Fresh Apple Omelet
A delicious baked omelet using fresh apples! I double the apple for more flavor.
A delicious baked omelet using fresh apples! I double the apple for more flavor.
Everyone liked this recipe. However, it's better if you double the batter (it makes it thicker ) and if you use grated apple instead of slices.Read More
This recipe definitely needs something... Perhaps if I ever try this again, i would double the amount of eggs. I will also give the apple grating a try. Cook time was not 10 mins... i gave it at least 30.Read More
Everyone liked this recipe. However, it's better if you double the batter (it makes it thicker ) and if you use grated apple instead of slices.
THIS WAS ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL. I DOUBLED THE RECIPE & INCREASED THE BAKING TIME TO 20 MINUTES...IT WAS PERFECT. WE'VE HAD IT 2 WEEKENDS IN A ROW FOR BREAKFAST, BUT WHO SAYS WE CAN'T HAVE IT FOR DINNER WITH SOME SLICED HAM AND NICE FRESH SWEET BREAD...YUMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I melted some cheddar cheese on top before sprinkling the cinnamon. It turned out quite delicious.
This recipe definitely needs something... Perhaps if I ever try this again, i would double the amount of eggs. I will also give the apple grating a try. Cook time was not 10 mins... i gave it at least 30.
AH! We loved it! I did have to double the recipe simple because it wasn't going to be enough. Just be sure to slice your apples thinly otherwise they'll take longer to soften/cook.
This is really good. I didn't have any apples so I used sliced strawberries. I didn't double the mixture. I was only serving 2 people. We each had half with an english muffin on the side. I'll definitely make this again. I might play around with it a bit.
Yummy! I made it with granny smith and it was lovely. I didn't double the apples, but I also didn't have a mixer on hand so I wasn't able to produce the peaky height of the eggs. I would only do so if the egg could stand up to the weight of the apples. Definitely nice for something different - anyone have suggestions for what to serve it with?
I did 1.5 times the batter and did not peel the apples. I wish I had doubled the apples, though and will next time I make it. My children both LOVED it.
Excellent flavor. Instead of sprinkling white sugar on top, try brown sugar.
Submitter's suggestion of doubling apples was a good one. Although I like cinnamon, I omitted it in this recipe.
Easily one of my kids' favorite meals. Easy to prepare and fun to eat. I tripled the recipe though. And I cut the sugar by one third. Still very edible and tasty.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was a little bit on the sweeter side then I would have liked and I think that it would have been better if I added more apples to the recipe. As it was I doubled it but I think that I will layer it next time. Otherwise good recipe and I will be making this again.
Loved it, we've made them multiple times. Quick easy and not too filling if you are looking for a light meal.
This was a fun change. I made it for Saturday brunch just for my husband & I. It would have been very plain without the apples, but was good with!
I tried the apple or let recipe, it's an acquired taste, but overall it was pretty good....... I ate it all( lol)
Turned out delicious. I used it once for an Omelet, but I also used it for a base for muffins. Instead of putting the apple pieces on top, I shredded it and put it in the dough and mixed it with all the other ingredients. My friends and I just loved it. :)
I made this as directed, my husband loves it. His review? "It's like having dessert and dinner at the same time"! I might reduce the sugar in the meringue portion, and add apples, but it definitely works as written.
it was more like a pancake than an omelette possibly because of the flour ingredient. may try again without flour or baking powder.
Shredded and sliced used in season cast iron. Light fluffy and savory breakfast! Worth making.
Fantastic! I used lime instead of lemon and kept the skins on. Super yummy
Put 1 Tbspn sugar instead of 3 in the omelete ( leaves possibility of sprinkling over brown sugar, honey etc later, or lower sugar option ). Also not as time consuming as preparing single serves for more persons.
This is delicious and low calorie! I made it exactly as instructed. Will be making this on weekends more often
We really loved it!...next time we'll double the apples & add some canadian bacon. :-)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections