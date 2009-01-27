This recipe is excellent and produces a rich but light cake. I used 10 yolks left over from making angel food and supplemented with one whole egg to make one cup. Unlike other reviewers, I didn't find the cake particularly heavy or dense. I was careful to beat the batter until "fluffy", as called for in the recipe. This requires beating at high speed for at least 5 minutes after all ingredients are well-incorporated. The color of the batter lightens as you continue to beat it. The volume of batter was too much for my two 8" X 1.5" round cake pans, so I made several cupcakes with the surplus. Though the cupcakes were ready after 20-25 minutes in the oven, the cakes themselves required an extra 10-15 minutes to bake. The un-iced cupcakes disappeared in minutes, but the layers are going in the freezer until fresh strawberries, nectarines and peaches are in season. IMHO, a cake this rich would be best served with either fruit and whipped cream or iced with a light (non-buttercream) icing.

Read More