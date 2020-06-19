Men's Dip

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a hearty hot, spicy dip that is delicious with corn chips. Tastes much different than you would imagine from the ingredients. Others who I have given this recipe to always want to leave out one ingredient or another. I don't recommend doing this, at least not the first time you make it, as I feel every single one of the ingredients adds something to the flavor.

By REDIRG

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crumble the ground beef into a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring to crumble, until starting to brown. Add the onion, garlic, bell pepper and jalapeno pepper, and cook until meat is no longer pink. Drain excess grease. Fill the pan with enough water to cover the beef, cover, and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the almonds, pimentos, raisins, tomatoes, tomato paste and sugar. Season with oregano and salt. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally for at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 34.5mg; sodium 831.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CBARTON3
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2006
This is good. It is different kinda sweet and I do agree make with all of the ingredients. I am not a big fan of green peppers but I followed the advice given and I am glad I did. Then you can adjust if you want to. I think that next time I might just add alittle more jalapeno just to spice it up a bit. Took a tally at the Super Bowl game and they thought it was great!! Thanks Redirg!! I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

Karen Packer
Rating: 3 stars
12/05/2016
I've had this recipe for years and just never got around to making it. Well made it yesterday to enjoy with the football games and I have to say DH and I were a little disappointed. Made the recipe just as printed - another reviewer said it tasted like a sweet spaghetti sauce- and that is a fair take. Served it with Fritos but sorry it just didn't float our boat. Thanks for submitting though. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CBARTON3
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2006
This is good. It is different kinda sweet and I do agree make with all of the ingredients. I am not a big fan of green peppers but I followed the advice given and I am glad I did. Then you can adjust if you want to. I think that next time I might just add alittle more jalapeno just to spice it up a bit. Took a tally at the Super Bowl game and they thought it was great!! Thanks Redirg!! I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(12)
MMSVA
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2012
I needed to find a dip that was gluten-free and dairy-free. This fit the bill. I ve made it twice and it s a big hit. I've been told I have to bring this to every get together. The best way to describe the taste is a sweet-hot spaghetti sauce. I end up not taking it all to the party so the leftovers I just throw into spaghetti sauce or chili I have in the freezer. I partially agree that you should add all the ingredients the first time you make it. I ve made it twice and the only substitution I would suggest is instead of jalapenos use red pepper flakes. The first time I made this with jalapenos there was no heat so I added a few sprinkles of red pepper flakes. The second time I made it I skipped the hassle of chopping jalapenos and added 1.5- 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes. (I don t like things too hot and this was the perfect amount of slow-building heat.) Quick summary of my changes no jalapenos 1.5-2 tsp. red pepper flakes jar of roasted red peppers (instead of pimentos) and 1.5 TBSP sugar. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lilcat
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2015
This is really good. I too say make with all the ingredients then if you want to tweak do it on the second go around. I think I would omit the sugar as is it on the sweet side. I was happy that the jalapeno did not overpower this. It does need to simmer to marry the flavors. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Karen Packer
Rating: 3 stars
12/05/2016
I've had this recipe for years and just never got around to making it. Well made it yesterday to enjoy with the football games and I have to say DH and I were a little disappointed. Made the recipe just as printed - another reviewer said it tasted like a sweet spaghetti sauce- and that is a fair take. Served it with Fritos but sorry it just didn't float our boat. Thanks for submitting though. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022