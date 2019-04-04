Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

This is SOOO good! I did not have wings, so I used 3 drumsticks and about 1.5lbs of chicken hearts/gizzards. It didn't give me as much gravy as I was hoping for, but this was so good, I will make more. I also added a few TBLSP of fresh parsley. I think it gives the gravy a nicer look. I also made a roux and did it that way. this was my first real attempt at a gravy, and it turned out wonderful. This is definately going to be my go to recipe. To make a roux: use some fat (I didn't have much, so I used the 2 TBSP of butter in the pan as well) and warm it up. Then continue adding a little bit of a flour at a time, until all 3/4 cup of flour is gone. I also had to add some broth the more flour I added. The roux is a thick consistancy and then I added it slowly in to my other pan over medium heat and stirred very frequently for about 5 minutes. Update: I had frozen the gravy in a ziplock container. I put it in the fridge the night before Thanksgiving. In the morning after I got my turkey in the oven I took the gravy out and put it in the crock pot. Put it on low for a few hours, then an hour and 1/2 before dinner was served I put it on high, and just asked anyone who walked by the crockpot to stir it. It came out PERFECT. It was creamy, not thin, and there weren't any lumps. It made the final part of Thanksgiving much less stressful. I actually remembered the rolls early on and didn't burn them because I wasn't fussing over the gravy.