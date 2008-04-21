Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

I have made this cheesecake several times. This recipe was taken from Sunset magazine, I still have the original. If your cheesecake is undercooked, check to make sure that your oven is properly calibrated and heating evenly throughout. Also, don't forget that the sour cream is for *divided* use. A great dessert. PS, the dough is eggless to prevent salmonella, as the temp of the cake never reaches an egg-safe level. I wouldn't buy/use a cookie dough with egg and use in this recipe. Take two minutes, and make your own. _________________________________________ Back to edit, years later: to clarify my original post, Sunset magazine DIRECTLY addressed the egg-safe/salmonella element of preparing your own cookie "dough" for the cheesecake recipe - specifically to avoid salmonella contamination. The 1993 recipe states that the Sunset kitchens could not recommend the use of commercially prepared cookie dough (with eggs) because the temperature within the cooked cheesecake *might not reach past 160 degrees F in all ovens*. As far as I am concerned, on a personal level - what is the big deal about making something yourself without eggs in two minutes' time? Are you really so lazy that you have to use a commercially prepared, chemical-filled product in the place of something you can create with two brain cells rubbed together and a mixing bowl? After all - you're making the cheesecake from scratch. Why not actually make it yourself?!