Perfect Lobster Bisque

4.3
138 Ratings
  • 5 87
  • 4 27
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This is a decadent lobster bisque that is surprisingly easy to prepare. Your guests will be impressed and feel pampered. I serve this with salad and hot, buttered French bread.

Recipe by LAURA_G123

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms, onion, celery, and carrot. Cook and stir until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, and season with salt and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour vegetable and broth mixture into the container of a blender, and add 1/4 cup of the lobster meat. Cover, and process until smooth.

  • Return to the saucepan, and stir in half-and-half, white wine, and remaining lobster meat. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently until thickened, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 66.2mg; sodium 553.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/09/2022