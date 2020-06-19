Cherry Chocolate Chunk Cookies

73 Ratings
  • 5 55
  • 4 12
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I created these after a trip up north to Traverse City, Michigan's Cherry Festival. Wonderful with their dried cherries! A big hit wherever I take them!

By Pat B

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
11 mins
additional:
1 hr 19 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
42
Yield:
3 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

42
Original recipe yields 42 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease baking sheets. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Beat the unsalted butter, butter flavored shortening, white sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time; beat in the vanilla extract and almond extract with the last egg. Mix in the flour mixture until just incorporated. Fold in the cherries, walnuts, pecans, and chocolate chunks, mixing just enough to evenly combine. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned around the edges, 11 to 13 minutes. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes; remove cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 14.7mg; sodium 63.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022