Cabbage Burgers

These were really yummy! A totally cool new dinner. I'm down south and have never heard of these, but they sounded so good. My grocery store was out of the bread dough in loaves, so I got a package of the dinner rolls instead (same dough, just in little balls). I think it may have worked even better - I rolled out two together once they had risen and it was just the right size. HOWEVER I made the brilliant choice to place the rolled out dough on pieces of waxed paper stacked together to make it easier. BIG MISTAKE! haha... the dough stuck so badly to the wax paper it wasn't even funny! But that was my mistake... I cut the recipe to 1/3 (only 3 of us in the house) and it was still way more than 6 burgers worth. Probably enough for 8-10 more! So I froze it to use next time. The flavor could have been dressed up a little, but overall I thought these things were great!