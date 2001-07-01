Sauerkraut Surprise Cake
No one will ever believe that the secret ingredient is finely chopped sauerkraut!
The frosting was delicious. The cake is dark and moist. I used leftover sauerkraut I had from dinner (knockwurst and potatoes). My son thought it was chocolate cake with coconut in it. He's asked me to make it again.
This is a very moist chocolate cake. I made this when no one was around to see me put the sauerkraut in the batter. I took this to work and we played 'guess the ingredient'. Ten different people tried the cake and not one of them guessed correctly. The frosting on this cake is very good, but very rich. I would make this cake again if I have leftover sauerkraut. Thanks JJOHN32 for sharing.
Served a third of the cake to husband and friend and took the rest to a party cut into squares. Everyone loved it. So moist. I didn't have unsweetened cocoa powder, so I swapped the chocolates. I used some high-quality hot chocolate powder in place of unsweetened cocoa, and used unsweetened baking chocolate blocks in place of chips. Didn't seem to suffer from the change. I'd like to make it as written soon.
I followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved it. It's rich and moist. No one could tell it was made with sauerkraut. They only reason I don't give it 5 stars is because of the frosting, it was runny.
I used leftover saurkraut and took it to work for our Guess the Ingredient potluck lunch. Although I did not taste it because I cannot eat chocolate; I came home with an empty pan.... so that definitely says alot. Out of 12 people tasting this, no one guessed the secret ingredient and all we amazed when I told them. This was recommended by several from the Buzz and thanks goes to them and to the recipe submitter JJOHN32 for a fun recipe to try.
