Tomato Soup Cake II
This quick and easy spice cake recipe has a secret ingredient of canned, condensed tomato soup to make a unique cake.
Wonderful cake. I read other reviews about soda taste. Looked up other recipes from friends and ended up switching quantities of baking soda and baking powder. It turned out perfectly. Thank you
This seems to have too much baking soda in it. That is all you can taste when you eat the cake. The basic flavor seems pretty good but it is overwhelmed by a bitter baking soda taste that cannot be ignored. I had to throw the whole cake out!
This cake is delicious! It tastes just like gingerbread. I substituted applesauce for the shortening and topped the cake with whipped topping. You can't even tell there is a can of tomato soup in it!
This was one of the best spice cakes I have ever made! It had a great full, moist texture packed with plenty of spice. I would not change a thing! Even My picky kids loved it! It was very easy to make too. My son said it reminded him of a carrot cake without the carrots. I thought it tasted like gingerbread, but we all agreed it was fabulous!
It was delicious! Im deff going to make this recipe again. What really drew me into this recipe was the tomato soup. I paired this recipe with a cream cheese frosting i found. I used 3 teaspoons in stead of the 4.. and found it was perfect.
A really delicious, easy cake. You'd never guess it had tomato soup in it, aside from the lovely color. I added currants and walnuts, and iced it with a cream cheese frosting.
Very tasty if you like spice cake. I added some chopped walnuts because it just seemed to need it. I will make this again.
I had to adjust this recipe slightly to reflect what I had on hand. I used half AP flour and half organic wheat flour. Instead of shortening, I used vegetable oil and because I had some on hand, I also added a couple handfuls of organic raisins. I chose to make muffins out of this recipe. I got 12 big muffins out of one recipe. I baked them at 350* for almost 23 minutes. We have not tried them yet but they look very pretty and smell amazing. I'll update my review once we've had a chance to try them.
WONDERFUL and MOIST!!! I did take the advice of a couple reviews--Used regular flour, used 1/3 c.brown sugar with the cup of white, used my home made apple sauce instead of shortning, and swapped the soda and baking powder amounts. Have made it twice in 3 days and took one cake to work. They couldn't tell there was tomato soup in it and OH SO MOIST. I will for sure be baking this one again. Shypurple
Very good spice cake!!! I had no ginger so I used nutmeg instead and it was wonderful. We are having family over for dinner tonight and my husband walked into the kitchen and said "now, what are you making" (since I've been cooking for 2 days)... and I replied "a spice cake (his favorite) for you for Valentines Day" ........he said "thanks Honey" chagrined ....Great recipe!! I made it in a heart shaped pan and made cream cheese frosting. 5 stars!
My cake turned out very dry and tasteless compared to other spice cakes I have made. I wondered if the 4 tsp. baking soda was correct so I didn't put all 4 tsp. in. Maybe that's where I went wrong. I don't think I'll be making this cake again.
I was surprised how good it tasted, and you could not tell that it had tomato soup in it. Next time however I will use reduced salt soup. I followed others suggestion and used applesauce instead of shortening. I probably over mixed as the center was under baked
I loved this! My husband's mother used to make it when he was small. I finally tried it and it was delicious. I used golden raisins instead of regular, but otherwise just like the recipe.
This was my Daddy's all tme favorite cake. He would come in the door as we were taking the cakes out of the oven slice a puice for everyone in the house and disappear out the door with the rest. One year Momma decided to out do Daddy and put it in muffin tins. Daffy walked in sliced a muffin in half and took our baking tin out the door with ALL the rest of the cakes. Momma just stood there with her hand on the table and said "I give up, I just give up" but we had cakes every year for Christmas and Daddy's birthday. I do suggest NOT telling others what the name of it is before everyone eats some. Might not want to taste it if they know there is really tomato soup in the cake.
Bad recipe I have a recipe for tomato soup cake from my great grandma and none of them recipes on here compare to hers!
