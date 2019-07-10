Clam Chowder Casserole

1 of 33

Rating: 4 stars Excellent recipe will absolutely make this one again. I used a large can of Cambell's New England clam Chowder 1 10.75 can of cream of potato soup 1 diced red pototo and 1 extra can of minced clams. Used shell pasta and added a half carrot shredded also. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!!!! I love this dish!!! Instead of elbow macaroni I used small sea shells and it works well. Also I don't use all of the clam juice that the recipe calls for but nevertheless any clam chowder fan MUST try this!!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. I used 1 tsp. Worcerstershire-a tbsp. would have been way too much for me. It tasted more like my mother's old-fashioned tuna-noodle casserole than a clam chowder. Although I like the cheese very much it masked the chowder flavor. I was a tasty dish just not quite what I was anticipating. I would make it again though. It was very easy. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I had my doubts about this recipe but it turned out great. I also discarded some of the clam juice (one can worth) and the consistency was just right. I would suggest changing the name to something like Potato & Clam Surprise! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe almost exactly..(I put in more cheese) My husband & I ate 2 bowls of this and loved every bit of it. My 16 yr old daughter thought it would have tasted better with hamburger instead of clams. I will try that next time. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I just made this and followed the directions exactly. I did not think it was to runny with the clam juice. I thought the clams came out tough. I cooked it for 30 minutes. Next time I will omit the clams and just use it as a side dish. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I had this recipe for a while and just decided to try it. It was wonderful and I'll certainly make it again and again. I mis-read the lemon and put in more than it called for but it was fine all the same. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and yummy... I did mine a little differently. I used 2 cans of clam chowder soup (not the kind you add water to). Since that already had potatoes and clams in it I left out the potato soup and the clams. the rest of the recipe I followed exactly. Good for a quick weeknight supper. I served it with garlic toast. Helpful (4)