Squash Dip

Rating: 3.88 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a creamy butternut squash dip made with goat cheese and roasted garlic then topped with a sprinkling of walnuts. A beautifully colored dip for Fall entertaining. Serve with chips or slices of French bread.

By favabeens

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Brush the cut side of the squash halves with some of the olive oil, and place them oiled side down on a baking sheet. Cut the top off of the head of garlic, and drizzle the remaining olive oil over it. Wrap in aluminum foil, and place on the baking sheet with the squash.

  • Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the squash can easily be pierced with a fork. Scoop the squash out of its skin, and place in a serving bowl. Squeeze the cloves of garlic out of their skins, and into the bowl with the squash. Mash until smooth. Stir in the goat cheese and lemon juice until well blended. Sprinkle walnuts over the top. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 137.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Reviews:
BEERGODDESS
Rating: 3 stars
02/16/2005
This dip had a great texture. Not everyone liked the flavor--I think goat cheese is an aquired taste and my guests aren't there yet. Try this one when you are hosting people with a more sophisticated palette Read More
Helpful
(16)
ChristinaW
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2008
If you like goat cheese and butternut squash, you'll love this dip! I served with sliced baguette and substituted roasted pine nuts for the walnuts. Also added a little bit of salt. For a more mild flavor, you could substitute cream cheese for 1/2 of the goat cheese. Very beautiful appetizer. Lots of great comments! Read More
Helpful
(9)
missye
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2011
I made and sampled this recipe for about 100 shoppers at our co-op and people absolutely loved it! I used a 2 1/4# squash and goat chevre, but I only put about 1T fresh lemon juice in it - it came out perfect (along with 2 small heads of local red winter garlic and a pinch of Himalayan pink sea salt). The garlic flavor was subtle and the dip was surprisingly sweet (and a beautiful light orange color). I served it with Food Should Taste Good gluten-free multi-grain chips and sweet potato chips (the verdict was that the multi-grain chips were the best because of their saltiness, but the sweet potato chips were good too). Read More
Helpful
(7)
Sarah Stephan
Rating: 2 stars
10/19/2009
We didn't care for this. The goat cheese flavor was too strong and the tang from the lemon seemed to accentuate that even more. Maybe a combo of feta and cream cheese would be better? It was also very thick. Probably won't attempt this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
jodyratti
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2008
I made a smaller version with a golden nugget squash and it was terrific. I'm making it with a turban squash as the serving bowl for Thanksgiving. Hopefully it will still be as good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Karin
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2009
This made alot alot alot of dip! I liked it friends not so much. Read More
Helpful
(2)
NICOLENS
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2011
Everyone loved it! Used one 8 oz package of cream cheese and one 4 oz package of goat cheese. This really does make A LOT of dip I'll cut in half next time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Anonymous
Rating: 2 stars
02/11/2012
Lacks flavor Read More
Helpful
(2)
lce6
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2010
I was surprised that upon taking this to a party it was a hit. It is true you have to enjoy goat cheese to like it but people were raving. The walnuts are key I would recommend adding even up to a half a cup. Also I just used lemon juice instead of a lemon and it was fine. Read More
Helpful
(1)
