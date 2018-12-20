Perfect Lobster Bisque

Made this for lunch on a cool Fall afternoon and it was delicious! I modified the recipe a little, simply because I hate using only part of something. I used one whole small carrot and celery stick. I also used more than the suggested amount of mushrooms and added about 1 tbsp of lobster mushroom powder. I only used 1/4 cup wine (dry Riesling) and 1 cup half & half. First I boiled two small lobster tails in boiling water for a couple minutes until opaque, then set them side to cool while preparing the bisque. I reserved 15 oz of the liquid from the boiled lobster tails for added flavor. Instead of chicken broth I used Better Than Bullion roasted vegetable stock. That stuff has amazing flavor! For the reviewers who said this bisque wasn't flavorful enough, your stock has a lot to do with that. I find most store-bought chicken stocks to be bland. That's great if you want to create your own flavors, but if you want it to add flavor, you need something stronger. I highly suggest using the BTB veggie stock for this recipe! Once the lobster tails were cool, I pulled them out of the shell and diced them up. Then I added the meat to the bisque after pureeing the vegetables because I wanted a little bit of chunk to it. The consistency of this bisque was great! I would definitely make it again with the same tweaks.