Sauerkraut Surprise Cake

No one will ever believe that the secret ingredient is finely chopped sauerkraut!

By JJOHN32

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 13x9 inch cake pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream 1/2 cup butter or margarine and sugar until light. Beat in eggs, one at a time; add 1 teaspoon vanilla.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cocoa powder. Add to creamed mixture alternately with water, beating after each addition. Stir in sauerkraut. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes. Let cake cool in pan. Frost with Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting. Cut into squares to serve.

  • To Make Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting: Melt the semi-sweet chocolate pieces and 4 T butter or margarine over low heat. Remove from heat. Blend in the sour cream, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Gradually add sifted confectioners' sugar to make spreading consistency. Beat well. Spread over cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 81.6g; fat 23g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 369.1mg. Full Nutrition
