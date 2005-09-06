Lord Baltimore Cake

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
mmmmm!!!! this cake is realllly good, at least the cake part is (no frosting/filling). i'm usually very skeptical about yellow cakes though because they tend to be a bit dense but this recipe turns out very well. the cake is very light, fluffy, and tender; not too sweet either! try it, it's so good!
This cake was very very good.it was soft,moist,and very very tasty!i had 6 yolks instead of the 7 yolks in the recipe and it came out GREAT!!I have already copied it down in my recipe book.oh,and the next time,i might add raisins,and nuts to it.i love cakes with raisins and nuts.also,i would reduce the sugar by 1/4 cup.i didn't make the icing-didn't have the ingredients.but it tasted sooo good without it,you can have it just like that!for a snack,or a mid-morning munchie....but definitely a keeper.
My grandmother used to make this cake for my dad and his brothers when they were growing up. On Dad's 75th birthday, I found this recipe and made it for him. The smile on his face went from ear-to-ear and he said that the cake was as good as he remembered. My mom complimented me immediately on making the 7-Minute Frosting. She knew what it was just from looking at the cake. When my grandmother made this cake using egg yolks, she would also make an angel food cake to use the egg whites. One day I'll try that. I now have to find a cake stand that will do justice to this beautiful cake. Thank you for posting this wonderful recipe.
Ok this only gets 4 stars b/c I didn't actually make the whole cake. I have been looking for a great yellow cake recipe and decided to try this one. This it IT. This is my definitive yellow cake recipe from now on, exactly as written. It smelled heavenly baking, was light and fluffy and absolutely delicious. I can't wait to try the entire recipe - I'm sure it'll be 5 stars!
If you want a light and fluffy yellow cake this is it. It is wonderful. I made this for the first time Friday and made a small extra cake so I could try it. It is out of this world. I did not use the fruit as I wanted to make a coconut cake. This is the one I will used from now on.
Rating the cake, not the frosting. This cake was good, but not fantastic. I baked it on a Thursday, wrapped in plastic overnight then layered, filled, frosted and covered in marshmallow fondant on Friday, assembled the tiered cake and served on Saturday. On Thursday and Friday it was very moist, but had dried out considerable by Saturday. It was rather crumbly on both Friday and Saturday and did turn out a bit more dense than I was hoping even though I used a good cake flour and did not over beat. I would make this cake again, but may fuss around with the ingredients a bit. It is a great egg yolk sink when you have them left over from making meringue (or swiss meringue buttercream frosting, yummm). The flavor was very good.
I am making this cake to take to the office for my birthday, it has been a few years since I last made it. It is simply one of the best recipes for yellow cake and should be in everybody's recipe box. When making the icing, add approximately 1/2 cup of miniature marshmallows, this will help in thickening the icing. Be careful, people will want you to take it to every occasion you attend. :)
