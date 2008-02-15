Lemon Pudding Cake I

I made this recipe because I wanted to make something sweet with lemon, and it had some pretty good reviews. One person commented that they felt sorry for the family that had this cake as a family tradition, which I thought seemed kind of rude. But, I can say I made the cake and it turned out terrible! I had no pudding like consistency on the bottom, which I thought actually sounded good. And, the cake had no sponge like consistency either. It was dense, sticky on the top, and had about the most BLAND flavor I have ever tasted in a cake. I really could not even taste the lemons either for some reason. Why this cake requires so much work I do not know. This is "not" the lemon cake from the old Betty Crocker books, if that is what you are searcing for. I have since found that recipe. That recipe has a sweet but soft cake with a nice lemon pudding on the bottom. This is not that recipe in taste, texture, or consistency. I am watching kids right now during the day who will eat just about anything with sugar, no matter what it is, and they would not eat this. I would not waste good lemons.