Gold Cake

This is a great yellow cake which uses up your leftover egg yolks, especially after making an angel food cake. Ice with white icing, coffee icing or chocolate icing.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8 inch round pans.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl.

  • Cream butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl. Add egg yolks and vanilla; beat until fluffy. Add milk to butter mixture in 2 parts alternately with flour mixture in 3 parts, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Spread in prepared pans.

  • Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 169mg; sodium 165.8mg. Full Nutrition
