Chocolate Buttermilk Cake

4.2
39 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

One of the best chocolate cake recipes I've ever had. A must for chocolate lovers!

Recipe by Sandy Moore

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
9 inch 3 layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease three 9 inch cake pans. Line bottoms with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a small pan over low heat, combine 1cup chocolate chips and 1/4 cup water. Stir until chocolate chips have melted, and mixture is smooth. Allow to cool to room temperature.

  • Sift together flour, soda and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine with the sugar. Add vanilla. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in chocolate mixture. Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk. Blend until smooth. Divide batter into three 9 inch pans, and smooth tops.

  • Bake for 25 minutes, or until pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cakes in pans for 10 to 15 minutes, then invert on wire racks; turn right side up to cool completely.

  • Place 1 cake layer upside down on cake platter. Spread with 1/2 inch layer chocolate whipped cream. Repeat with another cake layer. Top with remaining cake layer. Frost with remaining cream.

  • To Make Chocolate Whipped Cream Frosting: In small saucepan over low heat stir 1 cup chocolate chips, honey, 2 tablespoons water and 1/8 teaspoon salt until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth; cool completely. In medium bowl beat cream until it holds its shape. Gradually fold about 3 large tablespoons cream into chocolate mixture, then fold chocolate mixture into remaining whipped cream until blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
632 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 132.2mg; sodium 317.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022