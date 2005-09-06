Lord Baltimore Cake

This recipe for the classic cake delivers a rich and beautiful Lord Baltimore cake certain to impress your guests.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

30 mins
30 mins
1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
12
12
Yield:
1 - 3 layer 9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round layer cake pans.

  • In small bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. In another small mixer bowl beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored; set aside.

  • In large mixer bowl combine butter and sugar. Beat until very light and fluffy, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolks. With mixer at low speed add dry ingredients alternately with milk and vanilla, starting and ending with dry ingredients. Divide evenly among prepared pans. Spread to edges.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Turn out onto wire racks to cool completely.

  • Make Seven Minute Frosting (see footnote). Remove one third of the Seven Minute Frosting and place it in a mixing bowl with the macaroon crumbs, pecans, almonds, cherries, lemon juice, and orange rind. Fold together until thoroughly blended. Use this mixture as the filling between the three cake layers, and use the remaining 2/3 of the frosting to cover the tops and sides of the cake.

Tips

Use the recipe for Seven Minute Frosting to make the filling and frosting for this cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 69.5g; fat 19g; cholesterol 148.6mg; sodium 468.8mg. Full Nutrition
