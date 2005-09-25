This is a buttercream frosting I normally put on birthday cakes. It's like the frosting that bakeries put on cakes, extra rich and creamy from the egg yolk, but I much prefer to make my own since I know what I am putting into it, and as always, homemade is best. Makes 2 1/2 cups or enough frosting to cover tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch layers.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
If desired, 1 whole egg may be substituted for the 2 egg yolks to make 2 3/4 cups frosting.
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 82mg; sodium 122.3mg. Full Nutrition
This frosting is AWESOME. It is rich and creamy and very tasty. I might suggest that people had problems with it being runny etc. because they did not beat it long enough in the mixer. Mine was creamy and fluffy and I beat it on high for at least 3 mins. (I also used whipping/heavy cream instead of milk.) Try this! Excellent on dark chocolate cake.
This frosting is AWESOME. It is rich and creamy and very tasty. I might suggest that people had problems with it being runny etc. because they did not beat it long enough in the mixer. Mine was creamy and fluffy and I beat it on high for at least 3 mins. (I also used whipping/heavy cream instead of milk.) Try this! Excellent on dark chocolate cake.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2008
Smooth and velvety frosting, made extra rich and creamy from the egg yolk and lengthy mixing time. My only caution is that if you need a pure white frosting this may not be to your liking--in that case egg whites could easily be substituted with an equally good result.
This is a thick creamy frosting. I beat mine on high for 3 min to make it a bit fluffier. For a rich chocolate version of this frosting I substituted 1/4 cup of sugar for cocoa powder. It turned out great!
This was a very good recipe. I frosted a white cake with it and everyone loved the frosting. I tinted it green for St. Patrick's Day. I was wondering though if the frosting needed to be refrigerated since it had the egg yolks in it.
Very good frosting, my only issue is that the yolks make it a yellowish color when finished, not a pretty white like a real butter cream. The taste and texture are wonderful however. I might try whites next time or a whole egg instead of yolks to see if the color is lighter.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2003
It was good. I didn't have to add milk. It didn't frost that well, the icing slid off.
This could be my current fav buttercream frosting...I'm not positive because they all kind of taste the same, but I do really like this one. I followed the recipe to a "T" w/half and the other half I subbed almond extract for vanilla extract. Great consistency & flavor (though, the egg thing did/does kind of throw me for a loop)...TY for a great recipe!
This frosting was awesome. Some of the most delicious frosting I've ever made. For me, I thought that 4 cups of the confectioners sugar seemed to make the icing a little dry. I used about 3 cups, and also added in an extra teaspoon of milk. I warmed all of the milk before adding it, because it seemed to help as well, and make it easier to mix in. For an extra twist for the cupcakes I was making, I tinted the icing green with just four drops of neon green food dye, and I also added in 1.5 teaspoons of peppermint extract. The result was the best icing I've ever tasted. Much better than the store-bought type! I managed to beat the eggs into the frosting smoothly and then add in the milk that restored a whiter colour, so that the icing didn't turn yellowish, and ended up off-white, which is definitely better than yellow frosting! Another things is to make sure that you beat the frosting well, so that it turns out light and fluffy. To me it seemed that the consistency was a little off, and after about 2 minutes of beating, it was perfect consistency.
i was extremely dissapointed with this recipe. I am a frequent baker and have tried many recipes, but none that have ever called for 4 cups of sugar. That was just absolutely ridiculous. And, I felt that even though I had used confectioners sugar, I still had sugar crystals in the frosting that I could literally bite down on. I added some heavy cream to the recipe because it pretty much tasted like only sugar without it. I also found that the frosting was running down the cake and wasn't thick enough. Ew. All in all, I did not like this recipe at all and I will definately not be trying it again.
I just made this frosting and I'm very disappointed. It tastes just like a plain old powdered sugar frosting that my grandmother used to make for graham crackers. What is the use of the egg yolks when all you need is powdered sugar and milk to get the same result. I'll never make it again.
I think this is an excellent recipe for frosting- it has a great consistency, and great taste. I used two egg whites and vanilla sugar to keep it whiter. If it was too thin, I just added more powdered sugar. Thanks for the great recipe!
I whipped up the butter and salt only to realize that I only had 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar (that other bag was shredded coconut. . .yikes!). I didn't make any other adjustments other than not adding the milk and the recipe worked out just fine!
I used this to frost Old Fashioned Kentucky Nut Cake from this site. The cake wasn't that great, but the frosting was. This frosting is delicious. It is so easy to make. Make sure the butter is soft. I micowaved mine for less than 10 seconds and it was perfect. I makes more than enough frosting for a 9x13 cake.
This was a hit. The only suggestion I have would be to taste it before you add the 4th cup of sugar, it gets pretty sweet. It's weird some people say it was runny. I mixed mine by hand with a freakin fork and it was still creamy and deliscious...I hope they only used the egg yolk and not the whole egg. Also, make the butter room tempreature when you measure and use it- do not melt it completely in a microwave!
THE BEST!!! I have been testing several butter cream frosting over the past several days, was reluctant to try this because of the raw eggs, but caved out of desperation. So glad I did!! The taste and texture is amazing!!! I made another batch for a detailed character drawing in which I added almond extract and much more milk - again, wonderful. You will NOT be disappointed with this frosting - I promise!
This frosting was so good! I don't like frosting, but this was perfect. For me, though, it was a little sticky/dry, so I added just a tad bit more milk which not only toned down the sweetness a little, because it tasted way too much like pure sugar, but it made it less sticky and easier to spread. I totally recommend this frosting, it was excellent, and everyone, whether or not they like frosting, enjoyed it.
excellent recipe. I did take the advice of other raters and took my time mixing and preparing the frosting. I let my cupcakes cool while I made this. Perfect amount of time too. I subbed the milk with butter milk, and needed to add a bit more milk because of it but still very good.
So I've made this twice now. The first time I accidently used something that wasn't all butter and it came out real runny but that was my fault. This time I used real unsalted butter and whipping cream instead of milk cuz its what I had and it turned out fabulous! its not white, so if you're looking for a real white buttercream this isn't it. But its perfect for coloring we dyed it purple and it was great. Thanks for the easy & delicious recipe!
This recipe was easy enough for my Husband to make it and it turned out really well! It's a pretty sweet frosting so it worked well with the not-so-sweet cake that it was put on. We had adjusted the flavoring to 3/4 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp almond extracts so as to coincide with the flavor of the cake that was made. This frosting and the 'Heavenly White Cake' (http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Heavenly-White-Cake/Detail.aspx Submitted by Carol) were a hit at my birthday!
I Love this frosting! I've tried 3 different recipes this holiday season and this is the one i will stick with. I've already but it into my cook book! I did substitue with mile with buttermilk, it was good.
It's ok. As others stated it was not that thick even after beating it on high speed with the mixer. It is also VERY sweet. Even more so than bakery icing. I was expecting a creamier not as sweet icing. I won't be making this again.
Simple recipe that yields a WONDERFUL frosting. I received multiple compliments with this on a standard yellow cake. Highly recommended. I did add a bit more vanilla than called for in the ingredients - provided a little more flavor.
Four cups of sugar was toooo much. I ended up creaming the rest of my butter afterward (about 1.5 cups) and mixing in about 2/3 a cup of the original icing I made. (I then proceeded to throw the rest away...) It tasted much better but needs to be refrigerated or else it gets a bit too soft.
This frosting is simply fantastic. It's thick, creamy, and has a rich flavor that isn't too sweet. It was the perfect choice to top chocolate cream filled cupcakes (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/26018/cream-filled-cupcakes/), and all 36 of them were gone in 2 days. If your frosting is too thin, use your mixer and continue to beat the frosting until it has the thickness you desire, which will probably take at least 3 minutes.
I give this a 1 for the taste, it was pretty good. However, it was a mess. I was making it to frost my husband's homemade ice cream cake. After mixing for 10 minutes, I figured it wasn't going to get hard. I added 2 additional cups of sugar and 3 tablespoons of flour. It still was not hard enough to frost. I figured that since the cake had been in the freezer for 2 days, maybe it will stay on when I get it back in the freezer,I came back 10 minutes later and it was all over my freezer. However you look at this, it was a diaster!!!Never again will I make this.
This recipe was fantastic. I used heavy whipping cream instead of milk. I varied the amount by added a 1/4 tsp of whipping cream more than the recipe called for milk. Really spread nicely on a frozen layer of ganache poured over my yellow cake. I'm sure there won't be any left after my co-workers get there hands on it. Happy Birthday Mr. Greene!!
Just made this. It IS the closest to store bought I have made but not quite.. and it's taking a bit of mixing to firm up(maybe I'm impatient). Other than that the flavor is really tasty! It could maybe use more vanilla but I do like how the flavor faintly tastes sweet instead of flavor punching me in the face like some other frostings. I'm keeping this one ^.^
oh my God! amazing! but i did have to mend things a little bit. i used only 2 cups of sugar since i cannot stand it being too sweet. i know... i'm weird. and even with 2 cups it was too stiff so i had to add 1/4 cup of heavy cream. but the results was AMAZING!
Definitely an awesome recipe. I substituted half and half for the milk, made it a little thicker, since it was a bit runny for me. For those worried about the "raw egg" thing, there's nothing wrong with raw eggs.... any bacteria would be on the outside of the shell, not the inside. If you're worried about it, just wash the egg before hand, and you'll be fine.
Wow this is pretty good! I started making it and then went to grab the milk....it had started to sour and I didn't have any fresh stuff on hand. I decided to use it anyways. It doesn't appear to have made a difference, it's still very yummy! I used my Kitchen Aid Mixer and mixed it for quite a while until the consistency was just right. At the beginning I was quite concerned as it was quite dry/crumbly with just the butter/sugar mixture. Adding the vanilla, milk and egg softened it up just the right amount!
This is a good frosting, although it doesn't taste like buttercream frosting from a bakery. The eggs made it a bit more rich than the standard powdered sugar/vanilla/butter/milk frosting that my mom has always made and it was certainly very sweet. Spread nicely and set well too.
I made half of these recipe as a "test" for my son's birthday next week. It was good. The next time around, I will defintely not use all the sugar it calls for maybe instead of 4 cups something like 2 1/2 or 3.
This recipe was very easy. It frosts wonderfully well. I tinted it and piped it onto cupcakes. I added a 1 1/2 tsp of almond and it was delicious. I may cut back on the sugar amount just a little bit next time because it was a tad sweet for my taste but everyone else loved it. Will definetly use again! Thanks!
This was the direction that I wanted to go. Like grandmothers. But FOUR cups of sugar? I ran out with two and that was too many. As Laura said, I literally bit down on powdered sugar. I'll keep it in the recipe box but do 3x the vanilla, 1/2 to one cup of sugar and go from there. Maybe some sour cream or cream cheese. New to baking but loving it!
I liked this frosting, the taste was pretty good I added strawberry exctract and it was awesome. The only thing I didn't like was using raw eggs in it and I probably wouldn't add as much powdered sugar next time
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.