Another substitutions and additions I made: Reduced fat Miracle Whip for the Mayo (because frankly I don't eat Mayo or Miracle Whip so I only had the reduced fat Miracle Whip my better half prefers.) 1/4 teaspoon of garlic power 1/4 teaspoon of onion salt (I added these because I think they make EVERYTHING better). And about a handful of shredded Mozzarella cheese I used a baking + broiling method (350 for 15 mins then broiled it for about 5 mins) I think the cooking time was just a tad too long because the Halibut was really flaky – according to chief Gordon Ramsay that’s over cooked but when it comes to Fish, Chicken, or Pork I would much rather it be a little over cooked than undercooked). Next time (which will be soon) I will probably adjust the cooking time as Bake at 350 for 8 mins Broil for 5. I served this awesome Halibut over pasta lightly tossed in pesto sauce and it was a REAL hit! THANKS FOR POSTING!