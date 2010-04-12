Old Hermit Cake

This recipe is over 100 years old and it tastes like hermit cookies. Use only butter in this recipe.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).

  • Cream butter and sugar together well. Beat in eggs one at a time. Mix in lemon juice and vanilla. Add remaining ingredients. Stir well.

  • Turn into greased and floured 10 inch angel food tube pan. Bake in oven for about 2 1/2 to 3 hours until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
848 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 105.8g; fat 45.3g; cholesterol 149.4mg; sodium 413.1mg. Full Nutrition
