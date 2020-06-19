Squash Dip

1 of 26

Rating: 3 stars This dip had a great texture. Not everyone liked the flavor--I think goat cheese is an aquired taste and my guests aren't there yet. Try this one when you are hosting people with a more sophisticated palette Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars If you like goat cheese and butternut squash, you'll love this dip! I served with sliced baguette and substituted roasted pine nuts for the walnuts. Also added a little bit of salt. For a more mild flavor, you could substitute cream cheese for 1/2 of the goat cheese. Very beautiful appetizer. Lots of great comments! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I made and sampled this recipe for about 100 shoppers at our co-op and people absolutely loved it! I used a 2 1/4# squash and goat chevre, but I only put about 1T fresh lemon juice in it - it came out perfect (along with 2 small heads of local red winter garlic and a pinch of Himalayan pink sea salt). The garlic flavor was subtle and the dip was surprisingly sweet (and a beautiful light orange color). I served it with Food Should Taste Good gluten-free multi-grain chips and sweet potato chips (the verdict was that the multi-grain chips were the best because of their saltiness, but the sweet potato chips were good too). Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars We didn't care for this. The goat cheese flavor was too strong and the tang from the lemon seemed to accentuate that even more. Maybe a combo of feta and cream cheese would be better? It was also very thick. Probably won't attempt this again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I made a smaller version with a golden nugget squash and it was terrific. I'm making it with a turban squash as the serving bowl for Thanksgiving. Hopefully it will still be as good. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars This made alot alot alot of dip! I liked it friends not so much. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved it! Used one 8 oz package of cream cheese and one 4 oz package of goat cheese. This really does make A LOT of dip I'll cut in half next time. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars Lacks flavor Helpful (2)