Chocolate Buttermilk Cake
One of the best chocolate cake recipes I've ever had. A must for chocolate lovers!
Unexpectedly fantastic!!! Light, fluffy, moist - I could go on & on. I did have to adjust flour to 2 1/8 cups of all purpose. And, added just short of 1/4 cup oil in. (The batter does taste and look like chocolate mousse!) The frosting was a wonderful match to this glorious cake. But the best part? Both 4 yr olds got in the action. (He made the cake / She did the frosting) And, were pumped that "This is yummier than Mom's cake!" (Yeah, my last one was a doozy). *Oh yeah: I didn't have three round pans, so I whipped up an additional 11 cupcakes... Why 11? We couldn't stop "Taste testing" the batter*Read More
I'm a slight novice to cooking. I can follow recipes really well and I've done alot of cakes on allrecipes.com. So I have to say, I was a bit disappointed with this cake. It appeared very dry. That's something I can deal with if it turns out to taste good, but the problem was the icing. I added the chocolate mixture to the beat heavy whipped cream and the two layers separated after about 20 seconds of blending. It would have been nice to know how long to mix them after adding cooled chocolate mixture to heavy cream. Now I don't know what to do about the icing!Read More
Absolutely loved this cake. I'm not in the habit of making triple layer cakes, so I had to go out and buy a third pan, but it was worth it. It was a very moist and lightly flavored chocolate cake, and I can't say enough good things about the frosting. I couldn't imagine what it would end up like. I've never heard a frosting recipe call for this kind of ingredients, but it was wonderful! Almost like a chocolate mousse.
This is the best chocolate cake recipe! My whole family loves it! I have made it about 3 times now. When I make it, I make 2/3 of the recipe (8 servings) and make it in a 9x13 rectangular pan, or a molded pan that I have that looks like a flower. I use light buttermilk and I frost it with canned chocolate frosting because canned frosting has less fat and calories than the homemade kind. It always turns out great and tastes awesome!
What a yummy cake! I was a bit skeptical at first after reading some of the reviews, but the cake turned out great for me. I made it for my friend's birthday, and everything enjoyed it. The icing tastes, to me, like melted chocolate ice cream. The cake was moist and beautiful. Give it a go.
OOOOH! SO Good! Excellent a must try. Mouthwatering.
This is a great cake! The frosting is similar to chocolate mousse and the cake is soft and spongy (almost too soft and spongy--the cake cracked in a couple places--but it was still delicious). One thing I would caution people about is the amount of sweetness. Next time I will make it, I would reduce the amount of sugar by 1/4, maybe 1/2 cup. It's just way too sweet otherwise, especially with the use of semi-sweet chocolate. Other than that, this is a delicious cake.
I really liked the cake but not the frosting. The recipe wasn't really enough for the whole cake. Also, with the chocolate mixture, it was too heavy to allow the cream to fluff up well. I used a variation of a whipped cream an cocoa powder instead of melted chocolate chips which worked really well.
Great for chocolate lovers. Frosting is really good and more than enough for the entire cake. Has to be refrigerated.
This cake is light and flavorful with delicious frosting. My husband loved it!
The cake flavor was great but beware, it will rise high and will sink as it cools. I will make it again but plan for this.
I think this is the first time I have ever given a 5 star rating for a chocolate cake. This one tastes (to us) the way a cake should taste - moist, tender and not too heavy. The cake flour does make a difference and certainly only butter. Also, it does not have the baking soda taste that so many chocolate cakes have.
Very good chocolate cake. Very moist. The only problem I had with it was not greasing and flouring my pans enough. The cake stuck a little. Purely my fault though. Delicious!!!
Not a fan, my sons were highly disappointed especially since it was to be their dad's birthday cake. Followed directions to a 't', but not too much about it was good. Will stick with my old fashioned & original recipes from now on.
I do not like heating chocolate on the stove because of the high risk of burning. I microwaved all the chocolate mixtures, starting with 30 seconds, then in 10 second increments. Overall this cake was tasty. The icing needs to be refrigerated because it is really thin and smooth.
it was probably me but i couldnt get the icing to work . but the cake part was good.
A very good chocolate cake.
I've made this cake several times for friends and everyone has loved it. It was easy to make, and although I was worried at first that there might not be enough frosting, it worked out just right!
Fantastic! I will be keeping this one for a LONG time. I made two versions - one with dark chocolate chips and the other with white chocolate. I baked each in a 9" rectangle pan. Was super light and thick, just perfect. I then cut each in half length wise and layered the two cakes to get a beautiful chocolate vanilla layering. Absolutely the best cake recipe. and easy to change the flavour. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!
Good recipe. Cake turned out moist and easy to make. Frosting was easy, just make sure you whip the cream in the stiff peaks. Working the chocolate into it will stiffen it a little more which will allow it to hold it's shape when you frost the cake. I added strawberries my cake. I did cut the edges off as they were a little hard. Overall the cake was tasty and easy to make. However, the cake was a bit dense and you probably couldn't eat a big slice.
It was easy to make, cooked evenly. Everyone seemed to really enjoy it.
Fabulous cake. I made 3 of them (and this is a very big cake!) for guests who went nuts with joy and ate the lot - this after they had already been well-fed and watered. One proviso is that I put the layers individually by the window to cool and they all stuck to the plates. But that is a small complaint when one considers the reason - the high-level fudginess of this cake. Mmm. Definitely one to put on your list.
I am changing my review to 3* from 5*. The 2nd time I made it, I am less impressed because it dried out very quickly. Overnight it became dry and crumbly so we poured milk on it to eat it. My original comments: Good texture- nice and light. The frosting was very good- seemed exactly the right quantity to me. You can taste the honey in it.
Made recipe as is. I think it's delicious, and it's one of the few things I bake that light's up my husband's eyes. He is a chocolate lover.
Cake was super dry.
