Gold Cake
This is a great yellow cake which uses up your leftover egg yolks, especially after making an angel food cake. Ice with white icing, coffee icing or chocolate icing.
This recipe is excellent and produces a rich but light cake. I used 10 yolks left over from making angel food and supplemented with one whole egg to make one cup. Unlike other reviewers, I didn't find the cake particularly heavy or dense. I was careful to beat the batter until "fluffy", as called for in the recipe. This requires beating at high speed for at least 5 minutes after all ingredients are well-incorporated. The color of the batter lightens as you continue to beat it. The volume of batter was too much for my two 8" X 1.5" round cake pans, so I made several cupcakes with the surplus. Though the cupcakes were ready after 20-25 minutes in the oven, the cakes themselves required an extra 10-15 minutes to bake. The un-iced cupcakes disappeared in minutes, but the layers are going in the freezer until fresh strawberries, nectarines and peaches are in season. IMHO, a cake this rich would be best served with either fruit and whipped cream or iced with a light (non-buttercream) icing.Read More
This cake is ok...but it takes a TON of egg yolks!! I might suggest buying some of those pre-separated egg yolks in the can.Read More
Don't make this cake if you want a light, yellow cake best topped with chocolate frosting! The cake was very good, but very dense; almost like a shortcake. It is very good served with strawberries, but I was disappointed with the outcome after reading the reviews thinking of a chocolate frosted cake. If anyone knows of such a recipe, I would love to have it.
This is a great basic cake. I frosted it with a white marshmallow frosting. It wasn't until I had finished frosting it that I realized I'd made an inside out Twinkie! A big hit.
Turned out perfectly. If it's too dense for some people it could be because there are too many yolks in 1 cup. I used 5 yolks only, as that's what I had left over from making a pavlova (Australian meringue cake with whipped cream and fruit decoration - I used mango and raspberries). I added a teaspoon of almond essence and about half a cup of toasted flaked almonds, then I decorated the top surface, BEFORE baking, with more toasted flaked almonds and sugar, to make a crusty topping. Consequently, I didn't have to make a frosting of any kind and the cake looks awesome.
This cake had a beautiful gold color as the name suggests. This is PERFECT for those the extra egg yolks. I will make this cake hand-in-hand with angel food-about 16 egg whites are too much to use for anything else. I frosted this with a fudgy frosting/glaze.
Fabulous! Moist...rich...a definite keeper!
This cake was not what I was looking for the cake did not have enough flavor it was kinda blan! I do not recommend this cake
Great cake! For those who had trouble with it being dense and not rising, maybe you didn't beat the butter and eggs long enough. I always let my Kitchenaid at them for almost 5 minutes. It rose so high it overflowed the pans. Will make again (often) in a 13x9 pan next time. Thanks for a great way to use the egg yolks when I make angel food-which is often!
This cake really was great! I was looking for something to use up yolks from an angel food cake. Now we'll be having angel food cake and this wonderful cake often. What a great cake and it didn't last long!
Yummy! Excellent way to use up the yolks after making an Angel Food Cake. I baked this in a bundt pan and it took about 55 minutes till it was done! PERFECT!!! I rarely ice or frost my cakes, and this one only needed a sprinkle of powdered sugar to finish it off.
I made this for a birthday and it was a big hit.It was a bit of work to make but great for using up left over egg yokes from making angel food cake.If made properly its a great cake.It is dense but tasty.The key is not to over mix =0) I did use a splash more vanilla than it called for.I'll be making this again for sure!
The addition of one cup of yolks makes this a very tasty, yet light, all-around good yellow cake. It is very moist and barely needs any frosting (but why miss the opportunity?!).
very very good
This cake is good, but certainly not worth all the eggs unless you have the egg yolks from something else. Good flavor and texture, I think. I ate it without any frosting. It was good with fresh sliced strawberries too.
This is a great cake that is rich with a buttery flavor and a fabulous dense texture. Everytime I make this cake people beg for the recipe.
Perfect texture and basic flavor. Bake together with Favorite Strawberry or Angel Cake
GREAT use for leftover egg yolks (after making miragne for Pavlova). Simple base for additional flavours (lemon-sugar drizzle; raspberry jam filling; whipped cream and fresh strawberries).
WHEN I FIRST MADE IT EVERYBODY WAS SAYING HOW DELICIOUS IT WAS, WHICH MADE ME EVEN HAPPIER TO FIND THIS GREAT RECIPE!
This was a great cake! i loved it because it was simple and easy, espcially because im a novice baker. It took me about 13 egg whites so i suggest buying the costco pack of eggs. It was still moist even though i left it in longer than i should have. I used vanilla frosting and it wasn't too sweet.
Thank you I needed to use up yolks leftover from the angel food cake and this is what I was looking for...Top it with chocolate and its wonderful...
The first time I made this cake it was a bit eggy. So I used half yolks and half whole eggs. The cake was very moist and rich. It was a big hit.
I baked this in loaf pans because, reading some reviews, I expected a dense cake. This cake if light, airy, and would be perfect for frosting. Taking other reviews into account, I let the batter beat 5 minutes. I sliced it into two layers, spread lemon curd between the layers and topped it with a lemon juice and powdered sugar glaze. Fabulous.
Excellent recipe for using up egg yolks after making a pavlova. I baked this is in a ring pan (similar to picture) used gluten free flour, topped finished cake with lemon icing and served with cream and ice-cream. Made a great gluten free desert!
Following review recommendations, this recipe turned out what might possibly be the prettiest, most light and airy bundt cake I've ever made. Not sure which changes produced such a success, but I used 100% cake flour, vanilla bean paste/vanilla butter emulsion/pure lemon extract, slightly more than 1 cup of yolks (angel food leftovers), and half and half vs milk (all I had). Following recommendations, I also allowed the butter/sugar/egg combo to beat around 10 minutes (got used to the noise and lost track of time - may have been slightly longer). Cake tested done at 45 mins and slid out beautifully from a bundt pan prepared only with Pam for baking. I would be proud to serve this cake at any gathering - it's almost too perfect for scratch, so my main concern would be people thinking it's from a box - absolute winner!
I used cake flour and beat the heck out of the egg and butter (per previous reviews suggested). The resulting cake was light delicate and so so moist. I also added Myer lemon zest and brushed the finished hot cake with a lemon sugar syrup to let it soak in and be even more lemony. I can foresee this as a great base to be all kinds of different flavored cakes.
As an expert french macaron maker, I needed to use the egg yolks! This was the yummiest cake I have ever made. Light in sweetness but full flavour, not too heavy in terms of denseness and beautiful colour. Iced it with lemon butter cream. Superb. Gave half the cake to a friend and they also said it was the best they'd ever tasted.
Excellent cake. I used 13 yolks and 1 whole egg to make 1 cup. I baked it in a bundt pan. It's tastes almost like a pound cake.
This was a easy great recipe...my daughter who is nine used this as her first make alone cake...the only thing I would alter is the amount of sugar...but there were no complaints from the family...thanks
I too used my left over egg yolks to make this cake after making angel food cake. The first time I made this cake I used regular all purpose flour, it reminded me of a pound cake. The second time I used cake flour instead. With the cake flour it was not as dense and I enjoyed it more. It is great with chocolate frosting or whipped cream and is simple to make.
I also beat it well in my mixer for about 5 minutes and added 12 yokes with one extra whole egg to make a cup and it turned out very nice...not heavy at all. Family loved it!
I give this cake 4 stars, only because it isn't ultimate and family didn't rave about it. That said, it is a great cake to use up egg yolks! There is nothing wrong with it, except that my mom said it was a bit too moist for her. I didn't think so though. I thought it was just moist enough. I used 6 yolks and texture was perfect. Not too sweet and tastes great. Thanks for sharing this very practical recipe to use up yolks!
I added toasted coconut an toasted crushed walnuts. As well a tbsp if corn starch an a tbsp if white vinegar to increase tenderness. I also made them into cupcakes. For the frosting more crushed nuts an coconut cream cheese an butter confection sugar milk an vanilla. yummy came out so good!
What a great way to use up egg yolks after making meringue cookies or angel food cake. I used 9 large egg yolks and had to add 2 large regular eggs to equal 1 cup. Make sure you do beat the egg mixture for at least 5 minutes though as it does make a difference. I made it in a Bundt pan and cut in half, spread seedless strawberry jam in between the layers and sprinkled the top with powdered sugar. Simple, but rich and dense yellow cake..a nice ending to your evening with some coffee!
followed the recipe exactly. cake from the oven was perfect, light and airy . then proceeded to collapse on itself.I was very disappointed considering i had used 12 egg yolks.possibly your recipe was incomplete. Ps. these were yolks remaining from angel food cake.Ciao.
Perfect when you have a lot of yolks to use up! I used 10 yolks plus an extra egg to make up the 1 cup. Whipped the wet ingredients for at least 5 minutes as suggested and this really helped the cake volume/lightness. I used strawberry flavoring instead of citrus and baked in a Bundt pan for 40 minutes. Turn out great!
I had the yolks from 9 eggs left after making an angel-food cake so was pleased to find this recipe. I added two whole eggs to the existing yolks to make the cup called for, incorporating them well with the yolks (beat with a fork...) before using in the recipe. The only other thing I did differently was to bake it in a bundt pan for 50 minutes. The cake seemed a little dry so I may have slightly over-baked it although the color was lovely. This cake is a great base for cream and fruit or other toppings. Not too sweet. Rather than eat two cakes (still working on the angel-food) my plan is to slice and freeze portions for when one of us "needs a little something good!"
very nice cake. I made it yesterday. I was worried it wont be successful because I used sunflower oil instead of butter but it and it turned out perfectly. I mixed in some cardimum and 1\4 tspoon of yellow color and added some sliced pistashews on the top before baking.
Followed the recipe exactly - cake turned out very moist and tasty. Great recipe to use up all those egg yolks after making angel food cake.
Very good cake. Nice flavour
This cake is phenomenal. It is rich and dense similar to a pound cake without being too heavy and sweet. I made it in a 9" square pan for my mothers birthday and sprinkled some chopped strawberries on top before baking. Once that was done and cooled i poked holes in it and poured Sandy's One Minute Chocolate Icing over the top while hot and it set up to a nice firm chocolate glaze. I actually had enough batter left over to make one extra 9" round cake for my kids that i added strawberries, peaches and pineapple to and drizzled with a simple white icing. It did take about 38 minutes for both cakes to cook but that may just be my oven. Thank you for such a wonderful and versatile recipe!
Fluffy and moist. Delicious with lemon icing.
Delicious! Used a lemon glaze (butter, milk, lemon juice, powdered sugar)...yum! Will make again!
Tried this recipe today and it is a keeper! As others have noted, it requires a bit of time to beat the butter and sugar and then the eggs. Turned out light, moist and has such a beautiful color. I flavored mine with orange and it is yummy! I too had leftover batter and made some cupcakes. The grandkids will enjoy them. Have already shared this recipe with another baker. Thank you!!
I had 11 egg yolks leftover from making macaron shells and Swiss meringue buttercream, and decided to try this recipe for a birthday cake for our helper. My 11 egg yolks only came up to slightly pass 1/2 cup but I decided to go ahead anyway after reading some of the reviews. I beat the butter with sugar until pale and fluffy, and used a mixture of all-purpose and cake flour becos I was out of AP flour. The cake turned out soft and fluffy, and carried the chocolate ganache I poured over it proudly. Great way to use up egg yolks from my frequent macaron baking!
Very good use for leftover yolks when making angel food cake. Next time I will use lemon extract and lemon frosting.
This recipe makes a delicious cake but needs a few adjustments for example I use less baking powder or a larger pan and I coat the pan with butter and sugar and I let the cake cool in the oven instead of taking it out right away.
I had a ton of egg yolks I needed to use up, and this recipe was perfect for that! I made it in a bundt pan, and it took about 45 minutes to bake. I also used less sugar, 2 tsps of vanilla, and sour cream in place of milk. Makes for a delicious cake! I topped it with a simple vanilla glaze, and some chocolate eggs (and a chocolate basket) for Easter! Thank you for the recipe!
Absolutely delicious! I made this in a 13 x 9 glass pan. I took other reviewer's advice and beat the butter, sugar, egg mixture for 5 full minutes. The cake top really browned but it was not dry. I frosted with canned milk chocolate frosting.
This is a great way to use up yolks after angel food. I just put in all 12 yolks. You do have to beat it for a while to become "fluffy". I have chickens, so farm fresh eggs may go a long ways for better taste. I make them into cupcakes (cook time 20 minutes approx) and freeze to put in lunches. They thaw easily by lunchtime. I also use margarine instead of butter. Not sure if that makes a difference. Last time I used fresh raw goats milk (cooking pasturizes it) from the girls and it made it a little better, but I was using skim milk prior to that. They are light and not dense at all. Butter cream icing is perfect for them. Or just plain works as well.
