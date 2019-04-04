Meat Pie

91 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 32
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French meat pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.

By Lauralane

Gallery

Credit: LouLou
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place the potato in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, mash, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, crumble the ground beef and pork into a large saucepan, and add the garlic, onion and water. Season with mustard powder, thyme, cloves and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring to crumble the meat and mix in the spices, until the meat is evenly browned. Remove from the heat, and mix in the mashed potato.

  • Place one of the pie crusts into a 9 inch pie plate. Fill with the meat mixture, then top with the other pie crust. Prick the top crust a few times with a knife to vent steam. Crimp around the edges using the tines of the fork, and remove any excess dough. Cover the edges of the pie crust with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the crust has browned. Serve by itself, or with a beef gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 576.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/25/2022