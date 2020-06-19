Trainor Family Cranberry Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an awesome cranberry salad, easy to make and even easier to eat! My mother in law is an amazing cook and at Christmas or Thanksgiving the family demands her famous cranberry salad. Best prepared the night before the big feast!

By CQQKEEE

prep:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the gelatin mix and boiling water until gelatin is dissolved. Stir in the cold water. Transfer to a gelatin mold, or keep in a bowl; cover and refrigerate.

  • Place the oranges, lemon, apples, and cranberries into a bowl. Sprinkle the sugar over the top. Set aside so the fruit has time to bleed.

  • When the gelatin is partially set, stir in the fruit. Chill until set, preferably overnight. It becomes tastier with age!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 29.6mg. Full Nutrition
