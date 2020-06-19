Men's Dip
This is a hearty hot, spicy dip that is delicious with corn chips. Tastes much different than you would imagine from the ingredients. Others who I have given this recipe to always want to leave out one ingredient or another. I don't recommend doing this, at least not the first time you make it, as I feel every single one of the ingredients adds something to the flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 34.5mg; sodium 831.7mg. Full Nutrition