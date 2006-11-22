Fluffy Boiled Icing

I made this recipe tonight for my son's birthday cupcakes. Cons: I do think the recipe's directions need some clarification. 238 is soft-ball stage and is too hot; I ruined the first batch by following this. I believe maybe they meant to say the icing forms a soft thread in cold water, which is thread stage,about 10 degrees cooler. Also, fyi, this is not a decorating icing; it's a marshmallow-style icing. Pros: I really like the flavor of this icing, and for a marshmallow style icing it has a nice consistency. Making it into chocolate with melted chips is wonderful. Hints: Chill bowl and beater before beating egg whites. This cuts down immensely on time apparently 'cause it didn't take me long at all 'til it was done. Beat 'til knife makes a clean path in the icing. Also, if you're going to make it into chocolate icing, try melting about 1/3 c. chips and adding with the syrup or maybe putting them in the syrup after removed from heat; they'll melt fast. Add later and it will ruin the structure (as I did; oops :), tho the flavor will still be excellent and consistency still spreadable :)