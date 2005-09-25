Buttercream Frosting

This is a buttercream frosting I normally put on birthday cakes. It's like the frosting that bakeries put on cakes, extra rich and creamy from the egg yolk, but I much prefer to make my own since I know what I am putting into it, and as always, homemade is best. Makes 2 1/2 cups or enough frosting to cover tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch layers.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter until soft. Add salt and part of the sugar gradually, blending after each addition. Then add egg yolks and vanilla; blend well. Add remaining sugar, alternately with milk, until preferred consistency for spreading is reached, beating after each addition until smooth.

Cook's Note:

If desired, 1 whole egg may be substituted for the 2 egg yolks to make 2 3/4 cups frosting.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 82mg; sodium 122.3mg. Full Nutrition
