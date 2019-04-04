The Humble Shepherd

Ground turkey stands in for ground beef or the more traditional lamb in this simple version of shepherd's pie. Frozen vegetables make assembly simple; you can even use instant mashed potatoes instead of making your own to cut down on preparation time.

Recipe by Amanda Fetters

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • Cover potatoes with water in a saucepan and boil for 20 to 30 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain and beat until smooth with an electric mixer. Add butter, milk, and salt and pepper to taste; beat to desired consistency.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook and stir turkey and onion until turkey is fully cooked. Add gravy mix and water; stir often, until gravy is thick and bubbly. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Add turkey mixture to the baking dish. Next, layer the peas and carrots, and top with the mashed potatoes. Top with a layer of shredded cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese is melted and the potatoes are golden on the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 129.7mg; sodium 1037.6mg. Full Nutrition
