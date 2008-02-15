Lemon Pudding Cake I
This is a family favorite for over 50 years. It makes a sauce on the bottom
This is a family favorite for over 50 years. It makes a sauce on the bottom
Now my favorite dessert!! Excellent. The only thing I'll do different next time is to add a bit more lemon zest and a touch more fresh lemon juice. A big hit and easy to make. I baked it in individual ramekins and sprinkled powdered sugar on the top after done. When baking in individual dishes cooking time is reduced by a few minutes. Thanks for a great recipe.Read More
Pretty good. I made it with Splenda. Makes this one lower carb. You definately want to let this cool before you eat it. It tastes very eggy when it is warm.Read More
Now my favorite dessert!! Excellent. The only thing I'll do different next time is to add a bit more lemon zest and a touch more fresh lemon juice. A big hit and easy to make. I baked it in individual ramekins and sprinkled powdered sugar on the top after done. When baking in individual dishes cooking time is reduced by a few minutes. Thanks for a great recipe.
YUM! My plate hasn't even cooled off yet & I've already e-mailed this recipe to three people!! This is so good, I don't even know how to describe it - it's like the very lightest angel food cake ever, drenched in lemony sauce. My kids LOVED it (12 yrs and 2 yrs), and even the picky husband said it was good! Just be aware that it gets fairly brown - mine was quite dark on top after 38 minutes, but wasn't actually burnt. Trust it! **added later** If you don't have a microplane zester (well, first - get one! Cheap & awesome! 'til then...): before juicing the lemons, use a vegetable peeler to take strips of JUST THE YELLOW part of the peel (no white if you can help it) and whirl those with the sugar in a food processor until they're all blended in. Add that during the sugar step, not the zest step. Works like magic!
I just made this pudding cake and it was fantastic. I only used 1 cup sugar and for the milk added 5 tablespoons instant nonfat dry milk and the 1-1/2 cups water. I also added all dry ingredients at the same time then just dumped the water on top and mixed it up. I baked it in a 2-quart casserole. The finished cake was a lovely angel food cake on top with a creamy lemon filling on the bottom. Delicious!
This cake tasted absolutely fantastic! The only things I'd recommend are to reduce the sugar a bit (it was VERY sweet). Also beat the eggyolks and butter together before adding the lemon juice, or else it curdles and separates.
Just finshed baking this DELICOUS pudding followed recipe to a tee and baked for 40mins. Nice gooey sauce at bottom of dish, intense lemon flavour and perfect sponge cake on top. SO EASY & YUMMY! tip - I added more water to outer pan halfway during cooking (if water evapourates too much you will lose the gooey texture at the bottom).
This was the first time I made a pudding cake and it was just perfect! I cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup since I don't like my cakes too sweet. Both hot out of the oven or cold in the fridge are great. Thanks for the recipe!
I substituted limes for lemons and coconut milk for whole milk - made a great dessert to serve with Thai main dish.
This was amazing! I couldn't believe some of the other reviews. Maybe they didn't do it right. I thought the texture of the cake was good fluffy, thick and light. The pudding was good too, very lemony. The only change I made was replacing the lemon rind for a tablespoon of lemon extract. I may add less sugar next time. Thanks for the great recipe.
Pretty good. I made it with Splenda. Makes this one lower carb. You definately want to let this cool before you eat it. It tastes very eggy when it is warm.
I've never tried a lemon pudding cake but from now onwards, this wld be the recipe i turn to whenever i need my lemon fix! Its lower in fat as compared to other desserts so u don't have to feel guilty reaching for another slice! That said, it was a very refreshing and light cake. As what another reviewer put it, its like an angel cake on top with lemon curd at the bottom. The sugar in the recipe was wayyy too much. I increased the lemon juice to 1/2 cup, 3 tsp lemon zest, used only 1/2 cup + 2 tbs sugar and omitted the salt. I had it cold from the fridge and it was great. Can't wait to try it warm!
What a good dessert! Just like a cross between lemon squares and custard. I might actually make it again (which is a rarity).
Great cake! Very light. I've now made it two times in two days. Here are my recommendations - as others said, it's good if you do 3/4 cup sugar and more lemon juice and lemon zest than the original recipe says. The other thing I recommend is to FOLD the beaten egg whites into the yolk batter, by hand with a spatula, instead of using a mixer to blend it all. This will make your cake more fluffy and light.
I love pudding cake! I made this with Lime in stead of lemon but either way, it's the BEST! I think I would like to use one less bowl but it's worth the extra clean-up. My husband is in there right now finishing it off!
I made this recipe because I wanted to make something sweet with lemon, and it had some pretty good reviews. One person commented that they felt sorry for the family that had this cake as a family tradition, which I thought seemed kind of rude. But, I can say I made the cake and it turned out terrible! I had no pudding like consistency on the bottom, which I thought actually sounded good. And, the cake had no sponge like consistency either. It was dense, sticky on the top, and had about the most BLAND flavor I have ever tasted in a cake. I really could not even taste the lemons either for some reason. Why this cake requires so much work I do not know. This is "not" the lemon cake from the old Betty Crocker books, if that is what you are searcing for. I have since found that recipe. That recipe has a sweet but soft cake with a nice lemon pudding on the bottom. This is not that recipe in taste, texture, or consistency. I am watching kids right now during the day who will eat just about anything with sugar, no matter what it is, and they would not eat this. I would not waste good lemons.
My family loved this pudding cake! the cake was so light and the pudding part was like a custard.. Just what I was looking for. *I made only one change to the recipe by cutting the sugar down to 1 cup
WOW; this recipe is definitely a winner!! I made both the lemon and the coconut lime variation that someone suggested, and added some Bird's Eye fresh frozen coconut. My family cleaned all of it up in no time, begging for more! I served the lemon cake warm, and the coconut lime was thoroughly chilled when it was served. Wonderful with a dollop of real whipped cream and fresh grated lime zest. The only thing I changed was to reduce the sugar to 1 1/4 cups. This will make a refreshing dessert during the hot summer months served cold. It can easily be dressed up for an elegant dinner served in individual custard cups and garnished, or as a homey weeknight dessert with comfort food. If the egg whites are beaten correctly and directions are followed, this recipe is really easy to master. Try it folks! Thanks for sharing!!!
Oh my goodness! This recipe is pure heaven. I made it exactly as written, and it was wonderful. Had company for dinner, and as soon as they left, DH and I had seconds. If you make this, please put some real whipped cream on top...it is an old, classic recipe and deserves the real thing. Thanks for the great recipe. I'll make it again and again.
I dont' know what went wrong here... but after just 30 minutes, the top was totally burnt and the bottom was runny, not pudding-like. I couldn't leave it in any longer though, because the top was already so burnt. I've been wanting to make this recipe for a long time, but put it off, because of all the mixing bowls I would have to use. I wish it would have worked out for me!
One of my favorite old time recipes I lost mind and was glad to find this. But far too much sugar. I use about 1/2 cup and it's great. Also grate lemon zest into butter and sugar--all that I can get from the lemons I use. We like it puckery. Less sugar seems to bring out the lemon flavor. Chocolate pudding cake and gingerbread pudding cake are equally awesome. I use a 9x6x2 baking dish and sometimes increase the recipe quantities by half again. Fills this baking dish nicely either way. thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely fantastic. Just made it and the texture is so light and fluffy. It is like eating a cloud. And the flavor is wonderful.
This was O.K., but not lemony enough for me and my family.
Followed the recipe exactally, the best lemon pudding cake ever!!!!
Loved, loved, loved this recipe. It wasn't hard at all. I followed directions exactly. I beat the egg whites stiff first and then in another mixing bowl of my Kitchenaid beat the egg yolks, lemon juice, sugar, and softened butter about 4 minutes on medium high just as recipe directed. Because we have a milk allergy family member, I used coconut milk instead of milk. I even added the beaten egg whites on low speed in the Kitchenaid (something I usually don't do/I am a folder) but I thought what the heck, try it and it worked beautifully. I used the water bath and it wasn't a big deal. I used my big 13X9 cake pan and set the 8X8 inside it after testing for water level. It baked up just great-delicious lemon curd on bottom and tender sponge cake on top. Family of guys loved it. Sprinkled with powdered sugar/might decrease sugar a bit since using the coconut milk. Might also add some coconut next time to see where it ends up, in lemon curd or cake part. I am an experienced scratch cook for many many years and this is wonderful. Don't give up on it, ingredients aren't expensive and its low fat. I just followed the directions. Doesn't get easier or better and I always have these ingredients in my cupboard and frig. Last minute dessert anytime.
sorry but we did not care for this. I did use Splenda maybe that made a big difference in taste and texture, I dunno.
An excellent recipe!! The cake was almost an inch high and delicious creamy pudding. I added another tablespoon of butter and 1/4 cup more of flour. Also, creamed the sugar with the eggs and butter and FOLDED in the egg whites thoroughly. Served hot with ice cream. YUMMY!!!
Very good, taste like lemon meringue pie, but is much less trouble. It also keeps well in the refridgerator.
What a unique recipe! This is absolutely delicious and I like how light it is! I'll definitely be making this all summer. Thanks!
I'm a beginner baker and this was such a dissapointment. I did follow the recipe exactly only to find that after 45 minutes in the oven at 175C it was still liquidy and hardly cooked through. Turned it up to about 270C and the water started to boil and it started to get firm but did not brown so tunred the griller on for about five minutes. Took it out, let it cool and on tasting it, WAY TOO SWEET!!! I don't know what I'm going to do with the rest of it.
Excellent! Light, fresh and rather quick to prepare.
this is without a doubt the best lemon pudding cake that i have ever had. my mother used to make it from a mix when i was little, and i have tried to capture the flavor and textures but until i found this recipe there was nothing i liked as well as my childhood memories. this one tops them. i made it the other day with key limes instead of lemon and added chopped, candied ginger to it, yummmmmmmm! we ate the whole batch warm from the oven and all were whining for more. thanks cali!!!!!!!
I have lots of fresh lemons growing in my backyard (lucky me) so was looking for a dessert my Mum made when we were growing up. This was close flavour wise but the texture was a little off...the custard base was too thick and the top not light and airy. I will try a different version on this site with less flour and eggs and I think it will be more what I'm looking for. Thanks anyway.
Lemon Pudding Cake has been a favorite in my family, too. Decided to try a different recipe this time with slightly different ingredient proportions. Was very pleased with this cake, the cake part was extremely light and fluffy and while there was sauce on the bottom, it wasn't as much as I was used to. However, I'll probably make this recipe again. We liked it and our guests seemed to like it too!
This is a great dessert. Made it for my family and in-laws. It disappeared, no leftovers. Thanks for sharing.
Wow. I feel sorry for the family where this is a favorite. Something must have gone terribly wrong. Everybody thought the texture was just awful. It really was so bad - and the cake part was bland. Honestly, something must have gone wrong. I double checked everything but this was just the worst thing I've ever eaten.
I should've known this would have been way too rich and way too sweet by the obscene amount of sugar called for. The "cake" layer was as thick as a pancake. I wasn't impressed with this. It reminded me of a dessert you'd see at a buffet next to the jello. I won't make again. Sorry:( Thanks anyway.
Fantastic. Pudding was thicker than I expected but the flavor was so fresh.
Really, really good! I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and it was plenty. The cake part was so soft & light and the sauce quite rich. Great with some cream over the top. Can't wait to make this again.
mmm good! Loved it wouldn't change a thing!
This is a really cool recipe! It tastes like lemon meringue pie (delicious) without the crust. It's very original and fun though. Not at all what I had expected since it is called "cake." My husband said the texture of the cake is more like flan and I think the texture is just like the meringue on lemon meringue pie. Anyway, we both love this stuff. The only thing I advise is whenever you make this, make two batches so you have enough for all of the lemon pudding cake bandits.
Excellent! The cake was nice and moist, the pudding was sweet and tart, the way it should be. I'm sure if you are using sweet lemons, it might be sweet, but the recipe turned out great, just the way it was written! I did take a couple of the reviews to heart, and covered the pudding with foil, after 30 minutes of cooking time. The top was golden brown. Trust me, this pudding tastes even better the next day cold!
My sister made this cake a couple of times and it was delicious every time! I made it too and it was just as good and very easy!
Oh My God! If I die and go to heaven, I will be happy eating this for eternity. Probably the most delicious cake I have ever eaten, so light and fluffy, full of flavor and the pudding at the bottom! It just doesn't get better than that.
This cake is very pretty and very light in texture. My husband really loved it. The "pudding", however, was quite a bit thicker than I would have liked. I also used Splenda blend, a heaping half cup measure. I'm sure I'll make it again. Thanks for the recipe!
As written, the recipe doesn't work well. It would help to know that you must beat the yolk mixture on high speed for at least 5 minutes to get it thick. I suggest beating the yolks alone until very thick (about 3 minutes,then beating in the lemon juice and zest and butter. Is the butter melted or only at room temp? And yes, the whites must be beaten until stiff, but not dry. With these all-important tweaks, it will work. I wasted the groceries on my first attempt, and I am mad at myself for not following my instincts, which told me to change the recipe as I described. And the water bath is a hassle. I want to try it at 325F and see if it separates without the water bath.
I was also looking for the Betty Crocker lemon pudding cake mix that was discontinued a number of years ago. Having made this twice with various adjustments others have suggested... I will keep looking!!!! Tends to come out like soggy lemon cake. The 'pudding' never did separate, can't recommend this receipe.
the sauce at the bottom made the cake even better; my whole family loved it.
Great. Made exactly as directed except for adding about 1/8th cup flour. Lasted 4 minutes till everyone ate it up.
I made a gluten-free version by substituting 1/4 c each of tapioca and rice flour, plus 1/2 tsp xanthan gum. I cut the sugar down to just over a cup since that was all I had, and doubled the lemon zest. It was excellent, and lovely with fresh raspberries sprinkled on top.
This cake surprised me. I had no idea the cake would separate. It tasted more like a lemon pie with cake on top. I love lemons and thought this cake was tasty. It had mixed reactions when I served it. The only thing I didn't like about this was that it was not what I was expecting; I wanted a solid cake.
I loved this, everyone else liked it. I was surprised by the recipe and how it turned out, and enjoyed it a lot. I like to turn the piece of cake over and spoon more sauce on top. We came away with 9 pieces, it's a small cake but certainly worth making again!
This is incredible! Light and fluffy soufflé like top with smooth creamy custard/pudding on the bottom. This is at the top of my all time favorite recipes.
Very tasty. Nice very soft and very fluffy cake and zippy lemon curd. Made just as directed
This dessert had an interesting texture. The flavor was very nice, but the presentation left something to be desired. My husband an I preferred it slightly warm and decided next time that carmalized sliced pear would be a nice topper.
I am so glad that I tried this recipe. It is fabulous! I must admit that it seemed a bit strange when I was going through the steps of preparation, but the results are a wonderful, homey dessert. The texture reminded me of a bread pudding in some ways. It tasted even better the next day chilled from the refrigerator. Thank you for sharing your family tradition. I think it will become one at our house also.
Have been making this dessert for years from different recipe books. None are as tasty as this one. The whole family commented how good it was.
Not what I was looking for. I've tried to find the exact taste from an old time box mix from Betty Crocker from years ago that's been discontinued and no luck yet. Sorry
This is wonderful. I've made it twice now and the first time made as written, a bit sweet for our taste. Second time used 1 cup sugar and covered for most of the cooking time as it browns rather quickly. This is company worthy and is now one of my top 5 favorite deserts.
Easy, worked out perfectly. Cut the sugar by about 1/3. Would definitely serve to guests.
Ok, so I guess I am going to be the only one NOT to give a rave review. I thought this cake tasted like something out of a box. In addition, when I tried some the next day the texture was so GROSS that I threw the remainder in the garbage. I wouldn't bake this one again. There are plenty of better recipes available.
A similar recipe has been in our family from before my grandmoms time! Simply awesome! The proportions are all just perfect. Next time I'll try and make it with orange zest and orange juice/pulp. Does anyone have an idea how we can change up the flavour?
This recipe bakes beautifully, the cake part is superb and has a great texture, probably from the whipped egg whites. It is really very good, but not enough lemon flavor for my taste. If you're looking for a hint of lemon in an excellent pudding cake, this is for you.
Love this recipe. It was easy and good. Tastes great after a traditional supper, such as turkey or ham. Following some of the other reviewers comments, I cut back on the sugar. Instead of a 8 inch square pan, I used 6 ramekins for individual servings.
Yummy!
Very good hot and cold. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. I think I ate half cake by myself.
This had a very good lemon flavor. The only thing I would do different is cover it for part of the bake time as it nearly burnt the top. It was a little messy to serve, but it was fun to try something other than just plain old lemon bars.
Great taste,but how would you adjust if you wanted more sauce?
Good flavour - decreased sugar to 1&1/4 cup and used the zest of 1 large lemon, which made for an awesome lemon flavour. However the texture fell flat, the cake on top tasted like a combination of meringue and sponge which isn't as good as it sounds. Not a bad recipe, might make again if I need a lemon fix but definitely not going to be a go-to.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. My Mother used to make this when I was a child in the 1940's. I have been trying to find a recipe for years and decided to try this. Instead of the lemon being a sauce, it was more like pie filling,(thick).I also thought the taste was bland. I followed this recipe to the letter. I would not make this again.
I love this recipe. Its so light and very lemony. great for summer time
Mmmmm. Very summer/spring. I suggest to all to follow the directions exactly - my mistake was that I thought the batter a bit too runny, so I added about 1/4 cup more sifted flour...the result - not a lot of pudding at the bottom. Also - I used a rectangular pan instead of the traditional square (it looked like a lot of batter) - maybe the square would have worked better. Other than that - excellent. Needs a little whipped cream, but otherwise, very good.
Nice to have a recipe for a light, fluffy pudding cake from scratch and not a box. Will definitely make again.
YUM! Made this for dinner dessert tonight--hubby LOVED it. Definately needs to be served warm. Only giving 4 stars because I thought it could be more lemony--not tart enough. Will make again and maybe add a tad more juice and zest.
Very nice pudding. We just ate it with some custard. Very easy to make and delicious to eat.
WOW... I sure thought this couldn't be as good as everyone had rated it. I was wrong. This pudding cake is supurb. The only change I made was adding more zest. I must also add that it is not 12 servings as suggested. Try 6 unless your happy with just a bite.
Very light and not too lemony. I didn't have any lemon zest, so I left it out. It didn't really make any difference, I don't think. I sprinkled confectioners sugar on top. Browned ever so slightly - looked and tasted very good. Nice light dessert.
Loved it. Did use 2 T melted butter and added 1/4 cup more flour as someone suggested. Didn't use water bath because I forgot, but it still came out great. Will try a bit less sugar the next time. Even better the next day--cake a bit less spongy.
My compliments! An easy (except for the zest part) recipe which came out deliciosly wonderful! I used soy milk instead of regular milk because I didn't want it to be dairy and it still came out so good!
I added a bit of vanilla to the mixture (after adding the flour/milk). Also, while baking, I checked after 45 min and it wasn't browning on top so I started getting worried. However, about 10 min later, it was a perfect golden brown and the knife test came out clean. Family loved it. Definitely saved in my recipe box!
Loved it!! Loved the cakey/custardy texture. Will definitely make again!
I just made this cake.. And I was pretty surprised by the pudding on the bottom, At first I thought I did something wrong.. But after tasting it I realized how good it was..Everyone here loved it..
This is a very good recipe...I expected more lemon flavor, but still enjoyed this light and moist dessert!
Loved this! I used a method that I learned when making meringue for lemon pie. After beating the egg whites to a peak, I put in 1 tbsp of Splenda and beat it some more. Then I put in 1 tbsp of lemon juice and beat them until they were peaked again. This keeps it from tasting eggy. I'm diabetic, so I used a total of 1/3 cup Splenda in the whole recipe and also used a total of half a cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice.
I was impressed! So simple to make and tastes good too. It makes a wonderful lemon pudding to scoop over the cake.
This was quite good. A little sweet as others have noted, but good. I will make again...though it won't be a dessert I make on a regular basis. Lovely for a now and then dessert.
Great recipe. I made it, using adjustments that other people suggested. I didn't have lemon rind so added extra lemon juice for the rind, plus a little extra for more of a zing. I added 1 extra Tbsp of butter, and 1/4 cup of flour. Since there were various people complaining about it being runny, I followed somebody's advice to beat the yolks alone until very thick (about 3 minutes,then beat in the lemon juice and zest and butter). Be careful about it over- browning on the top. I served this to a group of ladies and they LOVED it! One even asked for the recipe. This will be a recipe I will be keeping for sure.
This cake is fabulous. It has pudding below the cake. It's very light so perfect after a big dinner. It'll be terrific for a dinner party. I buttered the pan, which it didn't say to do, but I was afraid of sticking. I folded the whites in as someone suggested. I tasted the batter and thought it needed more lemon, so I used a total of 1/2 cup lemon juice (3 lemons) and approx. 3 teaspoons of lemon zest. I cooked for 45 minutes. Wonderful!
Oh my goodness!! This is so yummy. I too was looking for a recipe in order to get rid of an old box of lemon pudding and so followed someone's recommendation to spread it on the top of this cake. The cake was delicious. Next time i won't put the boxed pudding on top, it takes away from the fresh lemon flavor of the cake. I used fresh squeezed lemon juice, pulp and all, from the health food store - I think this added a lot of flavor. I liked it warm...I'll have to wait and see what I think of it cold.
This recipe came out perfect, as described, with a soft light layer on top and the bottom was a nice pudding. My complaint is that it is WAY too sweet! I love lemon desserts, but like them to have a tartness and this didn't. I would go along with another reviewer and cut down the sugar to either 3/4 or 1/2 cup and also maybe increase the lemon juice. Hopefully, next time I make it, it will deserve a 5 star rating!
This was good. I followed previous reviewers and cut sugar back to 1 C. Wish I would have followed the originial recipe and used the 1 & 1/2 C. sugar. Other than that, thought it was a fairly good and easy recipe. Ideal for a light dessert after a heavy meal or great summer recipe.
I am so glad that I tried this recipe. It is fabulous! I must admit that it seemed a bit strange when I was going through the steps of preparation, but the results are a wonderful, homey dessert. The texture reminded me of a bread pudding in some ways. It tasted even better the next day chilled from the refrigerator. Thank you for sharing your family tradition. I think it will become one at our house also.
I followed the recipe exactly, and the results were just mediocre. Both my husband and brother agreed that the recipe isn't a keeper -- they'd rather have pudding from a box next time, given the choice.
Thanks for the recipe. Just had the cake at somebody's house. liked it; so hunted it in the net. Had reduced sugar to one cup and milk too to a cup. But the dessert was not all that creamy at the bottom. It was more condensed. The reduced sugar was just right. But I guess milk should remain as per the original recipe. Thanks a lot for it though. Alka.
This was a big hit! I increased the recipe by 50% and baked it in an 11x7 glass baking dish. I also increased the lemon peel to 1T. I served this with mixed fresh berries and whipped cream. I would definitely make this again.
I did the most rookie mistake ever and that was dump everything into the bowl and mix it. Also, the timer didn't work so when I realized an hour passed, I stopped it. It didn't brown on top. It had a spongy texture. It was delicious and my two friends and I ate it up. I can't wait to make it again (the right way).
this is so awesome... the first cake i ever baked and came out perfect. i was scared to bake it at first cuz some reviews says it didnt turn out good... but it did. thnx so much.
WOW! The cake was awesome! I used only one cup of sugar and one cup milk. I also used bread baking flour instead of all-purpose. But he cake turned out wonderful. Best thing would be to serve it warm out of the oven. At room temperature it wasnt as good. A perfect combination of sweet and bitter! 5 stars here!
i love this recipe, cake and pudding all in one
This was just lovely. The butter didn't really want to mix in with the yolk mixture, so it ended up pretty lumpy... but it seemed to mix a lot better when the whites were folded in. Butter lumps didn't affect the taste at all. I used the juice of two lemons and all the zest I could get off those two lemons (more like 2 tsp) and it made it wonderfully tangy. It was so nice, fluffy on top and saucy underneath. I thought it was better after cooling just a little while (not hot, but warmer than warm!) as opposed to cold, but it's a personal taste thing. Thanks, Cali, it was quick to make and excellent!
Made for the first time today - wonderful! The mix of the light cake and the pudding textures is delightful. I followed the suggestion to cut back to 3/4 c of sugar, and the sweetness was just right.
