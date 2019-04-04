Okay so I am all about using what I have- so I do an ingredient search to find recipes. So my version is altered from this BUT has the same ingredients mostly. I had leftover garlic pork steak, a largish piece of grilled beef steak and a cooked chicken breast (threw that in cause cassoulet another French dish sometimes uses chicken). Had cooked whole potatoes so I diced them and mixed with all the diced meats then followed the recipe*. It was wonderful. *Note: I have been cooking for a long time, so one more thing I did was add a tsp of cornstarch to the water to ensure the pie filling held together. My family loved it thank you for helping me use my leftovers!! Oh yeah and this was even better the next day :)