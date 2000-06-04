Double Chocolate Cake II
If you have a sweet tooth or are a chocoholic, this is the cake for you! Make this cake, and it will not stay long in your house!
I haven't actually tasted it yet as its for my brother's teacher's birthday but it looks so absolutely delicious that I'm tempted to make another one tomorrow night. It's really simple to make and doesn't require complex ingredients.Read More
I enjoyed the topping of chocolate chips and walnuts, but the cake itself was not moist enough and it lacked flavor. Definitely missing something, although it was easy to make after work. Also, the directions are for mixing the cake in the baking pan. It would be better to mix the cake ingredients in a bowl, then pour everything into a baking pan which has been sprayed with a vegetable oil spray, as the cake stuck a bit on the bottom. Sorry, but I won't be making this again.Read More
I used this recipe when I was experimenting for my son's birthday cake. It was good but not my favorite. I probably will just stick with the recipe I've always used.
The party loved this cake, however, I did make a few changes. I took out 1/4 cup flour and replaced it with 1/4 cup cocoa. This gave the cake even more of a chocolate flavor. Also, I added 2 heaping spoonful of peanut butter. This helped with the dryness everyone was talking about and gave the cake and added bust of flavor. then I made a peanut butter icing (recipe: 1 cup peanut butter mix with 4-6 Tbls. water, melt two blocks of bakers chocolate, mix into peanut butter, add 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla). I then covered it with a chocolate glaze. Anyway, this cake traveled well, looked great, and was a huge hit. I know I made a lot of alterations, but that is what you do with a simple recipe.
It did not taste like cake at all. It wasn't bad but not cake.
I just love chocolate
was like a big brownie - stuck horribly to the pan even though i tried my best to avoid this - i would use a differnt pan next time and probably would make this again as a quick treat for a party at the kids daycare - i made this as a birthday cake and was only somewhat impressed with my result
We enjoyed this cake... Excellent . This recipe was our special creation. Congratulations BARC Cafe
So tasty!
