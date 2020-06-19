Squash Dip

This dip had a great texture. Not everyone liked the flavor--I think goat cheese is an aquired taste and my guests aren't there yet. Try this one when you are hosting people with a more sophisticated palette
If you like goat cheese and butternut squash, you'll love this dip! I served with sliced baguette and substituted roasted pine nuts for the walnuts. Also added a little bit of salt. For a more mild flavor, you could substitute cream cheese for 1/2 of the goat cheese. Very beautiful appetizer. Lots of great comments!
I made and sampled this recipe for about 100 shoppers at our co-op and people absolutely loved it! I used a 2 1/4# squash and goat chevre, but I only put about 1T fresh lemon juice in it - it came out perfect (along with 2 small heads of local red winter garlic and a pinch of Himalayan pink sea salt). The garlic flavor was subtle and the dip was surprisingly sweet (and a beautiful light orange color). I served it with Food Should Taste Good gluten-free multi-grain chips and sweet potato chips (the verdict was that the multi-grain chips were the best because of their saltiness, but the sweet potato chips were good too).
We didn't care for this. The goat cheese flavor was too strong and the tang from the lemon seemed to accentuate that even more. Maybe a combo of feta and cream cheese would be better? It was also very thick. Probably won't attempt this again.
I made a smaller version with a golden nugget squash and it was terrific. I'm making it with a turban squash as the serving bowl for Thanksgiving. Hopefully it will still be as good.
This made alot alot alot of dip! I liked it friends not so much.
Everyone loved it! Used one 8 oz package of cream cheese and one 4 oz package of goat cheese. This really does make A LOT of dip I'll cut in half next time.
I was surprised that upon taking this to a party it was a hit. It is true you have to enjoy goat cheese to like it but people were raving. The walnuts are key I would recommend adding even up to a half a cup. Also I just used lemon juice instead of a lemon and it was fine.