Tomato Soup Cake II

This quick and easy spice cake recipe has a secret ingredient of canned, condensed tomato soup to make a unique cake.

Recipe by Judy

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Measure flour, baking soda, baking powder, soda, and spices into a large bowl. Add condensed soup and shortening. Beat at low to medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping sides and bottom of bowl constantly. Add eggs and water; beat 2 minutes more, scraping bowl frequently. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes; remove and cool completely on rack. Frost with cream cheese frosting.

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 409.1mg. Full Nutrition
