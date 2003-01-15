Chocaroon Cake

35 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 8
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Love Macaroon Cookies? You'll love this recipe for chocolate cake with macaroon in the center! Melted chocolate can be drizzled on top, or sprinkle top with confectioners' sugar.

By Star Pooley

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg white with salt until foamy. Gradually add sugar, and continue beating until mixture forms stiff shiny peaks. Blend in flour and coconut.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cake mix, instant pudding mix, eggs, yolks, water, and oil in a large bowl. Blend, then beat with electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour 1/3 of the batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Spoon in coconut mixture, and top with remaining batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 to 55 minutes. Remove to wire rack, and cool thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 538.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022