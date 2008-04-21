Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
If you love chocolate chip cookie dough straight out of the batter bowl or in ice cream, you'll love this next recipe! A small piece goes a long way! It's well worth the work!
This sounds like it could be a great recipe, but the ingredients don't match up with the directions! Plus the way the ingredients are listed makes it hard to understand exactly what goes where. Would it have been that hard to divide up the ingredients into sections like crust, batter and cookie dough? This is the list of ingredients I tallied: Crust: 1 1/2 chocolate wafer cookies 2Tbsp. White Sugar 1 1/4 melted butter Cookie dough: 1/4 C butter 1/4 C Brown sugar 1/4 C White Sugar 2 Tbsp. Water 1 tsp. Vanilla 1/2 C Flour 1 C Chocolate Chips Cheesecake batter: 1 C White sugar 2 8oz packages Cream Cheese 1 C Sour Cream 3 Eggs 1 tsp Vanilla Topping: 1 C Sour Cream 1 tsp. vanilla 2 Tbsp. White SugarRead More
I find the organization of the ingredients very daunting. Other than that, being an expert cheesecake maker, I think it would work well. What this recipe omits is the key to making sure your cheesecake bakes all the way through but doesn't burn: Turn off the oven after the suggested baking time and let the cake sit in the cooling oven for 30 minutes. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DOOR, or your cake will crack. Another 30 minutes cooling on the counter away from drafts, and only then should you put it in the refrigerator.Read More
I have made this cheesecake several times. This recipe was taken from Sunset magazine, I still have the original. If your cheesecake is undercooked, check to make sure that your oven is properly calibrated and heating evenly throughout. Also, don't forget that the sour cream is for *divided* use. A great dessert. PS, the dough is eggless to prevent salmonella, as the temp of the cake never reaches an egg-safe level. I wouldn't buy/use a cookie dough with egg and use in this recipe. Take two minutes, and make your own. _________________________________________ Back to edit, years later: to clarify my original post, Sunset magazine DIRECTLY addressed the egg-safe/salmonella element of preparing your own cookie "dough" for the cheesecake recipe - specifically to avoid salmonella contamination. The 1993 recipe states that the Sunset kitchens could not recommend the use of commercially prepared cookie dough (with eggs) because the temperature within the cooked cheesecake *might not reach past 160 degrees F in all ovens*. As far as I am concerned, on a personal level - what is the big deal about making something yourself without eggs in two minutes' time? Are you really so lazy that you have to use a commercially prepared, chemical-filled product in the place of something you can create with two brain cells rubbed together and a mixing bowl? After all - you're making the cheesecake from scratch. Why not actually make it yourself?!
Great recipe. I make a great chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake and there's one tip I have: BUY THE COOKIE DOUGH!! It's a lot less hassle and tastes just as good!
I made this last Friday for my family dinner and it was gobbled up quickly. I don't care for cheesecake myself, but I had to try it. It was quite tasty. I used an Oreo cookie crust and added miniature chocolate chips to the cheesecake batter. I also drizzled hot fudge and caramel over the topping and scattered more miniature chocolate chips across. It looked amazing.
If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would! I let my 10 year old add the cookie dough, his first cheesecake...so it was lumpy throughout the cheesecake...but still good! The consistency of the cheesecake is awesome! This recipe is cheaper to make than any others I have found and liked. For the crust I used 1-1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs, 4 T melted margarine, 1/3 c. sugar and 1/3 c. cocoa . I didn't prebake it, just set aside. I made the cake and after 40 mins turned off the oven but left the cake inside to cool - do not open the door, just leave for 45 mins. Then cool in the fridge - delicious!!!
How can you say the cake doesn't reach a heat level safe for eggs? There are 3 eggs in the recipe? I used premade cookie dough and it was great.
Made this for a friend's birthday and it was quite delicious! I added chocolate chips to the batter and made the Pro Ganache recipe on this website to add on top. Instead of a crushed chocolate wafer crust, I used crushed store bought chocolate chip cookies, as suggested by a reviewer.
My daughter loves this cheesecake. I do find that I have to bake it way longer than the recipe states. It does take some time to make, but it is worth it. Very rich.
This cheesecake is excellent! What also works really well for the crust, is blending 1 package of Double Stuf Oreos. The frosting inside the cookies takes the place of the butter, you don't need to add the sugar, and it tastes great.
This is wonderful! I take it to all of the holiday parties, and everyone asks for the recipe. The set up of the recipe is a little confusing, I typed my own version to make sure each layer is perfect (1 cup of sugar is divided). I also like Graham Crackers for the crust instead of the chocolate wafer cookies.
My first time making a cheesecake and this one turned out perfectly! I, too, made the cookie pieces a bit smaller. I also preheated the oven to 350 and then backed it off to 250 when the cake went in, cooked for 1.5 hours and then turned the oven off and let the cake sit in there for an hour before opening the oven door. Cooked thoroughly and no cracks!
This was the first cheese cake I ever made, and was VERY WELL received. Folks were not able to believe that it was a home made recipe. I did some customizations on the way but none altered the basic ingredients. I made the crust thicker and added more cookie dough.
I made this for an office birthday party. Everyone loved it!! The leftovers came home with me and my family loved it too!! Very rich and delicious!!
This cheesecake came out amazing, though it's very sweet, and I can only eat one small piece at a time. I made this using a graham cracker crust like another reviewer suggested, and I also left off the topping because I felt that the cheesecake would stand out enough on its own. I was not disappointed. Thanks very much to the recipe submitter! This did take a lot longer to bake than the recipe suggests though. It probably took closer to an hour in my oven. A good done-ness test for cheesecake, if you're in doubt, is to stick the tip of a knife into the cheesecake halfway between the center and the wall of the pan. If the knife comes out clean, it's done. The center should still be jiggly, as the recipe suggests.
I had made this once and it was absolutely wonderful. Better than The Cheesecake Factory but at Mother's Day I needed to make it early and freeze it. I didn't like it all after thawing. It just lost flavor and texture. Also make sure to use mini chocolate chips not the regular size. Again, 1st time I used mini but when I froze it I used regular ones and the mini's are much, much better.
Very awesome.
Love this recipes.. the only change I made was used frozen premade cookie dough...
This recipe was one of the best cheesecakes I have ever had! Everyone loved it! I couln't find chocolate wafer's so I used chocolate teddy-grahams in the crust. Thanks for the great recipes!
Very good cheesecake but maybe next time I'll make the cookie dough pieces smaller (just a personal preference)
Mediocre at best if you follow this recipe exactly. IF I ever try this again, I would add more butter to the crust, enough that that there are no loose pieces of crumb. Then I'd probably do a total different cookie dough recipe cause I didn't like the cookie dough. Finally, I'd cook it longer cause it was just way much gooey cream cheese and sour cream for me. The only reason I'm giving 3 stars is because my mom and sister liked it, but nobody else did.
Outstanding!! I had to increase a bit for a 10" pan, but it came out spectacular. I was particularly impressed with the simple, eggless cookie dough part! My only change was to use chocolate-mint wafer cookies.. I think the subtle mint addition really adds to the over all taste.
delicious
Made this last night and had no problems...everything went as the recipe said and everyone enjoyed it! It sure made for big pieces of cheesecake and very filling. There is nothing I would change on this recipe. If you follow it exactly you will have a wonderful cheesecake.
This is an awesome cheesecake. In case you're wondering, it does seemingly take forever to make! It is worth the time and effort for special occasions.
I have not made this exact recipe, but I got almost this exact recipe from a friend a couple years ago, and have made it several times since. It is the BEST CHEESECAKE EVER! The main differences I can see are:using crushed store-bought chocolate chips cookies mixed with butter and sugar to make the crust, and my recipe has to bake for closer to an hour before being done. Yum!
This is perfect as written! I also made it with Vanilla Greek Yogurt in place of sour cream and low fat cream cheese. Both are FABULOUS but I will make the low fat one more. I did over bake it too, 40 minutes with a pan of water in the oven would be perfect!
my little brother is a cookie dough-aholic - eats the ice cream virtually everynight. So my sis-in-law made this for his birthday dinner. we all love cheesecake, and we all (mostly) love cookie dough. however, this combo left us wondering why it didn't taste better?? not sure what it is and i can't put my finger on any one culprit. however, this just wasnt the bombshell dessert we'd all be hoping for. not bad, not at all...just not five star worthy, especially when you consider how long it takes to put it all together.
I made this for my daughter for her 18th birthday, at her request. She LOVED it! I did use reduced fat cream cheese and sour cream, and I used only two tbsp. of butter and 1/2 cup sugar for the crust; apparently this didn't change the taste at all. I will probably be making this again. Thanks for a great recipe!
Fabulous as written. Next time I would omit the topping and make the cookie pieces a bit smaller. Yummy!
I agree with previous reviews recipe needs to organized a little better and make sure you have the spring pan on hand ... But IT WAS A HIT! Presentation was the only thing I lacked on but will by the pan for the next one.
This recipe was absolutely incredible. The best cheesecake I have ever made. Just followed recipe exactly and had no issues at all. It came out perfectly. I am so glad I found this!
This was very good, but took awhile. It tasted amazing! My tastebuds were in heaven!
Mmmmmm..two of my favorite desserts in one! The cookie dough spread throughout the cheesecake while baking, so nearly every bite has a taste of it. Really yummmy. This would be a great alternitive to the traditional birthday cake!
This was a silky smooth cheesecake. I used refrigerated cookie dough which worked fine and made things easier. I also left out the topping per the other reviewers and just cut up more cookie dough to place on top after the cheesecake chilled. Will definitely make again.
I used chocolate graham crackers for the crust. It took about 12 full sheets to get 1 1/2 c. crumbs. Also, I used light cream cheese and sour cream to make it a little healthier. I took another reviewer's advice and baked for 40 minutes, turned off the oven, and left the cheesecake in the oven for another 45 minutes. Also, I omitted the sour cream topping and instead put hot fudge on top after it had cooled. Great!
This was my first cheesecake and it came out perfect. I cooked it in a pan of water because most sites recommended it to avoid cracking. The children as well as the adults loved it,and it gone in less than 24 hours.
MMMMMMMMM... GREAT!!! Try it without the eggs (for safty reasons) and put it in the blender with vanilla icecream and some milk (just a little) Makes a KILLER blizard!
My new favorite cheesecake. I make a lot of cheese cakes but this is the best so far. If making this for the first time you might think there is a lot of cookie dough for the amount of cake. It ends up being perfect.
Very simple to make, except I burned mine and I seemed to have a lot of extra cookie dough, even after I made the dough drops a little bigger
This was good, but the cookie dough did not taste like cookie dough. I may use store bought cookie dough if I make again
Used graham cracker crumbs mixed with cocoa for the crust. The cheesecake turned out perfect and tasted great!
I did not go to culinary school but I am a baker. I love to bake! And this was such a disappointment...The flavor was almost terrible. An extreme lack of sweetness. Way too much cream cheese and the sourcream really did make it sour! I am a fan of strong cream cheese icing but this was just way to much. I will not be making this again...
This was good. Easy, but time consuming. I halfed the sugar in the crust, and baked it first. The cookie dough was good, somewhat mooshy in the cake. The cheesecake was also good, as was the extra topping (couldn't really taste it, but it made the top smooth). I baked it at 325 for 50 min (b.c I didn't have the right size pan, and the cake was very deep). I then let it sit in the oven for 40 more minutes after letting some of the heat out. Cooled it for about 3 hours, and it was fine. A little too liquidly in the middle, but still good. Daniel and I had 3 slices together, and no sickness : )
Well, I don't know what went wrong, but this cheesecake recipe didn't work for me. It had a great taste, great appearance, but I baked it for the specified time (plus some), and it was still wet and gooey in the middle. I ended up cutting the undercooked part out of the rest of cake, so all wasn't lost, but next time I think I'll try a different recipe.
Cheesecake with chocolate chip cookie dough - what's not to love? It looks devine with with cookie dough pieces sticking out of the top, and tastes amazing. I didn't think this was too much work to go through to get the results that I did, and I would gladly do it again!
This is the second cheesecake I've made. Also a great success for a part of my co workers Christmas gift. She adores chocolate chip cookies dough and loved this cake. I was concerned by the thinness of the cookie dough so I added 1/4 C ap flour. It was still dough like in the rich cake. Just perfect. I also wasn't sure if I wanted to the sour cream frosting to the top but was glad I did.
i love this recipe...although i used my own cheesecake recipe i still made the cookie dough and added it in my cheesecake. my family loves this recipe and they always ask for more
This is by FAR my favorite cheesecake recipe (and I've tried MANY)! The texture soooo creamyand the gobs of cookie dough in the batter are just right! This last time I made it I added almonds to the crust and almond extract to the batter, which was a really nice touch! Great recipe! Would also be good with a chocolate ganache topping...
Love it, Love it, Love it. I changed the cookie crust. I used chocolate and regular wafers to reduce the overwhelming chocolate taste( not a chocolate lover) and used store brought white chocolate with macadamia nuts cookie dough. It was a HIT at work.
Was very good!! I did have to cook for about 30 mins longer then recipe called for, but it was well worth it.
My husband ate the whole thing in 3 days.
This was the first cheesecake I'd ever made, and it turned out great! I personally had absolutely no trouble having this undercooked. I would recommend reading the cheesecake hints offered on this website, it helped me a lot. Also for a cheaper crust, use chocolate graham crackers and leftover cookie crumbs in the crust.
Everyone loved this cheesecake. I had to bake longer than suggested. This was my first time making a homemade cheesecake, did not realize that it would drip water all in my oven. The mess was worth it. I used mini choc chips for cookie dough and it was wonderful. I topped it with carmel ice cream topping and fudge topping.
You must try this!!
this cheesecake was delicious...i served it at work and it was gone in 10 minutes. i added more flour to the cookie dough and topped with mini chocolate chips as well as added some to the cheesecake batter, it was fantastic
I must have been the only one who had a 1/2 baked cheesecake. Was no where near to be done with time that was given.
This just wasn't a hit with me. I even had friends sample it and they all said the same thing...just o.k. I followed the recipe to the letter and the end product looked picture perfect. The ingredients list is really messed up and does not match directions, but I checked everything off as I went along. Like other users, I had to bake twice as long and it was still watery in the center.
Very good!
This was the very first cheesecake I have ever made and it was delicious. I will make it again but will not put the sour cream topping on. I do not think it adds much except extra fat and calories. I also used reduced fat cream cheese and light our cream and it seemed to work fine.
We didn't care for this too much. I thought the additon of cookie dough to my beloved cheesecake would be great, but it was just too much. Plain old cheesecake is the way to go.
So good! Would use more crust though. But the first time I made a recipe with taht kind of crust that actually came out good!
When I was making this I was not too sure how it was going to turn out.....BUT it was fantastic!!!! My family and I loved it. I would not change a thing!!!
Used oreo cookies for the crust. This thing was AWESOME! I made it for my hubby for his first Father's Day. :) He ate 1/4 of it by lunch time! Next time I will double the cookie dough and also will try the ganache topping as recommended by another user.
I make this cheesecake to give as a holiday gift and also to take to pot luck dinners. Everyone loves it.
I am rewriting my review after almost two years - I have really gotten in to making cheesecakes this past year, and this kind of cheesecake is requested a lot. However, I think this recipe bakes up too short, so this past time, I doubled the cheesecake mixture - BIG MESS! I had to bake it for almost two hours, and once it rose, it was taller than my springform pan and started falling out! It tasted great, though - my husband's co-workers RAVED about it, and I've already taken orders for 2 cheesecakes I have to make this weekend! However, I think a good compromise would be to times this recipe by 1 1/2 to make it taller. I'm making it again in a couple of weeks, and I'm going to try that - the way this recipe is written just makes the cheesecake come out looking short. Just my opinion...
I baked the cheesecake for 50 minutes instead of 40 and it turned out perfectly. I also sprinkled mini chocolate chips on top and around the sides on the plate. Amazing!
this was sooooooooooo goooooooood!!! My boyfriend and I loooved it soo much. He's uuuultra picky about what he likes, and he thought this was amazing. A MUST make!!!
I thought that this was an easy cheesecake to make even though it had a lot of directions. I did however not like the consistancy of the cheesecake after it was baked, because of the cookie dough. I followed directions perfectly, but the cookie dough didn't seem to cook all the way through. It was like I had sat the cookie dough on the counter waiting to pop it into the oven. (ie: sticky) I was slightly turned off of it but I will try again and bake it longer.
I found this recipe very easy to follow. My cheesecake turned out nicely and the cheesecake was gone in the first night.....everyone thought is was delicious.
Eh definitely not my favorite cheesecake. I won't make this again because it was alot of work and really I have had way better cheesecakes for less work. I was disapointed the cookie dough sunk to the bottom, I was under the impression it would stay suspended. The cake cracked on top which probably was my fault. I had no overflows with my pan, it was large enough to hold it all. The recipe makes a decent looking full cake. The crust wasn't enough to cover the bottom of the pan and go up the sides, but that was easily fixed with more crumbs and butter.
this is amazing, I used chocolate chip cookies for the crust, as others suggested (chips ahoy) and doubled it . fantastic! will make again. Thanks for sharing, also used the pro ganache as another reviewer suggested
Wonderful! The cookie dough taste meshes perfectly with the cheesecake taste. My crust was nothing to write home about - I used chocolate graham cracker cookies. Next time, I'll go for something with a little more flavor. Luckily, the taste of the cheesecake didn't need a strong-tasting crust.
I have never made a cheesecake before and this was so easy. I made this for a bbq that my husband hosted for his fellow emplyees and they ate it up. I made one change to the recipe: instead of add the topping at the end, I let the cheesecake cool and then spread some ice cream sundae fudge topping over the top. I don't like cheesecake so I didn't eat any of it but one of the guys told me it was the best cheesecake he has ever had. I will definetly be making this again. Thanks!
Yummy, this really was delicious. Next time I would add mini chips to the cheesecake batter. Also, I was under the impression that the little cheesecake blobs would kind of stay suspended in the batter, but it all sunk to the bottom, creating a cookie dough layer. Everyone enjoyed this.
I love this recipe! I have made this cheesecake a few times and every time I love it more! My friend asked that I make this for her birthday and told me it is better than the Cheesecake Factory! Thank you for sharing!
SO YUMMY! I took some of the other reviewers advice and cooked it 10 minutes longer than recommended and it turned out perfect! Made it for my mom's birthday and there were NO leftovers:) I decided to be a slacker and use premade cookie dough and it worked just fine... then i added chocolate chips to the top instead of that frosting stuff. I will def make this one again! :)
My fiance, who, until this point, has never liked cheesecake that wasn't from the Cheesecake Factory loved this. I was really nervous to be giving it to him, but I'm so glad I did. It pretty much melts in your mouth. I followed the recipe pretty much exactly )used graham cracker crust instead) and I really don't think it needs any changes. This was also my first time making my own crust and it was a bit crumbly, but that was probably my doing, not anything wrong with the recipe. Very tasty.
VERY GOOD! It's rich and a little will go a long way. LOVED LOVED LOVED this cheesecake!
This cheesecake was excellent! I didn't have choc. wafer crumbs, so I substituted graham wafer crumbs with cocoa added. I also found that I had to add a bit more flour to the cookie dough to get it to the right consistency - with these minor modifications it was absolutely wonderful - received many compliments. Thanks for the great recipe!
Nom, nom, nom, this cheesecake was devoured by my friends and family in no time at all. My mom doesn't really enjoy sweet things but she totally raved about it. A few people had 2 slices...my biggest cheesecake achievement. I followed the recipe to the letter and I will DEFINITELY make this again and again. What a hit! And I received so many compliments from everyone. Thanks for a keeper!
Very good. But the recipe is so poorly written that it makes it 3x harder to make.
I found this recipe to be extremely good. The only problem I had was that the amount of cookies for the crust didn't seem to be enough. It still tasted amazing though. My favorite part was the chunks of cookie dough hidden here and there. I will definitely make this again.
The idea of this cheesecake was good. However, the cookie dough recipe and cheesecake recipe were just average. I guess I am so use to my Italian family's cheesecake recipe. Next time, I would use premade cookie dough (it would be easier and taste better, even if it does contain egg) and mix it with my fmaily's recipe.
Tasted great. I would have liked the cheesecake to be denser.
This is really delicious!!!! I didn't give it 5 stars only because it wasn't very firm. It was like there was too much sour cream and it didn't set enough, so the texture was more like a smooth pudding. The recipe makes a lot! When I put in the cookie dough drops the cream cheese mixture was displaced and began to overflow A LOT! So I would suggest using less sour cream in the mixture (maybe a 1/2 instead) if you prefer a firmer cheesecake and slightly less cream cheese to prevent overflow. I definately will make the again, it is easy to follow and worth the 4 hour wait! But I will heed my own advice and use less sour cream.
I thought this cheesecake was delicious. I even used Neufatchel cheese with great results. I did need to bake the cheesecake a few minutes longer, but that was no problem. My sister would have been just happy with the cookie dough :) But we all loved it!
REally Good!
It was very delicious. A must try!
Very tasty!!! You do need to bake it longer than directed. I baked mine about an hour, and it still could've used a little more. This was my first shot at cheesecake - and not only was it easy, but it was much more cost effective than buying at the store!!!
This was DELICIOUS! Followed directions exactly, although the sugar amounts listed in the ingredients seemed off. Could perhaps have cooked a few minutes longer. Had to bake the crust for longer too, but maybe it's just our oven. It was a great hit though, so thanks!
This was very good. A real hit with my husband's co-workers!
Thought this was really good, really easy. I used mini chips, like others.
For cheesecake, try the 3 cr cheese, egg, sugar, and vanilla recipe. Everything else same. Oreos about 1 row plus 4-6.
My boyfriend loves this cheesecake! I did make a few changes. I used chocolate graham crackers rather than the wafers and store-bought cookie dough. Rather than prepare the topping I made a chocolate glaze to top it with. I also shaved some semi-sweet chips to mix in the cheesecake batter.
This was pretty good. I goofed up the recipe by adding too much butter to the cookie dough batter. I think this caused the cake not to finish cooking in the center. The top was cracked (as if overbaked), but the center was undone. Chalk it up to USER ERROR. Still a good recipe though! I will be trying it again...
This was very good. It didn't seem to make enough crust to put 1/2" up the pan, but it was still solid and fine after baking. I followed directions exactly, but about 45-50 minutes baking was needed. When you put the sour cream topping onto the hot cake, you may get some oil/butter oozing out of the cookie dough areas (I did). It (the oil) looked gross, but once the cake had cooled overnight (I didn't put mine in the fridge, just left it in cold storage) it was fine & delicious. Not TOO rich either, compared to many cheesecakes.
I've made this twice now and both times it's got rave reviews. It's a lighter textured cheesecake with the sourcream frosting making it a light compliment to the sweet cookie dough chunks.
I’ve made this cheesecake about 10 times know and it is a well loved dessert!
