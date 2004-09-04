Dobos Torte
The word 'dobos' means 'like a drum' in Hungarian. However, this cake is named after its creator, Hungarian pastry chef Josef Dobos.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Buttercream.
This worked out really, really well and was great! Being half Hungarian, I decided that I needed to master the Dobos Torte. This is the most comprehensive and well-written recipe I've been able to find (i.e. not assuming that you grew up making it and just needed a refresher). I have a few suggestions to make this easier for folks trying it - 1.) Be prepared the batter is THICK! I just used the bottom of the springform pan and spread the batter onto it - it was a lot easier and no burns taking the thing apart to quickly get the layer onto the cooling rack. The sides are not needed to keep the batter in and just got in the way. 2.) this made a tad too much caramel and people were peeling it off and setting it aside because it was too much to crunch through - it ended up being the thickness of brittle. I'll reduce by half next time so that it's more of a glaze. Thanks, Kevin! I owe you one!Read More
That was really good, but I am not certain that it tasted how I remembered it tasting back home. Two tips: (1) Instead of measuring batter layers as 1 1/3 cups each, separate the batter into 7 equal amounts to avoid problems with varying batter volume. I had trouble getting 7 layers out of the batter - only got 4 and a bit, 1 1/3 cup each as per the recipe. I used organic free-range eggs (denser, so less volume), which may have been the problem. (2) Make sure you pour the melted sugar over a *perfectly level* layer, or else it will just run down from it. This was a fairly annoying way for me to discover that the countertop is not quite level :-D
This torte is absolutely delicious. However, the recipe calls for icing sugar in the buttercream. The original recipe uses a cooked sugar syrup and egg yolks. I would give this one 5 stars had it not been named "Dobos".
I finally had the chance to make this for my mum's birthday with great success. My family loved the "waffer-like" layers of cake. The chocolate buttercream frosting might seem too rich but trust me, it goes really well with the mild flavor of the cake. I'd recomend chilling the whole thing before serving and storing in the refrigerator (the frosting held up and tasted better cool/cold). I'd also recommened working on making the frosting and caramel toping while you bake the cake layers because this recipe takes quite a bit of time. Can't wait for an excuse to make this again ;)
I made this recipe as a weekend project, and I am very glad I allotted so much time for it! However, I knew something this fancy would take a long time, and it was definitely worth it! Rich, creamy buttercream, and light, eggy cake! Don't even get me started on the caramel...
One of the most authentic recipes. But their are two problems: Dobos means drummer in Hungarian, not "like a drum" and please give us back Jozsef Dobos to us Hungarians, because we are very proud of him. And since he was born in Hungary and died in Hungary, and he had his pastry shop in Hungary, and he created Dobos Torte in Hungary, I assume this makes him Hungarian. Thank you very much,
I made this for my father-in-law who used to make a dobos torte. I followed this cake recipe to a "T" and it came out perfect. I used 9" pans that are just flat disks my in-law had made years ago. I put parchment paper on it before I poured batter. WOrked like a charm, when I took out of oven I flipped it onto a cookie sheet lined with more parchment paper and then you peel of paper and let cool...Cake tasted great and father-in-law LOVED it and said it was perfect! I did use a different chocolate buttercream frosting though...Oh, and I found if you use 1 1/4 dry measure cups of batter, you will get 6 cakes exactly. This recipe is SO easy too!
Amazing. Time consuming but amazing. The caramel on top was a little thick, and I used around 3/4 of a cup of sugar. but it was still really really good.
A bit time consuming to make and unhealthy as they come, but the result is stunning! Took it to a gathering and everyone loved it and brought home seconds. I cut the sugar in the buttercream to 3 cups, but it's still a little too sweet for me. Next time I will try 2 or 2 1/2 cups.
This cake is absolutely wonderful!!! Take the time to make the caramel topping because it really adds to the cake and the chocolate buttercream frosting is to die for. This is a very impressive cake. Great for a special occasion or the holidays!
The cake is too heavy. Instead of dusting with flour, assemble the cake with the frosting, as you bake it. The layers should be thin enough to cool almost immediately.
i loved this recipe the torte is soooo good
Actually the word "dobos" means drummer. (I'm full Hungarian so I know :D) By the way this cake is one of the most famous and well-known cakes from Hungary and worth making it!
I made this for my Mom's 80th Birthday. She is a first generation Canadian, her parents are from Hungary. This went over with rave reviews!! I loved the experience of creating it.
I made this cake years ago for my Hungarian father-in-laws 75th birthday party. Let me tell you, you better have a lot of free time on your hands cause this one takes a while! But it is worth it. My father-in-law said it was just like he remembered. The only caution I would give is to be careful with the cooked sugar layer. I made mine too thick and it was impossible to cut thru. We had to kind of hit it with the knife to break it. Next time I'd try to make a fine sugar straw instead.
This recipe was not an easy one but the results were impressive. I took it to a party where they were serving Hungarian foods. It was painstaking to bake each layer, cool off the pan and then make the next layer. It took me two days to make. I made the layers one night and then assembled it with the frosting the next day. It kept well in the fridg and everyone liked it.
This was not as hard as i thought it would be, but it was time consuming. I made this for my hungarian family and it was a huge hit. Everyone took a turn down memory lane.
I am in the process of baking this recipe right now. It certainly does not take just 1 hour 30 min. It took me 2.5 hours to just make the sponge cake layers, and there was not enough batter for a 6th layer (I am following the recipe to the T) I am sure it will turn out delicious though.
I recently made this for my husband and his family who are Hungarian and they were shocked. My mother-in-law didn't think I would be able to make this but she was shocked when I did. This will be a go to cake for our special holidays!!
Made this cake for Thanksgiving and it was excellent. I will make this cake for major holidays.
I just made this recipe for our church function tomorrow. Yes, it is time consuming, but only because I had only one 9-inch spring form. I baked the layers for 10 minutes each. they came out very nice and delicious. I was going to make a square cake but my square pan was way too big, so the cake became a 5-layer cake. I did not make the top layer with the sugar, I just didn't feel like bothering with it. I will dust it with cocoa powder and it will be a Stephanie Cake (Stefania torta in Hungarian). They are the same except one is with sugar layer on top, the other with cocoa powder. I did not use the buttercream that comes with the recipe only because of the raw eggs it called for. I used a different recipe that called for cooking the eggs with sugar. However, the cake looks great, can't wait to cut it tomorrow to see the results. It also tastes delicious as I had to do some "formatting" and tasted it with the chocolate cream. YUMMY!!!
This is good. I had my grandmothers recipe for Dobos and used it for years before I switched to this easier, more streamlined version. I still use my original chocolate buttercream recipe which I have posted here. This also freezes very well if you cut them into slices and separate them with wax paper. Very rich, very delish!
This recipes is good. If anyone wants to see an easy way to do the caramel and cut it, watch The Aubergine Chef's Dobos Totre video. I do not recommend his recipe though, made with butter and the whites aren't separated, but the caramel part is great!
Good taste, looks fantastic!
I made 3 batches of this recipe to make it large enough for a party; altered simply to make it gluten free and added 11/2 tsp baking powder. I used whipped chocolate ganache and caramel between the layers. It was a huge hit at the party.
This was great! I followed the directions as stated, used the chocolate buttercream frosting that was posted with good reviews on this site. I screwed up the first batch, only becuz I did not follow the instructions plainly. Read it all before you get started, then read it again. It's not complicated, just step sensitive. The cake is dense with good texture. It is very pretty to look at and makes a good presentation.
So good. Turned out really well. Made some tweaks to it but glad I found this recipe to get the basics of it down
No changes made. But found the buttercream recipe too sweet and i omitted the eggs for the cream. The layers for mine was quite springy. Not towards soft. Perhaps cos i didnt rise the egg whites enough. But overall came out good and everyone enjoyed.
With an 8-inch springform pan I only got 5 layers (using between 1 and 1 1/3 C for each layer), but it was still fantastic. The caramel on the top layer is a great finish.
