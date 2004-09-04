This worked out really, really well and was great! Being half Hungarian, I decided that I needed to master the Dobos Torte. This is the most comprehensive and well-written recipe I've been able to find (i.e. not assuming that you grew up making it and just needed a refresher). I have a few suggestions to make this easier for folks trying it - 1.) Be prepared the batter is THICK! I just used the bottom of the springform pan and spread the batter onto it - it was a lot easier and no burns taking the thing apart to quickly get the layer onto the cooling rack. The sides are not needed to keep the batter in and just got in the way. 2.) this made a tad too much caramel and people were peeling it off and setting it aside because it was too much to crunch through - it ended up being the thickness of brittle. I'll reduce by half next time so that it's more of a glaze. Thanks, Kevin! I owe you one!

