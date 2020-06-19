Cherry Chocolate Chunk Cookies

What a wonderful, apparently neglected cookie recipe with only five reviews, the last nearly a year ago! This is really an appropriate cookie with fall around the corner. It’s substantial and hearty, packed with flavor and abundant with nuts, cherries and chocolate. I added nothing the recipe didn’t call for. I left out nothing the recipe was meant to include, and that was a good call. The recipe is perfect as written, WITH the cherries, WITH the nuts (if you tolerate them), both pecans and walnuts, and WITH the almond extract, which enhances the cherry flavor. Other than using the chocolate chips I had on hand rather than chocolate chunks, I didn’t and wouldn’t change a thing. However, watch your baking time carefully! I set my timer for the minimum of 11 minutes suggested, and while the cookies didn’t necessarily suffer for it, they still were a little browner than I would have liked. A minute or two less would have been just right.

Read More