Clam Chowder Casserole

Rating: 3.97 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

A yummy casserole with the delicious flavor of New England style clam chowder. Easy to make and very hearty. A great weeknight supper.

By KATHYP100

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place macaroni in the pot, cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix the cooked macaroni, 1 1/2 cups Cheddar cheese, potato soup, clams with juice, eggs, green onions, onion, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and pepper. Transfer to a large casserole dish, and top with remaining cheese.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
860 calories; protein 66.5g; carbohydrates 72.1g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 264.2mg; sodium 1633.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (33)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

TedX65
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2007
Excellent recipe will absolutely make this one again. I used a large can of Cambell's New England clam Chowder 1 10.75 can of cream of potato soup 1 diced red pototo and 1 extra can of minced clams. Used shell pasta and added a half carrot shredded also. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

BUGGYX2
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2009
I just made this and followed the directions exactly. I did not think it was to runny with the clam juice. I thought the clams came out tough. I cooked it for 30 minutes. Next time I will omit the clams and just use it as a side dish. Read More
Helpful
(5)
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
TedX65
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2007
Excellent recipe will absolutely make this one again. I used a large can of Cambell's New England clam Chowder 1 10.75 can of cream of potato soup 1 diced red pototo and 1 extra can of minced clams. Used shell pasta and added a half carrot shredded also. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Hockey Fan
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2005
Delicious!!!! I love this dish!!! Instead of elbow macaroni I used small sea shells and it works well. Also I don't use all of the clam juice that the recipe calls for but nevertheless any clam chowder fan MUST try this!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
LYNN39SCAF
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2005
This was pretty good. I used 1 tsp. Worcerstershire-a tbsp. would have been way too much for me. It tasted more like my mother's old-fashioned tuna-noodle casserole than a clam chowder. Although I like the cheese very much it masked the chowder flavor. I was a tasty dish just not quite what I was anticipating. I would make it again though. It was very easy. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
CGOakCA
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2006
I had my doubts about this recipe but it turned out great. I also discarded some of the clam juice (one can worth) and the consistency was just right. I would suggest changing the name to something like Potato & Clam Surprise! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2008
I followed the recipe almost exactly..(I put in more cheese) My husband & I ate 2 bowls of this and loved every bit of it. My 16 yr old daughter thought it would have tasted better with hamburger instead of clams. I will try that next time. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BUGGYX2
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2009
I just made this and followed the directions exactly. I did not think it was to runny with the clam juice. I thought the clams came out tough. I cooked it for 30 minutes. Next time I will omit the clams and just use it as a side dish. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Jean D.
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2006
I had this recipe for a while and just decided to try it. It was wonderful and I'll certainly make it again and again. I mis-read the lemon and put in more than it called for but it was fine all the same. Read More
Helpful
(4)
emmascookin
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2011
Easy and yummy... I did mine a little differently. I used 2 cans of clam chowder soup (not the kind you add water to). Since that already had potatoes and clams in it I left out the potato soup and the clams. the rest of the recipe I followed exactly. Good for a quick weeknight supper. I served it with garlic toast. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Michele Beers
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2007
Very quick & easy to make but too much pepper for us. I omitted the clams and it was still very good but next time I will cut the pepper in half. Other than there being too much pepper my family enjoyed it a lot. I'm sure I'll make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022