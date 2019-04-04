The Humble Shepherd

Ground turkey stands in for ground beef or the more traditional lamb in this simple version of shepherd's pie. Frozen vegetables make assembly simple; you can even use instant mashed potatoes instead of making your own to cut down on preparation time.
With the only seasonings being salt and pepper, I imagined this would be a very dull dish. I made lots of adjustments, adding garlic, white pepper, and worchestershire sauce to the turkey to spice it up. It was great, I think this is a good template recipe that is easily adjusted to your palette, but isnt much on its own.
This was so good, the kiddos, who have never had shepherd's pie and were a little skeptical, went back for seconds! I only had one necessary change: I've never bought a gravy mix, so I scraped all the turkey and onion to one side of the pan, made a roux of butter and flour, added a spoonful of chicken "Better Than Bouillon", and finished the gravy with milk, boiling to a nice consistency before adding the turkey back in. The results were very tasty! I can't say if I'd like it as much with a packaged gravy mix... prepackaged sauces just don't taste good to me. But this was a definite comfort food keeper recipe! Thanks, Amanda!
I was skeptical of this recipe to be honest, but I was VERY pleasantly surprised. I didn't measure anything, but did for sure cut back on butter. Made it (a little) healthier also by using less cheese, nf milk and extra lean ground turkey. Used fresh steamed peas/carrots. Added garlic, oregano, red and black pepper, and a good amount of Worcestershire sauce. I'm not a meat and potatoes kind of girl, but I loved this and the darling boyfriend was a huge fan. I will definitely make this again!!
Easy to substitute with. I used frozen corn and some green pepper for the veggies. Also, I didn't have gravy mix...so I used a mix of BBQ sauce, whirschire sauce, and chiptole spice blend to mix into the meat mixture. The longer it sits the better. Great make ahead meal and reheat the next day.
Finally a Shepherd Pie I like! I used ground beef because that's what I had thawed. Since some reviewers felt it lacked flavor, I added a generous amount of garlic salt and Italian seasoning. I only had a brown gravy packet, so I used that and just one rather than two. I would think 2 packets of gravy would be a bit much. I also used mixed veggies rather than just carrots and peas. The result was yummy and enjoyed by all!
For what I wanted, this was perfect. I just made my own gravy and added some more spices (parsley, garlic powder, mixed up salt). Instead of milk in the potatoes, I added sour cream and used red potatoes.
I love shepherd's pie, and this recipe was great! The only thing I did differently was to add pie crust. I bought a refrigerated pie crust, baked it in my dish on 450 for about 10 minutes until it turned brown, and then added the ground turkey/gravy/veggie mix, and topped it with the potatoes & shredded cheese. IT WAS SPECTACULAR and my husband loved it!!
We have tweaked this one into one of favorite recipes now! Awesome, filling dish!! Our modifications as follows: ~Omitted oil in cooking turkey, but added rosemary, garlic salt, & black pepper to season. ~Used 2 packages of instant potatoes, cheddar & sour cream variety. ~Traded frozen veggies for a can of corn & a can of green beans. ~For gravy, we used one jar of turkey gravy & one packet of McCormick's Homestyle Gravy Mix (prepped as directed & added jar of turkey gravy to it). ~Cheese choice: Colby/Monterey Jack Mix Mix it up with your own personal favorites. Any way you fix it, this dish is great at making a little go a long way & tasting great at the same time! Thank for sharing... it's a permanent addition to our recipe box. :)
Great recipe! I improvised a little, just cause I didn't have all the ingredients. I used 1 packet of gravy mix, and about 2 cups of low salt chicken broth instead of water, I used frozen long green beans and through in about a 1/2 c. of mixed veggies (frozen), I also through in a teaspoon of minced garlic, basil, and some worchesire sauce, through the meat and veggie and gravy mixture into a casserole dish and topped it with a generous amount of grated cheddar on top of the mashed the potatoes........yummy! my little boys loved it, even my youngest son that is quite picky, both had 2 helpings! Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a great dish. I had alot of pot roast leftover, so I used that instead of turkey, used 1 and 1/2 cups of essence that was left with a packet of brown gravy and a couple of Tbsp of flour for the gravy. I used two onions, peas and frozen mixed veggies. I also used Thyme, Garlic and ground pepper (no salt) to season the meat!! Excellent!
Very good! I usually make shepard's pie with ground beef and beef broth mixed with tomato paste, but tonight I had ground turkey thawing. I saw this recipe, thought I would try it. Excellent with the chicken gravy and ground turkey! I left the cheese off (dairy -free). I have made it with a light sprinkling of parmesan cheese on top during the last few minutes.
I used frozen peas and fresh steamed carrots,a jar of prepared gravy,chicken sausage,two tablespoons of butter to keep the fat content down,also nonfat milk.and as someone suggested don't add the whole cup of milk,add it gradually or you might get soupy mashed potatoes.I used the prepared pie shell and baked it at 375 for 40 minutes in a 9 inch round baking dish.I sprinkled a blend of italian cheese the last ten minutes.we really liked it.
This is so good and easy to make. I used two packages of Idahoan intant potatoes (homestyle) instead of making mashed potatoes from scratch. I was able to throw this together within about 20 minutes plus baking time. My husband LOVED it and so did I! I also added fresh celery because I love it so much. I totally recommend this!
I think I'll try a meatless version of this on Thanksgiving since there will be plenty of meat already with the turkey. I'm leaning towards making this as a substitute for stuffing...but still giving it a stuffing-like flavor.
Because of time constraints after work I used instant mashed potatoes (6 Servings) and one jar of gravy and I used beef (personal preference) and added garlic with the onion. Used frozen corn and cut the cheese down to 1 cup I thought 2 cups would be too much for me. Yummy.
I cheated and used instant potatoes, and I added garlic to the meat mixture. I also used one packet of instant mushroom gravy and on packet of country gravy. My fiance and I REALLY liked it, and it was a quick easy, weeknight meal. It is also a great recipe to "play" with. You could make it southwest style by seasoning the meat with taco seasoning and using pepper jack cheese and corn instead of peas and carrots, for example. So overall, a great recipe, especially for busy weeknights.
I love this easy recipe. Changed a few things: used ground beef and I added Worshestire sauce to it. We did not use chicken gravy. Next time I am going to try ground sausage. This dish is fast to make and delicious!
Good base recipe. Made a larger pan (13X9)so increased amount of everything. Added celery, cooked it with the onion and turkey meat. Added worcestershire sauce and garlic powder to the turkey mixture while cooking also. Made a roux with the turkey drippings, flour, butter, water, and about 1/4 cup milk.Used fresh broccoli, steamed a bit until crispy tender. Used cheddar cheese. Omitted frozen vegies.
This recipe was easy to make and very good. I did add 2 Tbls of worchestershire sauce to the meat as I was browning it along with some onion and garlic powder for added flavor. I topped mine with shredded sharp cheddar cheese and french fried onions as well.
I substituted instant potatoes and had my kids help me make it. It was great. I doubled everything because we are a family of nine who always seem to have dinner guests. Everyone (11 people) was full and said it was great! Another family favorite.
Very good. I also added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the meat/gravy mixture, which made it go a little further (made 13x9 pan), it also added a nice creamy texture and upped the flavor factor a bit. Also added some garlic salt and used carrots, green beans and corn for our veggies. Definitely a keeper!
So I took other peoples reviews into consideration and added a few things. It turned out very yummy. I added fresh garlic ti the turkey and onion along with worchestershire. I used only peas and corn because its what I had on hand. I also used 2 different kinds of cheeses on top. It was very flavorful if you add a few things of your own. Great base recipe.
My family really liked this recipe even with the few changes I made. I didn't have the mixed vegetables on hand, so I used a can of corn and a can of peas. I substitued instant mashed potatoes since I didn't have any potatoes on hand. My family requested we didn't add the cheese, so I left that off. Definitely a nice change from our usual rotation and will absolutely make this again!
LOVE this recipe! I didn't have ground turkey so I used ground beef. Tonight I made it for the second time using peas and carrots. The first time I used corn, green beans, and carrots. I also didn't beat the mashed potatoes with an electric mixer. When the milk is added, it's so soft and mushy you can get away with mashing it by hand. Using the mixer made my first try way too watery. My husband added minced garlic to the meat and seasoned it with salt before putting everything together. Because of that, I didn't put any salt on the potatoes. I halved the butter and used maybe 1.5 cups of cheese. My 15-year-old daughter ate until her stomach hurt! Usually, she eats like a bird at dinner!
This is pretty good. Like other reviewers noted, it's a little bland, but that's not necessarily a bad thing sometimes - if you are in a meat and potatos mood. Otherwise, you might want to spice it up. My only complaint is that you shouldn't add 1 cup of milk unless you like your potatos runny. It should say, add milk as needed. Next time I'll probably half the milk.
This is definitely a meat & potatoes meal! I used the turkey but because I had Italian sausage I needed to use, I added it to the turkey. I also added a can of corn, can of peas and chopped up two fresh carrots cuz I didn't have frozen. I threw in 4 garlic cloves and the worchestire sauce as recommended by others. Instead of the chicken gravy mix, I had brown gravy mix I needed to use, so I did. I did not add any butter or milk to the mashed potatoes but added fat free cream cheese for creamy mashed potatoes. I topped off this meal with fat free cheese. This was very good and hearty. Just a tad high on the sodium content.
This was awesome, had to use what i was on hand. I cooked the turkey with garlic and onion and used onion gravy 1 packet which turned out amazing. Used corn, bean, carrot, pea mixture of veggies. Only had baby red potatoes, cooked them with skins on and then mashed according to directions and topped with white chedder cheese.. My picky child finished her plate!
This was such an amazing shepherds pie!!! I cooked the onions separately from the meat and added mushrooms in with them. I also added carrots that i pre steamed to make sure they would be done enough! This is a great base recipe and you can pretty much use whatever veggies you have! I will def. be making this again!!!!
This is pretty good, for the amount of effort you have to put in. It's still pretty bland. 4 stars because it's a very modifiable recipe. Don't be shy to change the vegetables to your liking, as just about anything will go with this. I don't keep gravy packets, so I simmered in turkey boullion, added a few spices (dill, tarragon), and thickened with corn starch.
As is, I rate this at four stars. If you follow the recipe exactly as written, it is pretty bland, but it's still a decent meal. When I made it again, I decided to follow the suggestions of several other reviewers to add some much needed flavor. I added a liberal amount of Worcestershire Sauce to the ground turkey mixture as well as some Italian Seasoning. I only used one chicken gravy packet (because that's all I happened to have on hand), but I thought it was sufficient. For veggies, I used what I had on hand as well: corn, onions, green beans, and carrots. I don't like peas, anyway, so I didn't miss them. This is a very good recipe once you add some flavor to it.
So good and comforting! I made my potato topping with half mashed cauliflower and half potato as written in Shepherd's Turkey Pie. I also added chopped celery, green pepper and sliced mushrooms to the meat mixture to get more veggies in us! This makes a big dish which is good as hubs loves this leftover! Thanks Amanda!
Excellent comfort food. I used 2lb ground beef and sauteed with 1 lg onion and 1/2 a large red bell pepper seasoned liberally with garlic and 5 peppercorn pepper then added 2 packages brown gravy mix. Put that in a 9x13 baking dish and layered 1 can each of peas, corn, green beans and carrots. Topped with instant garlic mashed potatoes made with milk and about 8oz of mexican blend cheese on top and baked until cheese was brown. Everyone loved it!
Pretty similar to a tater tot hot dish, only I didn't feel it was as filling. Easy to make, though, and good flavor. It's a good base recipe for you to add in other seasonings or ingredients. My family enjoyed it.
My husband loves this! I changed a few things - Instead of gravy, I mixed the turkey with bbq sauce. I also added garlic to the mashed potatoes, and used corn as the vegetable. I topped with cheddar and colby. It was great. I love this recipe because it's easy to substitute what you've got on hand. Thank you.
I wanted to make this really bad, when i got to the cupboard I only had 1 chicken gravy, so i mixed 1 package of chicken gravy with 1 package of mushroom gravy, i cooked the ground turkey in EVOO, minced garlic, paprika, and italian seasoning, it was perfect, excellent. I also seasoned the potatoes, i cheated and used instant, but them added garlic salt and black pepper, my veggies were corn and green beans. Man, this was mouth-watering! Hubby loved it too!
My girlfriend and I love this recipe! Don't tell my Welsh mom, but I enjoy this shepherd as much as her original. Easy to mix it up a little - we use extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil, use more vegetables than meat and potatoes, and throw in some garlic and white pepper. I am sure there are other fun combos you can make, but the base of this recipe is awesome.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I wanted to make something Irish inspired for my Irish husband on St. Patrick's Day. We aren't huge lamb or beef people, so this was the perfect alternative. I agree that just seasoning with salt and pepper would have been a bit too dull for us, so I added garlic and some Italian seasonings. It was just delicious and my husband and I enjoyed every bite! Thank you for the great recipe!
It was a quick & easy recipe. A friend was invited my husband I over for dinner, and this is what I brought. Everyone loved it. Though it feels like its missing something. I also added a layer of corn on top of the peas & carrots. Its a colorful dish, that's for sure!
This was ok. It was easy to make and tasted ok, but not spectacular, I thought. It would be great with more spices or seasonings besides salt and pepper. Maybe some garlic and thyme or something. I will make this again adding more spices. I did use yukon gold potatoes.
4.5 stars! There is just a little something that keeps it from a 5-star but I can't quite put my finger on it. This is quite good though and is best served on a chilly eveing with some crusty bread. Yum!
I rarely use ground turkey so I didn't know what to expect. Added a dash of garlic to the potatoes. Seasoned the meat with garlic, parsley and Lowry's salt as I prefer things more seasoned than the recipe calls for. Otherwise I prepared it just the way the recipe is written and we really enjoyed it.
My husband loved it. I substituted a can of Campbell's cream of mushroom soup and used red skinned potatoes. Since I never had it before I assume the flavor will get better and I will definitely Imake this agin
I used tHis recipe as a starting place but added my own spin because I like bold flavor. I used ground beef, because it is what I had available. Seasoned with lots of garlic, pepper and added some Worcestershire sauce. I used partial bags of corn, peas and green beans, as well as some fresh sweet onion. I made my own gravy, made with beef soup base, corn starch and water. I used 2 instant potatoes in a 6 serving package each. It fit in my 13x9 baking dish and topped with sharp cheddar cheese. It's very delicious!
I USED INSTANT MASHED POTATOES AND CORN AND PEAS. IN ADDITION, I ADDED A TBLSP OF POULTRY SEASONING. I OMITTED THE ONION AS MY HUSBAND WON'T EAT COOKED ONIONS. IT WAS WONDERFUL. HE ALSO DOESN'T LIKE GROUND TURKEY, BUT NEVER NOTICED IT WAS TURKEY UNTIL AFTER HIS SECOND HELPING WHEN I TOLD HIM! IT WILL BE A REGULAR IN MY KITCHEN!! THANK YOU!!
Definitely a good option for St Patty’s day! I used beef instead of lamb and turned out really good, the only difference would be the amount of flour for next time. I would do only one tbsp instead of two.
Your picture shows green beans instead of peas, which I would actually prefer. Some shredded carrots would add color and flavor. Good recipe!
Sooo delicious! We don't eat ground beef, so when I found this recipe for ground turkey I was thrilled! I added sweet red & yellow baby peppers & a lg onion. Cooked them 1st til crisp tender. Used some Weber Roasted Garlic seasoning vs s & p. Instead of frozen veggies, used a can of no salt cut green beans & can of white corn, & Bob Evans RTU mashed potatoes. Everyone said this was a keeper! ????????
Really the best! Added the worcestershire sauce as someone else recommended and the dried oregano. I found I had to add a little bit more water as it was cooking on the stovetop, since it got too thick too fast. Also, had leftover mashed potatoes from the day before, so I added sharp white grated cheddar, and at the end sprinkled it with paprika before putting in oven. This is a keeper!
This is a great alternative to beef shepherds pie. I have been looking for a few years for a way to use ground turkey in this instead of beef but had no luck on maintaining a good flavor...until now! I will never use beef for shepherds pie again!
LOL every time I'm making comfort food like this everyone is all ho hum - until they dig in, and the fam enjoyed this. I followed the recipe closely, but did cook the ground turkey and onions with a couple of cloves of garlic, was very generous with the ingredients, hoping there would be leftovers, and cut the butter in half. I used a 9 x 12 glass casserole dish for this. Will make again for sure.
I use ground chicken, instead of gravy I submitted cream of chicken soup and some chicken broth, bump up the chicken flavor, seasoned with s&p, garlic powder ground sage, oregano, a dash of adobe sauce. My potatoes were Simply potatoes parm cheese peppercorn mashed potatoes, topped with a sharp white cheddar. 5 minutes before cooked, I added French's crispy fried onions, caramelized flavor for a little "What is that" was delicious.
This is great for a cold day! We've been making this for years and I love how you can prepare it ahead of time and bake later. It also transports well. I've found we enjoy it best with extra flavors mixed into the mashed potatoes (garlic, onion, chives, etc.) and use cheese lightly. :) Love the recipe Amanda!
Yum!!! My entire family enjoyed this! I doubled the meat and used 2 packets of mushroom gravy. We used approx 2lbs potatoes to fill a 13x9in dish. The gravy gave it wonderful flavor. A big hit. Thank you!
I added Worcestershire, oregano, and garlic to the meat as suggested. I also just added a bag of defrosted mixed veggies( carrots, peas. Corn and beans). Made the mashed potatoes with milk, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
