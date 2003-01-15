Chocaroon Cake
Love Macaroon Cookies? You'll love this recipe for chocolate cake with macaroon in the center! Melted chocolate can be drizzled on top, or sprinkle top with confectioners' sugar.
This was a great cake! I have been looking for a recipe that would recreate the old coconut macaroon tunnel cake they used to sell in the store as a mix and this was even better than we remembered. I used a triple chocolate cake mix and it turned out great! Yummm!Read More
it was ok I still like the old bundt mix recepie better the coconut mix in the middle was much creamier, this coconut mix seemed dry and stiffRead More
I made this cake for a work party of my husband's that I wasn't able to go to. I often send cakes to work with him, so I was specifically asked to make a 'chocolate macaroon cake.' The only problem I had with the cake was that it started to rise too fast and furiously and I almost lost it over the top of my pan. I turned the oven down to 325 (which is what I usually bake cakes at, anyway) and it calmed down enough to stay put. For the glaze, I melted prepared chocolate frosting and added coconut and almond flavoring.I garnished the cake with toasted coconut and chopped toasted almonds. The verdict: H reported back that the cake was "awesome" and "better than the macaroon cake from Larry's Market Bakery." So thanks!
Just something I came up with for the filling to make it much easier and it is so good. Mix 3 cups of coconut, 1 can sweetened condensed milk and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.
This was just fabulous! I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and he just loved it! He is a big fan of Almond Joy and Mounds bars and couldn't figure out how I got a cake to taste like them!
I made this for my daughter's birthday & it did not disappoint. This brought back memories of the bundt cakes I had as a child...I omitted the pudding by using a cake mix with the pudding already in it & it turned out great...I also made a glaze of 2 cups icing sugar,1 Tbsp.butter,2 Tbsp. milk,1 tsp. vanilla & 2 Tbsp. cocoa..
It was a little dry. The coconut filling texture wasn't quite right with flaked coconut. If the coconut was shredded finer I think this would have worked a lot better. Also I would not flour the pan again, greasing the pan with shortening is sufficient.
This is a wonderful rich chocolate cake.
This was pretty good, but not as rich or sweet as I was looking for and expecting. Might make again. Would definitely add chocolate on top next time.
This is like eating an Almond Joy bar, very distinctive and good if you like coconut. I didn't have time to give it the recipe frosting but put a vanilla one on for a birthday cake and it looked and tasted very good. Be sure to use a moist coconut. Mine was too dry. I also would lower the cooking time and/or watch the oven temp since it's such a heavy cake, it could go dry easily. We scarfed this big cake down in 24 hours. A little too good!
tHIS RECIPE CAME OUT GREAT! I MADE IT FORMY BOYFRIEND FOR VALENTINE'S DAY AND HE LOVED IT! SO DID I, ACTUALLY.... I JUST USED STORE-BOUGHT FROSTING. IT TURNED OUT MOIST AND DELICIOUS!
My best friend recently got engaged. I made this cake when we had them over for dinner. They loved it, and requested the recipe, which I reluctantly gave them!
I had box of cake mix to use up, so I made this. I like the coconut filling, but a bit of almond extract might be a nice addition. I didn't have chocolate pudding mix, but I did have vanilla pudding, so I added cocoa powder to it. The only thing I didn't like about this cake was that it tasted like chemicals, but what do you expect with boxed cake mix and pudding mix? I didn't frost mine, but I think it would be nice with a chocolate icing.
Excellent cake! I only had 3 eggs so I had to do a little substituting and it still turned out wonderfully! My flaked coconut was also "sweetened" so I only added half the sugar just so it wouldn't be overly sweet and that was perfect. I made a chocolate glaze frosting (satiny chocolate glaze from allrecipes) and coconut on top and it was perfect. I would definitely make this again and recommend!
I didn't have chocolate pudding so i added vanilla instead - It turned out fine. I wasnt that impressed but it was still a good cake.
Did I do something wrong?? Macaroon? WRONG, tastes nothing like macaroons, and It did not taste very well. I could hardly taste the coconut in the center. Maybe You should double the filling, to try and save it I used cream cheese frosting, and toasted coconut. Dont think I will make again.
This is delicious - even better than the Bundt cake mixes I remember. I do recommend using a stand mixer for this recipe. This batter is extremely heavy because of the pudding mix. I used Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site as a topping. Amazing!
Mmmmmmmm, chocolate coconutty goodness! Very moist & rich cake--perfect with a nice scoop of vanilla ice cream! I had a hard time with the melted chocolate topping, (not having heard the concept of a double boiler--live and learn!) but my mom in law bailed me out and it was yummy!!
Great cake, especially considering it begins with a mix. I had to hunt to find an easy recipe that used ingredients at hand because I didn't want to spend a lot of time and I didn't want to go to the store. I'm glad I found this one. The cake is moist and the coconut filling tastes good, though I wish it was a teeny bit sweeter (like Mounds and Almond Joy). Moist enough not to need frosting, though I used a chocolate glaze on mine.
Beautiful presentation, and cake. It was fun to make and deliciously enjoyed by all. Thank you. I did use the Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze by TUNISIANSWIFE on top :)>
Great cake! I'm not usually a fan of cake mixes, but I was in a hurry, and need something to bring to a last min. dinner party. Everyone loved it, and people wanted the recipe. (I didn't give it out though cuz I was a little embarrased I used a mix! *LoL*) Anyway, super tasty!
Made this for my extended family and the coconut lovers raved.
I made this cake because I thought it would be like the old version, but I did not care for it. It was way to moist. I don't know where I went wrong. The coconut center didn't stay in the center, By the way, is there a difference in a angel food cake pan and a bundt cake pan. I didn't have the bundt cake one. I was hoping for such a great cake. I must have done something wrong. Maybe I should have left out the pudding.
This was an okay recipe. It wasn't nearly as sweet as I expected it to be (I didn't add any kind of topping). I was mostly disappointed in the coconut mix on the inside. It wasn't creamy like I expected it to be. I might try this again one day.
I was a little disappointed with this one. The bundt cake itself was pretty tasty, but just a little dry. I used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze recipe to top it off, and that helped the cake a bit. As for the coconut filling, it was just totally dry and bland. I may as well have dug a tunnel through the cake and stuffed coconut through it (no, I didn't use old coconut). I guess I was expecting a consistency more like the coconut in an Almond Joy or a macaroon...I just didn't find that here. All in all, I thought that the cake's taste was just okay. To end on a good note, it does have an attractive presentation!
The cake was ok. I didn't put an chocolate drizzle on it and I think I should have. It was average...don't know if I'll make it again.
Great cake, and easy, too! I added a glaze to the top (1 Tbl. milk + 1 cup sifted powdered sugar), but it would be fine without it, too. Thanks for the recipe!
This was super good and very easy to make....I did follow Sunnybyrd and use store bought chocolate frosting which I microwaved and poured over the bundt cake. Also topped with toasted coconut. My friends loved it...thanks!
I thought this was good. I like the coconut center to be a little more cake like. This center is like eating a macaoon. Very chewy center. My children loved it. I also made this recipe into cupcakes, which were different and cute. Next time, I am going to use the recipe that is from scratch on this site. Although I'd still use the cakemix*makes it moist) I like the center much better. Trust me on that one.
This cake turned out great. Moist and so delicious. I used a "large" flake natural coconut so it wasn't too sweet. The only problem was that the directions omitted the addition of the vinegar to the egg whites and salt. Will definitely make again
good cake my son loved
My fiance LOVED this cake and I would never change a thing. He does not even like sweets and he asked for this cake every day. Does not even need icing according to him!
