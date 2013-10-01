Granny Cake I

I made this cake for a family get together and it got great raves from the kids as well as the adults. I doubled the recipe, thankfully, because the hostess couldn't wait to have the leftovers for breakfast! I used the condensed milk over the top as others had suggested. I think this cake would be good with either milk. It would probably be good without either one, too, for those of you wathing your weight. I added some cinnamon chips to this cake batter to give it a little pizzaz- good choice! This cake doesn't have a strong pineapple taste, which I liked. Overall it was just a yummy coffee cake great for a get together. I think I will try this next time with strawberries and whipped cream! And maybe I will replace the white sugar with brown. This is a very versatile recipe- the combinations are endless!