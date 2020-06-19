1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars This is good. It is different kinda sweet and I do agree make with all of the ingredients. I am not a big fan of green peppers but I followed the advice given and I am glad I did. Then you can adjust if you want to. I think that next time I might just add alittle more jalapeno just to spice it up a bit. Took a tally at the Super Bowl game and they thought it was great!! Thanks Redirg!! I will make this again. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I needed to find a dip that was gluten-free and dairy-free. This fit the bill. I ve made it twice and it s a big hit. I've been told I have to bring this to every get together. The best way to describe the taste is a sweet-hot spaghetti sauce. I end up not taking it all to the party so the leftovers I just throw into spaghetti sauce or chili I have in the freezer. I partially agree that you should add all the ingredients the first time you make it. I ve made it twice and the only substitution I would suggest is instead of jalapenos use red pepper flakes. The first time I made this with jalapenos there was no heat so I added a few sprinkles of red pepper flakes. The second time I made it I skipped the hassle of chopping jalapenos and added 1.5- 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes. (I don t like things too hot and this was the perfect amount of slow-building heat.) Quick summary of my changes no jalapenos 1.5-2 tsp. red pepper flakes jar of roasted red peppers (instead of pimentos) and 1.5 TBSP sugar. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This is really good. I too say make with all the ingredients then if you want to tweak do it on the second go around. I think I would omit the sugar as is it on the sweet side. I was happy that the jalapeno did not overpower this. It does need to simmer to marry the flavors. Helpful (1)