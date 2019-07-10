Heavenly Halibut
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 235.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.7g 52 %
carbohydrates: 0.9g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 13.9g 21 %
saturated fat: 5.5g 28 %
cholesterol: 58mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 397.7IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 11.2mg 86 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 2.2mg 4 %
folate: 15.3mcg 4 %
calcium: 112.6mg 11 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 97.6mg 35 %
potassium: 530.1mg 15 %
sodium: 281.7mg 11 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 125.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.