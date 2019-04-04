This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French meat pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.
Good, but in my opinion, not quite as good as the Meat Pie (Tourtiere). But because I think it has more of an 'expected' taste, it might be a better choice to serve to guests. I didn't think the leftovers were so good, though.
Just like the pork pies my French-Canadian relatives always made. Great consistency and look. The taste was a bit bland and the next time I make this recipe, which I will do, I am going to at least double the herbs and spices. That should make the pie very flavorable.
I found this recipe via ingredient search. Then I did not have the ingredients I thought I did. It still turned out great using the basic recipe, and I will make it again. Our whole family (14 month included) enjoyed it. My recipe is as follows: 1 cup frozen green peas, 1lb ground turkey, 1 clove chopped garlic, 2/3 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup water with 1 tsp beef bullion added, 1 tsp mustard powder, 1 tsp dried thyme, 1 tsp salt (but I will use 3/4 in future), 1 tbsp butter, 1/3 cup potato flakes. After baking, I let it set for 10 minutes before cutting.
This was fantastic and everyone loved it. I didn't find it the least bit bland, but I did change a few things. I didn't add any water to the meat mixture. I also used roasted garlic instant mashed potatoes (entire pouch) instead of a regular potato. I plan on using just a bit less cloves next time. This whole dinner was pretty easy and quick to make. It was also by far the best I've ever tasted.
I made this recipe last night, in fact the picture for this recipe is the meat pie i made yesterday! My husband loved it, he even asked to have it for breakfast the next day. i took suggestons from other reviews and added more water and some flour to the meat mix. i also added a pinch of red pepper flakes. it was absolutely delish, i look forward to making it again!!!
After making the changes suggested by the reviewer buttonmoon this turned out rather well. I added about 1/2 cup water and this seemed to help the dryness that other reviewers encountered. It was a nice dish without being too overpowering in the seasoning despite all the spices that went in this.
This was pretty good. I am not a fan of meat pies, but I decided to try something different. The two guys I fed (my husband and his best friend) absolutely gobbled it down. There was one spice I wasn't a fan of (I think it was sage), and would leave it out the next time. It wasn't too dry, but gravy would definitely help because the pie is starchy and feels dry in the mouth (probably due to thick consistency). Overall, not bad, but I'll play around with it next time.
This is the same Tourtière my mom has made since I was a little girl. Reading the other reviews if you followed the recipe as written your tourtière should not be dry with the mash potato and water. Glad to see this on here.
This meat pie was out of this world. I used all organic ingredients with the exception of the pie crust. Next time I will either make my own crust out of organic wheat or look for an organic pie crust.
I love this recipe ... so basic and so yummy. I have substituted so many different ingredients that I basically call it the "empty my refrigerator Meat Pie". It tastes good with left over beef, pork (or chicken!), left over corn, peas, potatoes, etc. and I've seasoned it plain or spicy and it always comes out good. I do add a teaspoon of flour to help make a little gravy and sometimes a bouillion cube. Sometimes I serve mashed potatoes or rice as a side dish ... it's always a hit!
I added a sweet potato, about less than 1/2 cup frozen peas and fresh chopped parsley because I need to see some green in my foods. Also added a few jiggers Worcestershire sauce for flavor. I was a little dry but held together nicely. Maybe I'll add a little sour cream to the potatoes next time.
When you're mashing the potatoes, add butter and salt and pepper like a true southerner. Double all of the spices. I personally used 4 cloves of garlic and it was delicious. Amazing recipe and I'm terrible at cooking!
Made 2 pies, put pastry puff on top with egg wash. Doubled the seasoning per other reviews. Also added onion powder garlic powder and fresh cilantro. Put salt and garlic powder in the egg wash too. Time to eat...
This was my first time making tourtiere and this recipe was great! I did add a bit more water so the mixture. I found this recipe a little on the salty side, so for next time I will probably add half the amount and adjust from there.
This one is great, use the ingredients list as a guide especially the spices, I have tried the meat pie with deer and pork, leftover roast with pork, I have used wine instead of water (highly recommended) and have experimented a bit, in short you can't go wrong. Have had no complaints as of yet. Happy holidays
I had all the spices except thyme.One spice was a little overpowering. Not quite sure which one. I did not add mashed potatoes. I covered the meat and onion and all the spices with water, boiled until the meat was cooked. Drained the liquid, let it cool overnight, removed the fat on top. I thickened the liquid with cornstarch, then added it to the pie once I put the meat in the pie shell (gravy). Not too dry and not too wet. Baked at 425 for 15 min. then 35 min or until golden brown at 350 deg. I have been making meat pies for over 40 yrs. and still like the way my mother made it. (as above)
This was very good. I did thicken it a little bit with flour and water. I like the idea of using pork and beef and I will do that next time but beef was what I had in the house. Otherwise it was made as directed using my own frozen pie crusts. I might leave the cloves out next time. I searched "meat pie" and this was just what I was looking for. Leftovers tomorrow!
I boiled the potato, but left it in cubes. I added 1 cup of frozen mixed vegetables to the boiling water with the potatoes, then drained really good. I only used ground beef because that is all I had. I cooked it with the garlic and onions first, then drained it first before adding the spices and the water. Once it was cooked, I mixed with the vegetables and potatoes and then put it the pie shell.
Okay so I am all about using what I have- so I do an ingredient search to find recipes. So my version is altered from this BUT has the same ingredients mostly. I had leftover garlic pork steak, a largish piece of grilled beef steak and a cooked chicken breast (threw that in cause cassoulet another French dish sometimes uses chicken). Had cooked whole potatoes so I diced them and mixed with all the diced meats then followed the recipe*. It was wonderful. *Note: I have been cooking for a long time, so one more thing I did was add a tsp of cornstarch to the water to ensure the pie filling held together. My family loved it thank you for helping me use my leftovers!! Oh yeah and this was even better the next day :)
I decided to add about a 1/2 cup of frozen peas. So the ingredients call for pepper and sage, but the instructions never add them in. I caught the pepper part and added before baking, but missed the sage. Ended up adding it at the end by cooking the sage (cut into slivers) in butter till lightly browned then drizzled over the top after taking the pie out of the oven. Also sprinkled my slice with some shredded parmesan. It was exactly what I wanted. While it was baking j thought the cloves smelled too strong, but it wasn't overwhelming in taste, it was perfect.
This meat pie was excellent. I followed the recipe, but used Tony Chacheres instead of salt. I'm cajun and use Tony's in place of salt for pretty much everything. I also made homemade pie crusts which certainly brought the pie to the next level. The filling is savory, moist, and filling. I particularly liked the herbs and the clove. It was a real authentic french bistro taste! Yum!
My Dad and I wanted to find a meat recipe and we decided to take a stab at this one. The only changes we made was using instant mashed potato, (because the boiled potato didn't come out right) and used seasoned salt instead of thyme because we didn't have any. We all loved it and will defiantly make it again!
Our whole family loved this meat pie recipe. However, we only used ground beef since it was what we hand on hand. Also, the second time we made it (2 days later) we cut back on the sage to 1/8 tsp. It was a little strong the first time with the amount called for in the recipe. It is so simple that our 14 year old son made it. It was excellent.
I loved this recipe! I did make a few changes because I'm lazy and for taste preferences: I used instant mashed motatoes (like, Bob Evans heat up in the microwave) and added about double what was called for, left out the mustard and clove and used extra thyme and a bit of nutmeg and rosemary. I also made a lattice crust on top for the first time! It turned out amazing. 10/10 will make again.
