Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

4.5
184 Ratings
  • 5 123
  • 4 44
  • 3 13
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

If you love chocolate chip cookie dough straight out of the batter bowl or in ice cream, you'll love this next recipe! A small piece goes a long way! It's well worth the work!

Recipe by Star Pooley

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Cake:
Cookie Dough:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix the chocolate wafer cookie crumbs, 2 tablespoons white sugar, and melted butter together in a bowl. Press firmly into the bottom and 1/2-inch up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

  • Bake crust in the preheated oven until set, about 8 minutes.

  • Beat cream cheese and 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons white sugar together in a bowl until creamy. Add 1 cup sour cream, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; beat until batter is smooth. Pour batter over crust into springform pan.

  • Beat 1/4 cup butter, brown sugar, and 1/4 cup white sugar together in a bowl. Stir water and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract into brown sugar mixture. Add chocolate chips and flour; stir until cookie dough is well-combined. Drop cookie dough in 2 tablespoon portions evenly over the top of the cheesecake, pushing dough beneath the surface of the batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheesecake is almost completely set and jiggles slightly in center when shaken, about 40 minutes.

  • Stir 1 cup sour cream, 2 teaspoons white sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla together in a bowl until smooth. Spread sour cream mixture over hot cheesecake. Cool cake to room temperature and refrigerate until cold, at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 125mg; sodium 287.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022