Old Hermit Cake

My Great Aunt used to make this cake for my family back in the 50's. It was a recipe that she got from her mother. This has been around for a long time. When I was a little girl we always put out Hermit Cake for Santa on Christmas Eve. He always ate every bite! We have always made it 3 weeks ahead of when we actually wanted to serve it. Once it is baked and cooled down then wrap it in cloths soaked in a red wine and wrung out. ( I use Barefoot Sweet Red wine). Wrap aluminum foil around the cake wrapped in the cloths. Put it in a cake keeper/carrier in a cool place and check the cloths once a week to make sure they haven't dried out. I usually soak them again each week and reapply them. In three weeks the cake is ready to eat. I always make this right after Thanksgiving so that it is ready to eat for Christmas. My favorite Christmas Desert!