Buttercream Frosting

This frosting was awesome. Some of the most delicious frosting I've ever made. For me, I thought that 4 cups of the confectioners sugar seemed to make the icing a little dry. I used about 3 cups, and also added in an extra teaspoon of milk. I warmed all of the milk before adding it, because it seemed to help as well, and make it easier to mix in. For an extra twist for the cupcakes I was making, I tinted the icing green with just four drops of neon green food dye, and I also added in 1.5 teaspoons of peppermint extract. The result was the best icing I've ever tasted. Much better than the store-bought type! I managed to beat the eggs into the frosting smoothly and then add in the milk that restored a whiter colour, so that the icing didn't turn yellowish, and ended up off-white, which is definitely better than yellow frosting! Another things is to make sure that you beat the frosting well, so that it turns out light and fluffy. To me it seemed that the consistency was a little off, and after about 2 minutes of beating, it was perfect consistency.