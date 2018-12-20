Perfect Lobster Bisque
This is a decadent lobster bisque that is surprisingly easy to prepare. Your guests will be impressed and feel pampered. I serve this with salad and hot, buttered French bread.
With the following changes, you'll never want for another seafood bisque recipe! I used just 8 oz chicken broth and for the remaining liquid I reserved the juice from the lobster and added clam juice to make up the difference. I then whisked in 3oz tomato paste and put it all in the soup. I used 1/4 c white wine (instead of 1/2c) and 1/4c sherry. It was ABSOLUTELY incredible! *Works well with crab as well or a lobster/crab combo.*Read More
While this wasn't too bad, it just didn't measure up without additions. It didn't thicken up enough to please us! I added a tablespoon of tomato paste, and thickened it at the end with flour mixed with heavy cream. Also added additional lobster meat at the end.Read More
I've used this recipe with some modifications based on all of the reader reviews & it always comes out great. I use my hand blender to blend the vegetables & seafood, because I found that transferring to the countertop blender was too messy. Also, I add clam juice instead of broth, as it gives it more of a seafood flavor, and I skip the wine. I also use just celery & onions and not the carrots & mushrooms. I also use imitation crab & lobster meat sometimes, or throw in scallops and/or shrimp. The base is excellent, and the cayenne pepper gives it just enough kick! I forgot to mention that I also add a small can of tomato paste and blend it with the vegetables and broth/clam juice. It helps thicken the bisque a bit and also gives it more flavor and color.
ORIGINAL REVIEW 1/3/05---I didn't add all the veggies to mine. I doubled the amount of onions & celery & omitted the carrots & mushrooms. I decreased the butter by 1 tbp. to account for the lack of veggies. The wine sauce was a bit strong (I used a good chardonnay)...next time I will use just a bit less wine. All in all, very very good! UPDATE 7/24/06---Made this again using all the veggies & using leftover lobster tails (we purposely made extra for this recipe) & this time I simmered the lobster tails (I removed the meat) in the soup & then removed them before serving. WOW! It added such great flavor!!!! Also, this time I used a pinot grigio & even added a bit extra & the wine taste wasn't overpowering at all.
This recipie was awesome. Thanks Laura. I used 12oz of crawfish meat in place of the Lobster and it turned out really good. I also used some corn startch to thicken it. We had high expectations and they were met!!!! Yummy!!! I will definatly make this again...and again..and again!!!!
I love this recipe! My husband said it's better than what he has had at restaurants. I have already made this several times and will pull out this recipe when I want to make it a very special dinner. I've even made it once without the mushrooms and it was still excellent.
Very good. Try Dry Sherry instead of wine! Dry Sherry was made to go with seafood dishes. will make this again!
This is the best soup I've ever made. Very easy and wouldn't change a thing. It's not a very thick bisque but has incredible flavor. I used crab meat instead of lobster and it was great!!
This bisque is soooooo good. Just like at my favorite restaurant. Simple to prepare.
My mother in law was coming over for dinner and I wanted to make something special. I went to the local asian supermarket and bought a live Maine lobster to use. I followed the recipe to a T minus the wine. My mother in law is a recovering alcoholic and won't even eat things made with alcohol. So I substituted with chicken broth. This was by far the best lobster bisque I have ever had! We served it exactly as you said, with hot bread and butter, and a salad. Absoulutely wonderful!!!!! If I could give it more than 5 stars, I would.
My husband and I had this dinner tonight and this is an easy and delicious recipe. As suggested by others, I added more mushroom,carrots, celery, garlic than called for because without it would have been like water. Also, I added 3/4 can of tomato paste which is absolutely neccessary, as is the cayenne pepper. I changed none of the liquid ingredients. This is definitely a keeper. Oh, almost forgot. Besides the 1 lb. fresh lobster, I added 7 large shrimp and a can of lump crab meat.
DELICIOUS! I was very nervous to try a somewhat expensive recipe just to botch it up. This was not the case. I used heavy cream instead of half and half in an attempt to thicken the bisque (I think a flour/water mixture would also do the trick). For the wine, I used a basic white port purchased at the liquor store. My boyfriend and I really liked it and I'm sure I'll be making it again soon.
Not bad. I was trying to recreate a crab bisque I had on vacation even though this called for lobster the rest of the flavors looked the most promising so I gave it a whirl. And while this was close in flavor it was not in texture. Even though the process would not be easy to do I think straining the pureed mixture would really help. I will make it again, but next time try to strain it to get an even smoother texture because texture can make or break a meal.
I have made this with half and half and with heavy cream. I prefer it with heavy cream and a shorter simmering time, but either way it is good.
I found the soup a little thin (perhaps it's my personal liking), so I started in another pot with a roux base (4 TBS each butter, flour and some milk) and added it to the soup. It's a WOW! My family and guests loved it. Thanks for such a great recipe.
I made this a few days ago, and it was great! I used clam juice instead of chicken broth and added some cooking Sherry and tomato paste as suggested by other reviewers and it's a keeper!
We really enjoyed this recipe! Great flavor, texture, all around delicious! Very impressive. Thanks!
used fresh lobsters and boiled the chick broth with the lobster shells for a while. Great flavor...excellent. Could have been a little thicker and may make a small rue first next time.
My husband made this, including modifications but wanted to share. He left out the carrots and mushrooms and used canned crab instead of lobster and it turned out FABULOUS! The only reason I'm including our modifications (and believe me when I read them it drives me crazy) I just wanted to say that the core of this recipe is fantastic and can handle any minor changes that may be needed. Loved it and will definitely use it again, with everything next time, thanks!
I tried it at home, and it was pretty good.
This was a wonderful bisque! I left out the mushrooms, used a bottle of clam juice and half the chicken broth, added 1/2 can tomato sauce and used crawfish tails instead of lobster. Huge hit - the pot was scraped clean.
This was a great way to use up leftover lobster. I had to use condensed milk since I had no half-and-half. I also didn't have any chicken broth, so I added a can of bar clams with their juice. I also added a chili pepper, a clove of garlic and a tablespoon of tomato paste. It was a huge hit.
I made this for friends who love Lobster bisque, 20 of them, and it got rave reviews. I used the Shells to flavor the soup and strained it through a sieve, chopped up the tail meat and sauted with butter for a garnish and it was a huge success. Otherwise followed the recipe. good luck
not at all like a resturants version. Tasted like "chicken" soup w/ chunks of lobster thrown in it.
ehhh.... I followed this recipe exact and ended up having to doctor it up some... Not too much flavoring and way too thin. Not sure if I will use this recipe again.
you will have to make alot of changes to this recipe, so i am not sure why it has rated so high. I chose to make this recipe exactly as directed and without any extras. Although the taste of the lobster bisque was very nice, i could not get the butter to cook in it just sat on top of the soup. As well the soup itself was very thin and runny, not thick as it sould be. As long as you have time to be creative i am sure that this could eventually be a nice soup.
Perfect base bisque. I played with some ingredients, to the veg ingredients I added some cilantro, chili peppers and chopped clams in there juice. I used the clam juice to substitute for the chicken broth, I used a 1/8 of salt & an 1/8 of chili powder and 4 pressed garlic cloves. It gave it a mellow bite and needless to say"It was bangin" This dish will definitely be appearing on my table again.
The flavor was good but there was something not quite right with the texture... a little frothy.
This recipe is great, but I did make a few modifications. First I chopped all the veggies together in a food processor. I then sauted them for a few minutes while I was chopping up the lobster. I did place some of the lobster in the food processor to get a noce texture for the bisque. I left the remaining lobster in slightly bigger chunks to make the bisque a little hardier. All in all the recipe came out great and I would definitely make it again.
Delicious! Based on the other reviews, we skipped the wine, used clam broth for chicken broth, 1/2 a can of tomato paste, and 1/2 the cayenne. Next time we'll double the recipe for 6 bowls.
This is the Perfect Lobster Bisque. It was a plus that I had my own home-made lobster stock to add. Thanks for the recipe!!
great recipe, i think it is some work but good, i put 2 stalks of celery, 2 carrots, 2 tbsp of mushroom, 3/4 onion, tomato paste 6 oz, and i used a live lobster, i let it cook in the sauce till done, and then i picked meat from the lobster. let some of the body of the lobster marinate in the cooking process, and i also used clam juice, it is very tasty, and can be expensive, for special occassions, i will make again , thank you from florida
The 1/2 cup of wine is WAY too much. It ruined the bisque.
I added a tin of tomato paste to the blender as was suggested in many other posts, it turned out perfectly! The thickness was just right, i followed the recipe to a T, no need for extra thickening!
Fantastic recipe! My only issue was a minor mistake of the Cayenne pepper slipping and an undetermined amount of cayenne went into the soup. I did manage to scoop some out,however a good amount remained in it. Everyone was very impressed and asked for seconds. Thanks for the recipe!
Let me begin by saying my husband loved this recipe and gave it a five star. I was a bit disappointed, not by the taste but the texture. I did doctor, used a little more veg, and added paprika for the pretty pink color I was looking for. I also added more cayanne, about a teaspoon, and lots of white pepper. I pureed all of the lobster in the blender, I was looking for that smooth, silky texture, and this didn't meet that expectation. Overall, good, but I will keep looking for the perfect lobster bisque. Sincere thanks for sharing.
Fixed for a crowd serving Bruschetta and salad with it. It was a hit but I personally will omit the wine or try a different wine other wise the recipe is delicious. Thanks for sharing.
I've been wanting to make lobster bisque for years. It's one of our favorites things to eat at home in St. Martin's finer restaurants. This was wonderful!! I can't wait until my Fiance goes lobster diving again so I can make it.
Loved the taste, but texture left something to be desired.
i give this recipe 4 stars because i , like other reviewers altered the recipe some. i omitted the celery and mushrooms,added 4 oz. of tomatoe paste, a splash of clam juice and doubled the cayenne pepper, oh and used whole milk in place of the half and half. everyone loved it and raved about it. thank you
Wonderful recipe! The whole family loved it! I added some clam sauce, used Pinot Grigio, and added 3oz of tomatoes paste to the saute mixture. It was absolutely delicious!
I made this for New Years Eve and my guests were gushing and couldn't get enough. I have never made a bisque before and it was very simple. I doubled the recipe, used heavy cream, and more broth then it called for. When I simmered the carrots and celery I added the lobster shells to give it more flavor. I then put all the ingredients, besides the lobster chunks of meat that I reserved, in a blender, and blended it. I chilled the blended bisque right in the blender and an hour before my party I put it in my crockpot, added the lobster chunks, and corn. I served it with a Caesar and a baguette just like the recipe called for and it became an empty crockpot pretty quickly. My friends all want the recipe.
A lobster bisque is a rich creamy soup with the flavoring of lobster. A "perfect" lobster bisque would take hours to make. There shouldn't be any chunks in it. You should MAKE a lobster broth not use chicken because then its a chicken bisque with chunks of lobster in it... a key in making good lobster broth is mirepoix and aromatics. Mirepoix is carrots, celery and onions. Not mushrooms... and aromatics are garlic, black pepper corn and parsley. I'm sorry to tell you but this is a very poor quality bisque. Try again.
One of the best I have ever had! I did add a little more cayenne pepper to spice it up just a bit more.
Made it with the recommended changes: tomato paste, half wine/ half sherry, subbed whipping cream and added a little corn starch. I also did not use chicken stock since I had made a lobster stock with the shells. It was excellent with the changes, I think it would have been too watery and bland otherwise but good base recipe. Super easy. Also, I use Pinot Grigio.
Excellent w some minor changes. I used the meat from 8 frozen lobster claws. I simmered the shells in the chicken broth for about 30 min. to flavor the broth. Otherwise followed the recipe with two minor exceptions ... I added about 1 table spoon of all purpose flour in the final preparation for thickening and a dash of cognac.Sinally finished it off with a pinch of paprika.
I am a Lobster bisque fanatic. I eat it at every restaurant I can. This is one of the best I have ever eaten. Thank you for posting this recipe.
I added asparagus and swapped the white wine for sherry. I topped each bowl with an extra sprinkle of cayenne. This soup was amazing!
I've used this recipe with some modifications the big one is adding lobster base to bring out the flavor of the lobster more. I also used shiitake mushrooms to give it that earthy, meaty flavor. I also used a food processors to cut up half of the lobster that keeps it from becoming baby food from the blender. As for the thickness you could make a roux to thicken it. Just make sure to cook it a bit before adding it.
Boring and flat.
I used a pound of lobster tail, half of which I used in the blender, as I wanted a strong lobster tasting bisque. I also added ½ cup more of each of the liquids. I used a Vitamix to bring it to temp which also gave me a very smooth rich creamy broth.. The two of us ate it all.
I followed the tweaks from Sookie, used crab instead, subbed in some Old Bay for the salt and it gave me the Maryland flavor I grew up with. Recommended!
This was a great recipe! My fiance thought it was so much better than the upscale restaurant here in town...the only things I did differently from the recipe was to add some roasted red bell pepper strips (from a jar) during the simmering, then used sherry instead of white wine (just to taste...don't measure too often!). I swear I could have eaten the broth prior to adding the lobster! Absolutely fantastic, and so quick & simple!
This was amazing! It was a great start for crab leg dinner. Will definitely make again.
Quick, Easy and excellent
I changed it up a bit since I don't like celery or mushrooms. I also kinda wung the amounts but mmmm this soup hit the spot. Super easy to make too!
The only thing I changed was I made my own lobster stock and used it instead of the chicken stock. I have served it to the family before, but made a batch for Thanksgiving for friends and family. Huge hit and now I am making a batch for my neighbors Christmas party! I love this recipe!!!!!!
It was delicious. I never made it befoe, just would have it at a restaurant we use to go that went out of business. Now I can have it anytime I want.
Swapped the lobster for crab... since I live on the West Coast, and crab is readily. It was delicious. I have made it a couple times and it's always incredible .... and EASY!!!
With all the great reviews, I was really looking forward to a delicious Lobster Bisque. This tasted like hot milk with lobster tossed in. Zero taste. Complete waste of time and an expensive ingredient. My family knows me as someone who can make a delicious meal out of nothing, so my wife was amazed when I declared it a disaster and gave up. She was sweet and tried to doctor it up for me, and all that did was waste more ingredients. In the garbage it goes.
Made this for company and it was just wonderful, would not change a thing.
Disappointed. Made exactly as stated, but used crab instead of lobster because that is what was available fresh. I was really hopeful with this since it sounded easy & good.
Made this for lunch on a cool Fall afternoon and it was delicious! I modified the recipe a little, simply because I hate using only part of something. I used one whole small carrot and celery stick. I also used more than the suggested amount of mushrooms and added about 1 tbsp of lobster mushroom powder. I only used 1/4 cup wine (dry Riesling) and 1 cup half & half. First I boiled two small lobster tails in boiling water for a couple minutes until opaque, then set them side to cool while preparing the bisque. I reserved 15 oz of the liquid from the boiled lobster tails for added flavor. Instead of chicken broth I used Better Than Bullion roasted vegetable stock. That stuff has amazing flavor! For the reviewers who said this bisque wasn't flavorful enough, your stock has a lot to do with that. I find most store-bought chicken stocks to be bland. That's great if you want to create your own flavors, but if you want it to add flavor, you need something stronger. I highly suggest using the BTB veggie stock for this recipe! Once the lobster tails were cool, I pulled them out of the shell and diced them up. Then I added the meat to the bisque after pureeing the vegetables because I wanted a little bit of chunk to it. The consistency of this bisque was great! I would definitely make it again with the same tweaks.
Great recipe (with reasonable adjustments, of course) : used one medium Vidalia onion, finely diced, a whole stalk of celery, finely diced, about four mushrooms, diced, heavy cream, instead of 1/2&1/2, and cream sherry instead of white wine. An absolute winner! Thanks, Laura!
The only change I made was not adding mushrooms...none in the frig. The bisque had a good flavor but it wasn't thick enough...too soupy. Tasted better the day after....next time I will add flour when I sauté the veggies and make it a day ahead.
i sauteed the onions and mushrooms in the butter, then i added the uncooked, chopped celery and carrots and the lobster stock i made from the shells of the 4 tails i used. simmered that until cooked. put that in the blender along with the 4 cooked lobster tails. back in the pot where i added a small roux of some melted butter and flour (i like a thickish soup). then added 1 1/2 c. whipping cream and heated slowly. the cayenne gives it a nice bite. i will definitely make again.
This recipe is amazing! Made it about 4 times already. I wouldn’t change a thing!
2.14.21 This turned out to be the perfect appetizer for a delicious Valentine’s Day dinner. Now I must admit that I read many reviews and did some tweaking. The thin consistency of the bisque seemed to be an issue, so first change I made was adding 2 tablespoons of flour to the melted butter to make a roux. I did add some tomato paste, and the one ingredient that I would highly recommend that you include is sherry, just cut back some on the white wine. I used the meat from defrosted lobster claws which ended up releasing some water into the bisque diluting the flavor, so I added more lobster meat to the bisque. In the future, I’ll make sure to get some of that liquid out of the meat before ir hits the pot. OK, granted, I did make some changes to this recipe, but with the changes I made, it turned out very well. One other thing to mention. IMO this is not 6 main course servings, rather more like 3-4 servings, so plan accordingly. It’s rich, creamy, a little decadent, and it worked beautifully today as an appetizer. It’s not “Perfect…” but it’s pretty darn tasty!
Tasted fine, but never thickened. Too expensive for the results.
Pretty good flavor, with the addition of about 2 T tomato paste. If I make this again, I will definitely not simmer after adding the half and half, as this caused the bisque to curdle. Instead zi might do as other reviews suggest and do a flour roux with the tomato paste and add the cream at the end.
The flavor was really good, but what I think are two important edits are: 1) Strain the broth mixture after blending, and 2) Don't pre-cook the lobster that goes into the bisque. I used a Ninja to blend the broth mixture, and there was no getting it smooth enough. There is too much fiber in the celery and carrots. It must be strained through a fine sieve for the perfectly smooth texture. Pre-cooking the lobster makes for super firm meat. I would advise adding uncooked lobster chunks near the end of the thickening process so that it's tender.
The wine was a little over powering. Next time, I will substitute for clam juice.
Just finished making this soup, with one addition. The color wasn't great (although the flavor was phenomenal). I had a couple of roasted red bell peppers on hand, so I added those and blended again with the hand blender. They add a really nice flavor and a gorgeous red/orange color.
So delicious! I scaled it down to 4 servings and used evaporated milk in place of the half and half. I added a small amount of each of tomato paste and a corn starch/water mix to thicken it up a bit. It reminded me so much of a lobster bisque that I had on a recent trip to Maine. Like the restaurant, I topped it with good-sized pieces of the lobster meat. Congrats to the Boston Red Sox, 2018 World Series Champs!!
Used actually lobster broth, and doubled recipe. Also changed to 2 cups heavy cream, 1 Cup 1/2 n 1/2, and 1/2 crushed red pepper and smoked paprika, as I was out of cayenne. Only used 1.5 cups of lobster meat . Would likely reduce amount of mushroom next time, add clam juice. All in all, decent recipe, but would try another recipe first.
Delicious I did put an avocado in it creamy
Made it for friends for a birthday dinner. It received rave reviews. I missed out on the mushrooms due to a shopping error and switched out the wine for Cognac. This is a keeper recipe. :)
i put Sherry wine instead! Yumminess!!
i also added the lobster shells to the soup itself when it was cooking in order to get more flavor and any possible remnants of lobster.
Preparing this soup according to the recipe as written yields a very watery soup. It has some flavor, but it's not a lot. I'd save your money and find a better recipe.
I made this soup for Mother's Day with lobster rolls and my family loved it! I made a few small revisions, I doubled the recipe and used a half a cup of brandy and a half a cup of sherry instead of the white wine. I omitted the mushrooms and used 1pint of heavy cream instead of the half and half. I thickened the soup with a little water and cornstarch. I will make this soup again soon!
How do I convert this to make for 10 ppl
I only made a few changes, my son doesn't like the larger chunks of lobster meat in his bisque so I added all of it in the blender. Then I added some paprika and cumin about 1/2 a tsp each and a few dashes or Woostershire (sp) sauce for me. Big thumbs up from Jr. Will have to make again.
Bland... I need to fix it tomorrow. But this recipe is dull
Added a lot more cayenne than it called for. Overall good.
Excellent! Added tomato paste and a little of the Old Bay water from the lobsters. Yum!!
I did not change the recipe but I do not measure anything and it really turned out good. I will never order from any restaurant again. This recipe is so much better, added to my recipe file. Perfect
The soup is good but the serving size was WAY too small. I adjusted for 14 servings for lunch for my husband and I for the week and I barely got 6 servings. (Small 1.5 cup servings) ADJUST by a lot more than you need if you're trying to serve this as a main course. In addition, I didn't use mushrooms and added more carrots, onion and celery. I added a little bit of fish sauce and added a couple tablespoons of tomato paste like others have suggested.
I used half and half cream and it tasted amazing. I also used two fresh whole lobsters. It was the best bisque I've ever had.
This was the first time I have made bisque and this recipe made it so easy but it also turned out fantastic!
I admit I did not every review so I don’t know if anyone else had the same issues. 1. Recipe said was for 6 servings of 1 cup each. No way that less than 4 cups of liquid (even with the veggies and lobster meat added) stretches to 6 cups. It made closer to 4. 2. It stated 10 minutes prep. 30 minutes cooking for 40 minutes total. It ‘s more like 60 minutes total. 10 prep , 10 sauté, 10 simmer, another 30 to finish. That’s 60 minutes easy. I wasn’t coordinating this around other cooking so I was fine, but 20 extra minutes is a lot make up when making other food. My fault for not reading through recipe with a calculator in hand. 3. Picture shows a lovely salmon colored bisque. Unless you add tomato this will never happen. 4. It will never thickened. And I suspect it won’t unless you give it some help. But...... Bottom line, it tasted good. Not the best. Not the worst, but frankly after the shaky directions I am going to look for another recipe.
I made this last night and it turned out great! It was easy to make and I didn’t change anything. Great recipe!
Used 1/4 cup of Marsala with 1/4 cup Pinot Grigio Added 3 oz tomato paste as suggested by another review Reduced to 1 cup of half and half Cut mushrooms and carrots Used 1/2 cup of onions and 1/2 cup celery Used 8oz of Chicken Broth and Juice from Lobster and a 6.5oz of minced clams as suggested by another review. Is it still the same recipe? I don't know, but it was AWESOME!!
This bisque turned out beautifully and tasty. Added tomato paste like others said to do. Will definitely make this again.
My first Lobster bisque turn out Fab! I added about 4 0z. of tomato paste for color & thickness, plus 1/2 cup of heavy cream. Overdid it on the cayenne pepper a bit, but everyone said was the best they ever had....Making it again!
I made my own Lobster stock to use in it and I added a little old bay , no cayenne or tarragon, It came out delicious, I served it up with a lobster tail invv c the middle of the bowl and some shallots, great presentation!
Excellent! Used the stock from the boiled lobster that we had for New Years Eve. Added thyme and paprika.
I used heavy cream it was great
