Cabbage Burgers

This is a recipe created by Russian German immigrants. It is very popular in the Nebraska, South Dakota region where I am from. Cabbage and ground beef are encased in a neat little bread package.

By AARONNE2004

prep:
1 min
cook:
20 mins
total:
21 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cabbage burgers
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Divide each loaf of frozen bread dough into 6 pieces, and roll into balls. Set aside.

  • Crumble the ground beef into a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir until evenly browned. Drain off grease. Add the water, cabbage, onion, and garlic. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring as needed, until the cabbage is soft. Season with salt and pepper to taste. I like to use more pepper than salt. Drain off any excess liquids, and set aside.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough balls into 5 inch (approximate) squares. Place about 3/4 cup of the cabbage burger into the center, fold the dough over, and pinch to seal. Place on a baking sheet with the seam side down.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Remove from the oven, and brush with melted butter. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 80mg; sodium 518.4mg. Full Nutrition
