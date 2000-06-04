Double Chocolate Cake II

If you have a sweet tooth or are a chocoholic, this is the cake for you! Make this cake, and it will not stay long in your house!

Recipe by Sally E Forsythe

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oil, unsweetened chocolate, egg, sugar, milk, flour, salt, vanilla, and baking soda in a 9 inch square pan. Mix until smooth. Sprinkle with nuts and chocolate chips.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

227 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 122.5mg. Full Nutrition
