Granny Cake I

This cake recipe is easy to make, using pineapple for a fruity cake and also makes a glaze that helps deliver a cake that is very moist.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the eggs, undrained crushed pineapple, flour, 1 cup of the white sugar, baking soda, salt, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla together and stir until just combined. Pour batter into one ungreased 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the light brown sugar and the chopped nuts. Sprinkle over the top of the cake batter. Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes or until cake tests done. Remove cake from oven and pour topping over hot cake.

  • To Make Topping: In a small saucepan combine the butter or margarine, the evaporated milk, the remaining 1/2 cup of the white sugar, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla. Cook over medium low heat, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved. Mixture will be thin. Pour over hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 189.8mg. Full Nutrition
