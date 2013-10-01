Granny Cake I
This cake recipe is easy to make, using pineapple for a fruity cake and also makes a glaze that helps deliver a cake that is very moist.
My mom always makes pineapple upside-down cake from scratch for birthdays with the white cake and then the sugar and pineapple rings on top. This cake tastes very similar, but it is so much easier. The only thing missing was the maraschino cherries. My parents, my sister, and I really enjoyed it late one night, while it was fresh from the oven. I'm sure it would be great with ice cream or whipped cream on top too...Read More
The cake tasted fine, but the topping ruined it. There is way too much of it, and it weighed down the cake so much that there were holes everywhere. My husband wouldn't try it just based on apperance. You could probably skip the topping all together, or cut in in half at LEAST and it would be better. I'm dissapointed that more than likely, I'll be tossing the rest of the cake.Read More
My husband and I really enjoyed this and it was so easy to make. I didn't have any walnuts so I decided to use a crumble topping from an apple crisp recipe and it turned out great. Also I realized that I was out of evaporated milk so I used sweetened condensed milk in place of that and the sugar. I will probably continue to make it this way because it was excellent.
This was a big hit! It's very moist and great warm or cold. I reduced the brown sugar to one quarter cup and didn't add the nuts. Contrary to the instructions I did butter the pan. Thanks for the recipe, this will be a regular dessert at my house.
Oh soooo good Kitty! This almost has a caramely flavor going on...delicious. I forgot to add the brown sugar and walnuts to the top of the cake so I just mixed them in along with the icing ingredients. It turned out perfect and the pineapple gave this a suprisingly wonderful taste. I'll pass this one on...thankx a bunch.
This was so moist and so delicious! My whole family enjoyed it! Will definitely be making it again.
This was okay warm from the oven, but after it cooled it had a very unappealing clammy texture. My kids wouldn't touch it and we threw out over half of it--very rare for desserts in our house.
Outstanding! Great texture (similar to coffee cake texture). Tasted similar to pineapple upside down cake but much better.
I made this cake for a family get together and it got great raves from the kids as well as the adults. I doubled the recipe, thankfully, because the hostess couldn't wait to have the leftovers for breakfast! I used the condensed milk over the top as others had suggested. I think this cake would be good with either milk. It would probably be good without either one, too, for those of you wathing your weight. I added some cinnamon chips to this cake batter to give it a little pizzaz- good choice! This cake doesn't have a strong pineapple taste, which I liked. Overall it was just a yummy coffee cake great for a get together. I think I will try this next time with strawberries and whipped cream! And maybe I will replace the white sugar with brown. This is a very versatile recipe- the combinations are endless!
This cake is awesome. The moist spongy texture and buttery flavor are just what I was craving. After moving to the UK 4 months ago I was missing a taste of home and this cake hit the spot.. I felt like I was back home in Texas in my Granny's kitchen. My fiancee also thought this cake was delish. Oh.. and our flat smells awesome.
Very easy and very good and moist. I cut back on the butter in the topping to 1/4 cup ( 1/2 stick). I don't think it hurt the taste any.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out so yummy! My family loved it. It is a very dense, very rich cake unlike any I've had before. It was so simple to make. This recipe is a keeper.
This is the same recipe my grandmother taught me to make. It's my favorite cake. So sweet and soooo simple!
Can I give this cake 10 stars? It is so incredibly good and so easy to make. And, I usually don't like pineapple! I used sweetened condensed milk and omitted the sugar for the topping (as recommended by others) and it turned out scrumptious. I can't say enough about how yummy this cake is. Serve it warm - it's even better.
I actually call my grandmother "Granny" so I made this for her for that reason. It was awesome! I ended up using vanilla creamer in place of the evaporated milk and it still turned out very well!
Very simple and very sweet. Wonderful warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream ... yummy! My father loved this and often asks when I plan to make it again.
My daughter-in-law made this cake for me for my birthday and everyone loved it. Even my 10 year old granddaughter. It was so moist. It was great both warm and cold.
This cake reminded me of my mother's pineapple upside down cake. It is very moist, but you could cut down the topping by half and it would be as good.
I used pecans instead of walnuts and it was great!
Excellent cake! I've made this cake for years. It's always a big hit at church dinners. So easy to make.
What a great cake. No one knew there was pineapple in it. Everyone loved it and so easy to make. Thanks.
I liked this recipe better when I put the batter in an 8x11 pan and baked for 40 minutes. I also halved the topping ingredients since the cake was, overall, smaller.
this is the best sponge cake,&so easy. great with strawberries.
Marvelous, easy and kids Love it!
it was easy and quick to make and it was a big hit with everyone
I accidentally put a whole can of evaporated milk instead of 1/2 cup. I don't think it changed anything.. It was D-E-LICIOUS!!
This is the only cake my husband will eat, so it is the only one I make. I substitute heavy whipping cream (not whipped) for the evaporated milk so I don't have left over milk I won't use. I use canned pineapple in it's own juice, and if I skimp on sugar, I use less white sugar making the batter. Don't omit the brown sugar as it adds flavor.
Yummy!
Oh My Goodness!! This cake is delicious. I followed all directions and ingredients except used Pecans instead of Walnuts. This cake was fun to bake as I have more time with the stay at home orders and it gave me something to do. The rewards of baking this cake are wonderful. The pineapple makes the cake moist and the topping is out of this world. Your taste buds will love it. Go ahead, make this one you won't be sorry.
Warning: This is addictive a nd can lead to fits of laughter and happiness.
It's a great cake, family loves it!
The only thing I did differently was use 1 cup chopped pecans...super easy, super sweet (we love sweet), and super moist! It did take just over 40 minutes in the oven. This is an easy one to make last minute.
Ok so I cheated by using yellow cake mix followed the box directions then added canned pineapple, made the icing . Easy peasy
so easy and turned out great. I used half regular sugar and half Splenda my husband is diabetic.
I wish I had read all the comments before making this. If I had, I would have cut out a lot of the sugar. I am sure that for most people this is a delightful cake but for us it was way too sweet. It tasted very good though.... and if I make it again I will just cut out half the brown sugar and half the white sugar.
we absolutely loved this cake and so easy to make.
Great taste extremely moist! The only change I made was 1 cup light brown sugar and 1 cup chopped pecans sprinkled over the batter. To anyone contemplating making this cake you won't regret it, It's a keeper for sure!!
I made this for book club tonight. Several friends raved about it. I tried it after everyone left and it was ok. It felt like it was missing something but I can't figure out what it is. My only change was to use half the topping (liquid) on the warm cake. I can't say that I'd make it again. The cake part was just too bland for me.
I gave it a 3 because my family thought it was good but I just didn't care for it. I will agree with others as it was very moist.
Delicious.......especially warm with vanilla ice cream!! Very easy to make. I had some toffee chips left from another recipe so I sprinkled 1/2 cup over batter with the brown sugar and nuts. I doubt this made a great difference in the "deliciousity" of the cake. I also used 1/2 c sweetened condensed milk in place of the evaporated milk and sugar in the topping. I'll definitely be making it again. Other than the pineapple, I always have all the ingredients on hand. I'll just make sure I keep a can of pineapple in the pantry at all times!
It was WAY too sweet. I will make it again with revisions. I/2 C. sugar in the batter instead of a whole cup. Half of the brown sugar topping and cut the glaze topping in half (there was way too much)
Very moist. Taste is very similar to old fashioned pineapple upside down cake I make in a cast iron frying pan. Great potluck dessert.
I made this cake using only brown sugar. Cake is addictive. I will certainly keep the ingredients on hand for quick preparation.
THe cake is great. But way to sweet. Decreased the sugar added cherries on top and overed with topping and baked. Much better.
This recipe is amazing. Turns out perfect every time. It is a great cake to throw together for a quick dessert. My grandmother made this for me as a child so the recipe has been around a long time. She always served it with sweetened whipped cream. Delicious !!!
This was much better than what I expected. My company really raved about it. I especially love the "caramel" topping!
This is a comfort food dessert. I used pecans. We put the topping in a serving cup and poured it over individual servings (in bowls). That way the cake didn't get soggy and made better leftovers. Leftover cake is best heated a little and topping poured separately.
Delicious!! This was a big hit with the family.
Very easy to make a great flavor and texture. Definitely will make again.
This is dense and sweet, but it falls flat on taste. The texture of the cake is very coarse, too. Traditional pineapple upside down cake…even made with a cake mix, is so much better! This is just missing something…
Very quick and easy. A big hit at my quilt pot luck.
Positive: really easy to make Negative: This cake is really sweet and dense. I only used half of the topping sauce and half the brown sugar topping and it is still too moist and sweet. This cake won't get eaten.
For anyone who complains about this recipe, did not make it right . This recipe is absolutely to die for . From the simple ingredients to the crunch from the nuts . But I don’t blame you if you made the cake wrong it won’t taste good . Maybe look at the directions a bit closer . If it don’t look like this , you are doing something wrong . 10/10 cake . I recommend leaving it in the fridge after cooling down, in the morning warm it up a little and the cake will be soooo moist .
Delicious cake my mother in law used to make this but use 1 cup evaporated milk not 1/2 cup
I cut the recipe in half and baked it in a 7” spring form pan. I did not add all the butter topping to the cake (after reading some of the comments). I added remainder to the plates before plating. Very good, moist cake that was a easy split and to prepare.
